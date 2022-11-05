A map showing the location of Dialog Cafe 8766 Holloway DrView gallery

Dialog Cafe 8766 Holloway Dr

8766 Holloway Dr

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Dialog Breakfast Burrito
Brisket Verde Burrito
Protein Bowl

All Day Breakfast

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$5.95

oatmeal, raisins, brown sugar

Seeded Coconut Granola With Berries

Seeded Coconut Granola With Berries

$10.50

oats, chia seeds, sesame seeds, coconut, almonds, pumpkin seeds, dried cherries, yogurt, honey

Farmhouse Scrambled

Farmhouse Scrambled

$9.50

chives, markets salad or hashbrowns

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$12.95

blueberries, acai, banana, granola, cherries, strawberries, blackberry

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.95

meyer lemon, sprouts, shallots, garlic, soft herbs, arugula, french radishes

Simple Breakfast Muffin

Simple Breakfast Muffin

$8.50

soft scrambled eggs, aged cheddar (choice of bacon, sage sausage, or avocado)

Westside Breakfast

Westside Breakfast

$13.95

eggs, applewood smoked bacon, hash browns, sourdough, mama's strawberry jam, butter

Protein Omelette

Protein Omelette

$12.95

four egg whites, turkey, spinach,, onions, tomato, mushroom, grana parmesan cheese

Salmon Bagel

Salmon Bagel

$13.95

pickled persian cucumber, market sprouts, tamai's heirloom tomatoes, whipped cream cheese

Smoked Salmon Soft egg Plate

Smoked Salmon Soft egg Plate

$14.95

pickled cucumbers & onions, mixed sprouts, french radishes, cold smoked salmon, whipped cream cheese, rye toast

Dialog Breakfast Burrito

Dialog Breakfast Burrito

$11.45

soft scrambled eggs, kielbasa sausage, cheddar, hash browns, housemade spicy ketchup

Brisket Verde Burrito

Brisket Verde Burrito

$12.95

tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, soft scrambled eggs, hash browns, cilantro, onion

Dippin' Waffles

Dippin' Waffles

$10.95

housemade maple whipped butter, 100% maple syrup, powdered sugar

Grilled Nutella Banana Croissant

Grilled Nutella Banana Croissant

$6.95

grilled butter croissant with nutella and powdered sugar

"Wish Me Luck" Burrito

"Wish Me Luck" Burrito

$12.25

soft scrambled eggs, bacon, avocado, hashbrowns, cheddar, spicy ketchup, extra side of spicy ketchup

Side Of Two Eggs

Side Of Two Eggs

$4.00

Side of eggs

Side of Scrambled Egg Whites

$5.00

Side of scrambled egg whites

Side of Hash Brown

Side of Hash Brown

$2.95

side of hash brown

Side of Toast

Side of Toast

$3.00

side of bread

Side of Fruit

Side of Fruit

$5.95

side of fruit

Add Extra Meat

$2.50

extra meat

Side Of Half Avocado

Side Of Half Avocado

$3.00

side of half avocado slices

Kyle Style Burrito

$13.95

Mediterranean Breakfast Burrito

$15.95Out of stock

spiced lamb and beef with tomato base, flour tortilla, herb salad, hash brown. soft scramble eggs, Meyer lemon sour cream

Sandwiches/Wraps

Side of Chips

$2.00

side of kettle chips

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$13.50

heirloom farmer's market tomatoes, arugula, fresh basil, aged balsamic, baguette

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

$13.95

avocado, pepper jack cheese, heirloom tomatoes, pickled onions, little gems, chili aioli, shredded chicken

Turkey BLT

Turkey BLT

$15.95

applewood smoked bacon, shaved turkey, butter lettuce, cherry chutney, pepper jack cheese, green onion aioli, heirloom tomato, country sourdough

