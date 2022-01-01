Main picView gallery

Double Deuce SD 528 F St

528 F St

San Diego, CA 92101

FASTBAR

Adios MF

$15.55

Bacardi

$10.50

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Car Bomb

$12.99

Casamigos

$11.13

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Crown Royal

$11.13

Don Julio Blanco

$12.54

El Jimador

$9.75

Fireball

$10.21

Green Tea Shot

$10.67

Gummy Bear

$9.75

Hennessey

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$9.75

Jager Bomb

$12.07

Jameson

$10.67

Lemon Drop

$9.75

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.55

Malibu

$11.00

Mexican Candy

$12.50

Patron Silver

$12.54

Skrewball

$10.21

Smirnoff

$9.75

Tanqueray

$10.50

Tito's

$11.13

Vegas Bomb

$12.07

APPS

Loaded BBQ Corn

$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Loaded Nacho's

$11.00

Chips Salsa and Guac

$9.00

Stuffed Peppers

$12.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$11.00

Double Deuce Cornbread

$8.00

Ribs

$11.00

(1) Buffalo Chicken Slider

$1.00

(1) BBQ Pulled Pork Slider

$1.00

Salad

DD Western Salad

$11.00Out of stock

BBQ Cobb Salad

$12.00Out of stock

DD House Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.00

Spicy Grilled Chicken

$12.00

BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Loaded Sausage

$13.00Out of stock

BBQ Brisket

$11.00

Flatbreads

BBQ Flatbread

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

Philly Cheese Flatbread

$17.00

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

Veggie Flatbread

$17.00

SIDES

Coleslaw

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00Out of stock

Baked Beans

$2.00

Potato Chips

$2.00

Corn Bread

$3.00

HOUSE

Bacardi

$9.75

El Jimador

$9.75

Jack Daniels

$9.75

Smirnoff

$9.75

Tanquray

$9.75

Cocktails

Adios MF

$15.55

Alabama Slamma

$9.75

Blowjob

$9.75

Blue Hawaiian

$11.00

Buttery Nipple

$9.75

Cactus Cooler

$12.50

Cadillac Marg

$14.75

Car Bomb

$12.99

Chocolate Cake

$9.75

Fuzzy Navel

$9.75

Green Tea

$11.00

Gummy Bear

$9.75

Hurricane

$9.75

Jager Bomb

$12.07

Jolly Rancher

$9.75

Kamikaze

$9.75

Lemon Drop

$9.75

Liquid Cocaine

$9.75

Liquid Marijuana

$11.75

Long Beach Tea

$15.55

Long Island Ice Tea

$15.55

Lynch Lemonade

$9.75

Mai Tai

$11.60

Margarita

$11.13

Melon Ball

$9.75

Mexican Candy

$9.75

Mind Eraser

$9.75

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

$9.75

Purple Hooter

$9.75

Red Headed Slut

$9.75

Scooby Snack

$9.75

Sex on Beach

$10.75

Skinny Margarita

$12.50

Surfer On Acid

$9.75

Three/Four Wise Men

$13.00

Tokyo Tea

$15.55

Tootsie Roll

$9.75

Trash Can

$22.00

Vegas Bomb

$13.99

Washington Apple

$11.00

Zombie

$12.00

Bottle Beer

805 (B)

$8.35

Angry Orchard (B)

$7.42

Blue Moon (B)

$8.35

Bud Light seltzer

$5.00

Budlight (B)

$6.50

Budweiser (B)

$6.50

Coors Banquet

$6.00

Coors light (B)

$6.50

Corona (B)

$7.42

Dos Equis (B)

$7.42

Guinness (C)

$7.42

Heineken (B)

$7.42

Lat 33 Blood Orange (can)

$8.35

Long Drink

$8.00

Miller High Life (B)

$6.47

Miller Lite (B)

$6.50

Modelo (B)

$7.42

Pacifico (B)

$7.42

PBR (C)

$4.75

Sculpin (CAN)

$8.35

Shiner (B)

$7.42

Stella (B)

$7.42

Stone Delicious

$8.35

Truly

$7.42

Ultra (B)

$6.50

White Claw

$7.42

Draft Beer

805 (D)

$8.35

Bud Light (D)

$6.50

Cali Creamin (D)

$8.35

Coors Light (D)

$6.50

Elysian IPA (D)

$8.35

Modelo (D)

$7.42

Pacifico (D)

$7.42

Sculpin(D)

$8.35

Shinerbock(D)

$7.42

Stella Artois (D)

$7.42

Stone Buenaveza (D)

