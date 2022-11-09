A map showing the location of El Caminos - RadcliffView gallery

El Caminos - Radcliff

review star

No reviews yet

179 East Lincoln Trail Boulevard

Radcliff, KY 40160

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Kids Menu

Kids Octopus-Dogs

$6.00

Fried octopus shapped hot dog franks.

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Rolled Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or chicken topped with queso sauce.

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Taco

$6.00

Soft Flour Tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce and cheese.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders

Chimi Dog

$6.00

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.00

Kids size Hamburger with Cheese.

Kid Enchilada

$6.00

Appetizers

Queso Dip Sm

Queso Dip Sm

$5.00

Our Famous delicious secret recipe.

Medium Queso Dip

$8.00

Queso Dip Lg

$11.00

Our Famous delicious secret recipe.

Chunky Guacamole

$9.00

Instant made with only fresh ingredients

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

Bean Dip

$7.00

Homemade bean dip mixed with queso sauce

Buffalo Wings

Choriqueso

$9.00

Our Famous secret recipe of mexican chorizo melted with monterrey jack cheese. Suitable for dipping

Small Chips & Salsa

$2.00

Does not include in take out orders

Large Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Does not include in take out orders

Mexican Sampler

$13.00

Chubasco Tacos

$8.00

Hot Salsa

$2.00

Sweet Jalapenos

$10.00

Happy Chicken

Happy Steak

$13.00

Happy Chicken

$13.00

Chipotle Chicken

$13.00

BBQ Happy Chicken

$13.00

Happy Mix

$12.00

Happy Shrimp

$15.00

Happy Jalisco

$15.00

Just Cheese Fries

$7.00

Just Cheese Rice

$7.00

1/2 Happy Chicken

$10.00

1/2 Happy Steak

$10.00

Ultimate Combos

1 - 2 Enchiladas

$13.00

2 - 1 Burrito & 1 Taco

$13.00

3 - 2 Tacos

$13.00

4 - 1 Burrito & Enchilada

$13.00

5 - 1 Enchilada & Taco

$13.00

6 - 1 Taco & 1 Chile Relleno

$13.00

7 - 1 Enchilada & Tamale

$13.00

8 - 1 Enchilada & Chile Relleno

$13.00

9 - 2 Tamales

$13.00

10 - 1 Burrito & Chile Relleno

$13.00

Vejjie El Camino

$13.00

Vejjie Pick 2

$13.00

Chicken

Pollo El Caminos

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with crispy bacon & cheese dip

Pollo Loco

$14.00

Pollo Mexicano

$14.00

Pollo Los Bravo

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with Monterrey jack cheese, fajita veggies & mushrooms

Pollo Tapatio

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese dip, grilled chorizo

Chicken Jalisco

$14.00

A bed of rice topped a grilled chicken breast topped with cheese dip, & California mix veggies.

Salads

Guacamole Salad

$6.00

Taco Salad

$11.00

Crispy Flour tortilla shell with ground beef or shredded chicken, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & cheese.

Taco Salad Fajita

Crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with your choice of meat sauteed with fajita veggies, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & cheese .

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken, Iceburg lettuce topped with pico de gallo, cheese, onion, cucumber, bell pepper, orange slices and cilantro.

El Caminos House Salad

$4.00

Tacos

Quesataco

$14.00

3 Cripsy Qeusatacos are stuffed cheese & barbacoa (Shredded beef) a mexican styleBBQ Quesatacos are pan fried and dampened slightly in their own sauce and finished off on the griddle. Quesatacos are garnished with cilantro and onions.

American Tacos

$10.00

2 (soft or crunchy) tacos with ground beef or shredded chicken. Garnished with lettuce and cheese.

Fajita Tacos

$13.00

3 corn tacos with grilled chicken or steak, sauteed with fajita veggies. Garnished with sour cream salad.

Sopes

$14.00

Tacos Gringos

$12.00

3 wheat flour tacos with steak or chicken. Garnished with lettuce, Guacamole & sour cream.

Tacos Mexicanos

3 corn soft tacos garnished with fresh onion and cilantro. Side of lime & tomatillo sauce.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Fajita Dinner

$14.00

Big flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, with your choice of meat and cooked with fajita veggies.

Quesadilla Ahogada (Drowned)

$14.00

Big Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and chicken or steak. Topped with queso sauce.

Mexican Pizza

$13.00

Quesadilla Chiapas

$12.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Burritos

Burrito Sancho

$13.00

Ex-big flour tortilla filled with ground beef or, shredded chicken , rice, beans and sour cream salad. Topped with red & cheese sauce.

