Eataliano 43150 Broadlands Center Plaza Suite 178

No reviews yet

43150 Broadlands Center PlazaSuite 178

Ashburn, VA 20148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Medium 12"
Chicken Parmigiana
EATaliano Pizza


Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Freshly breaded fried and served with marinara sauce.

Onion Ring

Onion Ring

$5.99

Classic onion rings served with a side of our marinara sauce.

Fried Calamari Ring

Fried Calamari Ring

$10.99

Lightly battered calamari with marinara sauce

French Fries

French Fries

$4.99
Bread Stick

Bread Stick

$5.99

Breadstick light brushed with garlic oil and parmesan cheese, marinara.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Packed with juicy chicken, peppers, onions, and melty cheese and fries.

Combo Plater

Combo Plater

$9.99

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Fries topped with a homemade cheese sauce and crumbled bacon.

Chicken Tender Baskets w/ French fries

Chicken Tender Baskets w/ French fries

$9.99

Homemade breaded chicken fingers marinated in seasoned buttermilk.

Wings

7pc

$11.99

12pc

$16.99

20pc

$25.99

Salad

Creek Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Florence chicken Salad

$12.99

Caprese Salad

$10.99

EATaliano salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Pizza

Lasagna pizza

Lasagna pizza

Homemade pizza sauce, Fresh shredded Mozzarella cheese, Homemade Ground Beef, Ricotta cheese.

Four Cheese Pizza (Quattro Formaggi Pizza)

Four Cheese Pizza (Quattro Formaggi Pizza)

Homemade pizza sauce, Fresh shredded Mozzarella cheese, Goat cheese, Camembert Cheese, Blue cheese

Four Season Pizza (Quattro Stagioni)

Four Season Pizza (Quattro Stagioni)

Homemade pizza sauce, Fresh shredded Mozzarella cheese, Artichoke, Mushroom, Black Olive, and Ham.

Margherita pizza

Margherita pizza

Homemade pizza sauce, Fresh mozzarella cheese, Sliced Tomato, Fresh basil, Olive oil.

Sicilian pizza

Sicilian pizza

Homemade pizza sauce, Freshly shredded mozzarella cheese, Capers, kalamata olive, Anchovy.

Hawaiian Pizza

Homemade pizza sauce, Freshly shredded mozzarella cheese, Pineapple, Ham.

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

Homemade pizza sauce, Freshly shredded mozzarella cheese, Kalamata olive, green peppers, Mushroom, Red onion, and Artichoke.

De Pram Pizza

De Pram Pizza

Homemade pizza sauce, Freshly shredded mozzarella cheese, Jumbo de Pram

EATaliano Pizza

EATaliano Pizza

Freshly shredded mozzarella cheese, White Garlic sauce, Grilled chicken, Bacon, Jalapeño, Red onion.

Chicken Pesto pizza

Chicken Pesto pizza

Homemade pizza sauce, Freshly shredded mozzarella cheese, Marinated Chicken Pesto, Fresh basil, Olive oil.

Seafood Pizza (Frutti di mare)

Seafood Pizza (Frutti di mare)

Homemade pizza sauce, Freshly shredded mozzarella cheese, Marinated mixed seafood.

Smoked Salmon Pizza

Smoked Salmon Pizza

White Garlic sauce, Fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, Smoked salmon &amp; Ricotta.

Tandoori Chicken Pizza

Tandoori Chicken Pizza

Freshly shredded mozzarella cheese, Homemade curry sauce, house marinated Tandoori Chicken, Red onion, green pepper, Cilantro, and fresh dice tomato.

Tandoori paneer tiki Pizza

Tandoori paneer tiki Pizza

Freshly shredded mozzarella cheese, Homemade curry sauce, house marinated Tandoori Paneer, Red onion, Green pepper, Cilantro, and fresh dice tomato.

Mediterranean Pizza

Mediterranean Pizza

Homemade curry sauce, Freshly shredded mozzarella cheese, house marinade Chicken Shawarma, Green pepper, red onion&amp, topped with garlic sauce.

Craft Your Own Pizza

Small 10”

$9.99

Medium 12"

$11.99

Large 14"

$13.99

X large 16"

$15.99

Gluten free Pizza

$10.99

Kids Menu

Mac &Cheese

$8.99

Chicken Tender Baskets

$8.99

Chicken Nuggets with fries

$8.99

Grilled Cheese and French Fries

$6.99

Cheeseburger sandwiches

$8.99

Hot Dog with fries

$7.99

Subs

Steak Philly & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Chicken Philly & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Chicken Parma

$11.99

Chicken Pesto

$10.99

Meatball

$9.99

Meat Gyro

$10.99

Chicken Gyro

$10.99

Shawarma

$10.99

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Fat Dog

$10.99

Veggie Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey & cheese

$9.99

Ham & cheese

$9.99

Spicy Tuna

$10.99

Smoked Salmon

$10.99

EATaliano Signature

$11.99

Pasta

Chicken Milanese

$14.99

Veal Milanese

$15.99

Shrimp All'Afredo

$18.99

Chicken All'Afredo

$15.99

Chicken pesto

$15.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.99

Shrimp Parmigiana

$16.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.99

Meat Lasagna

$13.99

Ravioli Parmigiana

$12.99

Calzones

EATaliano Calzones

$10.99

Ham & Cheese (Regina)

$10.99

Spinach Calzone

$10.99

Pepperoni Calzone

$10.99

Four cheese calzones

$11.99

Supreme Calzone

$10.99

Steak Calzone

$10.99

Veggie Calzone

$10.99

Deserts

Chocolate mousse cake

$5.99

Carrot cake

$5.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Tiramisu cake

$5.99

Cannoli

$5.99

Baklava

$5.99

Beverages

Small bottle Soda

$2.99

2 Litter soda

$3.99

Bottle water

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Sparkling water

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.49

Beer

Domestic Beer

$3.49

Import Beer

$4.49

Wine

Red Wine

$22.99+

White Wine

$22.99+

Rose Wine

$22.99+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Now open!

Location

43150 Broadlands Center PlazaSuite 178, Ashburn, VA 20148

Directions

