Eden's Legacy
462 Amboy Avenue
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Main Menu
Appetizer
- 12 Wings$16.95
- 5 Wings$9.95
(5) $9.95 | (8) $12.95 | (12) $16.95 Flavors: Regular, Spicy, BBQ, Spicy BBQ
- 8 Wings$12.95
- Churrasco Tostone Sliders$19.95
Three (3) churrasco sliders topped with dominican cole slaw on a fried plaintain,. Cheese is optional
- Small Classic Picadera$18.95
A mix of Caribbean classics: Fried Cheese, fried chicken chunks, fried pork chunks, longaniza and fried plantains. (S) $18.95 | (L) $29.95
- Large Classic Picadera$29.95
- Large Eden's Picadera$41.95
- Eden's Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$16.95
Five (5) shrimp sauteed then wrapped and grilled with bacon and honey.
- Small Eden's Picadera$29.95
Grilled Chicken, Grilled Pepper Steak, Shrimp, Fried Pork Chunks, Fried Yuca and fried plantains.
- Eden's Savory Meatballs$14.95
Four (4) Meatballs in marinara sauce topped with Parmesan and parsley flakes.
- Empanadas (2)$8.95
Choose from a selection of four tempting fillings.
- Fried Calamari$16.95
Perfectly seasoned and served with tangy marinara sauce.
- Mini Slider Trio$12.95
Three (3) 2oz. sliders served your choice of beef, chicken or churassco $5 with French Fries. Choice of American, Swiss, Pepper Jack or Cheddar Cheese.
- Mozzarella Sticks (5)$12.50
- Shrimp Cocktail (5)$14.95
Five (5) plump and succulent shrimp, expertly pouched to perfection.
- Tostones N Guac$7.95
House special guacamole with fried crispy tostones.
Eden's Specialties
- Eden Tacos$12.95
Three (3) tacos with pico de gallo, shredded cheese, cilantro, avocado, and your choice of beef or chicken. Steak, Shrimp or Fish +$3
- Cuban Sandwich$14.95
Classic Cuban sandwich. Served with french fries, yuca fries or tostones.
- Eden Burger$14.95
Classic 6oz. burger served with lettuce, Tomatoes , Onions, and Cheese on a Brioche bun. Your choice of french fries, yuca fries or tostones
- Bacon & Ranch Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Grilled Chicken and bacon with ranch dressing. Served with french fries, yuca fries or tostones.
- Avocado & Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe$17.95
Juicy 6oz. cheeseburger topped with crispy bacon, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomatoe and onions on a brioche bun. Served with french fries, yuca fries or tostones.
- Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Southern-style deep fried chicken with lettuce, tomatoe and onions on a Brioche bun. Served with french fries,yuca fries or tostones,
- Chofan$15.95
Dominican style fried rice with assorted meats and vegetables. Small$15.95 | Large $22.95 | Seafood Only option available $32.95
- Quesadillas$15.95
Soft tortilla filled with a blend of melted cheeses and your choice of protein. Steak or Chicken $15.95 Shrimp or Ropa Vieja $18.95
- Bar Pizza Pie$12.95
Handcrafted pizza topped with cheese or pepperoni
- Mofonguitos$16.95
Golden plantains are fried to a crisp and stuffed with your choice of protein. Chicken or Ground Beef $16.95 Shrimp or Ropa Vieja $19.95 Churrasco $22.95
- Platano Maduro Relleno$16.95
Ripe sweet plantains filled with your choice of Cheese or Ground Beef $16.95 Shrimp Or Ropa Vieja $19.95
Soups & Salads
- Sancocho$9.95
A Caribbean classic. Cooked for hours, this stew features plantains, an array of meats and vegetables. (S) 9.95 (L) $15.95
- Small Mondongo$9.95
A soulful Latin comfort food featuring tender cow tripe simmered to perfection in a flavorful broth. (S) $9.95 (L) $15.95
- Small Sopa de Pollo$8.95
Traditional Dominican chicken noodle soup made with fresh vegetables and seasonings. (S) 8.95 (L) $14.95
- Sopa de Mariscos$24.95
A celebration of Latin coastal cuisine, this soup is a savory broth packed with succulent shrimp, tender calamari, juicy mussels, clams, scallops and delectable fish.
