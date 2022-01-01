Main picView gallery

DePaola's Pub and Grille

review star

No reviews yet

1401 Sulphur Spring Rd

Halethorpe, MD 21227

Breakfast

#1 (2) eggs your way

$7.99

#2 Pancake egg special

$8.59

#3 Pancakes

$7.99

#4 French Toast

$7.99

#5 Cream Chip Beef

$8.59

1 egg platter

$5.99

2 egg platter

$6.99

Banana Nut Pancakes

$6.50

Banana Nut Pancakes (3)

$6.50

Basic Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$6.00

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (3)

$6.50

Chocolate Pancakes (3)

$5.50

country sauage gravy & biscuit

$5.00

Creamed Chipped Beef

$6.00

Cup Chipped Beef

$3.50

Cup Sausage Gravy

$3.50

Egg Omelette

$7.25

English Muffin

$1.20

French Toast (3)

$5.45

french toast sticks

$5.45

Mushroom & Swiss Omelette

$8.25

Oatmeal

$4.25

Scrambled Eggs & Cheese

$7.49

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Fried Potatoes

$3.95

Side Ham

$4.50

Side Sausage

$4.50

Side Scrapple

$4.50

Side Toast

$1.50

Veggie Omelette

$8.25

Western Omelette

$8.25

Burgers

Angus

$11.00

Angus Beef Burger with American Cheese

Big Red

$12.00

Black & Blue

$12.00

BO Hemian

$15.00

Caprese

$12.00

Caribbean

$13.00

Chili Burger

$12.00

Fried Egg

$12.00

Hawaiian

$13.00

Honey Goat

$12.00

Kriscumas

$14.50

Mac & Cheese Burger

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss

$12.00

Onion PepperJack

$12.00

Spaniard

$12.00

The "Johnny O"

$14.50

Tom Quirk

$13.00

Triple Smoke

$12.00

UMBC Retriever

$15.00

Utzinger

$12.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$5.00

Cake

$5.00

Cheesecake

$3.50

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Molten Lava Cake

$5.00

Rice :Pudding

$3.50

Cannoli

$5.50

Dips

DePo's Dip

$8.50

Spinachoke

$8.50

Crab Dip

$15.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$1.75

Coffee

$0.99

Tonic/Club

$3.00

Energy

$4.25

Entrees

Chick Pot Pie Lg

$16.50

Chick Pot Pie Sm

$11.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Fish & Chips

$13.50

Steamed Shrimp 1/2 LB

$14.50

Steamed Shrimp Full LB

$25.00

Flat Bread

Pepperoni

$10.00

BBQ Chicken

$11.00

T&C

$9.00

Veggie

$11.00

White

$11.00

Kids

Kids Burger & fries

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese /Fries

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$15.00

with Strips of Smoked Ham, Roasted Turkey, Swiss and Americanwith Strips of Smoked Ham, Roasted Turkey, Swiss and American

House Salad

$10.00

with tomatoes, onions, cukes, black olives and hard boiled eggs

Side Salad

$4.00

Tequila Caeser Salad

$11.00

with Grilled Shrimp, Bacon and Cheddar

Sandwiches

Cheese Steak

$9.50

Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.50

Corned Beef

$13.00

Fried Bologna

$9.00

Rueben

$13.50

Smoked Turkey Club

$11.50

Tilapia

$11.00

Sides

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Salad

$4.00

Slaw

$3.00

Soft Pretzel

$3.00

Tots

$5.00

Signature Wings

Boneless Wings

$18.50

Wings

$18.50

Soups

Cream of Crab

$7.50+

Cream of Crab Lge NO BREAD BOWL

$10.00

French Onion

$5.00+

with seasoned croutons, shaved parmesan, hard boiled eggs

Half & Half

$7.50+

Cream of Crab and Maryland Crab combo

House made Chili

$6.50

with Cheddar & Onions

Maryland Crab

$6.00+

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Starters

Deep Fried Caprese

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Garlic Bread w/Marinara Sauce

$4.50

Hand Cut Fries

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Weekly Specials

Baked Ziti

$9.95

Buffalo Cauliflower

$6.00

Cheesesteak Eggroll W/Rice

$7.50

Chicken Kababs

$13.95

Chicken Parm

$13.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken Stir Fry/Rice

$10.95

Chili Dog

$7.00

chips and salsa

$5.00

Crab toast

$14.95

Cuban Sandwich

$12.95

Eggplant Parm App

$7.00

French Dip

$13.95

Fried chicken Dinner

$10.95

Fried Eggplant App

$7.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken Club

$11.95

Hot Roast Beef

$13.95

Italian Cold Cut

$13.50

Jambalaya

$12.50

Knuckle Sandwich

$12.50

Lasagna

$14.95

Meatball Sliders

$8.95

Meatball Sub

$10.95

Meatballs/Ricotta

$8.95

Meatloaf Platter

$11.95

Nachos

$12.95

Pastrami

$11.95

Pit Beef

$13.95

Polish Sausage

$8.00

Pork Chop Dinner

$18.95

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$9.95

Porterhouse Steak

$25.95

Pulled Chicken

$9.95

Pulled Pork

$9.95

Real Deal Ham

$13.50

Salami Bread

$12.50

Sausage and Peppers

$5.95

Shrimp Burger

$12.95

Shrimp Snaps

$13.95

Soft Crab Sandwich

$13.95

Spinach Salad

$11.95

Stuffed Peppers

$10.95

Stuffed Potato

$13.95

Tacos

$2.50

Tuna Salad

$8.95

Turkey Dinner

$15.95

Veggie Sandwich

$9.95

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$16.00

Turkey Swiss Wrap

$12.00

chicken salad wrap

$12.00

jumbo hotdog

cheese, chili, onions

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
