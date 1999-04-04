Brewpubs & Breweries
Black Hoof Brewing Co.
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
A neighborhood brewery in historic downtown Leesburg, Virginia
Location
11 S King Street, Leesburg, VA 20175
