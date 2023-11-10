Don Tapatio
7 1st St SE
Minot, ND 58701
Food Menu
Appetizer
- Nacho Fajita
Nachos chips with grilled onions and bell peppers on top, covered of cheese sauce and meat of your choice
- Nacho Supreme
Nacho chips with refried beans and melted cheese, covered of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and meat of your choice
- Trio Cheese$9.00
Combination of asadero cheese, cheese sauce, and shredded cheese with chorizo served with tortillas and pico de gallo
- Shrimp Fries$9.00
Grilled skewer shrimp seasoned with diabla sauce, combinate with potato fries
- Cheese Dip$6.00
- Bean Dip$6.00
- Fresh Guacamole$12.00
Parrilla
- Carne Asada$20.00
10 oz of steak fillet, char-grilled with a bed of vegetables, accompanied with rice, whole beans, chile toreado, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tortillas
- Cazuela$25.00
Mixed of chicken, steak, chorizo, pork chop, shrimp, with poblano pepper, asadero cheese, cactus, chile toreado, and whole beans. Served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tortillas
- Parrillada$22.00
Delicious combination of chicken, steak, chorizo, shrimp, and pork chop. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Ribeye and Shrimp$28.00
12 oz fine cooked cut on the grilled, accompanied by a shrimp skewer on top. Served with rice, pico de gallo, and avocado slices
- Steak Ranchero$20.00
10 oz of steak fillet served with mushrooms and sautéed onions on top, covered of cheese sauce. Accompanied with rice or French fries, and refried beans
- T-Bone$25.00
12 oz fine cooked cut on the grilled, accompanied by a shrimp skewer or vegetables on top. Served with rice, pico de gallo, and avocado slices
Burritos
- Baja$16.00
Flour tortilla with rice, steak, shrimp, and chipotle sauce inside; then covered in avocado sauce on top. Served with French fries and baja sauce
- Prime Choice
Protein and sauce of your choice. Severed with rice, beans, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Chori$16.00
Flour tortilla with steak, chorizo, rice, and beans inside; then covered in cheese sauce on top, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Grilled
Sautéed vegetables (onions and bell peppers) with protein of your choice and covered in cheese sauce. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Cheese
Flour tortilla with protein of your choice, covered in sautéed onions, mushrooms, and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Classic$16.00
Served with the best ground beef, covered in cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Fajitas
Enchiladas
Desde México
- Carnitas$15.00
Fried marinate pork with rice, beans, Jalapeño slices, pico de gallo, accompanied with tortillas
- Choripollo$16.00
Combination of chicken and chorizo, covered with cheese sauce. Accompanied rice, refried beans, and tortillas
- Grilled Chipotle$16.00
Two pork chop or walleye fillet on the grilled, accompanied with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and chipotle sauce on top. Served with rice and refried beans
- Tamales$18.00
Two pork tamales, covered with red sauce (not spicy), shredded cheese. Accompanied with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Don Tapatío Special$20.00
10 oz of steak with shrimp and mushrooms on top, covered with cheese sauce. Accompanied with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado slices
- Chimichanga
Wrapped fried flour tortilla. Accompanied with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Flautas
Three fried tacos accompanied with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Chipotle
Chicken or shrimp with mushroom, covered with chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas
- Quesadilla Fajita
Grilled flour tortilla with shredded cheese, sautéed onions, bell peppers. Accompanied with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Combos
Street Tacos
Ensaladas
- Taco Salad
Tortilla shell, stuffed with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Protein of your choice: shredded chicken or ground beef
- Taco Nacho$16.00
Tortilla shell, stuffed with beans, chicken, and ground beef. Lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on top. Served with chips and cheese sauce
- Flauta Salad$13.00
Three crispy rolled tacos with shredded chicken. Lettuce, sour cream, and fresh cheese on top
- Taco Fajita
Tortilla shell, stuffed with sautéed vegetables, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Protein of your choice
Vegetarian Especial
Siete Mares
- Camarones a La Diabla$20.00
Ten pieces of shrimp with diabla sauce on top, accompanied with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado slices
- Trio Shrimp$23.00
Twelve tiger shrimp cooked with three different styles: diabla sauce (5), grilled skewer (3) and ajillo sauce (4). Accompanied with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado slices
- Al Ajillo$22.00
Ten pieces of marinate shrimp or walleye in garlic sauce, lemon, bay leaves, and guajillo pepper. Accompanied with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado slices
Sides
A la Carta
Desserts
Drinks Menu
Beverage To Go
Beer Domestic Bottle
Lunch Menu
- Burrito lunch$12.00
- Enchiladas lunch$12.00
2 pieces
- Tacos lunch$12.00
2 pieces. Soft or hard tacos, with lettuce and shredded cheese on top. Shredded chicken or ground beef
- Chile Relleno lunch$12.00
Chile with cheese inside and tomato sauce on top
- Chalupa lunch$12.00
Tostada with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream on top. Shredded chicken or ground beef
- 8" Quesadilla lunch$12.00
Shredded chicken or birria
Chef Style
- Fajita Lunch$14.00
Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas. Grilled chicken/steak/both
- Huevos Con Chorizo$14.00
Scramble eggs with chorizo, served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas
- Quesadilla Fajita Lunch$14.00
Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Grilled chicken or steak
- Cheese Burrito Lunch$14.00
Sautéed onions and mushrooms on top with cheese sauce, served with rice. Grilled chicken or steak
- Chimichanga Lunch$14.00
Wrapped and fried tortilla with cheese sauce on top. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream. Shredded chicken, ground beef or birria
- Choripollo lunch$14.00
Grilled chicken and chorizo with cheese sauce on top. Served with rice, refried beans and tortilla
- Chilaquiles lunch$14.00
Crispy nacho corn tortillas chips, covered with sauce and meat of your choice. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Tapatío luncho$14.00
Burrito of carnitas covered in tomatillo sauce, served with rice, refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
- Huevos Rancheros lunc$14.00
Two crispy tortillas, perfectly fried eggs, and tasty homemade salsa on top. Served with rice and refried beans
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
7 1st St SE, Minot, ND 58701