- Ensalada Eden$20.95
In House Special Salad with spring mix, iceburg lettuce, juicy tomatoes topped with grilled chicke, grilled steak and grilled shrimp.
- Ensalada de La Casa$19.95
Iceburg Lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes with our house dressing with your choice of chicken, salmon or shrimp.
- Ensalada de Pulpo$26.95
Juicy octopus salad $26.95 With Shrimp $29.95
- Aguacate Relleno Con Ensalada de Cangrejo$19.95
Fresh avocado, generously filled with luscious and tender crab meat salad.
- Strawberry Pecan Delight Salad$19.95
Mixed greens with strawberries, blueberries, pecans, topped with grilled shrimp and raspberry vinaigrette.
- Large Mondongo$15.95
- Large Sopa de Pollo$14.95
Mofongos
- Mofongo de Pollo$14.95
Seasoned shredded chicken perfectly blended with fried mashed plantains
- Classic Chicharron$14.95
Tender fried pork chunks blended in golden fried mashed plaintains.
- Mofongo de Camarones$19.95
Fried mashed plantains served with shrimp in your choice of garlic sauce or our special house made red sauce.
- Mofongo Eden$24.95
Our indulgent mofongo specialty: fried pork chunks and shrimp.
Meat & Pork
- Pepper Steak$19.95
Succulent strips of tender beef are artfully stir-fried with vibrant bell peppers, onions and a medley of Latin spices. Choice of One Side.
- Bistec Encebollado$19.95
A Caribbean classic. Tender and juicy steak sauteed with onions.
- Ropa Vieja$20.95
Soulful Cuban classic of tender shredded beef slow cooked in tomatoe based sauce.
- Eden's TBone Steak$29.95
Classic TBone Steak. $29.95 Served with a House Special Brandy sauce $31.95
- Carne Guisada$17.95
A succulent beef stew made with Caribbean seasonings and hearty ingredients.
- Pulled Pork$17.95
Classic Caribbean-style pernil.
- Oxtail/Rabo$28.95
Caribbean style oxtail slow-cooked to perfection!
- Pork Chops (2)$19.95
Two (2) juicy pork chops grilled, fried or in BBQ Sauce
- BBQ Ribs$19.95
Mouth watering pork BBQ ribs.
- Eden's Churassco$32.95
Grilled skirt steak with chimichurri sauce.
- Chicharrones$16.95
Golden crunchy delights made from premium cuts of pork, skillfully fried to perfection.
- Costillas de Vaca$24.95
Braised Beef Ribs. Grilled, Fried or BBQ Sauce
- Chuleta Ahumada (2)$19.95
Smoked pork chops (2) Grilled, Fried or BBQ Sauce
Chicken
- Pica Pollo$16.95
Dominican style fried chicken.
- Chicken Breast Fillet$16.95
Marinated grilled chicken with your choice of one (1) side.
- Chicharron de Pollo$16.95
Classic Latin fried chicken chunks on the bone
- Chicken Fingers$15.95
A timeless combination of tender juicy chicken fingers.
- Pollo Guisado$17.95
A flavorful braised chicken stew made with Caribbean seasonings and hearty ingredients
Pasta
- Pasta Alfredo$19.95
$19.95 | With Chicken $22.95 | With Shrimp $25.95
- Penne Vodka$19.95
$19.95 | With Chicken $22.95 | With Shrimp $25.95
- Spaghetti W/Meatballs$18.95
Italian Classic featuring Eden's Savory Meatballs
- Penne Pasta Primavera$20.95
Penne pasta mixed with fresh vegetables in red sauce. With Chicken $23.95 | With Shrimp $26.95
Desserts
Sides
- Avocado$5.95
- Side Salad$5.95
- French Fries$5.95
- Sweet Plantains/Maduros$5.95
- Tostones$5.95
- Yuca Fries$5.95
- Steamed Vegetables$5.95
- Mashed Potatoes$5.95
- Black Beans$5.95
- Red Beans$5.95
- White Rice$5.95
- Rice & Beans/Moro$5.95
- Queso Frito$7.95
- Huevos Frito (2)$5.25
- Longaniza$6.00
- Celery/Apio$4.00
- Red Beans Small$4.00
- Black Beans Small$4.00
- Side of Shrimp$5.95
- Sauce add ons
Eden's Specialty Sauces that you can add on the side or prepared with your dish.
Kids Menu
Seafood
- Red Snapper$23.95
Whole Red Snapper with your choice of deep fried or steamed.
- Eden's Seafood Surpise$32.95
A medley of fresh mussels, clams, fish, scallops and shrimp in our tasty Eden sauce.
- Paella$32.95
Beautifully crafted mix of saffron rice with fresh mussels, clams, fish, shrimp and scallops.
- Basa Fish$19.95
Fresh Fish, breaded and fried or grilled. Additional sauces available.
- Shrimp$21.95
Fresh Shrimp , breaded and fried or grilled. Enjoy any of Eden's special sauces. $2.99
- Salmon$21.95
Atlantic salmon, fried, grilled or steamed. Enjoy any of Eden's special sauces. $2.99
- Bacalao Guisado$23.95
Salted cod fish stewed with Caribbean seasonings, peppers and onions.
N/A Beverages
N/A Beverages
- Fresh Lemonade$4.95
Freshly squeezed lemonade $4.95 Flavored Lemonade $5.95 Strawberry | Mango | Passion Fruit (Chinola) | Coconut
- Sprite$2.95
- Coke$2.95
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Ginger Ale$2.95
- Jugo de Chinola$4.95
- Morir Sonando$5.95
Dominican cold drink made by mixing milk and orange juice.
- Mango Passionfruit Margarita Mocktail$8.50
Organic mango, passionfruit juice, lime juice, agave nectar, thyme.
- Jalapeno Margarita Mocktail$8.50
Dirty Pelican organic delicious lime, fresh jalapeno & that oh-so-perfect Himalayan sea salt.
- Water$2.50
- Sparkling Water$3.95
- Club Soda$2.99
- Cranberry Juice$2.99
- Orange Juice$4.99
- Red Bull$4.00
- Clamato$3.00
- Tonic$2.99
- Coconut Water$3.99
- Apple Juice$3.99
- Iced Tea$3.99
- Pina Colada Virgin$8.99
- Ginger Beer$3.99
Catering
Full Tray Catering
- Full Tray Caesar Salad$75.00
- Full Tray Chicken Francaise$150.00
- Full Tray Ensalada Rusa$80.00
- Full Tray Green Garden Salad$50.00
- Full Tray Grilled Chicken$135.00
- Full Tray Lasagna$80.00
- Full Tray Maduros$55.00
- Full Tray Moro$55.00
- Full Tray Pastelon$80.00
- Full Tray Pepper Steak$175.00
- Full Tray Pollo Guisado$75.00
- Full Tray Ropa Vieja$195.00
- Full Tray White Rice$50.00
- Full Tray Yuca$55.00
- Large Chofan$52.00
Half Tray Catering
- Half Tray Caesar Salad$40.00
- Half Tray Chicken Francaise$80.00
- Half Tray Ensalada Rusa$40.00
- Half Tray Green Garden Salad$30.00
- Half Tray Grilled Chicken$75.00
- Half Tray Lasagna$45.00
- Half Tray Maduros$30.00
- Half Tray Moro$30.00
- Half Tray Pastelon$45.00
- Half Tray Pepper Steak$90.00
- Half Tray Pollo Guisado$40.00
- Half Tray Ropa Vieja$100.00
- Half Tray White Rice$25.00
- Half Tray Yuca$30.00
- Pernil Whole$50.00
- Pollo Horneado$15.00
- Small Chofan$45.00
Bucket HH
Bucket of Beer
- Bucket Corona$15.00
- Bucket Corona Light$15.00
- Bucket Corona Premier$15.00
- Bucket Modelo$15.00
- Bucket Modelo Negra$15.00
- Bucket Modelo Oro$15.00
- Bucket Coors Light$15.00
- Bucket Blue Moon$15.00
- Bucket Miller Lite$15.00
- Bucket Heineken$15.00
- Bucket Heineken Light$15.00
- Bucket Heineken 00$15.00
- Bucket Presidente$15.00
- Bucket Presidente Light$15.00
- Bucket Medalia Light$15.00
- Bucket Bud Light Aluminum$15.00
- Bucket Michelob Ultra Light$15.00
- Bucket Stella$15.00
- Bucket Dos Equis$15.00
A vibe for everyone.... Come in and enjoy!
462 Amboy Avenue, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861