Burrito Gringo

$11.00

Wheat flour tortilla filled with steak or grilled chicken, topped with red sauce. Garnished with sour cream salad. Served with rice.

Burrito El Camino

$12.00

Burrito Dluxe

$12.00

Burrito Supreme

$13.00

Two Burritos filled with grilled steak or chicken sauteed with fajita veggies. Topped with cheese sauce and garnished with sour cream salad.

Burrito California

$15.00

Large burrito filled with grilled steak or chicken, beans, sour cream salad, and avocado chunks. Topped with cheese sauce.

Burrito Caliente

$12.00

Burrito filled with grilled steak or chicken, rice and beans. Garnished with sour cream salad.

Burrito BOWL

$13.00

Nachos

Bravo Nachos

$16.00

Nachos Chubasco

$15.00

Nachos Surpreme

$12.00

Nachos with cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken.

Fajita Nachos

$13.00

Nachos with cheese, your choice of meat, sauteed with fajita veggies.

Buffalo Nachos

$12.00

Fajita Jalisco Nachos

$13.00

Crispy Chicken Nachos (Cisco)

$13.00

Nachos with cheese, crispy breaded chicken pieces.

Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Jalapeño and Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Beef Nachos

$8.00

Chicken Nachos

$8.00

El Salto Nachos

$16.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supremas

$13.00

Grandmas favorite! 3 enchiladas topped with red sauce and cheese, filled with shredded chicken or ground beef

Enchiladas Rancheras

$13.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.00

3 enchiladas topped with green salsa & cheese, filled with Chicken or shredded beef.

Enchiladas Seafood

$15.00

3 Enchiladas filled with grilled fish, crab and shrimp. Topped with cheese sauce.

Traditional Cuisine

Carnitas

$20.00

Tender carnitas (fried pork tips & ribs) with sauteed onions, & green peppers. Garnished with lettuce, sour cream pico de gallo & cheese,

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.00

Four Fried Taquitos with shredded beef or chicken, garnished with lettuce, sour cream pico de gallo & cheese.

Carne Con Chile

$13.00

Chipotle Plate

$13.00

Grilled steak or chicken cooked on our delicious spicy chipotle sauce.

Authentic Chile Relleno

$13.00

Two Battered and fried poblano pepper filled with cheese. Topped with red sauce and cheese.

Tamal Plater

$13.00

La Chicana

$12.00

Grilled steak or chicken, mushrooms and onions. Topped with cheese sauce.

Papa Rellena

$13.00

Aloha Pork Chops

$15.00

Mexican Street Dogs

$12.00

Mama Lupe Tortilla Soup

$11.00

Special Dinner

$14.00

Texas Special

$14.00

Pina Ramona

$20.00

Chubasco Sampler

$16.00

Kentucky Shrip Special

$16.00

Chimichanga

Large flour tortilla fried or soft, filled with your choice of meat. Topped cheese sauce. Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & cheese.

El Padrino

$70.00

Shrimp Chimichanga

$15.00

Camino House Burger Dinner

$13.00

Pollo Picado

$14.00

Mega Chimichanga

$13.00

El Camino Bandido

$13.99

Chimi El Salto

$15.00

Fajitas

Single Chicken Fajita

$16.00

Double Chicken Fajita

$30.00

Single Steak Fajita

$16.00

Double Steak Fajita

$30.00

Single Mix Fajita

$16.00

Double Fajita Mix

$30.00

Single Shrimp Fajita

$17.00

Double Shrimp Fajita

$32.00

Single Fajita Jalisco

$17.00

Double Fajita Jalisco

$32.00

Molcajete Carnitas

$20.00

Molcajete El caminos

$22.00

Grilled Chicken, steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, bell peppers & onions. Topped with a cheese quesadilla. Served in a Molcajete a hot bubbling rockbowl.

Fajita Del Mar

$19.00

Single Tropical Fajita

$17.00

Grilled marinated steak with sauteed onion and bell peppers, mushrooms & pineapple, topped with monterrey jack cheese.

Double Fajita Tropical

$32.00

Gardenias Veggie Fajita

$13.00

Grilled california mix veggies, mushrooms, onion and bell peppers.

Double Gardenias Veggie Fajita

$24.00

Seafood

Camaron Cozumel

$16.00

Grilled shrimp sauteed with mushrooms, topped with cheese sauce.

Cameron Tropical

$16.00

Grilled shrimp sauteed with california mix veggies and topped with cheese sauce.

