- Home
- /
- Bolingbrook
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- El Burrito Loco - Bolingbrook
El Burrito Loco Bolingbrook
5,089 Reviews
$
104 N Bolingbrook Dr
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
A La Carte
(5) Flautas
Chile Relleno
This item is A La Carte and comes with ONLY the Chile Relleno. No beans or rice.
Chimichanga
Item is sold by itself. Does not come with rice and beans.
Coctel de Camarón
Giant Quesadilla
Go big or go home (kidding). If you're craving our delicious quesadillas but want a BIGGER version, you're in luck. Our Giant versions come with your choice of meat and a side of sour cream and guacamole!
Gordita
One gordita with beans, cheese, and your choice of meat.
Huarache
Huarache with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, cilantro, onion, and sour cream.
Nachos Locos
Fresh crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and cheese sauce with your choice of meat.
Quesadilla
Quesadilla with Meat
Regular Nachos
Fresh crispy tortillas chips topped with cheese sauce
Single Enchilada
Single enchilada with your choice of filling and sauce, topped with melted cheese
Sope
Tamale
Handmade tamales with your choice of meat. One tamal per selection (add as many as you'd like!)
Tostada
Image featuring ceviche tostada
Tostada Ceviche
Baby Burritos
Baby Burrito Steak
Baby Burrito Pastor
Baby Burrito Barbacoa
Baby Burrito Beef
Baby Burrito Chicken
Baby Burrito Avocado
Baby Burrito Beans
Baby Burrito Birria
Baby Burrito Cabeza
Baby Burrito Carnitas
Baby Burrito Chicharron
Baby Burrito Chile Relleno
Baby Burrito Chorizo
Baby Burrito Chorizo & Egg
Baby Burrito Fajita Shrimp
Baby Burrito Fajita Steak
Baby Burrito Fajitas Chicken
Baby Burrito Grilled Chicken
Baby Burrito Jamon & Egg
Baby Burrito Lengua
Baby Burrito Mexican Potato
Baby Burrito Milanesa (ck)
Baby Burrito Milanesa (res)
Baby Burrito Pescado (fish)
Baby Burrito Potato
Baby Burrito Shrimp
Baby Burrito Tampiqueña (prime cut steak)
Baby Burrito Tripas (crunchy)
Baby Burrito Tripas (medium)
Baby Burrito Tripas (soft)
Baby Burrito Veggie (bean & rice)
Breakfast
Chilaquiles Con Carne
Chilaquiles Con Huevos
Delicious deep-fried tortilla chips soaked in our hot or mild sauce. Also served with eggs, beans, and rice.
Chilaquiles Dinner
Huevos a la Mexicana
Tradition Mexican breakfast dish, three scrambled eggs mixed with jalapenos, onions, tomatoes served with rice and beans. Side of tortillas
Huevos Con Bistec
Mexican steak and eggs.
Huevos Con Chorizo
Chorizo and eggs breakfast dish.
Huevos Con Jamon
Eggs and ham breakfast dish.
Huevos Rancheros
Burrito Bowls
Burrito Bowl Steak
Burrito Bowl Pastor
Burrito Bowl Barbacoa
Burrito Bowl Beef
Burrito Bowl Chicken
Burrito Bowl Avocado
Burrito Bowl Birria
Burrito Bowl Cabeza
Burrito Bowl Carnitas
Burrito Bowl Chicharrón
Burrito Bowl Chile Relleno
Burrito Bowl Chorizo
Burrito Bowl Chorizo & Egg
Burrito Bowl Fajita Chicken
Burrito Bowl Fajita Shrimp
Burrito Bowl Fajita Steak
Burrito Bowl Grilled Chicken
Burrito Bowl Jamon & Huevo
Burrito Bowl Lengua
Burrito Bowl Mexican Potato
Burrito Bowl Milanesa (CK)
Burrito Bowl Milanesa (Steak)
