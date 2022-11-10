  • Home
Pangrazio's Pizza & Spaghetti Dover

No reviews yet

223 W 3rd Street

Dover, OH 44622

Salads (Copy)

Tossed Salad

$3.95

Italian Salad

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95

Meat on the Green

$9.45

Sandwiches (Copy)

Meatball Sandwich

$5.95

Meatball Splash

$7.45

Pasta

Sm Reg

$9.75

Sm Homemade

$10.75

Large Reg

$11.25

Large Homemade

$12.25

Rigatoni

$9.75

Rotini

$10.25

Cheese Ravioli

$11.25

Beef Ravioli

$11.25

Lasagna

$13.25

Sm Alfredo

$11.95

Large Alfredo

$13.45

Rotini Bianca

$10.25

Baked Ziti

$11.95

Whole Grain Spag

$10.25

Gluten Free Penne

$11.25

Sides

Applesauce

$2.95

Cott Cheese

$2.95

Meatball (side)

$2.45

Chips

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.45

Ranch

$0.50

Sweet & Sour

$0.50

Creamy Garlic

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Bread Knots

$7.95

Small

Sm Stix

$6.95

Sm Buffalo Bacon Stix

$8.45

Sm Works

$10.95

Sm Veggie

$10.45

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$10.95

Sm Bob's

$10.95

Sm Jim's

$9.95

Sm Southwest Chicken

$10.45

Sm Create Your Own Pizza

$6.45

Sm Pepperoni and Cheese

$8.45

Large

Lg Stix

$10.95

Lg Buffalo Bacon Stix

$11.95

Lg Works

$18.45

Lg Veggie

$16.95

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.95

Lg Bob's

$18.45

Lg Jim's

$14.95

Lg Southwest Chicken

$16.45

Lg Create Your Own Pizza

$9.95
Lg Pepperoni and Cheese

$12.95

Large Pepperoni and Cheese Pizza made to order

Specials

Large Special

$21.95

Small Special

$17.95

Reverse Special

$17.45

2 LG P & C

$21.95

Beverages

Mt Dew

$2.95

Orange Crush

$2.95

20oz Pepsi

$2.95

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.95

20oz Sierra Mist

$2.95

20oz Mt Dew

$2.95

20oz Diet Mt Dew

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.95

2L Pepsi

$3.25

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.25

2L Sierra Mist

$3.25

2L Rootbeer

$3.25

2L Mt Dew

$3.25

TO GO Fountain

$2.95

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.25

Chocolate Layer Cake

$6.25

New York Style Cheesecake

$6.25

Strawberry Shortcake Cake

$6.25

White Chocolate Raspberry Cake

$6.25

Mugs/T-Shirts

T-Shirts

$20.00

Coffee Mugs

$20.00

T-Shirt & Mug

$35.00

Hoodie

$25.00

Essential Shirt

$12.00

Mindy's Cookies {6 count}

Orange Drops

$5.95

PB Blossom

$5.95

Chocolate Chip

$5.95

No Bakes

$5.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

223 W 3rd Street, Dover, OH 44622

