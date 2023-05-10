Main picView gallery

FLEX CAFE

41-61 Kissena Boulevard

Queens, NY 11355

Breakfast

Arepa con Queso y Mantequilla (Corn Cake With Butter And Cheese)

$5.00

Bacon Omelet

$8.00

Bacon, Egg & Cheese on Roll

$5.50

Bacon, Egg on Roll

$5.00

Bagel Cream Cheese

$3.00

Bagel with Butter

$2.00

Cheese Omelet

$8.00

Egg & Cheese on Roll

$3.50

Egg on Roll

$3.00

Eggs Any Style. Home Fries & Toast

$6.00

Ham Omelet

$8.00

Ham, Egg & Cheese on Roll

$5.00

Ham, Egg on Roll

$4.50

Scrambled Eggs,/Tomato, Onion, Corn Cake. (Butter & Cheese)

$7.50

Sausage Omelet

$8.00

Sausage, Egg & Roll

$5.00

Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Roll

$5.50

Three Golden French Toast

$6.00

Three Golden Pancakes

$6.00

Turkey, Egg & Cheese on Roll

$5.50

Turkey, Egg on Roll

$5.00

Waffle

$6.00

Waffle With Fruit

$9.00

Waffle With Three Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Western Omelet. (Onion,Pepper, Ham.)

$8.00

Veggie Omelet. (Spinach, Broccoli, mushrooms, pepper, &Tomato)

$7.50

Bacon And Chees Roll

$4.50

Club Sandwich/( Bacon, lettuce, & Tomato.)

Comes with lettuce, tomato.

Turkey Club

$9.00

Tuna Fish Club

$9.00

Eggs Salad Club

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Club

$9.00

Hamburger Club

$9.00

Cold Sandwiches

Tuna Sandwich

$6.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.50

Ham, Cheese Sandwich.

$6.00

Turkey Sandwich L/T

$6.00

Ham, Sandwich.

$5.00

Egg Salad Sandwish LT On Roll

$5.00

Ham Chese

$6.00

Daily Soup

Lentil Soup

$4.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.00

Beans Soup

$4.00

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$3.00

Flan

$3.00

Fruit Cocktail.

$5.00

3 Leches

$3.50

Chees Cake

$3.00

Drinks

Fresh Squeeze Orange Juice

$4.00

Fresh Limonade

$3.00

Agua

$1.00

Hamburgers

Hamburger

$5.00

Hamburger Deluxe

$7.50

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$8.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.00

Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

$9.00

Double Burger

$8.00

Double Hamburger Deluxe

$9.00

Double Cheeseburger

$9.00

Double Cheeseburger Deluxe

$10.00

Veggie Burger Deluxe

$8.00

Mexican Hamburger(peper jack Cheese, Avocado, Jalapeño,)

$9.00

Lunch

BLT

$5.00

Chicken Cutlet Deluxe

$8.00

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$8.00

Cuban Sandwich

$9.00

Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese & Pickles

Griled Steak Deluxe

$9.00

Grill Chicken Breast Deluxe

$9.00

Grill Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Steak

$8.00

Gyro Chicken Pita

$8.00

Gyro Meat Pita

$8.00

Philadelphia Deluxe

$9.00

Philadelphia Steak w/ Cheese Hero

$8.00

Tuna Melt

$8.00

Tuna Melt Deluxe

$9.00

Bacon Grill Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Steak Quesadilla

$8.00

Natural Juice.

Blackberry

$3.00

Mango

$3.00

Papaya

$3.00

Passion Fruit

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Soursop (Guanabana)

$3.00

Strawberry

$3.00

Parties (Empanadas)

Chicken Empanada

$1.50

Beef Empanada

$1.50

Cheese Empanada

$1.50

Hawaiian Empanada

$1.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.00

Greek Salad

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.00

Grilled Steak Salad

$8.00

Chef Salad (Ham,Turkey, Swiss & Amererican Cheese)

$8.00

Tuna Salad Platter

$8.00

Chicken Cesad Salad

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Cesar. SALAD

$9.00

Side Orders

Bacon

$3.00

Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Colombian Pork Sausage

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fried Chicken Wings

$6.00

Green Plantains

$4.50

Grits

$3.00

Half Avocado

$2.00

Sausage

$3.00

Side Red Beans

$4.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Hash

$2.00

Oatmeal

$3.00

Roll Butter

$1.00

Toast Butter

$1.00

Macarronie Salad

$3.00

Fried Green Plantein

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Ham

$3.00

Turkey Bac

$3.00

One Egg

$1.00

Two Egges

$2.00

Daily Special.

Grill Stake. (Rice & Beans.)

$8.00

Grill Chicken. (Rice & Bean.)

$8.00

Chicken Cutlet Arroz Frijol LT Salad

$8.00

Chorizo Arroz Frijol

$8.00

Fried Chicken Rice Beens

$9.00

Roast Pork Rice Beens LT Salad

$9.00

Fried Filet Of Fish Rice Beens Salad

$9.00

Wraps

Grill Chicken wrap. (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion)

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap.(Lettuce, Tomato, Onoin, Mozzarella Chesse,Buffalo Sauce.)

$8.50

Chicken Tender Wrap.(Lettuce, Tomato, onion, Honey Mustard. )

$8.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

41-61 Kissena Boulevard, Queens, NY 11355

