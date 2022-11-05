- Home
Ladle of Love - Bronxville
18 Palmer Ave
Bronxville, NY 10708
Popular Items
TODAY'S SPECIALS
Greek Unfried Chicken Salad
baked panko breaded chicken breast, topped with baby spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onion, feta
Kale-Pesto Orecchiette (NUTS)
TMB Sandwich
tomato, mozzarella, basil, pesto *v
Daily Roasted Chicken
Thai Chili Shrimp Bowl
*df, gf
Falafel Bowl
Spinach, Feta, Kalamata Olives,Tomato ,Cucumbers. Humus dressing*
Egg-Cellent Salad
Kale,Romain Lettuce, Spinach, Cucumbers, Walnuts *, Tomato, Egg Citrus vinaigrette.*
Mexican Bowl
Seasoned Ground Beef, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Sofrito Rice, Beans, Lime-cilantro Crema.
Butternut Squash Lasagna
butternut squash, lasagna, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, milk, flour, butter, splash of cream *v
Veggie Chili
zucchini, yellow squash, cauliflower, carrots, garlic, red bell pepper, tomatoes, red kidney beans, tomato paste, brown sugar *gf, vegan
Ginger Carrot
carrots, vegetable stock, onions, ginger, orange juice, olive oil
Potato Leek
potatoes, leeks, celery, vegetable stock, olive oil *gf, vegan
Crouton M
Moroccan Red Lentil
red lentils, cumin, coriander, onions, tomatoes, turmeric, paprika, carrots, garlic, vegetable stock, lemon, olive oil *gf, vegan
Lobster Bisque
lobster, homemade lobster stock, clam broth, sherry, cognac, tomatoes, cream, olive oil, cornstarch
Veggie Dumpling Bowl
Spinach, Shallots,Red bell pepper, Ginger, Garlic, Carrots , Olive oil, Snap peas. Soy Sauce ** Rice Vinegar, Sesame oil ,Scallions, Touch Tarragon.
Truffle Cauliflower
Broccoli Lasagna
Broccoli, lasagna noodles, reduced-fat milk, flour, garlic, parm, ricotta *v
Cuban Black Bean
black turtle beans, onions, garlic, red bell pepper, white vinegar, sherry, brown sugar, olive oil *gf, vegan
Seafood & Chorizo Gumbo
shrimp, calamari, chorizo, red bell pepper, celery, garlic, seafood stock, touch of flour *df
Beef Bourguignon
top loin, mushrooms, beef stock, onions, carrots, tomato paste, garlic, bacon, burgundy wine, cognac, pinch of flour *df
Lasagna Bolognese
ground beef, tomatoes, onions, chianti, tomato paste, lasagna noodles, ricotta cheese, parmigiano, mozzarella, eggs
Creamy Guac Petite
Clam Chowder
salmon, calamari, onions, celery, red bell pepper, potatoes, bacon, clam stock, a splash of cream, touch of flour & butter
Beef Chili
ground beef, hot italian sausage, onions, garlic, tomatoes, red kidney beans, tomato paste, dijon mustard, red wine, lemon juice, olive oil *df, gf
TODAY'S SOUPS & STEWS
Harvest Celebration
butternut squash, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, granny smith apples, touch of butter, cream & maple syrup *gf, v
Tuscan Tomato
tomatoes, onions, carrots, celery, touch of butter, olive oil, pinch of sugar *gf, v
Chunky Vegetable
tomatoes, carrots, broccoli , yellow squash, zucchini, red bell pepper, sweet peas, onions, sriracha, olive oil, garlic *gf, vegan
Chicken Noodle
chicken stock, white meat chicken breast, carrots, egg noodles *df, (*gf noodles available upon request)
Chicken & Dumpling
chicken, onions, carrots, celery, chicken stock, homemade dumplings (flour, butter, baking powder, salt)
Chicken Bone Broth
chicken bones, carrots, celery, onions, apple cider vinegar *df, gf
SALADS & BOWLS
Protein Bowl
choice of protein, farm greens, quinoa salad *df, gf
Naked Caesar
romaine, shaved parm, walnut-raisin croutons, caesar dressing *v
Harvest Bowl
quinoa, kale, roasted squash, apples, cranberries, walnuts, maple-sage vinaigrette *gf, vegan *contains nuts
Farmhouse Cobb
romaine, beets, grape tomatoes, english cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, carrots, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, kalamata olives, walnut-raisin croutons, white balsamic vinagrette
Vegan Trio
quinoa salad, roasted root vegetables, farm greens *gf, vegan
Make My Salad
Customize your own!
