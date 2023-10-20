Lunch

The Lite Side

Poutine
$15.00

Billings best fries topped with melted Wisconsin cheese curds, house brown gravy, poached egg*, and a side of malt vinegar aioli.

Asian Glazed Salmon
$20.00

Pan seared sliced salmon with asian marinade served with mango, sticky rice, and seaweed salad.

Buffalo Cauliflower
$13.00

Beer battered cauliflower in buffalo style sauce with blue cheese mousse.

Sushi Poke Bowl
$20.00

Marinated sushi grade tuna in wonton bowls with fresh watermelon radish, mango, bell pepper, avocado and a mango/ginger miso sauce.

Coconut Shrimp
$17.00

Breaded and skewered shrimp served with mango and coconut sauce.

Steak Tacos
$18.00

Thin sliced seasoned beef with corn flour tortillas, fresh pico, red cabbage, queso fresco cheese, and lime.

Shrimp Tacos
$16.00

Butterflied tiger shrimp sauteed with chipotle butter served in grilled corn flour tortillas, topped with fresh pico, queso fresco cheese, and creamy avocado sauce.

Seared Salmon Tacos
$18.00

Pan seared salmon with fruit salsa, nappa cabbage, cilantro lime crema, queso fresco cheese served on grilled corn flour tortillas.

Fish & Chips
$15.00

Cornmeal crusted alaskan cod filet, billings best fries and house made slaw with malt vinegar aioli and fresh homemade tartar.

From The Garden

Asian Steak and Noodle
$18.00

Marinated steak, buckwheat noodles, mango, bell pepper, peanuts*, fresh greens, red cabbage, carrot, green onion, thai glaze

Southwest Chicken
$16.00

Seasoned and grilled chicken breast, grilled corn, fresh pico, avocado, queso fresco cheese, fried tortilla strips, and avocado dressing

Butternut Squash and Spiraled Beets
$16.00

Grilled chicken served over fresh greens with roasted squash, spiral beets, goat cheese, sliced apples, sliced almonds, and maple dijon vinaigrette.

Asian Ahi Salad
$18.00

Cucumber, radish, bell pepper, wonton skins, almond, ginger miso dressing and seared ahi.

Chicken and Pecan
$16.00

Fresh greens, candied pecan, granny smith apple, red onion, feta cheese, rose champagne vinaigrette, grilled chicken.

Seared Salmon
$18.00

Cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, cabbage, avocado, radish, feta cheese, with champagne vinaigrette.

Local Soup and House Salad
$12.00

Soup of the day creatively prepared and our house salad with cucumber, onion, tomato, cheese and bacon served with ranch dressing.

Sandwiches and Such

The Turk
$15.00

Challa bread with sliced turkey, havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato and warm cranberry bacon jam. Served with our own huckleberry dipping sauce.

Local Mess Dip
$16.00

Shredded and seasoned beef soaked in beef jus and served on an Italian hoagie with candied onion, cremini mushrooms and provolone cheese.

The Reuben
$15.00

Braised in house and shredded corned beef on rye. Topped with provolone cheese, spicy sauerkraut, house made Russian dressing and a stack of our quick pickled cucumbers.

B.L.T.
$14.00

Toasted sourdough, thick cut bacon, butter lettuce, tomato and roasted poblano aioli.

Chicken Bacon Avocado
$16.00

Hand breaded chicken breast, avocado, bacon, tomato, fresh slaw, ancho chili honey mustard on a brioche bun.

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
$16.00

Toasted sourdough, mozzarella cheese, tomato, grilled chicken, olive tapenade, basil aioli, and balsamic glaze.

The Local Burger
$17.00

Local ground beef cooked to order, topped with whipped cheese, thick cut bacon, heirloom tomato, shaved onion, butter lettuce, and quick pickled cucumber.

Staff Burger
$19.00

8 oz patty cooked the way you like and that is about it!! The fantastic creations we love to share with our patrons is up to us. Sorry no special requests on this guy and no food allergies allowed... Happy Eating!

Lunch Sides

Bowl of Soup
$9.00
Cup of Soup
$6.00
Side of Fries
$5.00
Side Salad
$5.00

Desserts

Crack Pie
$9.00

The pie to end all pies. Oatmeal cookie crust holds a beautiful buttery custard, served with ice cream. This is a must try!

Ice Cream
$5.00

Wilcoxson's vanilla ice cream, with chocolate or caramel drizzle.

Peanut Butter Mousse
$9.00

Peanut butter mousse atop a chocolate cookie crust, topped with whipped creme with caramel drizzle.

Warm Chocolate Cake
$9.00

Chocolate cake with a rich fondant center, topped with whipped creme, chocolate drizzle and shaved dark chocolate.

