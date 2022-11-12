Restaurant header imageView gallery
French

EDWINS Too

review star

No reviews yet

13220 Shaker Square

Cleveland, OH 44120

4 for $44

11/10 Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$44.00Out of stock

• Wedge Salad w/ Buttermilk Ranch Dressing • Buttermilk Fried Chicken • Mashed Potatoes • Green Beans • Biscuits with Honey Butter • Baker’s Brownies

11/17 Beef Bourgignon

$44.00

• Spinach salad with apples & walnuts & apple cider vinaigrette • Beef Bourguignon with buttered egg noodles • Roasted Brussels sprouts • French baguette & whipped butter • Crème Brûlée

11/23 Brandon's Famous Lasagna

$44.00

• Caesar Salad • Brandon’s Famous Lasagna • Roasted Broccoli • Garlic Bread • Tiramisu

12/1 Salmon & Spinach in Puff Pastry

$44.00

• Mixed green salad with shaved cucumbers, cherry tomatoes & hazelnut vinaigrette • Salmon & spinach in puff pastry with mushroom cream sauce • Glazed Carrots • Brioche Roll & whipped butter • Cranberry & walnut bread pudding

$16 Wine Pairing

$16.00

$35 Wine Pairing

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Edwins Too will be entirely prix fixe, with three-, five- and seven-course options, vegan plates and wine pairings (flights and grand flights).

13220 Shaker Square, Cleveland, OH 44120

EDWINS Too image