Cameron A La Diabla

$16.00

Grilled shrimp covered in spicy chipotle sauce.

Catfish

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

Seasoned grilled Shrimp

Ceviche

$16.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Seafood Enchiladas

$16.00

El Salto Nachos

$16.00

Shrimp Lalos

$16.00

Coctail Shrimp

$16.00

Camarón Cucaracha

$16.00

Sides & Extras

Black Beans

$3.00

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Loaded Bake Potato

$4.00

Side Sour Cream (2oz)

$1.50

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Side Guacamole (2 oz)

$1.75

Grilled Jalapeno Peppers

$1.50

Side of Avocado Slices

$1.75

Sour Cream Salad

$5.00

Side Tossed Salad

$4.00

Side Mushrooms

$1.00

Side Grilled Onions

$1.00

Side Fajita Veggies

$2.00

Side California Veggies

$3.00

Side of Chorizo

$3.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.75

Tomatillo Sauce

$1.00

Chiles Toreados

$1.50

Green Beans

$3.00

Side California Vegetables

$3.00

Side of Tomatos

$1.50

Side of Lettuce

$1.50

Order 6 Shrimp

$4.99

Order 12 Camaron

$9.50

Rice And Beans

$4.99

Desserts

Cheesecake Chimi

$7.00

Sopapilla

$7.00

Churros

$7.00

A La Cartre Menu

BURRITO A LA CARTE

$5.95

ENCHILADA A LA CARTE

$3.99

CHILE RELLENO A LA CARTE

$5.95

TAMALE A LA CARTE

$4.95

TACO A LA CARTE

$2.99

QUESADILLA A LA CARTE

$5.95

QUESADILLA FAJITA A LA CARTE

$9.95

CHIMICHANGA A LA CARTE

$5.99

TOSTADA A LA CARTE

$6.95

ORDER GRILLED STEAK

$7.95

ORDER GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.95

ORDER SHRIMP (6PC)

$4.95

VEGGIE QUESADILLA A LA CARTE

$8.99

Margarita's

Classic Lime Margarita

Flavored Margaritas

Coronorita 36oz

$13.99

Coronorita 20oz

$9.99

NA Daiquiris

NA Strawberry Daiquiri

$3.99

NA Raspberry Daiquiri

$3.99

NA Pina Colada Daiquiri

$3.99

NA Watermelon Daiquiri

$3.99

NA Peach Daiquiri

$3.99

NA Banana Daiquiri

$3.99

NA Mango Daiquiri

$3.99

Soft Drinks

Bottle Coke

$3.25

Jarrito

$3.25

Coca Cola

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Mellow Yellow

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Mr Pibb

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Water

Fanta

$3.25

Fanta

$3.25

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$5.99

Southern Comfort

$5.99

Jack Daniels

$5.99

House Whiskey

$3.25

Bourbon

Markers Mark

$5.99

Knob Creek

$5.99

Wild Turkey

$5.99

House Bourbon

$3.25

Tequila

Patron

$7.99

Don Julio

$9.99

Jose Cuervo

$4.99

1800

$7.99

House Tequila

$3.00

Hornitos

$6.99

Don Ramon

$7.99

Rum/vodka

House Rum

$3.25

Vodka

$4.75

Titos

$8.99

Grey Goose

$8.99

Absolute

$7.00

SOFT DRINKS

Cherry Coke

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Mello-Yellow

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Sweet tea

$3.25

Unsweet tea

$3.25

Jarritos bottle

$3.25

Coca-cola bottle

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

179 East Lincoln Trail Boulevard, Radcliff, KY 40160

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Fish House & Grill - Radcliff
orange star4.4 • 984
200 N Dixie Blvd Radcliff, KY 40160
View restaurantnext
World Famous Pizza - 120 Logan st
orange starNo Reviews
120 Logan Street Radcliff, KY 40160
View restaurantnext
Bluegrass Meats & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
4024 Bullion Blvd Fort Knox, KY 40121
View restaurantnext
Mark's Feed Store - Elizabethtown
orange starNo Reviews
4021 North Dixie Highway Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen - Elizabethtown
orange starNo Reviews
1709 N DIXIE AVE STE 105 ELIZABETHTOWN, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
The Fish House & Grill - Elizabethtown - 532 W. Dixie Ave. - Elizabethtown, KY 42701 - 270-506-3849
orange star4.2 • 453
532 W Dixie Ave Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Radcliff

The Fish House & Grill - Radcliff
orange star4.4 • 984
200 N Dixie Blvd Radcliff, KY 40160
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Radcliff
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Bardstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston