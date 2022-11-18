El Caminos - Salem El Caminos Salem

  • Home
El Caminos - Salem

No reviews yet

403 South Main Street

Salem, IN 47167

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Dip Lg
Kids Chicken Cheese Fries Or Rice
Grilled Chicken

NEW ITEMS

Flaming Frie or Rice

Flaming Frie or Rice

$14.49

Appetizers

Small Chips & Salsa

$3.00
Queso Dip Sm

$6.00

Our Famous delicious secret recipe.

Queso Dip Lg

$8.00

Our Famous delicious secret recipe.

Bean Dip

$8.00

Homemade bean dip mixed with queso sauce

Fresh Chunky Guacamole

$9.00

Instant made with only fresh ingredients

Choriqueso

$8.99

Our Famous secret recipe of mexican chorizo melted with monterrey jack cheese. Suitable for dipping

The Volcano

$11.99

Grilled Steak or chicken with mushrooms, chorizo & Fajita veggies topped with lots of cheese.

Pancho Sampler

$15.99

A bed of chips topped with rice, french fries, grilled chicken steak and shrimp. Covered with our famous queso dip.

Large Chips & Salsa

$5.00

PICO HOT SAUCE

$4.00

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Cheese Fries Or Rice

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.49

Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Taco

$6.49

Soft Flour Tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce and cheese.

Kids Burrito

$6.49

Rolled Flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or chicken topped with queso sauce.

Kids Octopus-Dogs

$6.49

Fried octopus shapped hot dog franks.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Crispy Chicken Tenders

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.49

Kids size Hamburger with Cheese.

Cheese Fries or Rice

Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Chipotle Chicken

$13.99

BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Mix (Chicken & Steak)

$13.99

Steak

$13.99

Shrimp

$15.99

Jalisco

$15.99

Just Cheese Fries

$7.99

Just Cheese Rice

$7.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.99

3 enchiladas topped with green salsa & cheese, filled with Chicken or shredded beef.

Enchiladas Supremas

$13.99

Grandmas favorite! 3 enchiladas topped with red sauce and cheese, filled with shredded chicken or ground beef

Enchiladas Seafood

$16.99

3 Enchiladas filled with grilled fish, crab and shrimp. Topped with cheese sauce.

Nachos

Nachos Surpreme

$13.99

Nachos with cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken.

Crispy Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Nachos with cheese, crispy breaded chicken pieces.

Fajita Nachos

$14.99

Nachos with cheese, your choice of meat, sauteed with fajita veggies.

Nachos Jalisco

$16.99

Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Jalapeño and Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Nachos shrimp

$16.99

Nachos El Salto

$16.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Ahogada (Drowned)

$13.99

Big Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and chicken or steak. Topped with queso sauce.

Quesadilla Fajita Dinner

Big flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, with your choice of meat and cooked with fajita veggies.

Chipotle Quesadilla

$13.99

Burritos

Bean Burrito

$11.99

Burrito filled with beans & rice. Topped with cheese sauce & garnished with sour cream salad.

Burrito Sancho

$9.00

Ex-big flour tortilla filled with ground beef or, shredded chicken , rice, beans and sour cream salad. Topped with red & cheese sauce.

Burrito California

$14.99

Large burrito filled with grilled steak or chicken, beans, sour cream salad, and avocado chunks. Topped with cheese sauce.

Burrito Caliente

$13.99

Burrito filled with grilled steak or chicken, rice and beans. Garnished with sour cream salad.

Burrito Supreme

$13.99

Two Burritos filled with grilled steak or chicken sauteed with fajita veggies. Topped with cheese sauce and garnished with sour cream salad.

Burrito Zapata

$13.99

Burrito filled with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with red sauce. Garnished with sour cream salad. Served with rice & beans.

Burrito Gringo

$13.99

Wheat flour tortilla filled with steak or grilled chicken, topped with red sauce. Garnished with sour cream salad. Served with rice.

Burrito Bowl

$13.99

Chicken

Chicken El Caminos

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with crispy bacon & cheese dip

Chicken Tapatio

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese dip, grilled chorizo

Chicken Bravo

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with Monterrey jack cheese, fajita veggies & mushrooms

Chicken California

$13.99

A bed of rice topped a grilled chicken breast topped with cheese dip, & California mix veggies.

Chicken Jarocho

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with crab & shrimp

Seafood Bowls

Grilled Shrimp

$16.99

A bed of rice topped with grilled Shrimp

Shrimp Cozumel

$16.99

A bed of rice topped with grilled shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, topped with cheese sauce.

Diabla Shrimp

$16.99

A bed of rice topped with grilled shrimp covered in spicy chipotle sauce.

Tropical Shrimp

$16.99

A bed of rice topped with grilled shrimp sautéed with california mix veggies and topped with cheese sauce.

Traditional Cuisine

Pinneaple Fajita

$19.00

Traditional Chimichanga

Traditional Chimichanga

Large flour tortilla fried or soft, filled with your choice of meat. Topped cheese sauce. Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & cheese.