PANINIS, WRAPS & SANDWICHES
Tuna Melt
tuna, red peppers, carrots, celery, onion, pickles, olives, lemon, vinegar, olive oil *df *gluten free on gf bread or wrap
Unfried Chicken
The Original: pickled slaw, turmeric aioli | Milanese: market greens, tomatoes, onions, lemon vinaigrette | Parm: shaved parm, tuscan tomato sauce | Chipotle: tomato, onion, greens, chipotle-sriracha aioli
Grilled Chicken Pesto
grilled chicken, parmesan, kale-basil pesto (*pesto contains nuts)
Ultimate Veggie Sando
sliced tomato, cucumber, baby spinach, pickled slaw, avocado mash, hummus, lightly toasted whole grain bread *vegan (*bread may contain egg)
Veganic
roasted root veggies, hummus, caramelized onions, baby arugula *vegan (*certain breads may contain egg)
Avocado Toast
sunnyside egg, tomato, avocado, pesto, (*pesto contains nuts) *v
Cali Turkey Panini
oven roasted turkey, swiss, avocado, baby spinach, pesto aioli (*pesto contains nuts)
TBLT
roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cranberry-maple mayo
Gooey Grilled Cheese
cheddar or swiss *v
3-Herb Chicken Salad.
shredded chicken breast, basil, mint, dill, celery, yogurnaise
Skinny Tuna Salad.
tuna, red peppers, carrots, celery, onion, pickles, olives, lemon, vinegar, olive oil *df *gluten free on gf bread or wrap
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
French Onion Chicken Panini
grilled chicken, caramelized onion, swiss, baby spinach
Egg & Cheese
Turkey Apple Brie Panini
Our Roasted Turkey with Fresh Sliced Apples, Triple Creme Brie, and Honey Mustard, toasted to perfection!
Turkey Cubin Paninni
Mustard, Chipotle, Pickles, Pickle Slaw, Roasted Turkey and Swiss Cheese.
SUPPERS, SNACKS & SIDES
Empanadas
Cheddar Mac
orecchiette, cheddar, reduced-fat milk, touch of flour & butter *v
3-Herb Chicken Salad
shredded chicken breast, basil, mint, dill, celery, yogurnaise *gf
Quinoa Salad
quinoa, peas, red bell pepper, carrots, basil, cilantro, lemon vinaigrette *gf, vegan
Honest Chips
potatoes, vegetable oil, salt, sugar, pinch of cayenne *gf, vegan
Daily Hummus
*gf, vegan
Roasted Roots
roasted squash, sweet potatoes, beets, maple-sage vinaigrette *gf, vegan
Soup & Sammie
petite soup, half sandwich
Sauteed Greens
seasonal greens, olive oil, garlic *gf, vegan
Kale-Basil Pesto
kale, basil, walnuts, olive oil, garlic, parmesan (*contains nuts) *gf, v
Skinny Tuna Salad
tuna, red peppers, carrots, celery, onion, pickles, olives, lemon, vinegar, olive oil *df *gf
Farro, Feta & Kale
farro, kale, feta, red onion, mint, lemon, olive oil *v
Seared Salmon Fillet
Dill Egg Salad
hard-boiled eggs, yogurnaise, dill *gf, v
SWEETIES
Breakfast Cookie
oats, quinoa, flax seed, cranberries, mini chocolate chips, maple, whole wheat flour *v
Whole Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookie
whole wheat flour, butter, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, chocolate chips *v
Gluten Free/Vegan Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
*gf, vegan
Gluten-Free/Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
*gf, vegan
Rice Krispie Square
*v
Vitamin C Muffin
whole wheat flour, eggs, brown sugar, cinnamon, flax seed, beets, carrots, cranberries, oranges *v
Gluten Free/Vegan Brownie
*gf, vegan
Coconut Cranberry Rice Pudding
cranberries, coconut milk, maple, vanilla, cinnamon *gf, vegan
Choc Sugar Cookies
Apricot Pecan Rugelach
Ginger Snaps
Chocolate Chunk Chip Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
SEASONAL SIPS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Healthful, Artisanal Comfort Food
18 Palmer Ave, Bronxville, NY 10708