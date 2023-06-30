Restaurant header imageView gallery

Doxa Coffee Roasters Way South FP

review star

No reviews yet

11300 Old San Antonio Road

Manchaca, TX 78652

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00


Coffees

Americano

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Cortado

$4.00

Double Espresso

$3.50

Drip

$3.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Pour Over

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Teas

Traditional Black Tea

$3.00+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Masala Chai

$3.50+

Peach Tea

$3.50+

Minty Green Tea

$3.50+

Masala Chai Latte

$4.00+

Baked Goods

Cookie

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Croissant

$5.00

Muffin

$4.00

Danish

$5.00

Scone

$4.00

Seasonal Drinks

Peach Cold Brew

$4.50+

Strawberry Mango Tea

$4.00+

Peaches & Cream Cold Brew

$5.00+

Retail

Guatemalan Manos de Mujer - Medium Roast

$16.50

Ethiopian Mother Station Natural - Light Roast

$18.50

Just Peachy Chai 2oz

$9.00

Fundamental Chai 2oz

$9.00

Magic Masala Chai 2oz

$9.00

Twisted Strawberry Mango Chai 2oz

$9.00

Minty Green Chai 2oz

$9.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:59 pm
Restaurant info

We are a coffee roastery and trailer located in South Austin. We like coffee. We love people.

Location

11300 Old San Antonio Road, Manchaca, TX 78652

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Prime Taco Grille
orange starNo Reviews
11215 S I-35 #120 Austin, TX 78747
View restaurantnext
Abby's Crab Shack South Austin @ South Park Meadows
orange starNo Reviews
9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200 Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext
Waterloo Ice House Southpark Meadows
orange star3.8 • 449
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100 Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext
Pho Thai Son - Southpark Meadows
orange starNo Reviews
9500 S. IH 35 #L-850 Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext
Mi Ranchito
orange starNo Reviews
1105 FM 1626 Manchaca, TX 78652
View restaurantnext
Southside Flying Pizza
orange star4.1 • 1,070
11600 Manchaca Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manchaca

Texas Keeper Cider
orange star4.9 • 257
12521 Twin Creeks Rd Manchaca, TX 78652
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manchaca
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (18 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (1017 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Lockhart
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston