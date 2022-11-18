El Caminos - Salem El Caminos Salem
403 South Main Street
Salem, IN 47167
NEW ITEMS
Appetizers
Small Chips & Salsa
Queso Dip Sm
Our Famous delicious secret recipe.
Queso Dip Lg
Our Famous delicious secret recipe.
Bean Dip
Homemade bean dip mixed with queso sauce
Fresh Chunky Guacamole
Instant made with only fresh ingredients
Choriqueso
Our Famous secret recipe of mexican chorizo melted with monterrey jack cheese. Suitable for dipping
The Volcano
Grilled Steak or chicken with mushrooms, chorizo & Fajita veggies topped with lots of cheese.
Pancho Sampler
A bed of chips topped with rice, french fries, grilled chicken steak and shrimp. Covered with our famous queso dip.
Large Chips & Salsa
PICO HOT SAUCE
Buffalo Wings
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Cheese Fries Or Rice
Kids Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Taco
Soft Flour Tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce and cheese.
Kids Burrito
Rolled Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or chicken topped with queso sauce.
Kids Octopus-Dogs
Fried octopus shapped hot dog franks.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Crispy Chicken Tenders
Kids Cheese Burger
Kids size Hamburger with Cheese.
Cheese Fries or Rice
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Verdes
3 enchiladas topped with green salsa & cheese, filled with Chicken or shredded beef.
Enchiladas Supremas
Grandmas favorite! 3 enchiladas topped with red sauce and cheese, filled with shredded chicken or ground beef
Enchiladas Seafood
3 Enchiladas filled with grilled fish, crab and shrimp. Topped with cheese sauce.
Nachos
Nachos Surpreme
Nachos with cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken.
Crispy Chicken Nachos
Nachos with cheese, crispy breaded chicken pieces.
Fajita Nachos
Nachos with cheese, your choice of meat, sauteed with fajita veggies.
Nachos Jalisco
Cheese Nachos
Jalapeño and Cheese Nachos
Nachos shrimp
Nachos El Salto
Quesadillas
Burritos
Bean Burrito
Burrito filled with beans & rice. Topped with cheese sauce & garnished with sour cream salad.
Burrito Sancho
Ex-big flour tortilla filled with ground beef or, shredded chicken , rice, beans and sour cream salad. Topped with red & cheese sauce.
Burrito California
Large burrito filled with grilled steak or chicken, beans, sour cream salad, and avocado chunks. Topped with cheese sauce.
Burrito Caliente
Burrito filled with grilled steak or chicken, rice and beans. Garnished with sour cream salad.
Burrito Supreme
Two Burritos filled with grilled steak or chicken sauteed with fajita veggies. Topped with cheese sauce and garnished with sour cream salad.
Burrito Zapata
Burrito filled with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with red sauce. Garnished with sour cream salad. Served with rice & beans.
Burrito Gringo
Wheat flour tortilla filled with steak or grilled chicken, topped with red sauce. Garnished with sour cream salad. Served with rice.
Burrito Bowl
Chicken
Chicken El Caminos
Grilled chicken breast topped with crispy bacon & cheese dip
Chicken Tapatio
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese dip, grilled chorizo
Chicken Bravo
Grilled chicken breast topped with Monterrey jack cheese, fajita veggies & mushrooms
Chicken California
A bed of rice topped a grilled chicken breast topped with cheese dip, & California mix veggies.
Chicken Jarocho
Grilled chicken breast topped with crab & shrimp
Seafood Bowls
Grilled Shrimp
A bed of rice topped with grilled Shrimp
Shrimp Cozumel
A bed of rice topped with grilled shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, topped with cheese sauce.
Diabla Shrimp
A bed of rice topped with grilled shrimp covered in spicy chipotle sauce.
Tropical Shrimp
A bed of rice topped with grilled shrimp sautéed with california mix veggies and topped with cheese sauce.
Traditional Cuisine
Pinneaple Fajita
Traditional Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla fried or soft, filled with your choice of meat. Topped cheese sauce. Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & cheese.
Traditional Flautas
Four Fried Taquitos with shredded beef or chicken, garnished with lettuce, sour cream pico de gallo & cheese.