Pesto Chicken Salad Wrap

Pesto Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.50

chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, basil, pine nuts

SouthWest Smash Burger

SouthWest Smash Burger

$14.50

locally sourced beef, applewood smoked bacon, sharp aged cheddar, smoked chipotle aioli, shallots, sesame bun

Bahn Mi

$12.95

Extra Dressing

Taco Tuesday Special

$13.95Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.50

housemade dressing, chicory, parmesan cheese, sesame croutons, cracked pepper

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$13.95

napa cabbage, pixie tangerines, red peppers, red cabbage, bean sprouts, cashews, toasted sesame seed, green onion, cilantro, cucumbers, shredded chicken, puffed rice, ginger vinaigrette

Arugula Side Salad

Arugula Side Salad

$4.00

side of arugula salad with champagne vinaigrette dressing

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$8.00
Market Grain Salad With Feta

Market Grain Salad With Feta

$14.95

snap peas, sun-dried tomatoes, tamai cherry tomatoes, avocado, farro, quinoa, brown rice, sumac, pine nuts, Meyer lemon

Bowls

Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$13.95

chicken breast, avocado, soft boiled egg, squash, pickled onions, jasmine brown rice, aji verde, market lettuces

Brisket Bowl

Brisket Bowl

$14.50

smoked brisket, organic jasmine brown rice, fried egg, market lettuces, tomatillo salsa, house pickles, pickled onions, cilantro

Vegan Kimchi Bowl

Vegan Kimchi Bowl

$13.95

marinated organic tofu, pickled daikon & carrots, pickled mushrooms, avocado, spicy kimchi, pickled cucumbers, green onions, market radishes, bean sprouts, sesame, umami sauce, jasmine brown rice

Baked Goods

Bagel

Bagel

$2.50
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.75

Flavored Croissants

$3.95
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75
TCHO Cookie

TCHO Cookie

$3.25
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50
Raisin Oatmeal Cookie

Raisin Oatmeal Cookie

$3.50
Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$7.95

TCHO Cookie (Yelp Check-In 15+ Purchase)

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

$7.95

Dulce De Leche Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding Pair

$5.50Out of stock

Bread Pudding Solo

$3.50Out of stock

Toffee Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Tea Cake

$3.95

Banana Bread

$6.25

Breakfast Kitchen Side

Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$4.50
Side of Brisket

Side of Brisket

$5.50

Side of Tofu

$3.00
Side of Kielbasa Sausage

Side of Kielbasa Sausage

$4.50

Side of Sage Sausage

$4.50

Side of Vegan Patty

$3.50

Side of Turkey Breast

$4.00
Side of Turkey Bacon

Side of Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Breakfast Mise Side

Single Banana

$1.50

Side of 2 Scoops Brown Rice

$3.00

Side of Heirloom Tomatoes

$2.00

Side of Honey Yogurt

$2.50

Side of Nutella

$1.50

Full Portion of Salmon

$7.00

Half Portion Salmon

$4.50

Side of Single Soft Boiled Egg

$2.50

Side of Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side of Chicken Breast

$4.00

Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee 12oz

Drip Coffee 12oz

$3.25
Drip Coffee 16oz

Drip Coffee 16oz

$3.75
Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.75

drip coffee with espresso

Tea

$3.75

loose leaf tea

Coffee For Here

$3.50

Milk

$2.75

cup of milk

Americano

Americano

$3.95

espresso with water

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

espresso shot with milk foam

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

espresso with frothed hot milk

Flat White

Flat White

$4.50

prepared by pouring micro-foam over a triple shot of ristretto espresso.

Latte

Latte

$4.95

espresso with steamed milk

Cortado

Cortado

$4.25

Prepared by pouring a short amount of micro-foam over double shot espresso.

