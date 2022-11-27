El Burrito Loco imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Burrito Loco Bolingbrook

5,089 Reviews

$

104 N Bolingbrook Dr

Bolingbrook, IL 60440

Popular Items

Taco Steak
Taco Dinner
Tamale

A La Carte

(5) Flautas

(5) Flautas

$9.99
Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$6.49

This item is A La Carte and comes with ONLY the Chile Relleno. No beans or rice.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$8.99

Item is sold by itself. Does not come with rice and beans.

Coctel de Camarón

Coctel de Camarón

$14.99
Giant Quesadilla

Giant Quesadilla

$10.80

Go big or go home (kidding). If you're craving our delicious quesadillas but want a BIGGER version, you're in luck. Our Giant versions come with your choice of meat and a side of sour cream and guacamole!

Gordita

Gordita

$5.69

One gordita with beans, cheese, and your choice of meat.

Huarache

Huarache

$5.49

Huarache with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, cilantro, onion, and sour cream.

Nachos Locos

Nachos Locos

$8.79

Fresh crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and cheese sauce with your choice of meat.

Quesadilla

$3.95
Quesadilla with Meat

Quesadilla with Meat

$4.39

Regular Nachos

$4.39

Fresh crispy tortillas chips topped with cheese sauce

Single Enchilada

$2.99

Single enchilada with your choice of filling and sauce, topped with melted cheese

Sope

Sope

$5.39
Tamale

Tamale

$3.69

Handmade tamales with your choice of meat. One tamal per selection (add as many as you'd like!)

Tostada

$4.69

Image featuring ceviche tostada

Tostada Ceviche

Tostada Ceviche

$4.99

Baby Burritos

Baby Burrito Steak

$8.59

Baby Burrito Pastor

$7.59

Baby Burrito Barbacoa

$7.59

Baby Burrito Beef

$7.59

Baby Burrito Chicken

$7.59

Baby Burrito Avocado

$7.59

Baby Burrito Beans

$7.19

Baby Burrito Birria

$8.59

Baby Burrito Cabeza

$8.59

Baby Burrito Carnitas

$7.59

Baby Burrito Chicharron

$7.59

Baby Burrito Chile Relleno

$8.59

Baby Burrito Chorizo

$7.59

Baby Burrito Chorizo & Egg

$7.59

Baby Burrito Fajita Shrimp

$9.99

Baby Burrito Fajita Steak

$9.99

Baby Burrito Fajitas Chicken

$9.99

Baby Burrito Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Baby Burrito Jamon & Egg

$7.19

Baby Burrito Lengua

$8.59

Baby Burrito Mexican Potato

$7.19

Baby Burrito Milanesa (ck)

$8.59

Baby Burrito Milanesa (res)

$8.59

Baby Burrito Pescado (fish)

$8.99

Baby Burrito Potato

$7.59

Baby Burrito Shrimp

$8.99

Baby Burrito Tampiqueña (prime cut steak)

$9.99

Baby Burrito Tripas (crunchy)

$8.59

Baby Burrito Tripas (medium)

$8.59

Baby Burrito Tripas (soft)

$8.59

Baby Burrito Veggie (bean & rice)

$7.19

Breakfast

Chilaquiles Con Carne

Chilaquiles Con Carne

$11.29
Chilaquiles Con Huevos

Chilaquiles Con Huevos

$8.99

Delicious deep-fried tortilla chips soaked in our hot or mild sauce. Also served with eggs, beans, and rice.

Chilaquiles Dinner

$7.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$8.99

Tradition Mexican breakfast dish, three scrambled eggs mixed with jalapenos, onions, tomatoes served with rice and beans. Side of tortillas

Huevos Con Bistec

Huevos Con Bistec

$11.29

Mexican steak and eggs.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$8.99

Chorizo and eggs breakfast dish.

Huevos Con Jamon

$8.99

Eggs and ham breakfast dish.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Burrito Bowls

Burrito Bowl Steak

$10.59

Burrito Bowl Pastor

$9.59

Burrito Bowl Barbacoa

$9.59

Burrito Bowl Beef

$9.59

Burrito Bowl Chicken

$9.59

Burrito Bowl Avocado

$9.59

Burrito Bowl Birria

$10.59

Burrito Bowl Cabeza

$10.59

Burrito Bowl Carnitas

$9.59Out of stock

Burrito Bowl Chicharrón

$9.59

Burrito Bowl Chile Relleno

$10.59

Burrito Bowl Chorizo

$9.59

Burrito Bowl Chorizo & Egg

$9.59

Burrito Bowl Fajita Chicken

$11.99

Burrito Bowl Fajita Shrimp

$11.99

Burrito Bowl Fajita Steak

$11.99

Burrito Bowl Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Burrito Bowl Jamon & Huevo