Traditional Chipotle Plate
Grilled steak or chicken cooked on our delicious spicy chipotle sauce.
Traditional Chicana
Grilled steak or chicken, mushrooms and onions. Topped with cheese sauce.
Traditional Chile Relleno
Two Battered and fried poblano pepper filled with cheese. Topped with red sauce and cheese.
Traditional Carne Azada
Flank Steak, topeed with grilled onions
Traditional Carnitas
Tender carnitas (fried pork tips & ribs) with sauteed onions, & green peppers. Garnished with lettuce, sour cream pico de gallo & cheese,
Traditional Mexican Pizza
2 Layered flour tortillas stuffed with cheese, grilled chicken or steak sauteed fajita veggies & refried beans.
Traditinal Tortilla Soup
Sides & Extras
Black Beans
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Mashed Potatoes
French Fries
Pico de Gallo
Loaded Bake Potato
Side Sour Cream (2oz)
3 Corn Tortillas
3 Flour Tortillas
Side Guacamole (2 oz)
Grilled Jalapeno Peppers
Side of Avocado Slices
Sour Cream Salad
Side Tossed Salad
Side Mushrooms
Side Grilled Onions
Side Fajita Veggies
Side California Veggies
Side of Chorizo
Shredded cheese
Rice And Beans
California Veggies
Lettuce
Salads
Taco Salad
Crispy Flour tortilla shell with ground beef or shredded chicken, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & cheese.
Taco Salad Fajita
Crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with your choice of meat sauteed with fajita veggies, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & cheese .
House Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, Iceburg lettuce topped with pico de gallo, cheese, onion, cucumber, bell pepper, orange slices and cilantro.
Fajitas
Single Chicken Fajita
Single Steak Fajita
Single Shrimp Fajita
Single Fajita Jalisco
Single Tropical Fajita
Grilled marinated steak with sauteed onion and bell peppers, mushrooms & pineapple, topped with monterrey jack cheese.
Single Veggie Fajita
Grilled california mix veggies, mushrooms, onion and bell peppers.
The Fajita Bowl
Grilled Chicken, steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, bell peppers & onions. Topped with a cheese quesadilla. Served in a Molcajete a hot bubbling rockbowl.
Double Chicken Fajita
Double Steak Fajita
Double Shrimp Fajita
Double Fajita Jalisco
Double Fajita Tropical
Double Veggie Fajita
Single Mix Fajita
Double Fajita Mix
Tacos
Tacos Mexicanos
3 corn soft tacos garnished with fresh onion and cilantro. Side of lime & tomatillo sauce.
American Tacos
2 (soft or crunchy) tacos with ground beef or shredded chicken. Garnished with lettuce and cheese.
Fajita Tacos
3 corn tacos with grilled chicken or steak, sauteed with fajita veggies. Garnished with sour cream salad.
Tacos Gringos
3 wheat flour tacos with steak or chicken. Garnished with lettuce, Guacamole & sour cream.
Giant Taco
Ultimate Combos
#1 - 1 Burrito & 1 Taco
#2 - 1 Burrito & Enchilada
#3 - 1 Enchilada & Taco
#4 - 1 Enchilada & Tamale
#5 - 1 Enchilada & Chile Relleno
#6 - 1 Burrito & Chile Relleno
#7 - 2 Enchiladas
#8 - 2 Tacos
#9 - 2 Tamales
#10 - 1 Taco & 1 Chile Relleno
Special Texas
A La Cartre Menu
BURRITO A LA CARTE
ENCHILADA A LA CARTE
CHILE RELLENO A LA CARTE
TAMALE A LA CARTE
TACO A LA CARTE
QUESADILLA A LA CARTE
QUESADILLA FAJITA A LA CARTE
CHIMICHANGA A LA CARTE
TOSTADA A LA CARTE
ORDER GRILLED STEAK
ORDER GRILLED CHICKEN
ORDER SHRIMP (6PC)
VEGGIE QUESADILLA A LA CARTE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MEXICAN RESTAURANT
403 South Main Street, Salem, IN 47167