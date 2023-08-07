Dinner

Small Plate and Shares

Guacamole and Chips

$12.00

Corn tortillas and guacamole

Hummus

$10.00

Warm pita and crudité

Bavarian Pretzel Rods

$13.00

Cinnamon-honey butter and french onion dip

Pō Kay

$19.00

Ahi tuna, taro chips, and edamame wakame. Cooked to order

Steak and Cheese Egg Rolls

$15.00

Peppers, onions, and horseradish cream sauce

District Wings

$16.00

Pound of dry-rubbed roasted wings and house BBQ

Balsamic Roasted Sprouts

$13.00

Bacon, shallots, and balsamic

Prosciutto Flatbread

$17.00

Goat cheese, red onions, fig jam, arugula, and balsamic

Lobster Tater Tots

$18.00

Fresh Maine lobster and bacon sriracha aioli

Calamari

$17.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$18.00

HH Oysters

$2.00

Chef's Broth

New England Style Seafood Chowder

$12.00

Clams, haddock, and salmon

Soup of the Day

$12.00

Salads

Bosch + Bartlett Pear- Roasted Shredded Sprout- Spinach-Blue Cheese Crumble- Fried Carrot- Onion- Pomegranate Seed Lemon Vinaigrette

Burrata

$16.00

Heirloom tomatoes, grilled ciabatta, arugula, pecan pesto, olive oil, and balsamic

Prime Steak and Spinach

$24.00

8 oz prime sirloin, spinach, kale, soft egg, tomatoes, pickled red onions, brie croutons, and sherry vinaigrette

Fattoush

$16.00

Kale, farro, tomatoes, cucumber, garbanzo, onion, feta, parsley, lemon vinaigrette, and pita

Classic Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Parmigiano - Reggiano, croutons, and house caesar dressing

Pear & Sprout

$17.00

Full House Salad

$12.00

Supper

Scallops Elote

$37.00

Day boat scallops and Mexican street corn risotto. Cooked to order

Shrimp Scampi

$31.00

Sautéed shrimp, tomatoes, fresh angel hair, spinach, and white wine butter garlic sauce. Cooked to order

Maple Glazed Salmon

$29.00

Crispy skin-on faroe salmon, butternut-risotto, and asparagus. Cooked to order

Duck Breast and Mushroom Risotto

$34.00

Seared duck breast, wild mushroom risotto, spinach, and black cherry demi. Cooked to order

Braised Lamb Gnocchi

$29.00

Lamb ragu, wild mushrooms, gnocchi, and Parmesan

Braised Short Rib

$34.00

Certified boneless short rib, balsamic sprouts, bacon, and mashed

Espresso Rubbed Pork Chop

$32.00

Roasted carrots and mashed. Cooked to order

10 Ounce Filet Mignon

$49.00

Certified Angus, pan-seared, butter-basted, mashed, and asparagus. Cooked to order

Pan-Roasted Chicken

$25.00

Bone-in all-natural breast, whipped basil potato, roasted baby carrots, and pan jus

Short Rib Mac n Cheese

$29.00

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$33.00

Mac n Cheese

$22.00

Sea Bass & Gnocchi

$38.00

Burger and Handhelds

The District 118 Burger

$18.00

Custom Angus blend, aged white Cheddar, bacon, fried onion, jalapeño marmalade, and sesame bun. Cooked to order

Quinoa and Mushroom Veggie Burger

$16.00

Shiitake, crimini, portobello, garbanzo, Parmesan, Swiss, caramelised onions, and red pepper relish

Salmon Burger

$18.00

Ground Faroe Island salmon, lemon caper aioli, wilted spinach, and brioche bun

Yard Bird and Brie

$16.00

Cajun grilled, brie, fig jam, bacon, and arugula

The Dirty Bird

$17.00

Battered and fried, whole-grain hot honey mustard, Cheddar, cool Jicama slaw, and pickles

Short-Rib Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Aged Cheddar, American, and caramelised onions

The Burger

$16.00

Full Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Kids

Kids cheeseburger

$12.00

Kids Tenders

$12.00

Kids grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Mac

$12.00

Kids Pizza

$12.00

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

House Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Mashed Potato

$7.00

Risotto

$8.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Side pita

$2.00

Something Sweet

Chocolate Fudge Rock Slide

$12.00

Loaded chocolate brownie, caramel, pecans, chocolate fudge sauce, and ice cream. Contains: egg, milk, soy, tree nuts, and wheat

Carrot Cake

$10.00

4 layer cake, raisins, walnuts, pineapple, cream cheese frosting, and white chocolate ganache. Contains: egg, milk, soy, and wheat

Chocolate Lovers' Layer Cake

$13.00

Chocolate butter cream icing, whipped. Contains: egg, milk, soy, and wheat

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Chocolate ganache, Butterfinger, and whipped. Contains: egg, milk, and soy

Caramel Brownie Cheesecake

$11.00

White chocolate cheesecake, salted dulce de leche, caramel chocolate brownie bites, and whipped. Contains: egg, milk, soy, tree nuts, and wheat

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Fresh whip. Contains: egg, milk, soy, wheat, and tree nuts

Limoncello Mascarpone Layer Cake

$11.00

Sponge cake, white chocolate, and whip. Contains: egg, milk, soy, and wheat

Molten Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Caramel, chocolate fudge sauce, and whip. Contains: egg, milk, soy, and wheat

Buzzed and Infused

Double Espresso Martini

$12.00

St. George's NOLA, espresso liqueur, vanilla infused vodka, and fresh espresso

Nutty Irishman

$11.00

Jameson Black Barrel, Columbian arabica, hazelnut liqueur, and fresh whip

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey, Columbian arabica, Baileys infused fresh whip, sugar, and nutmeg