N/A Beverages

Other

Apple Juice
$4.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.50
Chocolate Milk
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Ice Tea
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.50
Milk
$4.00
Orange Juice
$4.00

Soda

7-Up
$3.50
Blood Orange San Pellegrino
$4.00
Diet Pepsi
$3.50
Dr. Pepper
$3.50
Mountain Dew
$3.50
Pepsi
$3.50
Root Beer
$3.50
Roy Rogers
$4.00
Shirley Temple
$4.00
Soda Water
$3.50

Hot Drinks

Coffee
$4.00
Decaf
$4.00
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
Hot Tea
$4.50

Alcoholic Beverages

Beer

Flathead Cherry Cider
$7.00
Grazing Clouds Hazy IPA
$8.00
Oktoberfest
$7.00
Radiant Aura
$7.00
Street Fight Red Ale
$7.00
Tippy Truck Blonde Ale
$7.00
Athletic Gold Brew N/A
$4.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Dos Equis Amber
$5.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
PBR
$4.00
Steigl Grapefruit
$6.00
Ramona Grapefruit
$7.00
Ramona Lemon
$7.00
Stem Pear
$6.00
Vermonter (Shacksbury)
$7.00

Brunch Drinks

House Mimosa
$7.00
Manmosa
$7.00
McCormick Creamer
$5.00
Mimosa Special
$9.00
Red Beer
$6.00
Saki Bloody Mary
$9.00
Saki Ceasar
$9.00

Wine

In Sheeps Clothing, Cab Sauv
$11.00
Iron & Sand, Cab Sauv
$12.00
Banshee, Pinot Noir
$13.00
Bouchard Ains & Fils, Pinot Noir
$9.00
Amalaya, Malbec
$12.00
Sexual Chocolate, Red Blend
$13.00
Conde Valdemar, Tempranillo
$10.00
In Sheeps Clothing
$37.00
Iron & Sand
$38.00
Kith and Kin
$52.00
Woodward Canyon 'Artist Series'
$78.00
Edge
$33.00
Jordan
$85.00
Banshee
$43.00
Bouchard Aines & Fils
$35.00
Elk Cove
$46.00
Drew
$149.00
Jouard Chassagne Montrachet
$72.00
Sandhi
$45.00
Chateau, Boutisse
$84.00
La Venimia, Rioja
$44.00
Domaine de la Janasse, CDP
$86.00
Le Ragnaie Troncone, Sangiovese
$45.00
Bertani, Amarone della Valpolicella
$102.00
La Spinetta, Chianti
$40.00
Gramercy L'Idiot Mouvedre
$57.00
Amalaya
$38.00
Mendel
$39.00
Paul Hobbs Bramare 'Lujan de Cuyo'
$63.00
Conde Valdemar
$36.00
Cune Crianza
$31.00
Day
$44.00
Hartford Court
$50.00
Sexual Chocolate
$43.00
Orin Swift 'Machete'
$73.00
Thorne & Daughters 'Wanderers Heart
$38.00
The Guilty, Shiraz
$33.00
Merry Cellars, Syrah
$35.00
Broken Dreams, Chard
$12.00
Satellite, Sauv Blanc
$12.00
Legende, Bordeaux Blanc
$11.00
Innocent Bystander, Moscato
$8.00
Studio, Rose
$11.00
Nisia, Verdejo
$11.00
L'Ecole, Chenin Blanc
$9.00
Merry Cellars, Viognier
$7.00
Ponzi, Pinot gris
$8.00
Satellite
$38.00
CADE
$53.00
Auntsfield
$30.00
Pascal Jolivet
$46.00
Broken Dreams
$38.00
Woodward Canyon
$64.00
Fossil Point
$36.00
Gueguen
$44.00
Evening Lands, Seven Springs
$56.00
Innocent Bystander
$34.00
Gemma di Luna
$30.00
Legende
$37.00
Chateau Ducasse
$32.00
L'Ecole
$35.00
Craven
$45.00
Merry Cellars
$28.00
Gramercy
$35.00
Meyer Vonne Pfoeller
$39.00
Heinz Eifel Spatlese
$24.00
Ponzi, Pinot Gris
$31.00
Scarpetta, Pinot Grigio
$34.00
Nisia, Verdejo
$34.00
La Spinetta, Vermentino
$31.00
La Cana, Albarino
$28.00
Studio
$37.00
Cap Fizz Sparkling
$33.00
Villa Wolf
$22.00
Figuiere Mediterranee
$27.00
Adami Prosecco
$17.00
Jean-Luc Joilliet
$27.00
Roederer Estate
$42.00
Billecart Brut Reserve
$85.00
Digby Brut NV
$70.00
Graham Beck Brut Zero 2012
$39.00
Jackson Triggs Vidal Ice
$42.00
Sichel Sauternes
$30.00
Chateau de Cosse Sauternes
$45.00
Le Huet le Haut Lieu Molleux
$65.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips
$8.00
Grilled Cheese
$6.00
Cheeseburger
$8.00
Mac and Cheese
$6.00