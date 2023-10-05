Bar Menu - Drinks

Beer

Hudson North & DeCicco's - Big Pumpkin

$5.00+

Sacred Profane - Pale Lager

$10.00

Jack's Abby & Weihenstephan - Fest of Both Worlds

$6.00+

Birrificcio Italiano - TipoPils

$10.00+

von Trapp - Bavarian Pils

$6.00+

Perennial - Saison de Lis

$7.00+

Southern Tier - Pumking

$7.00+

Allagash - White

$8.00+

Sierra Nevada - Torpedo

$7.00+

Oxbow - Luppolo

$8.00+

3 Floyds - Zombie Dust

$6.00+

Hill Farmstead - Double Nelson

$10.00

Trillium - Galaxy Scaled

$10.00+

Simple Motive - Perpetuity

$8.00+

Maine - Lunch

$7.00+

Grimm - Afterimage

$10.00+

Other Half - DDH Mylar Bags

$10.00+

Brasserie d'Achouffe - La Chouffe

$8.00+

Schneider Weisse - Original TAP 07

$8.00+

Allagash - Coolship Red

$10.00+

Lambiek Fabriek - Jart-Elle

$9.00+

KCBC - Vampire Squid

$10.00+

Lambiek Fabriek - Soleille

$10.00+

Night Shift - Phone Home

$6.00+

St Bernardus - Tripel

$10.00+

Perennial Abraxas

$12.00+

Hudson North - Standard

$5.00+

Happy Hour

$5.00

Crowler

$1.50

Growler

$3.50

Flight 4x5OZ

$20.00

3 Fonteinen: Oude Geueze 375ml

$20.00

3 Fonteinen: Oude Geueze 750ml

$30.00

3 Fonteinen Armand & Gaston 375ml

$22.00

3 Fonteinen Armand & Gaston 750ml

$40.00

3 Fonteinen Hommage

$60.00

3 Fonteinen Zenne y Frontera 5

$75.00

3 Fonteinen Zenne y Frontera 6

$75.00

3 Fonteinen Schaarbekse on a Toast

$75.00

3 Fonteinen Framboos + Braam

$75.00

Bokke: Pjassel 2018

$75.00

Bokke: Kriek Pjassel 2017

$75.00

Bokke: Abrikoos 2018

$75.00

Bokke: Framboos Noyeux 2018

$75.00

Bokke: Steen 2018

$75.00

Orval 2020

$8.00

Cantillon Fou Foune

$50.00

Sam Adams Utopias 1.5oz

$20.00

Sam Adams Utopias 25.4oz

$275.00

Oud Beersel: Oude Geuze

$12.00

Oud Beersel: Oude Kriek

$13.00

Tilquin: Oude Riesling

$50.00

Tilquin: Oude Pinot Gris

$50.00

Tilquin: Oude Pinot Noir

$50.00

Orval

$8.00

Chimay Cinq Cents

$10.00

St Bernardus Abt 12

$10.00

Duvel

$8.00

Duvel Triple Hopped

$8.00

Brasserie Dupont: Saison Dupont

$7.00

Birrificio Italiano Tipo Pils

$8.00

Primitive Emotional Haircut 12.7oz

$21.00

Primitive Emotional Haircut Magnum

$71.00

Goose Island - 2021 BCBS

$13.99

Goose Island - 2022 BCBS

$14.99

Goose Island - Coffee BCBS 2022

$24.99

Goose Island - Biscotti BCBS

$24.99

Goose Island - Sir Isaac's Stout BCBS

$24.99

Goose Island - 30th Anniversary BCBS

$39.99

Sierra Nevada BA Bigfoot

$29.99

Finback - Brulee

$19.99

Perennial - Abraxas

$27.99

Lambiek Fabriek - Schar-Elle

$32.00

Lambiek Fabriek - Fontan-Elle

$28.00

Lambiek Fabriek - Muscar-Elle

$30.00

Lambiek Fabriek - Blue Belle

$30.00

Lambiek Fabriek - Soleille

$30.00

Tommie Sjef

$50.00

Single Can $2.99

$2.99

Single Can $3.99

$3.99

Single Can $4.99

$4.99

Single Can $5.99

$5.99

Single Can $6.99

$6.99

Single Can $7.99

$7.99

Single Can $8.99

$8.99

The Alchemist Focal Banger

$9.00

The Alchemist Heady Topper

$9.00

Mortalis - Hydra

$8.00

Mortalis - 7 Berries No Cherry

$8.00

Mortalis - Typhon

$8.00

Mortalis - Siren