$7.42

Vodka

Belvedere

$11.75

Ciroc

$14.25

Deep Eddy

$9.75

Gordon Vodka

$8.35

Grey Goose

$12.07

Ketel One

$12.07

Sminoff Rasberry

$9.75

Smirnoff

$9.75

Smirnoff blueberry

$9.75

Smirnoff Citrus

$9.75

Smirnoff Orange

$9.75

Smirnoff Vanilla

$9.75

Tito's

$11.13

Rum

Bacardi

$9.75

Captain Morgan

$9.75

Conciere Rum

$8.35

Kraken

$10.67

Malibu

$9.75

Meyers

$11.50

Rumchata

$10.67

Gin

Aviation Gin

$12.75

Bombay Sapphire

$11.67

Gordon Gin

$8.35

Hendricks

$12.54

Tanqueray

$9.75

Tequila

818 Anejo

$12.54

818 Blanco

$12.07

818 Reposado

$12.54

Astral Blanco

$11.00

Calirosa - Tequila Rosa Blanco

$13.75

Calirosa- Tequila Rosa Anejo

$16.75

Casamigos

$11.13

Casamigos Reposado

$12.07

Cazadores

$10.21

Cintoro

$30.00

Claze Azul Repo

$30.00

Conciere Tequila

$8.35

Corralejo Reposado

$12.54

Dahlia

$11.13

Don Julio 1942

$30.63

Don Julio 1942 Primavera

$42.00

Don Julio 70 YR

$20.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.85

Don Julio Blanco

$12.54

Don Julio Reposado

$13.46

El Jimador

$9.75

El Silencio Mezcal

$11.60

Espolon Blanco

$11.13

Espolon Reposado

$11.60

Ghost

$11.13

Herradura Blanco

$11.60

Herradura Legend

$30.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.07

Hornitos

$9.75

JaJa

$11.25

Patron Anejo

$13.75

Patron Silver

$12.54

Sombra Mezcal

$12.07

Tears of Llorana

$27.50

Teremana Blanco

$10.67

Teremana Reposado

$11.13

Milagro

$12.75

Astral

$11.75

Sombra

$12.25

Deleon

$13.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$14.25

Ardbeg

$14.85

Basil Hayden

$15.25

Blantons

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.54

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.50

Bulleit Rye

$11.50

Conciere Whiskey

$8.35

Crowl Royal RYE

$12.50

Crown Apple

$12.75

Crown Peach

$12.75

Crown Royal

$12.50

Crown Vanilla

$12.75

Dewars 12

$13.75

Dickel

$11.75

Duke

$11.50

Fireball

$10.21

Gentleman Jack

$13.75

GlenGrant

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.75

Glenmorangie

$15.75

Hennessey

$15.00

High West Bourbon

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$12.25

High West Rendezvous Rye

$12.00

J Walker Black

$14.00

J Walker Blue

$30.63

J Walker Red

$13.75

Jack 10

$14.25

Jack Daniels

$9.75

Jack Daniels Bonded

$15.50

Jack Fire

$9.75

Jack Honey

$9.75

Jack Sinatra

$25.00

Jack Single Barrel

$18.25

Jack Special Res Single Barrel

$50.00

Jager Bomb

$12.07

Jameson

$10.67

Jameson BLK Barrel

$12.25

Jameson Orange

$12.00

Jeffersons

$11.25

Jim Beam

$9.75

Kikori

$11.25

Knob Creek

$12.75

Macallen 12

$15.75

Macallen 18

$29.50

Makers Mark

$13.75

Mortlock

$14.25

Pendleton

$12.00

Redemption Rye

$11.25

Ro & CO

$11.75

Seagrams 7

$9.75

Skrewball

$9.75

Slane

$11.75

Southern Comfort

$9.25

Templeton Rye

$13.50

Uncle Nearest

$11.75

Vegas Bomb

$12.07

Wild Turkey 101

$13.50

Woodford

$14.25

Martell

$11.75

tullamore dew

$12.00

Cordial/ Liquor

Ameretto

$9.28

Ameretto and Sour

$9.28

Apple Pucker

$9.28

Bailys

$9.75

Banana

$9.28

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.75

Jager

$10.21

Kahlua

$9.28

Melon

$9.28

Peach Schnapps

$9.28

Razz

$9.25

Rumchata

$10.67

Rumpleminz

$9.75

Sambuca

$9.75

Watermelon

$9.28

Specialty Cocktails

Empty Boot Cup

$5.00

Country Cooler Boot

$30.00

Bucking Bronco Boot

$30.00

Shit Kicker Boot

$30.00

Cowboy Juice Boot

$30.00

Beachin'

$14.00

The Skinny

$14.00

Deuces Wild Berry

$14.00

Back Home Honey Limeade

$14.00

Boot Refill

$15.00

Wine

Cabernet

$7.42

Chardonay

$7.42

White Zin

$7.42

Promo

$4 PROMO

$4.00

$5 Draft

$5.00

$5 Well

$5.00

Comp Cocktail - Street Team

$4.00

Comp Draft - Street Team

$4.00

Pub Crawl Draft

$4.00

Pub Crawl Well

$4.00

Sam Special

$10.00

SHOT BOTTLE

$15.00

Thursday $5 Jack

$5.00

Thursday Coors Light 22oz

$5.00

Wednesday $4 LONG DRINK

$4.00

Wednesday Boot $12

$12.00

Wednesday Boot Refill $10

$10.00

Wednesday Draft $3

$3.00

Wednesday Skrewball

$3.00

Bumps

Margarita Bump

$2.78

Martini Bump

$2.78

Red Bull Bump

$2.78

Pickle Back

$0.50

N/A Beverages

Juice

$3.25

Redbull

$5.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$5.00

Soda

$2.50

Employee Red Bull

$1.00

Bull

Bull Ride

$7.00

$1 GBW Bull Ride

$1.00

$5 Bull RIde

$5.00

$10 Bull Ride

$10.00

COVER

Cover $5

$5.00

Cover $10

$10.00

Cover $15

$15.00

Cover $20

$20.00

DD Retail

DD Mens Tshirt

$20.00

DD Womens Tshirt

$20.00

DD Tank Top

$20.00

DD Snapback

$20.00

DD Pink/White Hat

$20.00

DD Cowboy Hat

$30.00

DD Dad Hat

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

528 F St, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

