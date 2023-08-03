DoorDoor Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At our mobile kitchen, we're proud to serve authentic Chinese cuisine with a unique and disruptive dining experience. Our pick-up service is available during lunch hours, while our door-front cooking service is available during dinner hours. So whether you're on-the-go or looking for a fun and flavorful dinner experience, we've got you covered. Come and taste the difference with us today!
Location
4161 Kissena Boulevard, Queens, NY 11355
