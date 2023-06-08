Restaurant header imageView gallery

Déco Restaurant and Bar

52 Reviews

$

203 Powderhound Rd

Warren, VT 05674

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda & Juice

Apple & Eve Apple Juice

$3.00

Apple & Eve Grape

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Domaine Dupont Jus de Pomme Petillant

$8.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Fever-Tree Ginger Ale

Fever-Tree Ginger Ale

$3.50

Fever-Tree Ginger Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Fever-Tree Sparking Grapefruit

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$7.00

Smart Water

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Stewarts Root Beer

Stewarts Root Beer

$3.50

The Aurora Mocktail

$7.00

The Cherri Sherman Mocktail

$8.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Coffee Decalf

$2.50

Baladin Soda

Agrumata

$6.00

Cedrata

$6.00

Cola

$6.00

HerbCraft

CBD Blueberry Maple

$10.00

CBD Lemon Ginger

$10.00

CBD Orange Vanilla

$10.00

CBD Pink Lemonade

$10.00

Hibiscus

$7.50Out of stock

Rose

$7.50

Tulsi Ginger

$7.50Out of stock

N/A Beer or Wine

Weihenstephaner Alkoholfrei

$5.75

Grüvi Bubby Rosé

$7.00

WellBeing Intentional IPA

$7.00Out of stock

WellBeing Victory Wheat Ale

$7.00

ALCOHOL

CIDER

Domaine Dupont Cidre Bouché

$10.00

Domaine Dupont Reserve (2016) Calvados Casks

$15.00

BOTTLE & CANS BEER

3 Fonteinen Cuvée Armand & Gaston 2018

$24.00

3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek 2018

$24.00

Andechser Helles Lager

$6.00

Andechser Weissbier Dunkel

$10.00

Augustiner Edelstoff

$6.00

Augustiner Maximator

$6.00

BFM Saint Bon Chien 2019

$25.00

BFM SQRT 225

$10.00

Birra Baladin XYAUYÙ Ettichetta Oro/RISERVA 2016

$60.00

Blaugies la Vermontoise

$15.00

Blaugies Saison d'Epeautre

$15.00

Bluejacket I Need To Space

$8.00

Brouwerij De Glazen Toren Ondineke

$10.00+

Carib Lager

$3.00

Cuvée des Jacobins Rouge

$10.00

D'Achouffe Houblon

$8.00

D'Achouffe La Chouffe

$8.00Out of stock

D'Achouffe Soleil

$8.00

Diel du Ciel! Solstice d'Hiver

$12.00

Dieu du Ciel! Herbe à Détourne

$9.00

Dieu du Ciel! Péché Mortel

$8.00

Dr. Fritz Briem 1809 Berliner Style Weisse (2015)

$10.00

Eggenberg Lemon Lime Radler

$4.00

Eggenberg Pink Grapefruit Radler

$4.00

Eggenberg Samichlaus

$10.00

Equilibrium Miami BerlinerVice

$18.00

Extraomnes Zest

$12.00

Früli Strawberry Beer

$9.00

Goose Island Bourbon County 2019

$20.00

Goose Island Bourbon County 2020

$20.00

Green's Gluten Free Tripel

$10.00

Hanssens Artisanaal Oude Kriek

$18.00

Hofbräuhaus München, Hofbräu Original

$6.00

Jester King La Vie En Rose

$20.00

Jester King Noble King

$20.00

Komes Russian Imperial Stout

$12.00

La Brü Cultor de Oro

$10.00

La Brü Nahuales

$10.00

Leffe

$5.00

Lindemann's Framboise

$15.00

Mast Landing Gunner's Daughter

$5.00

Mount Holly Jaakko 16oz Can

$8.00

Mount Holly Kalja 16oz Can

$5.00

Mount Holly Supertubos 16oz Can

$8.00

OEC Antioch 5

$12.00

OEC Helles 16oz Can

$8.00

Orkney Skull Splitter

$8.00

Orval

$8.00

Oxbox Sap Haus

$15.00

Põhjala Château Noir

$16.00

River Roost Saison du Roost

$20.00

River Roost Waiting on the Moment

$20.00

Robinsons Trooper

$5.00

Rochefort 10

$8.00

Rochefort 8

$8.00

Rothaus Tannen Zapfle

$6.00

Scaldis Pêche Mel

$10.00

Schlenkerla Helles

$8.00

Schlenkerla Marzen

$8.00

Schlenkerla Oak Smoke

$8.00

Sinebrychoff Porter

$8.00

Stella Artois

$5.00Out of stock

Straffe Hendrik Quadrupel

$10.00

The Veil Lock Lock

$8.00

The Veil Pull

$16.00

Tilquin Gueuze à l'Ancienne 2019-2020

$17.00

Uerige Classic Altbier

$10.00

Veltins Pilsener

$6.00Out of stock

Westmalle Dubbel

$8.00

Westmalle Tripel

$8.00Out of stock

ZG Après Vous

$16.00

ZG Côte de Champlain

$16.00

ZG Green State Lager

$14.00Out of stock

ZG Snowbird

$16.00

ZG Wood-Aged Pilsener

$16.00

Zundert 8

$8.00

WINE

Almacita Brut

$10.00+

Almacita Brut Rosé

$10.00+

Alphonse Dolly Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Ameztoi Getariako Txakolina