$9.69

Burrito Bowl Lengua

$10.59

Burrito Bowl Mexican Potato

$9.59

Burrito Bowl Milanesa (CK)

$10.59

Burrito Bowl Milanesa (Steak)

$10.59

Burrito Bowl Potato

$9.59

Burrito Bowl Shrimp

$10.99

Burrito Bowl Tampiqueña (prime cut steak)

$11.99

Burrito Bowl Tripas (Crunchy)

$10.59

Burrito Bowl Tripas (Medium)

$10.59

Burrito Bowl Tripas (Soft)

$10.59

Burritos

Burrito Steak

$9.59

Burrito Pastor

$8.59

Burrito Barbacoa

$8.59

Burrito Beef

$8.59

Burrito Chicken

$8.59

Burrito Avocado

$8.59

Burrito Beans

$8.59

Burrito Birria

$9.59

Burrito Cabeza

$9.59

Burrito Carnitas

$8.59

Burrito Chicharron

$8.59

Burrito Chile Relleno

$9.59

Burrito Chorizo

$8.59

Burrito Chorizo & Egg

$8.59

Burrito Fajita Chicken

$10.99

Burrito Fajita Shrimp

$10.99

Burrito Fajita Steak

$10.99

Burrito Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Burrito Jamon & Egg

$8.19

Burrito Lengua

$9.59

Burrito Mexican Potato

$8.19

Burrito Milanesa (CK)

$9.59

Burrito Milanesa (Res)

$9.59

Burrito Pescado

$11.19

Burrito Potato

$8.59

Burrito Shrimp

$11.19

Burrito Tampiqueña

$10.99

Burrito Tripas (Crunchy)

$9.59

Burrito Tripas (Medium)

$9.59

Burrito Tripas (Soft)

$9.59

Burrito Veggie (bean & rice)

$8.19

Desserts

Churro

$2.25

Cheesecake Burrito

$3.29

Salads

Taco Salad

$8.99

Chicken & Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Garden Salad

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$9.99

Grilled Steak Salad

$8.99

Grilled Steak & Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken & Steak Salad

$9.99

Side Orders

Salsa Roja

Avocado Slices

$1.99

Beans

$3.59

Fries

$3.99

Salsa Verde

Guacamole (side)

$1.99

Rice

$3.59

Elote

$3.99

Sour Cream

$0.79

No Salsa

Guacamole Large W/Chips

$8.99

Rice/Beans

$3.59

Chips/Salsa

$2.79

Carrots/Peppers

$0.79

AJOS

$0.79

Beans Large

$5.99

Bolcita Chips

$0.55

Bread (Telera)

$1.50

Carrots Only

$0.79

Cheese Fries

$4.19

Chile Asados (1)

Chips

$1.69

Poppers (7)

$4.79

Egg

$1.00

Steak Cheese Fries

$6.49

Galletas Saladas/Saltines

$0.10

Mexican Potatoes

$4.49

No Disposables

Pico de Gallo

$0.79

Rice Large

$5.99

Salsa de Chips

$0.75

Tamales (dozen)

$39.99

Tortillas

$2.00+

Salsa By The Cup

$5.49+

Side Cups

$0.75

12oz Consome

$2.50

Soups

Caldo de Res

$9.29

Menudo

$9.59

Caldo de Camarones

$12.29

Caldo de Pollo

$9.29Out of stock

Pozole

$9.59Out of stock

Menudo Large

$26.99

Large Pozole

$26.99Out of stock

Large Caldo de Pollo

$26.99Out of stock

Large Caldo de Res

$26.99

Birria Ramen

$5.99

Specialty Dinners

Bistec A La Mexicana Dinner

Bistec A La Mexicana Dinner

$14.99
Burrito Dinner

Burrito Dinner

$12.99
Camarones Dinner

Camarones Dinner

$15.99
Carne Asada Con Camarones

Carne Asada Con Camarones

$16.99
Carne Asada Dinner

Carne Asada Dinner

$14.99

Chile Relleno Dinner

$12.99
Chimichanga Dinner

Chimichanga Dinner

$12.99
Enchilada Dinner

Enchilada Dinner

$12.99

Three Enchiladas with our famous Suiza sauce. Comes with beans and rice.

