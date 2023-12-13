DaVinci Pizza on the Square 505 Linden Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
505 Linden Street, Scranton, PA 18503
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mickey Gannon’s Bar & Grill - 1925 Sanderson Ave
No Reviews
1925 Sanderson Ave Scranton, PA 18509
View restaurant