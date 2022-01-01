Restaurant header imageView gallery

Diamond X Beer Co

review star

No reviews yet

5417 Hawk Creek Avenue

Billings, MT 59106

Order Again

Popular Items

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
Traditional
Boneless

Appetizers-Main

Brick Oven Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Oven fired brussels sprouts with goat cheese, balsamic reduction, & oven fired pepitas

Poutine

$12.00

Our house fries smothered in gravy. Topped with fries cheese curds & charred green onions

Barn Bread

$10.00

House dough brushed with fresh garlic butter & honey. Served with house pesto (contains pecans) and marinara.

Trash Can Nachos

$17.00

Fresh tortilla chips topped with layers of Blanco Queso, onions, tomatoes, black olives, cilantro, sour cream, & salsa. Choice of chopped chicken or pulled pork. Add Jalapeño for $1. Add Guacamole $2.

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Our house fries with fresh shaved parmesan, truffle oil, & fresh Italian parsley.

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Our house-made chips and red salsa

Chips, Salsa & Queso

$8.00

Our house-made chips, red salsa, & queso.

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

Brick oven Bavarian pretzel poles served with Bulldogger Beer Cheese & Caber Toss Mustard

Wood-Fired Scampi

$17.00

Tiger shrimp, velvety butter scampi sauce, & parsley. Served with naan bread

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$13.00

Beer battered cauliflower served over red pepper hummus with honey drizzle

Wings

Traditional

$16.00

Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Boneless

$13.00

Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Hardwood smoked pork. House BBQ, pickles, Hatch chile aioli, coleslaw, & cheddar cheese. Served on a brioche bun.

Smoked Salmon BLT

$16.00

Smoked salmon, apple smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, & honey aioli. Add avocado for $2.

Diamond Dip

$15.00

Sliced prime rib, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, steak sauce aioli on a hoagie roll. Served wit Au Jus. Add sauteed onions & peppers for $2. Served with your choice of fries or soup. Substitute sweet fries for $1. Add a side house salad or side Caesar salad for $3.

Billy Cheesesteak

$17.00

The Diamond Dip covered in queso. Add sauteed onions and peppers for $2.

The Machine

$15.00

Black-Russian Rye bread topped with certified angus beef pastrami, Havarti cheese, sauerkraut, caramelized onions, & 1000 island.

Hot Roast Beef

$14.00

Sliced prime rib & melted swiss cheese. Served on a French Baguette with Au Jus. Add sauteed peppers and onions for $2.00

Salads

Pear Gorgonzola Salad

$13.00

Candied pecans, gorgonzola, pear, dried gis, salad mix, mozzerala porsciutto, balsamic olive oil, cracked pepper, arugula

Tatanka

$16.00

Fried or grilled chicken served on a bed of mixed greens with carrots, celery, pickled onions, & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$16.00

Roamine, spinach, cheese, chicken

The Olympian

$15.00

Gyro meat or grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with pickled beets, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncino, & red onions. Tossed in tzatziki dressing.

Bridger Creek

$14.00

Spinach, black berries, raspberries, mandarin oranges, strawberries, feta cheese, candied almonds, and topped with strawberry vinaigrette

Denali

$17.00

Alaskan smoked salmon, spinach, cherry tomatoes, soft egg, red onion topped with Tzatziki dressing

Burgers

Deluxe

$13.00

Topped with lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomatoes. Add cheese for $1 All burgers are fresh 1./2 pound Certified Angus Beef. Served with your choice of fries or soup. Add sweet fries for $1. Substitute Gluten-Free Bun. Substitute Beyond Burger for $2.

Bacon Cheese

$15.00

Topped with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle. All burgers are fresh 1./2 pound Certified Angus Beef. Served with your choice of fries or soup. Add sweet fries for $1. Substitute Gluten-Free Bun. Substitute Beyond Burger for $2.

G.O.A.T.

$16.00

Topped with spicy goat cheese, garlic aioli, pickles, caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce, & arugula. All burgers are fresh 1/2 pound Certified Angus Beef. Served with your choice of fries or soup. Add sweet fries for $1. Substitute Gluten-Free Bun. Substitute Beyond Burger for $2.

Urban Cowboy

$16.00

Topped with gorgonzola, bacon, caramelized onions, caramelized pears, & garlic aioli. All burgers are fresh 1/2 pound Certified Angus Beef. Served with your choice of fries or soup. Add sweet fries for $1. Substitute Gluten-Free Bun. Substitute Beyond Burger for $2

Queso Burger

$16.00

Smothered in white queso, caramelized onions, pickles, & Hatch chile aioli. All burgers are fresh 1/2 pound Certified Angus Beef. Served with your choice of fries or soup. Add sweet fries for $1. Substitute Gluten-Free Bun. Substitute Beyond Burger for $2

French Onion Burger

$16.00

Topped with caramelized onions, onion rings, garlic aioli, Havarti, & Swiss. Served on an onion Kaiser bun. All burgers are fresh 1/2 pound Certified Angus Beef. Served with your choice of fries or soup. Add sweet fries for $1. Substitute Gluten-Free Bun. Substitute Beyond Burger for $2

Patty Melt

$16.00

Topped with jalapeño-cheese spread & apple-smoked bacon. Served on jalapeño corn bread. All burgers are fresh 1/2 pound Certified Angus Beef. Served with your choice of fries or soup. Add sweet fries for $1. Substitute Gluten-Free Bun. Substitute Beyond Burger for $2

Mac and Cheese

Classic Mac

$14.00

Our five-cheese sauce tossed in fusilli noodles.

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$17.00

Our five-cheese sauce tossed in fusilli noodles, bacon, fried chicken, green onions, and Tatanka sauce.

Campfire Mac

$17.00

Our house five-cheese sauce tossed in fusilli noodles, pulled pork,

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.00

Our-house Alfredo sauce tossed in fusilli noodles and topped with 4 grilled shrimp

Philly Mac

$17.00

Sharp-white cheddar cheese sauce tossed in shell noodles. Topped with sliced rib eye, red peppers, green peppers and sauteed oninos

Kris's Kreole Mac

$21.00

Sharp-white cheddar cheese tossed in shell noodles topped with andouille sausage, grilled shrimp, and bell peppers

Chef J's Favorites

Clucks & Fries

$15.00

100% hand-breaded chicken served with fries, coleslaw and ranch

Catfish Fingers

$17.00

Beer battered catfish fingers. Served with coleslaw, choice of side, tarter, and spicy tarter

Rib Tips

$15.00

Deep fried mini ribs served with garlic bread.

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$16.00

House-fried Caesar chicken, lettuce, tomato, Havarti, and Swiss cheese on a parmesan bun

Chicken Cordon Blue

$17.00

Fired or grilled chicken topped with honey ham, swiss cheese, dijon mustard, lettuce and tomato. Served on a parmesan bun

Angry Rooster

$16.00

Fried chicken tossed in Tatanka sauce, pickled onions, pickles, & garlic aioli. Sub grilled chicken

Porky Pig

$17.00Out of stock

Tenderized, hand-breaded pork schnitzel topped with smoked cheddar, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle. Served on a Kaiser Roll.

Pizza

Margherita

$13.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, basil, & mozzarella.

Hellroaring

$15.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, calabrese salami, mozzarella, chili oil, & arugula.

Mystic

$16.00

Pulled pork, house BBQ, & smoked cheddar

Beartooth

$15.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, basil, sausage, mozzarella, & fresh ricotta

Woodbine Wild Mushroom

$16.00

Fire roasted portobella, cremini, oyster, & shitake mushrooms, With shallots, garlic, olive oil, pecorino, & mozzarella.

Pepperoni

$14.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, & mozzarella

Meat Pie

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Applewood smoked bacon, & mozzarella.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

House-ranch, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, & mozzarella.

Greek Wedding

$16.00

Gyro meat, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onions, & a Tzatziki sauce

Sierra Asada

$17.00

Marinated carne asada, cilantro pesto, and mexican cheese blend. Served with salsa.

The Big Easy

$15.00

Andouille sausage, green peppers, creole sauce, and mozzarella

Desserts

Apple Pie Cobbler

$7.00

House-made apple pie cobbler with ice cream

Cast Iron Brownie

$8.00

Home-made brownie with gooey Carmel center served with ice cream and topped with chocolate drizzle. (contains peanut butter)

S'mores Ice Cream Pie

$8.00

Ice cream with your choice of Root Beer or Huckleberry soday

Iced Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

House-made strawberry cheesecake ice cream served on a graham cracker crust and topped with a brown sugar crumble & strawberries

Kid's Food

Kids Clucks

$7.00

Chicken strips served ranch

Cheese Burger Sliders

$8.00

Served with American Cheese

Mini Honey Corn Dogs

$6.00

Mini honey corn dogs

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Sauces

1000 Island

Balsamic Reduction

BBQ

Blackberry BBQ

Bleu Cheese

Caesar Dressing

Garlic Parmesan

Gochujang

Gravy

$2.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Queso Blanco

$2.00

Ranch

Salsa

$2.00

Strawberry Vinaigrette

Sweet Heat

Tatanka

White Balsamic

A La Carte Sides

Cup House Made Soup

$3.00

Bowl House Made Soup

$6.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Large Sweet Fries

$7.00

Small Sweet Fries

$3.00

Large Fries

$6.00

Small Fries

$2.00

Small Truffle Fries

$5.00

Seasonal Veg

$3.00

Bottomless NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

MT Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Huckleberry Soda

$3.00

7Up

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Kid's Soda

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Arnold Palmer Half & Half

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Huckleberry Lemonade

$5.00

Mango Lemonade

$5.00

Watermelon Lemonade

$5.00

Mint Ice Tea

$4.00

Specialty NA Beverages

Red Bull Can

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull Can

$3.50

Ginger Beer Can

$3.50

Perrier

$3.00

Diet Ginger Beer

$3.50

Liquid Death Mountain Spring Water

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

5417 Hawk Creek Avenue, Billings, MT 59106

Diamond X Beer Co image
Diamond X Beer Co image

