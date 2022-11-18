Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Cuivre River Pizza Co.

120 Hwy C Plz

Moscow Mills, MO 63362

Popular Items

Build Your Own (BYO)
Bone In
Cheese Garlic Bread

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Garlic spread on a baguette.

Cheese Garlic Bread

Cheese Garlic Bread

$5.25

Garlic spread and mozzarella on a baguette,

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

8 Battered mozzarella sticks. Served with Marinara.

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$7.95

8 pc. Made in St. Louis. Served with Marinara.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Basket of Breaded Fried Pickles. Served with Chipotle Ranch.

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

8 Cream cheese jalapeno poppers. Served with a side of Sweet Chili.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Bacon Cheddar Loaded Fries

Meatballs

Meatballs

$7.99

4 of our Meatballs in Marinara with Parmesan.

Cannelloni Bites

$8.99

8 piece Cannelloni bite. Served with Marinara.

Dumpwings

$7.95

8 Asian dumplings tossed in any wing sauce or sauce served on the side.

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$3.65+

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, bacon, croutons.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$3.65+

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing.

Spinach Salad

$8.95

Baby spinach, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sunflower seeds.

Artichoke Salad

Artichoke Salad

$8.95

Romaine, artichoke hearts, tomato, and parmesan.

Chef Salad

$8.95

Romaine, ham, salami, bacon, tomato, cheddar, croutons.

Greek Salad

$8.95

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, Kalamata olives, feta.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.95

Romaine, buffalo breaded chicken, tomato, cheddar.

Garden Salad

$8.95

Romaine, green pepper, red onion, mushroom, and tomato.

Sandwiches

Meatball Melt

$9.49

meatballs, marinara, provolone, parmesan on a hoagie.

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$9.49

Chicago Italian beef, giardiniera, and provolone on a hoagie. Served with a side of au jus.

Sicilian Sandwich

$9.29

Ham, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers, and provolone on a hoagie.

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Ham and cheddar cheese on a hoagie.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$9.49

Grilled chicken, bacon, provolone, and ranch on a hoagie.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Buffalo tossed chicken strips, and provolone cheese on a hoagie.

Chicken Parm

$9.49

Breaded chicken breast, marinara, and provolone on a hoagie.

Pizza

Build Your Own (BYO)

$15.95+
Meats Pizza

Meats Pizza

$15.95+

Pepperoni, house made Italian sausage, ham, and bacon.

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$15.95+

Pepperoni, house made Italian sausage, red onion, green pepper, mushroom, and black olive.

Veggie Delight Pizza

$15.95+

Green peppers, red onion, mushrooms, black olives, and roasted red peppers.

Windy City Pizza

$15.95+

Chicago Italian beef, giardiniera.

Aloha! Pizza

Aloha! Pizza

$15.95+

Ham, bacon, pineapple.

Big Pig Pizza

Big Pig Pizza

$15.95+

House made Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, ham, and bacon.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.95+

Buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken, red onion.

Thai Peanut Chicken Pizza

$15.95+

Thai peanut sauce base, chicken, bacon, red onion.

Okey Dokey Artichokey Pizza

$15.95+Out of stock

Spinach Artichoke sauce base, spinach, and artichokes.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.95+

BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken, red onion, cheddar.

Greek Pizza

$15.95+

Feta, red onion, green pepper, Kalamata olives, roasted red pepper.

Big Cheesy Pizza

$15.95+

Blend of Asiago, fontina, parmesan, provolone, cheddar, and swiss.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.95+

Buttermilk ranch base, grilled chicken, bacon.

Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

$15.95+

Pepperoni, salami, ham, onion, banana pepper with our tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.95+

Hamburger, red onion, bacon, and cheddar.

Lucifer Revenge Pizza

Lucifer Revenge Pizza

$15.95+

Extremely Hot! Lucifer Sauce, Pepperoni, Hot Sausage, Red Onion, Jalapeno Peppers, and Habanero Peppers.

10" Gluten Free

$11.95

Super Pepperoni

$15.95+

3 Different pepperonis. 3" Sandwich Pepperoni, Normal Pepperoni, and Cup and Char Pepperoni on the same pizza.

The Carnivore

$15.95+

Sausage, Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Canadian bacon, salami, and meatballs.

Chicken Supreme

$15.95+

Chicken, red onion, green peppers, mushroom, and black olive.

White Garlic Chicken

$15.95+

White garlic sauce, chicken, spinach, mushroom, and tomato.

Shrimp Scampi

$15.95+Out of stock

Wings

Bone In

Bone In

$7.99+
Boneless

Boneless

$7.99+

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.95

Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake

$5.95

Zeppole

$5.95Out of stock

Fried bites of dough, coated in cinnamon sugar.

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Orange

$1.00

7up

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Monster - Original

$3.00

Red Bull 8.4

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

$1.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.00

XTRAS

Mike's Hot Honey Cup

$1.50

1 ounce Mike's Hot Honey cup

Garlic Butter Dipping Cup

$1.00

Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce. 1.5oz Cup

Cup of Wing Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Cup of Salad Dressing 2oz

$1.00

Cup of Marinara 4oz

$1.00

Cup of BBQ 2oz

$1.00

Parmesan Packets

Crush Red Pepper Packets

Silverware

Paper Plates

Napkins

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Location

120 Hwy C Plz, Moscow Mills, MO 63362

Directions

