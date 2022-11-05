Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

Ladle of Love - Bronxville

306 Reviews

$$

18 Palmer Ave

Bronxville, NY 10708

Popular Items

Greek Unfried Chicken Salad
Unfried Chicken

TODAY'S SPECIALS

Greek Unfried Chicken Salad

$13.75

baked panko breaded chicken breast, topped with baby spinach, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onion, feta

Kale-Pesto Orecchiette (NUTS)

$9.00Out of stock

TMB Sandwich

$10.25

tomato, mozzarella, basil, pesto *v

Daily Roasted Chicken

$7.20+

Thai Chili Shrimp Bowl

$14.75

*df, gf

Falafel Bowl

$13.00

Spinach, Feta, Kalamata Olives,Tomato ,Cucumbers. Humus dressing*

Egg-Cellent Salad

$13.75

Kale,Romain Lettuce, Spinach, Cucumbers, Walnuts *, Tomato, Egg Citrus vinaigrette.*

Mexican Bowl

Mexican Bowl

$16.25

Seasoned Ground Beef, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Sofrito Rice, Beans, Lime-cilantro Crema.

Butternut Squash Lasagna

$9.75Out of stock

butternut squash, lasagna, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, milk, flour, butter, splash of cream *v

Veggie Chili

$5.50+

zucchini, yellow squash, cauliflower, carrots, garlic, red bell pepper, tomatoes, red kidney beans, tomato paste, brown sugar *gf, vegan

Ginger Carrot

$5.95+

carrots, vegetable stock, onions, ginger, orange juice, olive oil

Potato Leek

$5.50+

potatoes, leeks, celery, vegetable stock, olive oil *gf, vegan

Crouton M

$6.75Out of stock

Moroccan Red Lentil

$6.00+Out of stock

red lentils, cumin, coriander, onions, tomatoes, turmeric, paprika, carrots, garlic, vegetable stock, lemon, olive oil *gf, vegan

Lobster Bisque

$7.75+Out of stock

lobster, homemade lobster stock, clam broth, sherry, cognac, tomatoes, cream, olive oil, cornstarch

Veggie Dumpling Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Spinach, Shallots,Red bell pepper, Ginger, Garlic, Carrots , Olive oil, Snap peas. Soy Sauce ** Rice Vinegar, Sesame oil ,Scallions, Touch Tarragon.

Truffle Cauliflower

$6.50+

Broccoli Lasagna

$9.75Out of stock

Broccoli, lasagna noodles, reduced-fat milk, flour, garlic, parm, ricotta *v

Cuban Black Bean

$5.50+

black turtle beans, onions, garlic, red bell pepper, white vinegar, sherry, brown sugar, olive oil *gf, vegan

Seafood & Chorizo Gumbo

$7.75+Out of stock

shrimp, calamari, chorizo, red bell pepper, celery, garlic, seafood stock, touch of flour *df

Beef Bourguignon

$8.50+Out of stock

top loin, mushrooms, beef stock, onions, carrots, tomato paste, garlic, bacon, burgundy wine, cognac, pinch of flour *df

Lasagna Bolognese

$11.25Out of stock

ground beef, tomatoes, onions, chianti, tomato paste, lasagna noodles, ricotta cheese, parmigiano, mozzarella, eggs

Creamy Guac Petite

$5.99Out of stock

Clam Chowder

$7.25+

salmon, calamari, onions, celery, red bell pepper, potatoes, bacon, clam stock, a splash of cream, touch of flour & butter

Beef Chili

$7.25+

ground beef, hot italian sausage, onions, garlic, tomatoes, red kidney beans, tomato paste, dijon mustard, red wine, lemon juice, olive oil *df, gf

TODAY'S SOUPS & STEWS

Harvest Celebration

Harvest Celebration

$6.20+

butternut squash, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, granny smith apples, touch of butter, cream & maple syrup *gf, v

Tuscan Tomato

$6.20+

tomatoes, onions, carrots, celery, touch of butter, olive oil, pinch of sugar *gf, v

Chunky Vegetable

Chunky Vegetable

$6.20+

tomatoes, carrots, broccoli , yellow squash, zucchini, red bell pepper, sweet peas, onions, sriracha, olive oil, garlic *gf, vegan

Chicken Noodle

$6.50+

chicken stock, white meat chicken breast, carrots, egg noodles *df, (*gf noodles available upon request)

Chicken & Dumpling

$6.50+

chicken, onions, carrots, celery, chicken stock, homemade dumplings (flour, butter, baking powder, salt)

Chicken Bone Broth

$7.25+

chicken bones, carrots, celery, onions, apple cider vinegar *df, gf

SALADS & BOWLS

*If you have a food allergy, please let us know.
Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

choice of protein, farm greens, quinoa salad *df, gf

Naked Caesar

Naked Caesar

$10.50

romaine, shaved parm, walnut-raisin croutons, caesar dressing *v

Harvest Bowl

Harvest Bowl

$12.95

quinoa, kale, roasted squash, apples, cranberries, walnuts, maple-sage vinaigrette *gf, vegan *contains nuts

Farmhouse Cobb

$13.75

romaine, beets, grape tomatoes, english cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, carrots, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, kalamata olives, walnut-raisin croutons, white balsamic vinagrette

Vegan Trio

$11.75

quinoa salad, roasted root vegetables, farm greens *gf, vegan

Make My Salad

$5.00+

Customize your own!