$15.00+Out of stock

Ameztoi Rubentis

$40.00

Barboursville Cabernet Franc Reserve

$15.00+

Barboursville Nebbiolo Reserve

$15.00+

Barboursville Octagon

$80.00

Barboursville Pinot Grigio

$13.00+

Barboursville Vermentino Reserve

$15.00+

Barboursville Viognier Reserve

$15.00+

Bent Road La Petite Mort

$55.00

Bodegas Vinatigo Listan Negro

$15.00+

Calcarius Bombigiana

$60.00

Castell d'Age Cava

$54.00

Ca’n Verdura Negre

$15.00+Out of stock

Cerra la Barca Orange Wine

$10.00+

Chertok Wines Midrash

$45.00

Chona's Marani Rkatsiteli

$45.00

Château Belles Graves Lalande-de-Pomerol

$60.00

Château Laribotte Sauternes

$10.00+

Château Les Barraillots Margaux

$60.00

Château Lestignac Michel Michel

$15.00+

Château Saint Marc Sauternes

$100.00

Château Vieux-Georget Bordeaux Supérieur

$15.00+

Clos Guirouilh Jurançon

$60.00

Costador Metamorphika Xarel-lo Orange

$70.00

Couly-Dutheil Les Chanteaux Chinon

$15.00+

Csetvei Pincészet Mór Ezerjó

$50.00

Csetvei Pincészet Mór Nap Hold Csillag

$40.00

Domaine Charvin Côtes-du-Rhône Rosé

$14.00+

Domaine de la Prébende Beaujolais Blanc

$14.00+Out of stock

Domaine des Marnes Blanches Chardonnay

$60.00

Domaine Desire Petit Trousseau

$18.00+

Domaine du Mortier Cabernet Franc

$15.00+

Domaine du Pégau Châteauneuf-du-Pape

$95.00

Domaine Dugois Arbois Chardonnay

$20.00+

Domaine Dugois Arbois Ploussard

$15.00+Out of stock

Domaine Dugois Arbois Vin Jaune

$80.00

Domaine La Colombe Féchy

$65.00

Domaine Petroni Corse

$12.00+

Domaine Plageoles

$15.00+

Domaine Saint-Roch Touraine Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Fable Farm Betula

$22.00

Fable Farm Elder Dandy

$24.00

Forlorn Hope Queen of the Sierra Rosé

$15.00+

Georges Descombes Beaujolais Blanc

$15.00+

Georges Descombes Morgon

$45.00

Ghëddo Barolo

$85.00

Golden Rule Mead Inspiration No. 3

$12.00

Jose Luis Ripa Vino Rosado

$60.00

Kamara Nimbus Albus

$45.00

Karthäuserhof Bruno Riesling

$15.00+

La Garagista Loup d'Or

$60.00

Les Athletes du Vin Pineau d'Aunis

$15.00+

Les Granges Trousseau

Out of stock

Martha Stoumen Honeymoon

$15.00+

Martin Texier Cinsault

$45.00

Maysara Jamsheed Pinot Noir

$65.00Out of stock

Moonlight Meadery

$14.00+

Mönchhof Riesling Estate

$10.00+

Oenogenesis Pangeon Mataroa

$10.00+

OVUM Rare Form

$80.00

Pearl Morissette Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00+Out of stock

Pikasi Rebula

$12.00+

Pinard et Filles Calvaire

$75.00

Pinard et Filles Chardonneret

$75.00

Pinard et Filles Frangin Rouge

$60.00

Pinard et Filles Pornfelder

$75.00

Pinard et Filles À Ciel Ouvert

$70.00

Pomalo Slavonija Frankovka Rosé

$12.00+

Pullus Pinot Noir

$12.00+Out of stock

Rodica Malvadiesel Orange

$14.00+Out of stock

Rodica Refosco

$10.00+

Royal Tokaji Tokaj Aszú

$84.00

Sergio Drago Rosso

$15.00+Out of stock

Sevilen Boğazkere Öküzgözü

$10.00+

Sierra de Tolono Rioja Rosado

$15.00+

Siete Fincas Malbec Gran Secreto

$70.00

Skaramuča Plavac

$12.00+

Snow Farm Vidal Blanc

$12.00+

Stein Riesling

$15.00+

Stella Crinita Barbera

$15.00+

Stella14 Wines Initium Novum

$50.00

Straka Welschriesling Pet Nat

$10.00+

Subject To Change Chenin Blanc

$40.00Out of stock

Togonidze's Wine Saperavi

$15.00+Out of stock

Vignobles Denis Rosé d'Anjou

$14.00+

Weingut Edelbauer Riesling

$12.00+

Weingut Edelbauer Zweigelt

$12.00+

Zind-Humbrecht Gewurtztraminer

$70.00

Zind-Humbrecht Riesling

$70.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Restaurant and Cocktail Bar! You will be surprised when you arrive into our unique space. Come and enjoy a cocktail while dinning or our family friendly menu.

Website

Location

203 Powderhound Rd, Warren, VT 05674

Directions