Burrito Bowl Potato
Burrito Bowl Shrimp
Burrito Bowl Tampiqueña (prime cut steak)
Burrito Bowl Tripas (Crunchy)
Burrito Bowl Tripas (Medium)
Burrito Bowl Tripas (Soft)
Burritos
Burrito Steak
Burrito Pastor
Burrito Barbacoa
Burrito Beef
Burrito Chicken
Burrito Avocado
Burrito Beans
Burrito Birria
Burrito Cabeza
Burrito Carnitas
Burrito Chicharron
Burrito Chile Relleno
Burrito Chorizo
Burrito Chorizo & Egg
Burrito Fajita Chicken
Burrito Fajita Shrimp
Burrito Fajita Steak
Burrito Grilled Chicken
Burrito Jamon & Egg
Burrito Lengua
Burrito Mexican Potato
Burrito Milanesa (CK)
Burrito Milanesa (Res)
Burrito Pescado
Burrito Potato
Burrito Shrimp
Burrito Tampiqueña
Burrito Tripas (Crunchy)
Burrito Tripas (Medium)
Burrito Tripas (Soft)
Burrito Veggie (bean & rice)
Salads
Side Orders
Salsa Roja
Avocado Slices
Beans
Fries
Salsa Verde
Guacamole (side)
Rice
Elote
Sour Cream
No Salsa
Guacamole Large W/Chips
Rice/Beans
Chips/Salsa
Carrots/Peppers
AJOS
Beans Large
Bolcita Chips
Bread (Telera)
Carrots Only
Cheese Fries
Chile Asados (1)
Chips
Poppers (7)
Egg
Steak Cheese Fries
Galletas Saladas/Saltines
Mexican Potatoes
No Disposables
Pico de Gallo
Rice Large
Salsa de Chips
Tamales (dozen)
Tortillas
Salsa By The Cup
Side Cups
12oz Consome
Soups
Specialty Dinners
Bistec A La Mexicana Dinner
Burrito Dinner
Camarones Dinner
Carne Asada Con Camarones
Carne Asada Dinner
Chile Relleno Dinner
Chimichanga Dinner
Enchilada Dinner
Three Enchiladas with our famous Suiza sauce. Comes with beans and rice.
Enchilada a la Plancha
Fajita Chicken Dinner
Fajita Mix Dinner
Fajita Shrimp Dinner
Fajita Steak Dinner
Filete Dinner
Fish Taco Dinner
Flautas Dinner
Also comes with beans and rice.
Mojarra Dinner
Shrimp Enchilada Dinner
Shrimp Fajita Taco Dinner
Tampiqueña TACO Dinner
Shrimp Taco Dinner
Fajita Taco Dinner
Taco Dinner
Tampiquena Dinner
Specialty Dinners
Tacos
Taco Steak
Taco Pastor
Taco Lengua
Taco Cabeza
Taco Barbacoa
Taco Avocado
Taco Beef
Taco Birria (goat)
Taco Carnitas
Topped with pico de gallo
Taco Cecina
Taco Chicharron
Taco Chicken
Taco Chile Relleno
Taco Chorizo
Taco Chorizo & Egg
Taco Fajita Chicken
Taco Fajita Shrimp
Taco Fajita Steak
Taco Grilled Chicken
Taco Jamon & Huevo
Taco Mexican Potato
Taco Milanesa (CK)
Taco Milanesa (Res)
Taco Pescado (fish)
Taco Potato
Taco Sesos
Taco Shrimp
Taco Tampiqueña
Taco Tripas (Crunchy)
Taco Tripas (Medium)
Taco Tripas Taco (Soft)
Taco Veggie (bean & rice)
Taco Mar & Tierra
Tortas
Torta Steak
Torta Pastor
Torta Milanesa (CK)
Torta Milanesa (Res)
Torta Cubana
Torta 2 Meats
Torta Avocado
Torta Barbacoa
Torta Bean
Torta Beef
Torta Birria
Torta Cabeza
Torta Carnitas
Torta Chicharron
Torta Chicken
Torta Chile Relleno
Torta Chorizo
Torta Chorizo & Egg
Torta Fajita Shrimp
Torta Fajita Chicken
Torta Fajita Steak
Torta Jamon
Torta Jamon y Huevo
Torta Lengua
Torta Mexican Potato
Torta Nopales
Torta Pechuga CK
Torta Potato
Torta Shrimp
Torta Tampiqueña (prime cut steak)
Torta Tripas (Dorada)
Torta Tripas (Medium)
Torta Tripas (Soft)
Torta Veggie (bean & rice)
Bottled Drinks
Cafe
Fountain Drink
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
104 N Bolingbrook Dr, Bolingbrook, IL 60440