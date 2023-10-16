Popular Items

Merica "The Burger"

$10.00

Beef or veggie patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickled, secret sauce

Soups, Salads, Sandwiches & Burgers!

Lunch

Toasted Bagel Lunch

$3.00

Your choice of toasted bagel or croissant with your choice of spread

Athena Salad

$11.75

mixed greens topped with hummus. tabbouleh, feta, roasted tomato, chopped kalamata olive, cucumber, smoked caramelized onions served with a side of house vinaigrette

Asian Salad

$9.00

spinach topped with cucumber, red pepper, pickled cabbage, carrot, edamame, sesame seeds with a side of sesame jalapeño-lime vinaigrette

It's Blue to you

$9.50

mixed greens topped with praline pecans, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, sliced apples, with side of red wine vinaigrette

The Side Project

$5.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, croutons with side of dressing of choice

Plain Jane

$7.50

Your choice of meat/non-meat, comes with lettuce, tomato, deli mustard and mavonnaise

The Banh You

$10.00

shaved sirloin OR smoked tofu, cucumbers, pickled vegetables, fresh jalapeños, cilantro, 5-spice aioli on a hoagie roll

Holy Cheese

$6.50

Your choice of cheese, tomato, mayo on grilled sourdough

Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Your choice of salad, lettuce, tomato, red onion on your choice of toast

The Evil Cheesesteak

$10.00

shaved sirloin or smoked tofu, grilled peppers and onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese, garlic aioli on a hoagie

Harry S Trueben

$10.00

Boar's Head pastrami brisket, sauerkraut, deli mustard, 1,000 island, and Swiss cheese, grilled on marbled rye

The TALT

$8.50

bacon or smoked tofu, avocado, lettuce. tomato, miso mayo on sourdough toast

The Peruvian Chicken

$10.00

grilled chicken breast, pepperiack cheese, cilantro-lime crema verde, tomato, pickled onion, and lettuce on a hoagie roll

Thai Peanut Wrap

$9.00

grilled chicken OR smoked tofu, thai peanut sauce, sriracha, cucumber, red cabbage, carrot, red pepper, cheddar on a spinach wrap

Spicy Tuna MELT

$9.00

seared tuna steak salad, tomato, sriracha, and cheddar on sourdough, grilled

The Hummus Amoung us

$9.00

hummus. tabbouleh, banana peppers, kalamata olives, tomato, onion, spinach, house vinaigrette on a spinach wrap

BYO Dog

$7.00

Seoul Man Dawg

$7.00

kimchi slaw, gochujang ketchup, grainy mustard on a bun

Sgt. Slawter dawg

$7.00

beef OR veggie chili, yellow mustard, slaw, onion on a bun

Chili Cheese dawg

$7.00

beef OR veggie chili & cheddar cheese

Peruvian dawg

$7.00

pickled onion, crispy jalapeños, spicy green sauce on a bun

Go Big or Go Homer

$9.00

Scoop of hummus served with toasted pita points, stuffed grapeleaves, kalamata olives, peppadew pepeprs, and feta cheese

Daily Grazing Box

$15.00

rotating meats & cheese served with locally made crackers, fruits, nuts, spreads, and a surprise or two

One Chick Pony

$12.00

Scoop of chicken, chickenless, OR tuna salad sliced cucumbers, seasonal fruit, and crackers

Kid's Plain Grilled Cheese

$7.00

comes with chips and a juice box

Kid's Hot Dawg With Ketchup

$7.00

comes with chips and a juice box

Kid's PB 'n' J

$7.00

comes with chips and a juice box

Kid's Mac 'N' Cheese

$7.00

comes with chips and a juice box

I Fought The Slaw Burger

$10.00

Beef or veggie patty topped with American cheese, beef OR veggie chili, coleslaw, yellow mustard, onion

Pimpy Longstocking

$10.00

Beef or veggie patty topped with pimento cheese, smoked onion, pickle, BBQ sauce, and bacon

Do Pick Your Burger.

$7.00

Pick your burger and choose your toppings

Jack Kennedy

Jack Kennedy

Lunch At Mimis

$6.50

Soups

Small Soup Of The Day

$4.00

Large Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Sides

Souper Size Combo (sub small soup)

$4.99

Side

$2.89

Coffee & Espresso

Coffee Hot Tea

Drip Coffee

$2.19+

Hot Tea

$2.29+

Iced Coffee

$2.49+

Espresso

Americano

$2.69+

Latte

$3.69+

Cappuccino

$3.69+

Mocha

$3.99+

Matcha

$3.19+

Chai

$3.99+

Double Espresso

$2.99

Cortado

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.29+

East Frank Dranks!

Frosty Beverages

SIMPLY ORANGE PULP FREE

$2.99

MARTINELLIS APPLE JUICE 10OZ

$2.89

MARTINELLIS SPARKLING APPLE 10OZ

$2.89

FAIRLIFE PLAIN

$2.89

FAIRLIFE CHOCOLATE

$2.89

FAIRLIFE STRAWBERRY

$2.89

COKE ZERO 20OZ

$2.59

COKE CHERRY 20OZ

$2.59

COKE MEXICAN 500ML

$2.49

COKE DIET CHERRY 20OZ

$2.59

COKE 20OZ

$2.59

PEPSI DIET 20OZ

$2.59

PEPSI 20OZ

$2.59

SMART WATER 1LTR

$2.99

DR PEPPER 20OZ

$2.59
$2.59

Dr Pepper Zero Sugar is a refreshing soda with the same classic taste as regular Dr Pepper, but without any of the sugar. This 20oz bottle is perfect for on-the-go enjoyment.

DR PEPPER DIET 20OZ

$2.59

East Frank Grocery

Chips & Such

CAPE COD ORIGINAL 2.5OZ

$2.59

CAPE COD SALT & VIN 2.5OZ

$2.59

UTZ ORIGINAL 2.75OZ

$2.49

UTZ SALT & PEPPER 2.75OZ

$2.49

UTZ RIPPLES FRIED PICKLE 2.75OZ

$2.49

ZAPPS VOODOO HEAT 2.5OZ

$2.69

ZAPPS VOODOO 2.5OZ

$2.69

ZAPPS CAJUN DILL 2.5OZ

$2.69

ZAPPS SPICY CAJUN CRAWTATORS 2.75OZ

$2.69

ZAPPS BOURBON STREET 2.75OZ

$2.69

GUINNESS POTATO CHIPS 5.3OZ

$5.89