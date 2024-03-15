DiMaggio’s Pizza
1312 W MAIN ST
Fairfield, IL 62837
Salads
- Create Your Own Salad$4.00+
Create your own salad made fresh with your choice of toppings.
- Garden Salad$5.25+
Crisp iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad$6.00+
Crisp Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing on the side.
- Italian Salad$6.00+
Crisp Romaine, grape tomatoes, and red onions. Served with our signature house dressing on the side.
- Greek Salad$7.25+
Crisp Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, black olives, red onions, sliced pepperoncinis, and feta cheese. Served with our signature house dressing on the side.
- Mediterranean Salad$8.00+
Crisp Romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, feta cheese, and sweet roasted pecans. Served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Appetizers
- Cheese Filled Breadsticks$8.00
Italian bread baked stuffed with mozzarella cheese and served with our signature meat sauce.
- Breaded Mushrooms$8.00
Crimini Mushrooms lightly battered and fried. Served with a side of our signature meat sauce.
- Boneless Wings$12.25
Tossed with your choice of Buffalo, BBQ Sauce, Honey Garlic. Includes choice of side sauce Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
- Fried Pickles$7.00
Dill pickles battered and fried served with our house ranch.
- Homemade Breadsticks$8.25
Baked fresh daily using our signature recipe. Served with a side of our signature meat sauce.
- Homemade Breadsticks with Cheese$11.25
Our famous original Breadsticks topped with whole milk mozzarella and served with our signature meat sauce.
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$9.75
Lightly battered and fried with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of our signature meat sauce.
- Toasted Ravioli$7.25
Ravioli Pasta filled with italian meats and herbs lightly breaded and fried. Served with our signature meat sauce.
Sicilian Pan Pizzas
- Sicilian: Create Your Own$21.00
- Sicilian Tomato Pie$22.00
Our Signature marinara, topped with italian bread crumbs, extra virgin olive oil and romano cheese.
- Sicilian Cheese Lovers$25.00
Topped with signature marinara, whole milk mozzarella, romano cheese and ricotta cheese.
- Sicilian Italian Meatball$26.00
Our signature marinara sauce, homemade meatballs, giardiniera and romano cheese.
Detroit Style Pizzas
Thin Crust Pizzas
- Create Your Own Thin Crust$9.25+
Our 72 hour fermented crust, topped with our signature marinara, and whole milk mozzarella. ***Classic Cheese***
- Deluxe Pizza$15.00+
Our signature marinara sauce and whole milk mozzarella topped with pepperoni, hand pinched hamburger, yellow onions, green peppers and mushrooms
- Super Deluxe Pizza$16.00+
Our signature marinara, whole milk mozzarella, topped with pepperoni, hand pinched hamburger, bacon, ham, onions, green pepper, mushrooms, and green olives.
- All Meat Pizza$15.00+
Our signature marinara, whole milk mozzarella, topped with hand pinched sausage and hamburger, pepperoni, ham and bacon.
- Mediterranean Pizza$17.00+
Our signature marinara, whole milk mozzarella, topped with hand pinched sausage, bacon, red onions, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, banana peppers, and sprinkled with garlic salt and oregano.
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.75+
Our 72 hour fermented crust topped with ranch, whole milk mozzarella, and buffalo chicken.
- Hawaiian Pizza 🤙🏽$13.50+
Our signature marinara, whole milk mozzarella, topped with ham, bacon, and pineapple.
- Cryin Hawaiian Pizza$17.00+
Our signature marinara, whole milk mozzarella, topped with ham, bacon, pineapple, red onion, and drizzled with honey garlic sauce.
- Italian Beef Pizza$17.00+
Our signature Alfredo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, Italian Beef, sliced pepperoncinis peppers, and sprinkled with garlic salt.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$17.00+
Our 72 hour fermented crust topped with whole milk mozzarella, ranch, chicken and bacon.
- Veggie Pizza$14.00+
Our signature marinara sauce, whole milk mozzarella, topped with mushrooms, green peppers, yellow onions, and green olives.
Sandwiches
- Italian Beef Sandwich$9.25
Slow cooked Italian beef simmered in au jus on top of toasted Italian bread. Served with a cup of au jus and potato chips.
- Meatball Sub$8.75
Our homemade meatballs on a toasted hoagie bun and our signature meat sauce on the side. Served with chips.
- Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich$8.50
Ham and mozzarella cheese toasted on a hoagie bun and topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with chips.
- Joe Burger$10.25
Our hand-pattied burger grilled to perfection and topped with mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and mayo on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with side of fries.
- Classic Hamburger$8.25
The American Classic. Hand pattied beef and grilled with lettuce, tomato and pickle.
- Classic Cheeseburger$9.00
Our hand-pattied burgers grilled to perfection. Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle.
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$10.00
Our hand breaded chicken smothered in our signature meat sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with chips.
- Marinated Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Juicy chicken breast topped with mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served with chips.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.25
Our hand breaded chicken breast perfectly fried and topped with mozzarella, drizzled with spicy buffalo and served with ranch or blue cheese on the side.
- Roast Beef Manhattan$11.50
Tender beef sandwiched in between white bread, served with mashed potatoes, smothered in gravy. Choose between coleslaw or cottage cheese as a side.
Paninis
- B.L.T Panini$11.50
Our signature toasted Italian flatbread filled with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella and mayo. Served with our homemade chips.
- Philly Cheese Steak Panini$11.50
Our signature Italian flatbread toasted with Italian beef, mozzarella cheese, green peppers and onions. Served with homemade chips on the side.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini$11.50
Our signature Italian flatbread toasted with grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon and then drizzled with ranch.
Pastas
- Spaghetti$8.75
Tender spaghetti noodles topped with our signature meat sauce.
- Florentine Ravioli$10.50
Spinach and cheese filled ravioli topped with our signature meat sauce.
- Chicken Parmesan$12.75
Our fresh breaded chicken baked with our signature meat sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti.
- Lasagna$11.50
Layers of pasta, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan and our signature meat sauce baked to perfection.
- Fettuccine Alfredo$10.25
Tender fettuccine noodles topped with our signature Alfredo sauce.
- Pasta Vesuvio$9.25
Tender spaghetti noodles tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, basil, crushed red peppers and our signature marinara.
- Manicotti$10.50
Three large pasta tubes filled with ricotta cheese and topped with our signature meat sauce.
- Tortellini$10.75
Cheese filled rings of pasta topped with our signature meat sauce.
Entrees
- Smothered Cajun Chicken$15.00
Marinated chicken topped with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and finished with toasted mozzarella cheese.
- Marinated Chicken Breast$14.00
Grilled chicken breast served with your choice of two sides.
- Chicken Fingers$13.00
Three chicken tenders fried till golden brown. Served with your choice of two sides.
Desserts
Beverages
Sides: Cold
- Side: Cole Slaw$2.00
- Side: Cottage Cheese$2.00
- Side: Banana Peppers$2.00
- Side: Pepperoncinis$2.00
- Side: Giardiniera$1.50
- Side: Garlic Butter$1.75
- Side: Honey Garlic$2.00
- Side: Buffalo Sauce$1.00
- Side: Parmesan$0.75
- Side: Red Pepper Flakes$0.50
- Side: Ranch Dressing$0.75
- Side: Caesar Dressing$0.75
- Side: French Dressing$0.75
- Side: House Dressing$0.75
- Side: Honey Mustard$0.75
Sides: Hot
- Side: 1 pc Bread Stick$1.00
- Side: 2 pc Bread Stick$2.00
- Side: Fries$3.25
- Side: Seasoned Fries$3.25
- Side: Homemade Chips$2.50
- Side: Meat Sauce$2.25
- Side: Marinara$2.25
- Side: Alfredo$3.25
- Side: Mashed Potatoes
- Side: Mashed Potatoes & Gravy$3.50
- Side: Meatball (1)$3.50
- Side: Meatballs (3)$10.00
Three of our homemade meatballs simmered in our signature meat sauce.
- Side: Au Jus$0.75
- Side: Marinated Chicken$6.00
- Side: Smothered Cajun Chicken$8.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Family owned and operated for over 50 years!! Serving up Thin Crust Pizzas, Pan Style Pizza, Classic Italian Dishes and Desserts. Dine In, Take Out and Delivery.
1312 W MAIN ST, Fairfield, IL 62837