East Coast Boba Company 1418 16th St
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
East Coast Boba Company is a small boba tea shop located in Vero Beach. We are dedicated to bringing the authentic taste of boba tea to the East Coast. With a focus on using high-quality ingredients, innovative flavor combinations, and a warm and welcoming atmosphere, we aim to provide a unique and delightful boba tea experience for our customers. Our mission is to become the go-to destination for boba tea enthusiasts, creating a community hub where people can gather, relax, and enjoy the irresistible flavors of this beloved beverage.
1418 16th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960