Piccolo

Piccolo

$3.50

espresso with steamed milk

Tea Based Latte

$4.75

steamed milk with tea

Madagascar Vanilla Latte

Madagascar Vanilla Latte

$5.50

steamed milk, espresso, housemade vanilla syrup

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$5.50

steamed milk, espresso, housemade lavender syrup

Dirty Vanilla Chai

Dirty Vanilla Chai

$5.50

steamed milk, espresso, housemade chai

TCHO Mocha Latte

TCHO Mocha Latte

$5.95

made with a 60% TCHO Chocolate ganache

Honey Oat Cappuccino

Honey Oat Cappuccino

$5.50

double espresso with oat milk, honey and cinnamon

Sweet Chai Latte

Sweet Chai Latte

$4.25

milk with our housemade chai

"Wish Me Luck" Latte

"Wish Me Luck" Latte

$6.00

iced madagscar vanilla latte with oat milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

milk with 60% TCHO chocolate ganache

Cafe Au Lait

$4.25

drip coffee with steamed milk

Chai Lavender Latte

$4.75

steamed milk, with our housemade chai and lavender syrup

Dulce Latte

$5.25

espresso, dulce, milk

Coffee To Go (96oz)

$27.95

96oz coffee to go

Affogato

$6.95

Matcha Based Drinks

Hikari Matcha Latte

Hikari Matcha Latte

$5.25

Matcha Latte - Dirty

$5.55

ceremonial grade matcha with a double shot espresso and steamed milk

Matcha Lavender Latte

$5.50

ceremonial grade matcha with our housemade lavender syrup and steamed milk

Strawberry Oat Matcha Latte

Strawberry Oat Matcha Latte

$6.50

housemade Strawberry jam, oat milk, oatstraw extract and matcha, *served iced only*

Matcha Americano

Matcha Americano

$4.50

matcha with water

Yuzu Matcha Lemonade

Yuzu Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

housemade yuzu (Japanese citrus) syrup, lemonade and ceremonial grade matcha

Juice

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.75+

fresh orange juice

Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75+

fresh grapefruit juice

Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$3.75+

mango juice

Organic Cold Pressed Green Juice

Organic Cold Pressed Green Juice

$5.50+

Apple, Cucumber, Kale, Collard, Lemon, Spearmint Tea, Spinach, Ginger, Spirulina, Chlorella, Barley Grass

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.50

housemade lemonade juice

Apple Juice

$3.75+

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95

Cold Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.75

cold tea

Medium Iced Coffee

Medium Iced Coffee

$3.25

cold drip coffee

Large Iced Coffee

Large Iced Coffee

$3.75

cold drip coffee

Small Cold Brew

Small Cold Brew

$4.50

Japanese slow drip ice coffee. Method of extracting the most caffeine and the lowest levels of acidity from coffee.

Medium Cold Brew

Medium Cold Brew

$4.95

Japanese slow drip ice coffee. Method of extracting the most caffeine and the lowest levels of acidity from coffee.

Large Cold Brew

Large Cold Brew

$5.50

Japanese slow drip ice coffee. Method of extracting the most caffeine and the lowest levels of acidity from coffee.

Yuzu Arnold Palmer

Yuzu Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Smoothies

Berry

Berry

$6.50

raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, mango

Tropical

Tropical

$6.50

strawberry, banana, mango

Peanut Butter Mocha

Peanut Butter Mocha

$6.50

peanut butter, chocolate, 2 shots of espresso, and milk

Nutella Banana Shake

Nutella Banana Shake

$6.50

nutella, banana, 2 shots of espresso and milk

Dialog Detox

Dialog Detox

$8.25

fresh kale, banana, pineapple, spirulina,and hemp milk

Dating Dialog

Dating Dialog

$7.95

dates, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk, banana, whey protein

Wake N Date

Wake N Date

$8.95

double shot espresso, fresh dates, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk, banana, and 20g whey protein

PBJ Protein

PBJ Protein

$7.95

peanut butter, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, and apple

Fridge

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Kombucha

$3.85

Large Fiji

$3.85

Essentia

$3.85