Enchilada a la Plancha

Enchilada a la Plancha

$12.99
Fajita Chicken Dinner

Fajita Chicken Dinner

$14.99

Fajita Mix Dinner

$14.99
Fajita Shrimp Dinner

Fajita Shrimp Dinner

$15.99
Fajita Steak Dinner

Fajita Steak Dinner

$14.99
Filete Dinner

Filete Dinner

$14.99

Fish Taco Dinner

$14.99
Flautas Dinner

Flautas Dinner

$14.99

Also comes with beans and rice.

Mojarra Dinner

Mojarra Dinner

$14.99

Shrimp Enchilada Dinner

$15.99

Shrimp Fajita Taco Dinner

$15.99

Tampiqueña TACO Dinner

$14.99

Shrimp Taco Dinner

$15.99

Fajita Taco Dinner

$14.99
Taco Dinner

Taco Dinner

$12.99
Tampiquena Dinner

Tampiquena Dinner

$14.99

Specialty Dinners

Barbacoa (beef) Dinner

$12.49

Birria (goat) Dinner

$14.49

Chicharron Dinner

$12.49

Lengua Dinner

$14.49

Milanesa Dinner

$12.49

Camaron Empanizado Dinner

$14.49Out of stock

Tacos

Taco Steak

$3.69

Taco Pastor

$3.29

Taco Lengua

$3.69

Taco Cabeza

$3.69

Taco Barbacoa

$3.29

Taco Avocado

$3.29

Taco Beef

$3.29

Taco Birria (goat)

$3.69

Taco Carnitas

$3.29

Topped with pico de gallo

Taco Cecina

$3.69

Taco Chicharron

$3.29

Taco Chicken

$3.29

Taco Chile Relleno

$3.69

Taco Chorizo

$3.29

Taco Chorizo & Egg

$3.29

Taco Fajita Chicken

$4.09

Taco Fajita Shrimp

$4.09

Taco Fajita Steak

$4.09

Taco Grilled Chicken

$4.09

Taco Jamon & Huevo

$3.29

Taco Mexican Potato

$3.29

Taco Milanesa (CK)

$3.29

Taco Milanesa (Res)

$3.29

Taco Pescado (fish)

$4.09

Taco Potato

$3.29

Taco Sesos

$3.69

Taco Shrimp

$4.09

Taco Tampiqueña

$4.09

Taco Tripas (Crunchy)

$3.69

Taco Tripas (Medium)

$3.69

Taco Tripas Taco (Soft)

$3.69

Taco Veggie (bean & rice)

$3.29

Taco Mar & Tierra

$4.09

Tortas

Torta Steak

$8.09

Torta Pastor

$7.49

Torta Milanesa (CK)

$8.09

Torta Milanesa (Res)

$8.09

Torta Cubana

$8.99

Torta 2 Meats

$8.59

Torta Avocado

$7.49

Torta Barbacoa

$7.49

Torta Bean

$7.49

Torta Beef

$7.49

Torta Birria

$8.09

Torta Cabeza

$8.09

Torta Carnitas

$7.49

Torta Chicharron

$7.49

Torta Chicken

$7.49

Torta Chile Relleno

$8.09

Torta Chorizo

$7.49

Torta Chorizo & Egg

$7.49

Torta Fajita Shrimp

$8.99

Torta Fajita Chicken

$8.99

Torta Fajita Steak

$8.09

Torta Jamon

$7.49

Torta Jamon y Huevo

$7.49

Torta Lengua

$8.09

Torta Mexican Potato

$7.49

Torta Nopales

$7.49

Torta Pechuga CK

$8.09

Torta Potato

$7.49

Torta Shrimp

$8.99

Torta Tampiqueña (prime cut steak)

$8.09

Torta Tripas (Dorada)

$8.09

Torta Tripas (Medium)

$8.09

Torta Tripas (Soft)

$8.09

Torta Veggie (bean & rice)

$7.49

Bottled Drinks

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Fruite Punch (Jarrito)

$2.99

Limón (Jarrito)

$2.99

Mandarina (Jarrito_

$2.99

PIÑA (Jarrito)

$2.99

Sangría

$2.99

Sidral Mundet

$2.99

Tamarindo (Jarrito)

$2.99

Topo Chico (Mineral Water)

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.60

Cafe

Coffee

$1.59

Cans

Coke (Can)

$1.60

Diet Coke (Can)

$1.60

Sprite (Can)

$1.60

Champurrado

Champurrado 20oz

$3.25

Champurrado 32oz

$4.25

Champurrado Bote

$11.99

Fountain Drink

Large Drink

$3.29

Regular Drink

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

104 N Bolingbrook Dr, Bolingbrook, IL 60440

Directions

