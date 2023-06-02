Main picView gallery

Dangela's Dumplings 133 Milwaukee Avenue

133 Milwaukee Avenue

Libertyville, IL 60048

Combos

Egg and Zucchini

$10.99+

Chicken and Mushroom

$12.99+

Pork and Celery

$12.99+

Beef and Onion

$13.99+

Shrimp, Pork, and Chinese Chives

$14.99+

Shrimp, Sweet Corn, and Chinese Chives

$14.99+

Pork and Sauerkraut

$13.99+

Appetizers and Sides

Tea Boiled Eggs

$2.99

Edamame

$3.99

Seaweed Salad

$4.99

Extra Sides

$1.50

Mochi

$4.99

Drinks and Teas

Soft Drink

$1.99

Honey Teas

$3.99

Milk Teas

$4.95

Hot Jasmine Tea Pot

$3.99

Frozen Dumplings

Frozen Egg and Zucchini

$11.00

Frozen Chicken and Mushroom

$12.00

Frozen Pork and Celery

$12.00

Frozen Beef and Onion

$13.00

Frozen Shrimp, Pork, and Chinese Chives

$14.00

Frozen Shrimp, Sweet Corn, and Chinese Chives

$14.00

Frozen Pork and Sauerkraut

$13.00

Frozen Tofu

$12.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

133 Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL 60048

Directions

