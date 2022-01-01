Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dumpling Time Thrive City 191 WARRIORS WAY

No reviews yet

191 WARRIORS WAY

San Francisco, CA 94103

Order Again

Quick Bites

Pickled Lotus, Carrot

$7.50
Cucumber, Fresno Chili Salad

$7.50
Wakame Seaweed Salad

$7.50

Truffle Peanuts

$5.50

Meat & Seafood

Shrimp Toast

$12.50
Heritage Berkshire Pork Ribs

$20.00

Bao

Pork Bao

$8.50
BBQ Pork Bao

$9.50
Seared Pork Bao

$8.50
Seared BBQ Pork Bao

$9.50

Siu Mai

Shrimp & Pork Siu Mai

$9.50
Mala Shrimp & Pork Siu Mai

$10.00
Maine Lobster Siu Mai

$17.00

Xi'An Dumpling

Vegetable Dumpling

$11.00
Pork Dumpling

$11.50
Chili Pork Dumpling

$11.50
Lamb Dumpling

$13.00

Veggies

Edamame

$7.00
Asian Green Salad

$9.50
Garlicky Green Beans

$11.50
Crispy Sesame Tofu Squares

$9.00
Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls

$9.00

Xiao Long Bao

Pork XLB

$11.00
Tom Yum

$12.00

Har Gow

Shrimp Har Gow

$9.50
Cilantro Har Gow

$9.50

Noodle

Veggie Rice Noodle

$11.50

Plain Noodle

$7.50

Plain Garlic Noodle

$15.50

Rice

American Wagyu Fried Rice

$23.00
Sticky Rice Lotus Leaf Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$11.00
Chicken Gyoza

$11.00
Seafood Gyoza

$15.50
Wagyu Beef Gyoza

$16.50

Sweet Bao & Dessert

Green Tea & Milk Bun

$8.50
Beet & Taro Bun

$8.50
Egg Yolk Bun

$8.50
Trio of Buns

$8.50

Sauces To-Go

Vinegar

$0.50

Gyoza Sauce

$0.50

Cilantro Sauce

$0.50

Xi'An Sauce

$0.50

Chili Butter

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Chili Oil

$1.00
Chili Oil Jar

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic

Fever tree ginger beer

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00

Fiji Still Water

$5.00

Lemon Ginger Kombucha

$6.50

Raspberry Kombucha

$6.50

Beet Apple Kombucha

$6.50

Ito Green Tea

$5.00

Ito Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

Ito Oolong Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Pepsi Refill

Wine & Sparkling

Brut Rosé, Chandon, Napa 187ml 11

$12.00

Domaine Chandon BTL

$50.00
Luuma Sauv Blanc BTL

$46.00
Land of Saints Chard BTL

$50.00

Petrichor Rosé BTL

$50.00

Folk Machine BTL

$50.00
Lucas & Lewellen BTL

$63.00

Veuve Clicquo Brut

$105.00

Sake

Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling Sake BTL

$21.00
Tozai Snow Maiden Junmai Nigori BTL

$26.00

Eiko Fuji Ban Ryu

$100.00
Manga BTL

$63.00

Seikyo Takehara, Mirror of Truth BTL

$152.00

Yuki No Bosha BTL

$200.00

Beer

Trumer Pilsner

$10.00
Sapporo

$10.00
Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA

$10.00
Tsing Tao

$10.00

HH Food

HH Crispy Har Gow

$11.00

HH Garlicky Pork Ear Cucumber Salad

$8.50

HH Beer

HH Sapporo

$9.00

HH Modelo

$9.00

HH 805

$9.00

HH Lagunitas

$9.00

HH Sierra

$9.00

HH Magnolia

$9.00

HH Cali Craft Cool Kiz

$9.00

HH Tsing Tao

$9.00

HH Wine

HH Sparkling Rose

$11.00

HH Chandon GL

$12.00

HH Sauv Blanc GL

$11.00

HH Rose GL

$12.00

HH Chardonnay GL

$12.00

HH Red Blend

$14.00

HH Sake

HH Ozeki Hana Awana

$20.00

HH Tozai Snow Maiden

$25.00

HH Manga GL

$10.00

HH Yuki GL

$10.00

Shirts

Sumofish T-Shirt- Small

$25.00

Sumofish T-Shirt-Medium

$25.00

Sumofish T-Shirt-Large

$25.00

Sumofish T-Shirt- X-Large

$25.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

191 WARRIORS WAY, San Francisco, CA 94103

Directions

