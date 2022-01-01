Mad Taco - Waitsfield
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Currently we are only offering a small express menu here, not our full menu here. If you want something not on this menu please call the shop at 802-496-3832 to place your order, or come on in. Paired with the finest craft beer around, we use the best local and regional ingredients to create from scratch our not-to-be-missed hot sauces, house-smoked meats and so much more.
Location
5101 Main St, Waitsfield, VT 05673
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Worthy Burger Too - 114 Mad River Green
No Reviews
114 Mad River Green Waitsfield, VT 05673
View restaurant