$8.00

450 North- Slushy XL RS-11

$11.00

450 North - Slushy Machine XXL 9

$13.00

Black Project - Foxhound

$10.00

Black Project - Grizzly

$10.00

Black Project - Blackjack

$9.00

Decadent - Marble Cheesecake

$7.00

4 PACK $20.99

4 PACK $23.99

$23.99

4 PACK $27.99

$27.99

4 PACK $28.99

$28.99

4 PACK $34.99

$34.99

Trillium Cans

$9.00

KCBC - No Juice For You

$19.99

Spirits

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Vodka Lemonade

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mule

$10.00

Rum Punch

$15.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Bourbon

$10.00

Whiskey

$10.00

Breakfast Martini

$12.00

Fall Sour

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bees Knees

$12.00

Wine

Gazerra Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Atliers Raspail Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Pacific Standard Chardonnay

$8.00

Truth or Consequences Merlot Blend

$8.00

El Rede Malbec

$8.00

The Pinot Project Pinot Noir

$8.00

Rancho Rodeo Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Prosecco

$9.00

All Wise Southern Sunset

$9.00

Orchid Cellar Cobbler

$10.00

Sap House Bramble

$10.00

Gruet Prosecco 12.7oz

$15.00

Happy Hour Wine

$6.00

Wolffer Summer

$35.00

Wolffer Summer Provence

$35.00

Canned Cocktails

Interboro - Gin & Juice

$8.00

Interboro - Hibiscus & Lime

$8.00

Interboro - Goodwin Hill Gin & Tonic

$8.00

Reyes y Cobardes - Margarita

$8.00

Current Spirits - Lime Margarita

$10.00

Current Spirits - Elderflower Lemonade

$8.00

Current Spirits - Tropical Lemonade

$8.00

Current Spirits - Pink Lemonade

$8.00

Ramona - Meyer Lemon Wine Spritz

$8.00

Ramona - Ruby Grapefruit Wine Spritz

$8.00

Ramona - Dry Sparkling Rose

$8.00

Rose All Day

$9.00

Gruet - Blanc de Noirs

$15.00

Negroni

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Bellini

$10.00

Happy Hour Rose All Day

$7.00

Happy Hour Current Marg

$8.00

Happy Hour Canned Cocktails

$6.00

NA & GF Bev

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Pure Leaf Lemon Iced Tea

$3.00

Boylan's Root Beer

$2.50

Polar Seltzer 2.50

$2.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.50

Mott's Apple Juice

$2.00

Athletic Upside Dawn

$4.00

Athletic Run Wild

$4.00

Athletic Freewave

$4.00

Athletic All Out

$4.00

Rescue Club Pilsner

$4.00

Rescue Club IPA

$4.00

DeCicco's Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Two Robber Orange Mango

$6.00

Ghostfish Kick Step

$5.00

Ghostfish Meteor Shower

$5.00

Food

Food

Porchetta

$13.00

Arturo

$13.00

Italian

$13.00

Eggplant & Mozz

$13.00

The Beer Man

$11.00

West Coast Style

$11.00

Caprese

$11.00

The PPM

$11.00

Custard Cup

$1.00

Fever Tree Food

Chips and Asiago Dip

$9.00

Chips & Guac

$9.00

Truffle Arancini

$9.00

French Fries

$5.00

Lobster Roll

$18.00

Porchetta Sandwich

$14.00

Parasol Cheese Plate

$14.00

Cheese

Jasper Hill Willoughby

$15.99

Cheese Plate

$25.00

Merchandise

Glassware

DeCicco's Beer Teku

$10.00

DeCicco's Zwanze Glass

$15.00

Apparel

Zwanze T-Shirt

$25.00

Safari Shirt

$70.00

Misc.

