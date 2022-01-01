Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
E.G. Nick's Grill & Tavern

825 South Main St

Lapeer, MI 48446

Pizza

Personal Pizza (up to 3 toppings)

$11.00

Small Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Small Cheese +1 Item

$16.00

Small Cheese +2 Items

$17.00

Small Cheese +3 Items

$18.00

Small Super Pizza

$19.00

Small Special Pizza

$20.00

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Small BLT Pizza

$19.00

Small Veggie Pizza

$19.00

Small Meat Lovers

$19.00

Large Cheese

$16.00

Large Cheese +1 Item

$17.00

Large Cheese +2 Items

$18.00

Large Cheese +3 Items

$19.00

Large Super Pizza

$21.00

Large Special Pizza

$22.00

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.00

Large BLT Pizza

$20.00

Large Veggie Pizza

$20.00

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.00

pizza party per person

$13.99

Gluten Free (up to 6 toppings)

$19.00

Bread / Butter

1/2 order Bread

$3.50

Full order Bread

$7.00

GLUTEN FREE

Broiled Cod

$17.00

Grilled Shrimp

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.00

Broiled Perch Dinner

$19.00

Burger in A Bowl

$13.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

825 South Main St, Lapeer, MI 48446

