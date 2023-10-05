- Home
DeCicco & Sons - Eastchester
777 White Plains Road
Eastchester, NY 10583
Bar Menu - Drinks
Beer
Hudson North & DeCicco's - Big Pumpkin
Sacred Profane - Pale Lager
Jack's Abby & Weihenstephan - Fest of Both Worlds
Birrificcio Italiano - TipoPils
von Trapp - Bavarian Pils
Perennial - Saison de Lis
Southern Tier - Pumking
Allagash - White
Sierra Nevada - Torpedo
Oxbow - Luppolo
3 Floyds - Zombie Dust
Hill Farmstead - Double Nelson
Trillium - Galaxy Scaled
Simple Motive - Perpetuity
Maine - Lunch
Grimm - Afterimage
Other Half - DDH Mylar Bags
Brasserie d'Achouffe - La Chouffe
Schneider Weisse - Original TAP 07
Allagash - Coolship Red
Lambiek Fabriek - Jart-Elle
KCBC - Vampire Squid
Lambiek Fabriek - Soleille
Night Shift - Phone Home
St Bernardus - Tripel
Perennial Abraxas
Hudson North - Standard
Happy Hour
Crowler
Growler
Flight 4x5OZ
3 Fonteinen: Oude Geueze 375ml
3 Fonteinen: Oude Geueze 750ml
3 Fonteinen Armand & Gaston 375ml
3 Fonteinen Armand & Gaston 750ml
3 Fonteinen Hommage
3 Fonteinen Zenne y Frontera 5
3 Fonteinen Zenne y Frontera 6
3 Fonteinen Schaarbekse on a Toast
3 Fonteinen Framboos + Braam
Bokke: Pjassel 2018
Bokke: Kriek Pjassel 2017
Bokke: Abrikoos 2018
Bokke: Framboos Noyeux 2018
Bokke: Steen 2018
Orval 2020
Cantillon Fou Foune
Sam Adams Utopias 1.5oz
Sam Adams Utopias 25.4oz
Oud Beersel: Oude Geuze
Oud Beersel: Oude Kriek
Tilquin: Oude Riesling
Tilquin: Oude Pinot Gris
Tilquin: Oude Pinot Noir
Orval
Chimay Cinq Cents
St Bernardus Abt 12
Duvel
Duvel Triple Hopped
Brasserie Dupont: Saison Dupont
Birrificio Italiano Tipo Pils
Primitive Emotional Haircut 12.7oz
Primitive Emotional Haircut Magnum
Goose Island - 2021 BCBS
Goose Island - 2022 BCBS
Goose Island - Coffee BCBS 2022
Goose Island - Biscotti BCBS
Goose Island - Sir Isaac's Stout BCBS
Goose Island - 30th Anniversary BCBS
Sierra Nevada BA Bigfoot
Finback - Brulee
Perennial - Abraxas
Lambiek Fabriek - Schar-Elle
Lambiek Fabriek - Fontan-Elle
Lambiek Fabriek - Muscar-Elle
Lambiek Fabriek - Blue Belle
Lambiek Fabriek - Soleille
Tommie Sjef
Single Can $2.99
Single Can $3.99
Single Can $4.99
Single Can $5.99
Single Can $6.99
Single Can $7.99
Single Can $8.99
The Alchemist Focal Banger
The Alchemist Heady Topper
Mortalis - Hydra
Mortalis - 7 Berries No Cherry
Mortalis - Typhon
Mortalis - Siren
450 North- Slushy XL RS-11
450 North - Slushy Machine XXL 9
Black Project - Foxhound
Black Project - Grizzly
Black Project - Blackjack
Decadent - Marble Cheesecake
4 PACK $20.99
4 PACK $23.99
4 PACK $27.99
4 PACK $28.99
4 PACK $34.99
Trillium Cans
KCBC - No Juice For You
Spirits
Wine
Gazerra Pinot Grigio
Atliers Raspail Sauvignon Blanc
Pacific Standard Chardonnay
Truth or Consequences Merlot Blend
El Rede Malbec
The Pinot Project Pinot Noir
Rancho Rodeo Cabernet Sauvignon
Prosecco
All Wise Southern Sunset
Orchid Cellar Cobbler
Sap House Bramble
Gruet Prosecco 12.7oz
Happy Hour Wine
Wolffer Summer
Wolffer Summer Provence
Canned Cocktails
Interboro - Gin & Juice
Interboro - Hibiscus & Lime
Interboro - Goodwin Hill Gin & Tonic
Reyes y Cobardes - Margarita
Current Spirits - Lime Margarita
Current Spirits - Elderflower Lemonade
Current Spirits - Tropical Lemonade
Current Spirits - Pink Lemonade
Ramona - Meyer Lemon Wine Spritz
Ramona - Ruby Grapefruit Wine Spritz
Ramona - Dry Sparkling Rose
Rose All Day
Gruet - Blanc de Noirs
Negroni
Mimosa
Bellini
Happy Hour Rose All Day
Happy Hour Current Marg
Happy Hour Canned Cocktails
NA & GF Bev
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Pure Leaf Lemon Iced Tea
Boylan's Root Beer
Polar Seltzer 2.50
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Mott's Apple Juice
Athletic Upside Dawn
Athletic Run Wild
Athletic Freewave
Athletic All Out
Rescue Club Pilsner
Rescue Club IPA
DeCicco's Hard Seltzer
Two Robber Orange Mango
Ghostfish Kick Step
Ghostfish Meteor Shower
Food
Food
Fever Tree Food
Merchandise
Misc.
Package
Clearance Single 1.99
Clearance Single 2.99
Clearance Single 3.99
Clearance Single 4.99
Clearance 4 Pack 2.99
Clearance 4 Pack 3.99
Clearance 4 Pack 4.99
Clearance 4 Pack 5.99
Clearance 4 Pack 6.99
Clearance 4 Pack 7.99
Clearance 6 Pack 3.99
Clearance 6 Pack 4.99
Clearance 6 Pack 5.99
Clearance 6 Pack 6.99
Clearance 6 Pack 7.99
Clearance 6 Pack 8.99
Primitive 1.5L
Pizza N' Bites
Appetizers N' Bites
Chicken Wings (8)
(8) Fried Chicken Wings with your choice of Plain, BBQ, or Buffalo.
Boneless Chicken Bites
Bite-sized pieces of fried boneless chicken with your choice of Plain, BBQ, or Buffalo.
Pepperoni Pizza Bites
5 Pocket Bites of pizza dough stuffed with cheese and pepperoni.
Mac N' Cheese Bites
Fried bite-sized macaroni & cheese wrapped in bread crumbs.
Broccoli Bites
Fried Broccoli Bites. Choice of Plain, BBQ, or Buffalo
Tenders N' Fries
Chicken Tenders and French Fries
Fried Ravioli
Fried Cheese Ravioli
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Garlic Bread N' Cheese
Garlic Bread topped with melted cheese.
Jalapeno Poppers
Fried Jalapeno Peppers filled with Cheddar Cheese
Garden Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Red Onions, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chicken Tenders
French Fries
Pizza N' Slices
Cheese Pizza
Plain cheese pizza
Margarita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, and Basil
White Pizza
Pizza with mozzarella and ricotta cheese. No sauce.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
White pizza with barbecue chicken
Buffalo Pizza
White pizza with buffalo chicken
Meat Lover's Pizza
Cheese pizza with Bacon, Pepperoni, Meatball, and Sausage
Hawaiian Pizza
Cheese pizza with ham and pineapple
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Cheese pizza with Chicken, Bacon and Ranch.
Chicken Marsala Pizza
Cheese pizza with Marsala Chicken and Mushrooms.
Chicken Carbonara Pizza
White pizza with Carbonara Chicken, Mushrooms and Bacon.
Chicken Parm Pizza
Cheese Pizza with Chicken Cutlet.
Eggplant Parm Pizza
Cheese Pizza with breaded Eggplant.
Penne Vodka Pizza
Cheese Pizza topped with Penne and Vodka sauce.
Vegetarian Pizza
Choice of white or cheese pizza. Topped with Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Olives, Green Peppers, and Onions.
Grand Square Sicilian
Traditional square Sicilian Pizza.
Rolls N' Wraps
Pepperoni Roll
Rolled Pizza dough filled with cheese and pepperoni.
Philly Cheesesteak Roll
Rolled pizza dough filled with thinly sliced steak, peppers, onions, and cheese.
Spinach Roll
Rolled pizza dough filled with cheese and spinach.
Cheese Calzone
Traditional calzone filled with mozzarella and ricotta cheese.
Chicken Parm Calzone
Cheese calzone with chicken cutlet.
Meatball Calzone
Cheese calzone with meatballs.
Stromboli
Filled with ham, pepperoni, salami, and cheese.
BLT Wrap
Wrap filled with Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Wrap filled with Breaded Buffalo Chicken and Lettuce.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Wrap filled with Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, and homemade Caesar dressing.
Paninis N' Heroes
Roma Panini
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Sun-Dried Tomatoes.
Campfire Panini
Thinly Sliced Steak sautéed with Onions, Banana Peppers and Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Parm Hero
Traditional Chicken Parmesan Hero with Chicken Cutlet, Marinara Sauce and Cheese.
Eggplant Parm Hero
Traditional Eggplant Parmesan Hero with Breaded Eggplant, Marinara Sauce and Cheese.
Meatball Parm Hero
Traditional Meatball Parmesan Hero with Meatballs, Marinara Sauce and Cheese.
Philly Cheesesteak Hero
Hero with Thinly sliced Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Welcome to DeCicco's Eastchester!
777 White Plains Road, Eastchester, NY 10583