PANINIS, WRAPS & SANDWICHES

Tuna Melt

$9.95

tuna, red peppers, carrots, celery, onion, pickles, olives, lemon, vinegar, olive oil *df *gluten free on gf bread or wrap

Unfried Chicken

Unfried Chicken

$11.25

The Original: pickled slaw, turmeric aioli | Milanese: market greens, tomatoes, onions, lemon vinaigrette | Parm: shaved parm, tuscan tomato sauce | Chipotle: tomato, onion, greens, chipotle-sriracha aioli

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$10.95

grilled chicken, parmesan, kale-basil pesto (*pesto contains nuts)

Ultimate Veggie Sando

Ultimate Veggie Sando

$9.95Out of stock

sliced tomato, cucumber, baby spinach, pickled slaw, avocado mash, hummus, lightly toasted whole grain bread *vegan (*bread may contain egg)

Veganic

$9.95

roasted root veggies, hummus, caramelized onions, baby arugula *vegan (*certain breads may contain egg)

Avocado Toast

$11.95Out of stock

sunnyside egg, tomato, avocado, pesto, (*pesto contains nuts) *v

Cali Turkey Panini

$11.50Out of stock

oven roasted turkey, swiss, avocado, baby spinach, pesto aioli (*pesto contains nuts)

TBLT

$10.95

roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cranberry-maple mayo

Gooey Grilled Cheese

$6.75

cheddar or swiss *v

3-Herb Chicken Salad.

3-Herb Chicken Salad.

$9.95

shredded chicken breast, basil, mint, dill, celery, yogurnaise

Skinny Tuna Salad.

Skinny Tuna Salad.

$9.95

tuna, red peppers, carrots, celery, onion, pickles, olives, lemon, vinegar, olive oil *df *gluten free on gf bread or wrap

BLT

$9.95

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

French Onion Chicken Panini

$10.50

grilled chicken, caramelized onion, swiss, baby spinach

Egg & Cheese

$7.50

Turkey Apple Brie Panini

$11.95

Our Roasted Turkey with Fresh Sliced Apples, Triple Creme Brie, and Honey Mustard, toasted to perfection!

Turkey Cubin Paninni

$11.50

Mustard, Chipotle, Pickles, Pickle Slaw, Roasted Turkey and Swiss Cheese.

SUPPERS, SNACKS & SIDES

Empanadas

Empanadas

Cheddar Mac

Cheddar Mac

$8.50+

orecchiette, cheddar, reduced-fat milk, touch of flour & butter *v

3-Herb Chicken Salad

$5.75+

shredded chicken breast, basil, mint, dill, celery, yogurnaise *gf

Quinoa Salad

$5.00+

quinoa, peas, red bell pepper, carrots, basil, cilantro, lemon vinaigrette *gf, vegan

Honest Chips

Honest Chips

$3.95Out of stock

potatoes, vegetable oil, salt, sugar, pinch of cayenne *gf, vegan

Daily Hummus

$5.20+

*gf, vegan

Roasted Roots

$5.00+

roasted squash, sweet potatoes, beets, maple-sage vinaigrette *gf, vegan

Soup & Sammie

Soup & Sammie

$9.00Out of stock

petite soup, half sandwich

Sauteed Greens

$4.50+

seasonal greens, olive oil, garlic *gf, vegan

Kale-Basil Pesto

$6.00+Out of stock

kale, basil, walnuts, olive oil, garlic, parmesan (*contains nuts) *gf, v

Skinny Tuna Salad

$5.50+

tuna, red peppers, carrots, celery, onion, pickles, olives, lemon, vinegar, olive oil *df *gf

Farro, Feta & Kale

$4.00+

farro, kale, feta, red onion, mint, lemon, olive oil *v

Seared Salmon Fillet

$12.00

Dill Egg Salad

$6.25+

hard-boiled eggs, yogurnaise, dill *gf, v

SWEETIES

Breakfast Cookie

Breakfast Cookie

$3.75

oats, quinoa, flax seed, cranberries, mini chocolate chips, maple, whole wheat flour *v

Whole Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookie

Whole Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

whole wheat flour, butter, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, chocolate chips *v

Gluten Free/Vegan Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Gluten Free/Vegan Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.50

*gf, vegan

Gluten-Free/Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

*gf, vegan

Rice Krispie Square

Rice Krispie Square

$3.50Out of stock

*v

Vitamin C Muffin

Vitamin C Muffin

$2.95

whole wheat flour, eggs, brown sugar, cinnamon, flax seed, beets, carrots, cranberries, oranges *v

Gluten Free/Vegan Brownie

Gluten Free/Vegan Brownie

$3.95

*gf, vegan

Coconut Cranberry Rice Pudding

$5.25+

cranberries, coconut milk, maple, vanilla, cinnamon *gf, vegan

Choc Sugar Cookies

$4.00Out of stock

Apricot Pecan Rugelach

$15.50Out of stock

Ginger Snaps

$5.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.00

SEASONAL SIPS

Basil Lemonade

$3.50

lemon, basil, sugar *vegan, gf

Mint Iced Tea (unsweetened)

$3.50

*gf, vegan

Mint-Basil Palmer

$3.80

1/2 basil lemonade, 1/2 unsweetened mint iced tea *gf, vegan

Bottled Water

$2.00

Smoothies Coolers

Purple Passion

$8.75Out of stock

Beets, Blueberries, Red Cabbage, Coconut Water, Fresh Lime Juice , Fresh Ginger . VGN*

Go Green

$8.75Out of stock

Kale, Cucumber, Honeydew, Fresh Lime Juice, Coconut Water, Avocado, Fresh Mint, Agave nectar.VGN*

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Healthful, Artisanal Comfort Food

Website

Location

18 Palmer Ave, Bronxville, NY 10708

Directions

Gallery
Ladle of Love - Bronxville image
Ladle of Love - Bronxville image
Ladle of Love - Bronxville image
Ladle of Love - Bronxville image

