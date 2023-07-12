Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dagwoods Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

535 W High Ave

New Philadelphia, OH 44663

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Wednesday Specials

Wednesday Specials

Soup in a Bread Bowl w/Salad

Soup in a Bread Bowl w/Salad

$7.99

Soup in a Bread Bowl

$6.99
BBQ Chicken Flat Bread & Choice of Side

BBQ Chicken Flat Bread & Choice of Side

$8.49

Hand-stretched FLAT BREAD topped with BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Bacon & Red Onion. Topped with a ranch dressing swirl

Wednesday Soups

3 house-made soups daily!
Wednesday Soups

Wednesday Soups

$3.25+

3 house-made soups daily!

Main Menu

Subs & Sandwiches

B.L.T

$4.95+

Crispy bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on toast

Club

$5.20+

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Chicken Salad

$5.55+

All white-meat chicken salad

Dagwood

$6.10+

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, American, Cheddar, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Banana Pepper, Onion, Mayo, Mustard

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$5.40+

Our own recipe of hard boiled eggs, Mayonnaise & seasonings.

Ham & Cheese

$4.90+

Italian

$5.15+

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo & Vinaigrette

Pizza Sub

$4.65+

Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce & Cheese oven baked

Roast Beef

$5.55+

Tuna Melt

$4.95+

House recipe Tuna Salad, topped with cheese and oven baked

Tuna Salad

$4.95+

House recipe Tuna Salad

Turkey & Cheese

$5.20+

Veggies & Cheese

$4.30+

Cheddar, American, Provolone & Swiss with your favorite veggie toppings

Grilled Sandwiches

Cuban Panini

$6.95

Ham, Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Sweet Pickles & Yellow Mustard. Grilled

Italian Panini

$6.95

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni & Mozzarella Cheese. Grilled

Triple Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Cheddar, American & Provolone grilled on your choice of bread

Turkey Reuben

$5.75

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$4.95+

lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, ham, turkey, cheddar, mozzarella, boiled egg

Garden Salad

$3.50+
Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$4.55+

lettuce, tomato, green olives, banana peppers, onion, pepperoni & mozzarella

Veggie Pizza Square

Veggie Pizza Square

$3.10

Sides

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.10+

Green Beans

$2.10+

Roasted Red Skin Potatoes

$2.10+

Pasta Salad

$2.10+

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Chips

$1.15

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Desserts

Brownie - Chocolate Iced

$1.50

Cheesecake Parfait- Plain

$2.99
Cheesecake Parfait - Turtle

Cheesecake Parfait - Turtle

$3.25

house creamy cheesecake parfait topped with our own caramel, chocolate sauce & toffee bits!

Cheesecake Parfait - Cherry

$3.25
Cookies

Cookies

$1.25

Made-from-scratch cookies, baked fresh daily! Please call for today's selection.

Beverages

Soda & Tea

$1.79

Bottled Water

$1.35

Kid's Meal

Pick one KID Entree

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

535 W High Ave, New Philadelphia, OH 44663

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Joe Tony's Bourbon Steak
orange starNo Reviews
347 Tuscarawas Avenue Northwest New Philadelphia, OH 44663
View restaurantnext
Brickyard Dining Co
orange starNo Reviews
140 Commercial Ave SE New Philadelphia, OH 44663
View restaurantnext
Miller's Creamery - Dover
orange starNo Reviews
211 W 3 rd Street Dover, OH 44622
View restaurantnext
Pangrazio's Pizza & Spaghetti - Dover
orange starNo Reviews
223 W 3rd Street Dover, OH 44622
View restaurantnext
Wallhouse Coffee Company
orange star4.6 • 544
751 Dover Rd NE Sugarcreek, OH 44681
View restaurantnext
Pangrazio's Pizza & Spaghetti - Dennison
orange star4.7 • 296
219 Grant Street Dennison, OH 44621
View restaurantnext
Map
More near New Philadelphia
Massillon
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
North Canton
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston