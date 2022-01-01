Bars & Lounges
American
Doc's On The Fox
688 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
232 N Milwaukee St, Waterford, WI 53185
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Danny Haskell's - W171 S7260 Lannon Dr
No Reviews
W171 S7260 Lannon Dr Muskego, WI 53150
View restaurant
Eagle Springs Pub - W345 S10463 County Road E
No Reviews
W345 S10463 County Road E Mukwonago, WI 53149
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Waterford
More near Waterford