Traditional Flautas

$11.99

Four Fried Taquitos with shredded beef or chicken, garnished with lettuce, sour cream pico de gallo & cheese.

Traditional Chipotle Plate

$13.99

Grilled steak or chicken cooked on our delicious spicy chipotle sauce.

Traditional Chicana

$13.99

Grilled steak or chicken, mushrooms and onions. Topped with cheese sauce.

Traditional Chile Relleno

$11.99

Two Battered and fried poblano pepper filled with cheese. Topped with red sauce and cheese.

Traditional Carne Azada

$18.99

Flank Steak, topeed with grilled onions

Traditional Carnitas

$18.99

Tender carnitas (fried pork tips & ribs) with sauteed onions, & green peppers. Garnished with lettuce, sour cream pico de gallo & cheese,

Traditional Mexican Pizza

$12.99

2 Layered flour tortillas stuffed with cheese, grilled chicken or steak sauteed fajita veggies & refried beans.

Traditinal Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Sides & Extras

Black Beans

$3.95

Mexican Rice

$3.95

Refried Beans

$3.95

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

French Fries

$4.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Loaded Bake Potato

$4.00

Side Sour Cream (2oz)

$1.00

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.00

3 Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Side Guacamole (2 oz)

$3.00

Grilled Jalapeno Peppers

$1.00

Side of Avocado Slices

$3.00

Sour Cream Salad

$4.99

Side Tossed Salad

$5.99

Side Mushrooms

$1.00

Side Grilled Onions

$1.00

Side Fajita Veggies

$2.00

Side California Veggies

$3.00

Side of Chorizo

$3.00

Shredded cheese

$1.50

Rice And Beans

$4.00

California Veggies

$3.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$11.99

Crispy Flour tortilla shell with ground beef or shredded chicken, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & cheese.

Taco Salad Fajita

Taco Salad Fajita

Crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with your choice of meat sauteed with fajita veggies, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & cheese .

House Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, Iceburg lettuce topped with pico de gallo, cheese, onion, cucumber, bell pepper, orange slices and cilantro.

Fajitas

Single Chicken Fajita

$17.99

Single Steak Fajita

$17.99

Single Shrimp Fajita

$18.99

Single Fajita Jalisco

$18.99

Single Tropical Fajita

$18.99

Grilled marinated steak with sauteed onion and bell peppers, mushrooms & pineapple, topped with monterrey jack cheese.

Single Veggie Fajita

$15.99

Grilled california mix veggies, mushrooms, onion and bell peppers.

The Fajita Bowl

$18.99

Grilled Chicken, steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, bell peppers & onions. Topped with a cheese quesadilla. Served in a Molcajete a hot bubbling rockbowl.

Double Chicken Fajita

$30.00

Double Steak Fajita

$30.00

Double Shrimp Fajita

$32.00

Double Fajita Jalisco

$32.00

Double Fajita Tropical

$30.00

Double Veggie Fajita

$28.00

Single Mix Fajita

$17.99

Double Fajita Mix

$30.00

Tacos

Tacos Mexicanos

Tacos Mexicanos

3 corn soft tacos garnished with fresh onion and cilantro. Side of lime & tomatillo sauce.

American Tacos

$10.99

2 (soft or crunchy) tacos with ground beef or shredded chicken. Garnished with lettuce and cheese.

Fajita Tacos

$12.99

3 corn tacos with grilled chicken or steak, sauteed with fajita veggies. Garnished with sour cream salad.

Tacos Gringos

$12.99

3 wheat flour tacos with steak or chicken. Garnished with lettuce, Guacamole & sour cream.

Giant Taco

$9.00

Ultimate Combos

#1 - 1 Burrito & 1 Taco

$13.49

#2 - 1 Burrito & Enchilada

$13.49

#3 - 1 Enchilada & Taco

$13.49

#4 - 1 Enchilada & Tamale

$13.49

#5 - 1 Enchilada & Chile Relleno

$13.49

#6 - 1 Burrito & Chile Relleno

$13.49

#7 - 2 Enchiladas

$13.49

#8 - 2 Tacos

$13.49

#9 - 2 Tamales

$13.49

#10 - 1 Taco & 1 Chile Relleno

$13.49

Special Texas

$13.49

Desserts

Cheesecake Chimi

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Sopapilla

$7.00

A La Cartre Menu

BURRITO A LA CARTE

$6.99

ENCHILADA A LA CARTE

$3.99

CHILE RELLENO A LA CARTE

$6.99

TAMALE A LA CARTE

$4.99

TACO A LA CARTE

$3.70

QUESADILLA A LA CARTE

$6.99

QUESADILLA FAJITA A LA CARTE

$9.99

CHIMICHANGA A LA CARTE

$6.99

TOSTADA A LA CARTE

$6.99

ORDER GRILLED STEAK

$8.00

ORDER GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.00

ORDER SHRIMP (6PC)

$5.99

VEGGIE QUESADILLA A LA CARTE

$8.99

NEW FOOD ITEMS

Flaming Fries Or Rice

$14.49
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MEXICAN RESTAURANT

403 South Main Street, Salem, IN 47167