Beer Mints

$2.99

Package

Clearance Single 1.99

$2.04

Clearance Single 2.99

$3.04

Clearance Single 3.99

$4.04

Clearance Single 4.99

$5.04

Clearance 4 Pack 2.99

$3.19

Clearance 4 Pack 3.99

$4.19

Clearance 4 Pack 4.99

$5.19

Clearance 4 Pack 5.99

$6.19

Clearance 4 Pack 6.99

$7.19

Clearance 4 Pack 7.99

$8.19

Clearance 6 Pack 3.99

$4.29

Clearance 6 Pack 4.99

$5.29

Clearance 6 Pack 5.99

$6.29

Clearance 6 Pack 6.99

$7.29

Clearance 6 Pack 7.99

$8.29

Clearance 6 Pack 8.99

$9.29

Primitive 1.5L

$42.99

Pizza N' Bites

Appetizers N' Bites

Chicken Wings (8)

$12.75

(8) Fried Chicken Wings with your choice of Plain, BBQ, or Buffalo.

Boneless Chicken Bites

$8.00

Bite-sized pieces of fried boneless chicken with your choice of Plain, BBQ, or Buffalo.

Pepperoni Pizza Bites

$8.50

5 Pocket Bites of pizza dough stuffed with cheese and pepperoni.

Mac N' Cheese Bites

$7.50

Fried bite-sized macaroni & cheese wrapped in bread crumbs.

Broccoli Bites

$10.00

Fried Broccoli Bites. Choice of Plain, BBQ, or Buffalo

Tenders N' Fries

$10.95

Chicken Tenders and French Fries

Fried Ravioli

$9.50

Fried Cheese Ravioli

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Garlic Bread N' Cheese

$6.95

Garlic Bread topped with melted cheese.

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.95

Fried Jalapeno Peppers filled with Cheddar Cheese

Garden Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Red Onions, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

French Fries

$5.50

Pizza N' Slices

Cheese Pizza

$14.50+

Plain cheese pizza

Margarita Pizza

$18.00+

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, and Basil

White Pizza

$18.50+

Pizza with mozzarella and ricotta cheese. No sauce.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.95+

White pizza with barbecue chicken

Buffalo Pizza

$20.00+

White pizza with buffalo chicken

Meat Lover's Pizza

$20.00+

Cheese pizza with Bacon, Pepperoni, Meatball, and Sausage

Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00+

Cheese pizza with ham and pineapple

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.00+

Cheese pizza with Chicken, Bacon and Ranch.

Chicken Marsala Pizza

$20.00+

Cheese pizza with Marsala Chicken and Mushrooms.

Chicken Carbonara Pizza

$20.00+

White pizza with Carbonara Chicken, Mushrooms and Bacon.

Chicken Parm Pizza

$20.00+

Cheese Pizza with Chicken Cutlet.

Eggplant Parm Pizza

$18.95+

Cheese Pizza with breaded Eggplant.

Penne Vodka Pizza

$18.00+

Cheese Pizza topped with Penne and Vodka sauce.

Vegetarian Pizza

$20.00+

Choice of white or cheese pizza. Topped with Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Olives, Green Peppers, and Onions.

Grand Square Sicilian

$19.95+

Traditional square Sicilian Pizza.

Rolls N' Wraps

Pepperoni Roll

$3.50

Rolled Pizza dough filled with cheese and pepperoni.

Philly Cheesesteak Roll

$4.50

Rolled pizza dough filled with thinly sliced steak, peppers, onions, and cheese.

Spinach Roll

$3.50

Rolled pizza dough filled with cheese and spinach.

Cheese Calzone

$7.95

Traditional calzone filled with mozzarella and ricotta cheese.

Chicken Parm Calzone

$9.95

Cheese calzone with chicken cutlet.

Meatball Calzone

$9.95

Cheese calzone with meatballs.

Stromboli

$9.00

Filled with ham, pepperoni, salami, and cheese.

BLT Wrap

$8.95

Wrap filled with Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Wrap filled with Breaded Buffalo Chicken and Lettuce.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Wrap filled with Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, and homemade Caesar dressing.

Paninis N' Heroes

Roma Panini

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Sun-Dried Tomatoes.

Campfire Panini

$12.50

Thinly Sliced Steak sautéed with Onions, Banana Peppers and Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Parm Hero

$12.00

Traditional Chicken Parmesan Hero with Chicken Cutlet, Marinara Sauce and Cheese.

Eggplant Parm Hero

$10.95

Traditional Eggplant Parmesan Hero with Breaded Eggplant, Marinara Sauce and Cheese.

Meatball Parm Hero

$10.00

Traditional Meatball Parmesan Hero with Meatballs, Marinara Sauce and Cheese.

Philly Cheesesteak Hero

$12.00

Hero with Thinly sliced Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella.

Extras

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50