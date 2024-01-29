Restaurant info

East Coast Boba Company is a small boba tea shop located in Vero Beach. We are dedicated to bringing the authentic taste of boba tea to the East Coast. With a focus on using high-quality ingredients, innovative flavor combinations, and a warm and welcoming atmosphere, we aim to provide a unique and delightful boba tea experience for our customers. Our mission is to become the go-to destination for boba tea enthusiasts, creating a community hub where people can gather, relax, and enjoy the irresistible flavors of this beloved beverage.