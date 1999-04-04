Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Black Hoof Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

11 S King Street

Leesburg, VA 20175

Growler Fills

IPA - 32oz Growler

$15.00

IPA - 64oz Growler

$20.00

IPA - 128oz Growler

$30.00

Kolsch - 32oz Grolwer

$14.50

Kolsch - 64oz Growler

$19.50

Kolsch - 128oz Growler

$29.50

Marzen - 32oz Growler

$14.50

Marzen - 64oz Growler

$19.50

Marzen - 128oz Growler

$29.50

Helles - 32oz Growler

$14.50

Helles - 64oz Growler

$19.50

Helles - 128oz Growler

$29.50

Pilsner - 32oz Growler

$14.50

Pilsner - 64oz Growler

$19.50

Pilsner - 128oz Growler

$29.50

Seltzer - 32oz Growler

$14.50

Seltzer - 64oz Growler

$19.50

Seltzer - 128oz Growler

$29.50

Gose - 32oz Growler

$14.50

Gose - 64oz Growler

$19.50

Gose - 128oz Growler

$29.50

Hefeweizen - 32oz Growler

$14.50

Hefeweizen - 64oz Growler

$19.50

Hefeweizen - 128oz Growler

$29.50

YANA Pale Ale - 32oz Growler

$14.50

YANA Pale Ale - 64oz Growler

$19.50

YANA Pale Ale - 128oz Growler

$29.50

Online Beer Orders

Cold Trail Schwarzbier fill

Cold Trail Schwarzbier fill

$89.00+
Crossbow Kölsch fill

Crossbow Kölsch fill

$89.00+
Falcon's Prey IPA fill

Falcon's Prey IPA fill

$95.00+
Full Quiver Märzen fill

Full Quiver Märzen fill

$89.00+
Island Pond Hefeweizen fill

Island Pond Hefeweizen fill

$89.00+
Longbow Berliner Weisse fill

Longbow Berliner Weisse fill

$89.00+
Poacher's Pilsner fill

Poacher's Pilsner fill

$89.00+

Appetizers

One Bavarian Pretzel

One Bavarian Pretzel

$5.00

One soft and warm Bavarian pretzel served with sweet German mustard and Obatzda, a traditional Bavarian beer cheese

Two Bavarian Pretzels

Two Bavarian Pretzels

$10.00

Two soft and warm Bavarian pretzels served with sweet German mustard and Obatzda, a traditional Bavarian beer cheese.

Bratwurst Platter

$16.00

Women's Apparel

SM - V-Neck

$25.00

MD - V-Neck

$25.00Out of stock

LG - V-Neck

$25.00

XL - V-Neck

$25.00Out of stock

XXL - V-Neck

$25.00Out of stock

Tank Top - X-Small

$20.00

Tank Top - Small

$20.00

Tank Top - Medium

$20.00

Tank Top - Large

$20.00

Tank Top - X-Large

$20.00

Tank Top - 2XL

$20.00

Hats

Green Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Black Trucker Hat

$25.00

Glassware

Willie Belcher

Willie Belcher

$8.00
Weizen

Weizen

$10.00
Nonic

Nonic

$7.00
Taster

Taster

$3.00
Tulip

Tulip

$5.00
Pilsner

Pilsner

$12.00

Growler

DrinkTank

DrinkTank

$70.00

64 oz. insulated growler. Stainless steel, BPA free, durable, leakproof, dishwasher safe, easy to pour handle and holds up to 60 PSI

Glass Growler

Glass Growler

$10.00

64 oz. glass growler.

Dog treats

Six Hoof Prints

Six Hoof Prints

$5.00

Our locally made dog treats only have 5 simple ingredients. Spent grain, whole wheat flour, peanut butter, water and eggs!

Dozen Hoof Prints

Dozen Hoof Prints

$9.00

Our locally made dog treats only have 5 simple ingredients. Spent grain, whole wheat flour, peanut butter, water and eggs!

Face Mask

Adjustable Face Mask

Adjustable Face Mask

Super comfortable cotton face mask with adjustable straps.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

A neighborhood brewery in historic downtown Leesburg, Virginia

Website

Location

11 S King Street, Leesburg, VA 20175

Directions

