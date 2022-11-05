- Home
- /
- West Hollywood
- /
- Dialog Cafe - 8766 Holloway Dr
Dialog Cafe 8766 Holloway Dr
No reviews yet
8766 Holloway Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
All Day Breakfast
Oatmeal
oatmeal, raisins, brown sugar
Seeded Coconut Granola With Berries
oats, chia seeds, sesame seeds, coconut, almonds, pumpkin seeds, dried cherries, yogurt, honey
Farmhouse Scrambled
chives, markets salad or hashbrowns
Acai Bowl
blueberries, acai, banana, granola, cherries, strawberries, blackberry
Avocado Toast
meyer lemon, sprouts, shallots, garlic, soft herbs, arugula, french radishes
Simple Breakfast Muffin
soft scrambled eggs, aged cheddar (choice of bacon, sage sausage, or avocado)
Westside Breakfast
eggs, applewood smoked bacon, hash browns, sourdough, mama's strawberry jam, butter
Protein Omelette
four egg whites, turkey, spinach,, onions, tomato, mushroom, grana parmesan cheese
Salmon Bagel
pickled persian cucumber, market sprouts, tamai's heirloom tomatoes, whipped cream cheese
Smoked Salmon Soft egg Plate
pickled cucumbers & onions, mixed sprouts, french radishes, cold smoked salmon, whipped cream cheese, rye toast
Dialog Breakfast Burrito
soft scrambled eggs, kielbasa sausage, cheddar, hash browns, housemade spicy ketchup
Brisket Verde Burrito
tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, soft scrambled eggs, hash browns, cilantro, onion
Dippin' Waffles
housemade maple whipped butter, 100% maple syrup, powdered sugar
Grilled Nutella Banana Croissant
grilled butter croissant with nutella and powdered sugar
"Wish Me Luck" Burrito
soft scrambled eggs, bacon, avocado, hashbrowns, cheddar, spicy ketchup, extra side of spicy ketchup
Side Of Two Eggs
Side of eggs
Side of Scrambled Egg Whites
Side of scrambled egg whites
Side of Hash Brown
side of hash brown
Side of Toast
side of bread
Side of Fruit
side of fruit
Add Extra Meat
extra meat
Side Of Half Avocado
side of half avocado slices
Kyle Style Burrito
Mediterranean Breakfast Burrito
spiced lamb and beef with tomato base, flour tortilla, herb salad, hash brown. soft scramble eggs, Meyer lemon sour cream
Sandwiches/Wraps
Side of Chips
side of kettle chips
Burrata Caprese
heirloom farmer's market tomatoes, arugula, fresh basil, aged balsamic, baguette
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap
avocado, pepper jack cheese, heirloom tomatoes, pickled onions, little gems, chili aioli, shredded chicken
Turkey BLT
applewood smoked bacon, shaved turkey, butter lettuce, cherry chutney, pepper jack cheese, green onion aioli, heirloom tomato, country sourdough
Pesto Chicken Salad Wrap
chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, basil, pine nuts
SouthWest Smash Burger
locally sourced beef, applewood smoked bacon, sharp aged cheddar, smoked chipotle aioli, shallots, sesame bun
Bahn Mi
Extra Dressing
Taco Tuesday Special
Salads
Caesar Salad
housemade dressing, chicory, parmesan cheese, sesame croutons, cracked pepper
Chinese Chicken Salad
napa cabbage, pixie tangerines, red peppers, red cabbage, bean sprouts, cashews, toasted sesame seed, green onion, cilantro, cucumbers, shredded chicken, puffed rice, ginger vinaigrette
Arugula Side Salad
side of arugula salad with champagne vinaigrette dressing
Arugula Salad
Market Grain Salad With Feta
snap peas, sun-dried tomatoes, tamai cherry tomatoes, avocado, farro, quinoa, brown rice, sumac, pine nuts, Meyer lemon
Bowls
Protein Bowl
chicken breast, avocado, soft boiled egg, squash, pickled onions, jasmine brown rice, aji verde, market lettuces
Brisket Bowl
smoked brisket, organic jasmine brown rice, fried egg, market lettuces, tomatillo salsa, house pickles, pickled onions, cilantro
Vegan Kimchi Bowl
marinated organic tofu, pickled daikon & carrots, pickled mushrooms, avocado, spicy kimchi, pickled cucumbers, green onions, market radishes, bean sprouts, sesame, umami sauce, jasmine brown rice
Baked Goods
Bagel
Butter Croissant
Flavored Croissants
Blueberry Muffin
TCHO Cookie
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
Raisin Oatmeal Cookie
Coffee Cake
TCHO Cookie (Yelp Check-In 15+ Purchase)
Lemon Olive Oil Cake
Dulce De Leche Cookie
Bread Pudding Pair
Bread Pudding Solo
Toffee Cookie
Pumpkin Tea Cake
Banana Bread
Breakfast Kitchen Side
Breakfast Mise Side
Coffee Drinks
Drip Coffee 12oz
Drip Coffee 16oz
Red Eye
drip coffee with espresso
Tea
loose leaf tea
Coffee For Here
Milk
cup of milk
Americano
espresso with water
Espresso
Macchiato
espresso shot with milk foam
Cappuccino
espresso with frothed hot milk
Flat White
prepared by pouring micro-foam over a triple shot of ristretto espresso.
Latte
espresso with steamed milk
Cortado
Prepared by pouring a short amount of micro-foam over double shot espresso.
Piccolo
espresso with steamed milk
Tea Based Latte
steamed milk with tea
Madagascar Vanilla Latte
steamed milk, espresso, housemade vanilla syrup
Lavender Latte
steamed milk, espresso, housemade lavender syrup
Dirty Vanilla Chai
steamed milk, espresso, housemade chai
TCHO Mocha Latte
made with a 60% TCHO Chocolate ganache
Honey Oat Cappuccino
double espresso with oat milk, honey and cinnamon
Sweet Chai Latte
milk with our housemade chai
"Wish Me Luck" Latte
iced madagscar vanilla latte with oat milk
Hot Chocolate
milk with 60% TCHO chocolate ganache
Cafe Au Lait
drip coffee with steamed milk
Chai Lavender Latte
steamed milk, with our housemade chai and lavender syrup
Dulce Latte
espresso, dulce, milk
Coffee To Go (96oz)
96oz coffee to go
Affogato
Matcha Based Drinks
Hikari Matcha Latte
Matcha Latte - Dirty
ceremonial grade matcha with a double shot espresso and steamed milk
Matcha Lavender Latte
ceremonial grade matcha with our housemade lavender syrup and steamed milk
Strawberry Oat Matcha Latte
housemade Strawberry jam, oat milk, oatstraw extract and matcha, *served iced only*
Matcha Americano
matcha with water
Yuzu Matcha Lemonade
housemade yuzu (Japanese citrus) syrup, lemonade and ceremonial grade matcha
Juice
Orange Juice
fresh orange juice
Grapefruit Juice
fresh grapefruit juice
Mango Juice
mango juice
Organic Cold Pressed Green Juice
Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Collard, Lemon, Spearmint Tea, Spinach, Ginger, Spirulina, Chlorella, Barley Grass
Lemonade
housemade lemonade juice
Apple Juice
Strawberry Lemonade
Cold Drinks
Iced Tea
cold tea
Medium Iced Coffee
cold drip coffee
Large Iced Coffee
cold drip coffee
Small Cold Brew
Japanese slow drip ice coffee. Method of extracting the most caffeine and the lowest levels of acidity from coffee.
Medium Cold Brew
Japanese slow drip ice coffee. Method of extracting the most caffeine and the lowest levels of acidity from coffee.
Large Cold Brew
Japanese slow drip ice coffee. Method of extracting the most caffeine and the lowest levels of acidity from coffee.
Yuzu Arnold Palmer
Smoothies
Berry
raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, mango
Tropical
strawberry, banana, mango
Peanut Butter Mocha
peanut butter, chocolate, 2 shots of espresso, and milk
Nutella Banana Shake
nutella, banana, 2 shots of espresso and milk
Dialog Detox
fresh kale, banana, pineapple, spirulina,and hemp milk
Dating Dialog
dates, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk, banana, whey protein
Wake N Date
double shot espresso, fresh dates, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk, banana, and 20g whey protein
PBJ Protein
peanut butter, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, and apple