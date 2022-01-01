Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Doc's On The Fox

688 Reviews

$$

232 N Milwaukee St

Waterford, WI 53185

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac n Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Boneless Wings

Starters

Calamari

$11.00

Lightly breaded & served with marinara sauce & a lemon.

Cheese Curds

$9.50

Battered white cheese curds. Served with ranch or marinara.

Haystack Onions

$9.00

Lightly breaded & piled high. Served with ranch dressing.

Basket of Loaded Tots

$9.00

Tater Tots topped with nacho cheese, bacon, sour cream, & green onion.

Wonton Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Fried wonton mozzarella sticks. Served with marinara.

Pretzel

$11.50

10oz. Bavarian salted pretzel served with beer cheese and nacho cheese.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Homemade spinach artichoke dip served with pita wedges for dipping.

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$9.50

12 beer battered shrimp, tossed in a sweet chili sauce, and served with a lemon.

The Lalo

$9.50

Our homemade bruschetta baked with mozzarella on toasted bread. Served with a balsamic vinegar glaze.

Traditional Wings

$15.00

10 bone in non breaded wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot sticks.

Boneless Wings

$13.00

10 boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot sticks.

Doc's Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Burgers

Plain Jane

$11.00

1/2# burger, lettuce, tomato, & onion.

Deluxe Mushroom & Swiss

$12.50

1/2# burger, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese & a garlic mushroom mayo.

Santa Fe

$14.00

1/2# burger, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, & jalapeños.

Southern Lights

$13.00

1/2# burger, bacon, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, & provolone cheese.

The Packer

$13.00

1/2# burger topped with beer cheese, jalapeños, and bacon.

Wisconsin

$13.00

1/2# burger, bacon, American, cheddar, & mozzarella cheese.

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Club

$11.00

Crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo.

Doc's Tacos

$14.00

2 flour tortillas with your choice of breaded cod, steak or beer battered shrimp, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and topped with key west sauce.

Gyro

$11.00

Off the cone, served with onions, tomato, tzatziki sauce and fries.

Doc's Pastrami Rueben

$13.00

Rye bread, pastrami, sauerkraut, & Swiss cheese. 1000 island dressing on the side.

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.00

Hoagie bun, hand breaded shrimp, bang bang sauce, lettuce, tomato.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$12.50

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, red onion, and caesar dressing inside.

Southwest Wrap

$12.00

Cajun chicken, lettuce, black bean corn salsa, onion, cheddar cheese, & chipotle mayo.

Turkey Club Wrap

$13.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, & mayo.

Dinners

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Fettuccini tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$16.00

8 large shrimp lightly hand-breaded & fried. Served with cocktail sauce, lemon, and your choice of potato.

Grilled Salmon

$16.00

8oz grilled salmon, served with choice of potato, and a veggie.

Lasagna

$12.00

Sausage, ground beef, provolone, ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella cheese, and marinara. Served with garlic toast.

Mac n Cheese

$11.00

Al dente pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce. Served with garlic toast. Choice of many different toppings.

Pot Roast Dinner

$16.00

Served tender with mashed potatoes, gravy, and glazed carrots.

Ribs

$18.00

1 pound of ribs, smothered in bbq sauce, served with haystack onions.

Shrimp Diablo

$17.50

Grilled shrimp and red pepper flakes simmered in a creamy rustic tomato sauce.

Pizzas

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$4.50

12" Cheese Pizza

$11.00

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.00

12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.00

16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$22.00

12" Mac N Cheese Pizza

$15.00

16" Mac N Cheese Pizza

$22.00

10" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$13.50

Margarita Flatbread

$9.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Kids

Addi-Tenders

$6.00

Grandma's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Hana's Hot Dog

$6.00

Bumpi's Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Stella's Mozzarellas

$6.00

Paiton's Pizza

$6.00

Simon's Sliders

$6.00

Scarlett’s Sandwich

$6.00

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, grated parmesan cheese, red onion, hard boiled egg, and caesar dressing on the side.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Iceberg, avocado, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, turkey, hard boiled egg, tomato, and champagne vinaigrette on the side.

Greek Salad

$13.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, and Athena feta vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Romaine, cajun chicken, black bean corn salsa, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips, and southwest dressing on the side.

Taco Salad

$12.00

Iceberg, seasoned ground beef, jalapeños, cheddar jack cheese, black olives, pico de Gallo. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Soups

Cup of Chicken Dumpling

$3.50

Bowl of Chicken Dumpling

$4.50

Cup of the Day

$3.50

Bowl of the Day

$4.50

Quart Of Chicken Dumpling

$12.00

Cup of Chili

$3.50

Bowl of Chili

$4.50

Quart of Chili

$16.00Out of stock

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.00

Basket of Homemade Chips

$3.00

Chips n Salsa

$4.00

Basket of Crispy Fries

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Potato Pancakes

$3.50

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Basket of Tater Tots

$3.50

Side of Coleslaw

$2.00

Side of Fruit

$3.50

Side of Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side of Veggies

$3.00

Garlic Toast

$3.00

Basket of Rye Bread

$2.50

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

Ice Cream Dish

$3.50

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50

Pumpkin Bar

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Taco Tuesday

Taco Dinner

$8.00

Burrito Dinner

$11.00

Chimichanga

$9.00

Enchilada Dinner

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla, cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream & salsa.

Taco Salad

$12.00

Iceberg, seasoned ground beef, jalapeños, cheddar jack cheese, black olives, pico de Gallo. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Chips n Salsa

$4.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Rice N Beans

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

232 N Milwaukee St, Waterford, WI 53185

Directions

Gallery
Doc's On The Fox image
Doc's On The Fox image
Doc's On The Fox image
Doc's On The Fox image

Similar restaurants in your area

Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.8 • 202
485 S Jefferson St Waterford, WI 53185
View restaurantnext
B Lazy Bar
orange starNo Reviews
7922 South Loomis Road Wind Lake, WI 53185
View restaurantnext
Coach's Lake Denoon
orange starNo Reviews
W198S10857 Racine Ave Muskego, WI 53150
View restaurantnext
Danny Haskell's - W171 S7260 Lannon Dr
orange starNo Reviews
W171 S7260 Lannon Dr Muskego, WI 53150
View restaurantnext
Eagle Springs Pub - W345 S10463 County Road E
orange starNo Reviews
W345 S10463 County Road E Mukwonago, WI 53149
View restaurantnext
Blue Badger Bar & Grill
orange star3.9 • 48
717 S Sylvania Ave Sturtevant, WI 53177
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Waterford

Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.8 • 202
485 S Jefferson St Waterford, WI 53185
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waterford
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Lake Geneva
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Racine
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Racine
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston