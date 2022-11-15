Don Pollo - Bethesda imageView gallery
Latin American

Don Pollo - Bethesda

review star

No reviews yet

7007 Wisconsin Avenue

Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fiesta for Four (4)
1/4 White Meat & 2 Sides
Whole Chicken & 2 Sides

Starters & Salads

All shareable starters and freshly prepared salads.

Aguadito Soup

$5.50

Traditional Peruvian chicken & cilantro soup with rice and vegetables.

Single Cheese Empanada

$2.50

One fried cheese empanada with signature green sauce.

Single Chicken Empanada

$3.00

One fried chicken and cheese empanada with signature green sauce.

Single Beef Empanada

$3.00

One fried beef and cheese empanada with signature green sauce.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish, avocado, with cilantro vinaigrette. Served with dressing on the side.

Grilled Steak Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish, avocado, & cilantro vinaigrette

Chicken Meals

All Chicken Meals served with mild & spicy sauces.

1/4 Dark Meat & 2 Sides

$10.95

1/4 of a chicken (quarter), dark meat served with choice of 2 sides.

1/4 Dark Meat - No Sides

$7.00

1/4 of a chicken (quarter), dark meat.

1/2 Dark Meat & 2 Sides

$14.50

1/2 of a chicken (half), dark meat served with choice of 2 sides.

1/2 Dark meat - No Sides

$11.95

1/2 of a chicken (half), dark meat.

1/4 White Meat & 2 Sides

$11.50

1/4 of a chicken (quarter), white meat served with choice of 2 sides.

1/4 White Meat - No Sides

$7.50

1/4 of a chicken (quarter), white meat.

1/2 White Meat & 2 Sides

$14.95

1/2 of a chicken (half), white meat served with choice of 2 sides.

1/2 White Meat - No Sides

$12.95

1/2 of a chicken (half), white meat.

1/2 Chicken & 2 Sides

$13.95

1/2 of a chicken (half), white & dark meat, served with choice of 2 sides.

1/2 Chicken - No Sides

$11.50

1/2 of a chicken (half), white & dark meat.

Fiesta Packages

All Fiesta Packages served with mild & spicy sauces.

Whole Chicken Solo

$16.95

One each whole chicken.

Whole Chicken & 2 Sides

$25.95

One each whole chicken served with choice of 2 sides.

Fiesta for Four (4)

$34.95

One each whole chicken served with choice of 4 sides. Serves 4 people.

Fiesta for Six (6)

$49.95

One and a half whole chickens served with choice of 6 sides. Serves 6 people.

Fiesta for Eight (8)

$67.95

Two each whole chickens served with choice of 8 sides. Serves 8 people.

Chaufas

Peruvian fried rice with selection of protein, egg and mixed vegetables.

Chaufa Con Pollo

$11.95

Mixed vegetable fried rice with chopped rotisserie chicken. (Contains Egg)

Chaufa Con Carne

$13.95

Mixed vegetable fried rice with pan seared steak . (Contains Egg)

Rice Bowls

Selection of proteins served atop a bed of rice and beans with various toppings.

Veggie Rice Bowl

$10.95

Avocado, pepper & onion rajas, corn pico and signature sauce served atop a bed of rice & beans.

Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.95

Grilled chicken served atop rice & beans with avocado, corn pico and signature sauce.

Steak Rice Bowl

$12.50

Grilled steak served atop rice & beans with pepper & onion rajas, avocado, pico de gallo, crema, guajillo salsa and topped with cheese.

Favorites

Flavorful and authentic Latin-inspired dishes.

Chop Chop

$10.95

Rotisserie pulled chicken with vegetables, rice and beans , served with side salad

Chicharrones

$11.95

Fried pork, rice & beans, and french fries with handmade corn tortillas.

Pollo Saltado

$13.95

Pan roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and cilantro served with french fries and white rice.

Lomo Saltado

$17.95

Pan roasted steak, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and cilantro served with french fries and white rice.

Chicken Sandawich

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese & crispy onions W/ French fries.

Sides

A selection of our house-made hot & cold sides.

Rice & Black Beans

$4.50

Plantains

$4.50

Yuca

$4.50

French Fries

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Chaufa (Fried Rice)

$4.50

Roasted Vegetables

$4.50

House Salad

$4.50

Cucumber Salad

$4.50

Corn Pico

$4.50

Coleslaw

$4.50

Potato Salad

$4.50

Fresh Corn Tortillas (2 each)

$1.50

Flour Tortillas (4 each)

$1.25

Rice Only

$4.50

Beans Only

$4.50

Extra Sauces, Proteins, & Ingredients

Extra sauces, all toppings, proteins and ingredients served on the side.

Extra Sauces

Extra Proteins

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7007 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Directions

Gallery
Don Pollo - Bethesda image
Don Pollo - Bethesda image

Similar restaurants in your area

Guardado's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,985
4918 Del Ray Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Cubano’s Restaurant - Bethesda
orange star4.5 • 113
4907 Cordell Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Society Restaurant and Lounge - Silver Spring, MD
orange starNo Reviews
8229 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
The Angry Jerk - The Angry Jerk Silver Spring
orange starNo Reviews
8223 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Negril Eatery - Silver Spring
orange star4.6 • 7,098
965 Thayer Ave Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Peaches Kitchen & Catering
orange star4.2 • 892
6214 3rd St NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chevy Chase

LIA'S
orange star4.6 • 7,002
4435 Willard Avenue Chevy Chase, MD 20815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chevy Chase
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (741 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
College Park
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston