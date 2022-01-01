Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Maguey - Salem

review star

No reviews yet

28 public square

Salem, IN 47167

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

WHITE CHEESE DIP
ARROZ CON POLLO
MAGUEY SALSA

Appetizers

EL MAGUEY CHICKEN WINGS

$11.99

(boneless or bone-in) Ten fresh chicken wingsfried and glazed with your choice of sauce. Servedwith celery sticks and ranch dressing. Pick yourfavorite sauce: mild Buffalo or BBQ

LION’S PLATTER

$12.99

Bed of rice and French fries covered with melted cheese and grilled chicken

LOADED FRIES

$11.99

Golden fries loaded with melted cheese and ground beef

MEXICAN STREET CORN

$6.99

Four seasonal Indiana corn cobbettes covered in butter, crema sauce, Cotija cheese, lime juice, ancho chili, cilantro and special sauce

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$16.99

Fresh shrimp cooked with our cocktail sauce with onions, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro and lime

TAQUITOS MEXICANOS

$12.99

Four tightly rolled corn tortillas – two shreddedchicken and two seasoned shredded beef,stuffed and deep-fried. Served with El Paso4 Cheese & Bean Dip and sour cream

TOTCHOS

$15.99

Boneless Buffalo chicken wings, tater tots, bacon, crispy tortilla chips, topped with four cheese blend, crispy onion strings, green onions, drizzled with queso, smoked onion ranch and Buffalo sauce

DOS CHILE RELLENOS

$9.99

QUATRO TAMALES

$12.99

Dips

CHORIQUESO FUNDIDO

$9.99

Warm original white cheese dip with chorizo

CRAB QUESO DIP

$8.99

Crab with special yellow queso and mixed with pico de gallo

EL MAGUEY DIP

$7.99

Our original cheese dip with pico de gallo and ground beef

GUACAMOLE

$7.99

Fresh made with avocado, lime mixed with pico de gallo and salt

WHITE CHEESE DIP

$6.99

Maguey’s own original secret recipe

MAGUEY SALSA

$3.99+

CHORIQUESO DIP

$7.99

Nachos

Nacho Bowl

$10.99

Fajita Nachos

$13.99

Nachos Al Carbon

$15.99

Nachos Supremos

$12.99

Salads & Soups

TACO SALAD

$9.99

A crisp tortilla shell loaded with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, smothered with cheese sauce, organic spring mix, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream

VEGETABLE SOUP

$7.99

A zesty soup with chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, garlic, carrots, cheese, Mexican spices, tortilla chips topped with sour cream and fresh avocado slices

FAJITA TACO SALAD

$11.99

Crisp flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions, topped with cheese, organic spring mix, more tomatoes and sour cream

SANTA FE SALAD

$10.99

Seasoned grilled strips of chicken breast or steak atop organic spring mix topped with our black bean corn salsa and crispy tortilla strips. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

WEST COAST SALAD

$10.99

Arugula,organic spring mix with cucumber, bacon, pico de gallo, parmesan cheese, avocado, black beans, roasted corn and avocado balsamic vinaigrette

WEDGE SALAD

$10.99

CEASAR SALAD

$10.99

El Maguey's Favorites

ARROZ CON CAMARON

$14.99

A bed of rice with 12 grilled shrimp smothered in queso

ARROZ CON POLLO

$7.99

Sauteed sliced chicken breast prepared with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, served on a bed of rice and smothered with melted cheese sauce. Served with flour tortillas

CARNITAS

$15.99

Tender pork roast flash fried and served with pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, charro beans, Mexican rice and choice of warm corn or flour tortillas

CHILE COLORADO

$15.99

Grilled beef tips covered red sauce. Served with rice and a sope filled with black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

CHILI VERDE

$15.99

Tender carnitas simmered in green tomatillo sauce, onions, Mexican spices and cilantro. Served with rice and a sope filled with black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

POLLO CON CHORIZO

$15.99

Chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with charro beans, rice, warm tortillas, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo

MAGUEY ARROZ

$16.99

A combination of rice, shrimp, steak, chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all topped with queso dip

POLLO ALA CREMA

$14.99

Strips of chicken breast stuffed with onions, mushrooms and Mexican spices simmered in our sour cream sauce. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo

POLLO AZTECA

$14.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast dressed with mushrooms and cheese sauce. Served over a bed of rice with black beans topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream in a skillet

POLLO CHIPOTLE

$14.99

Chicken dry rubbed with chipotle and a little honey for a sweet, smokey and spicy taste topped with cabbage and fresh orange bits and our famous taco orange sauce. Served with black beans and rice

POLLO HAWAIANA

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple. Served with rice, black beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Aloha!

POLLO SOBROSO

$14.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast with sauteed fajita style vegetables, tomato, squash, zucchini and mushrooms and with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream and black beans

TIOS MEXICAN COMBO

$14.99

THIS IS TIO’S ALL-TIME FAVORITE! Chicken burrito, enchilada and chimichanga with chili con queso topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans

ARROZ CON CAMARON Y POLLO

$15.99

BROCCLI ALFREDO

$15.99

MAGUEY FRIES

$16.99

Tacos

CILANTRO LIME STEAK STREET TACOS (3)

$13.99

Grilled steak, peppers, onion, glazed in lime juice, jalapeño, sour cream and cilantro with lime wedges dredged in chile lime salt

STEAK & SHRIMP STREET TACOS (3)

$14.99

Steak and shrimp glazed in lime juice, jalapeño with lime mayo, and pico de gallo

CHIPTOLE ORANGE CHICKEN STREET TACOS (3)

$12.99

Grilled chicken dry rubbed with chipotle and a little honey for a sweet, smokey and spicy taste topped with cabbage, jalapeño, fresh orange bits and our famous taco orange sauce

VEGETABLE STREET TACOS (3)

$10.99

Red and green peppers, squash, zucchini and onions with salsa and sour cream

MARISCOS STREET TACOS (3)

$15.99

Grilled crab meat and shrimp glazed with lime juice, jalapeno with lime mayo and cilantro topped with organic spring mix and a squeeze of lime

CHORI POLLO STREET TACOS (3)

$13.99

Grilled chicken topped with chorizo with caramelized onions, avocado, jalapeño, lime mayo and cilantro 11.99

MAHI MAHI STREET TACOS (3)

$14.99

Grilled or Dos Equis battered crispy mahi mahi with lime mayo, guajillo slaw and jalapeño

SUPREME STREET TACO (3)

$9.99

CLASSIC STREET TACOS (3)

$8.99

BBQ SHRIMP STREET TACOS (3)

$14.99

CARNITAS STREET TACOS (3)

$13.99

AL PASTOR STREET TACOS (3)

$13.99

Fajitas

MAGUEY FAJITAS

$19.99+

CHICKEN & SHRIMP FAJITAS

$17.99+

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$15.99+

STEAK FAJITAS

$16.99+

STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITAS

$18.99+

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$19.99+

SKILLET HAWAIIAN FAJITAS IN A PINEAPPLE

$19.99+

LUNCH FAJITAS CHICKEN

$10.99

LUNCH FAJITAS STEAK

$11.99

FAJITA MIXTA

$17.99+

Burritos & Enchiladas

BURRITO DOS BANDIDOS

$14.99

Two burritos! One stuffed with steak, peppers and onions smothered in a green tomatillo sauce and the other filled with grilled chicken simmered in Chile Colorado sauce. Served with rice, black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo

LONE STAR BURRITO

$14.99

A 12

FAJITA BURRITO

$14.99

A big burrito stuffed with grilled chicken or steak with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and beans smothered with cheese, red and green sauce. Served with rice,lettuce, pico de gallo and charro beans

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$13.99

Grilled chicken, rice, black beans, avocado and pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with tomatillo salsa garnished with fresh grilled jalapeño. Served with lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo, rice and beans

BURRITO DE CHILE COLORADO

$14.99

Our original Chili Colorado recipe inside a flour tortilla covered with salsa ranchera. Served with rice and beans

BURRITO DEL MAR

$14.99

Crab meat, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and cheese inside a flour tortilla glazed with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole and pico del gallo

WET BURRITO

$9.99

A flour tortilla filled with a rice, beans and taco seasoned beef. Topped with enchilada sauce, frijoles de chorizo and chile con queso. Served with pico de gallo and sliced jalapeños

FRIED BURRITO DELUXE

$13.99

12” chicken burrito with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, red sauce and cheese dip. Served with charro beans

MONSTER BURRITO

$11.99

A large flour tortilla with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, rice and refried beans

BURRITO AL CARBON

$15.99

A big tortilla with steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo and onions, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with salsa verde, red salsa and cheese sauce

ENCHILADAS DE CARMARON Y SCALLOPS

$14.99

Three authentic corn enchiladas filled with fresh shrimp and scallops sauteed with tomatoes, onions and peppers. Topped with salsa verde, cheese dip and sour cream. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and black beans

MAGUEY ENCHILADAS

$12.99

Three tender flash fried pork and cheese enchiladas covered in red, white and green sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and charro beans

ENCHILADAS DE CREMA

$12.99

Two chicken glazed with a creamy sour cream sauce and topped with melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$12.99

Three enchiladas filled with your choice steak or grilled chicken topped with cheese sauce and green sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and Mexican rice

ENCHILADAS TIPICAS

$12.99

Your choice of two cheese or beef or chicken enchiladas topped with ranchera sauce and melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS

$12.99

Four rolled corn tortillas, one beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean. Topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and sour cream. Service with Mexican rice

TRIO DE MEXICANAS ENCHILADAS

$12.99

One beef with roja sauce, one chicken with queso sauce and one carnitas with verde sauce enchilada. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and rice

SPEEDY GONZALEZ

$8.99

MAGUEY BURRITO

$11.99

Chimi

Choripollo Chimi

$13.99

Fajita Chimi

$14.99

Mini Chimi

$12.99

Patron Chimi

$14.99

Classic Chimi

$9.99

MEGA CHIMI

$14.99

Seaside

EL MAGUEY MOLCAJETE

$22.99

Bursting hot lava rock filled with: grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, ranchera salsa, cactus, onion, panela with rice and beans

SEASIDE MOLCAJETE

$24.99

This flavor profile will take you back to your favorite beach. A combination of mahi mahi and shrimp with pineapple and red bell pepper and a squeeze of orange juice. Served with lime wedges dredged in lime chili salt and beans and rice and our famous orange taco sauce on the side

SPICY SURF & TURF MOLCAJETE

$23.99

A wonderful tasting combination of steak, chicken, mahi mahi and shrimp in a spicy sauce with tomatoes, onion and Mexican spices and peppers topped with cilantro. Served with lime wedges dredged in lime chili salt and beans and rice

SHRIMP FUEGO

$17.99

Grilled shrimp, red peppers and jalapeño peppers sauteed with a spicy sauce and then sriracha is added for the final glaze to fire it up even more. Served with rice, small guacamole salad and warm tortillas

CHIMICHANGA DEL MAR

$16.99

Two flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp and crab meat topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice and your choice of refried or charro beans

GRILLED MAHI MAHI

$18.99

Grilled salmon dry rubbed with chipotle and a little honey for a sweet, smokey and spicy taste topped with cabbage, Fresh orange and lime mayo with cabbage and fresh orange garnish. Served with black beans and rice with our famous orange taco sauce on the side

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP

$17.99

Tender shrimp sautéed with tomatoes simmered in our very special chipotle mango sauce. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and black beans

From The Grill

CARNE ASADA

$19.99

Cooked to your preferred temperature our marinated ribeye steak is a traditional Mexican steak meal. The steak is grilled with sliced onions. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, guacamole salad and warm tortillas

RIBS & RIBEYE

$24.99

Our half rack dry rubbed rack combined with our carne asada. Served with your choice of two sides

RIBS & SHRIMP

$22.99

Our half rack dry rubbed rack combined with grilled, fried or coconut shrimp. Served with your choice of two sides

RIB PLATTER

$13.99+

Roll up your sleeves and get ready to enjoy! Our ribs are dry rubbed and then grilled with our BBQ and then glazed in our famous orange taco sauce. Served with your choice of two sides

STEAK & SHRIMP

$23.99

Burgers

BAJA BBQ PINEAPPLE BURGER

$11.99

A juicy perfectly seasoned ground beef patty topped with hickory BBQ sauce on top bun grilled pineapple, Monterey cheese, avocado slices and mayo

CANCUN BURGER

$9.99

Topped with cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, onion and salsa

RIO BURGER

$10.99

Quesadillas

FAJITA QUESADILLA

$13.99

flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak or chicken cooked with onions, bell peppers and cheese on a layer of crisp lettuce. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and rice

INDY QUESADILLAS

$9.99

Two flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo

CRAB & SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$14.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with marinated shrimp, and crab, cheese melt with tropical fruit and red pepper garnish with a drizzle of honey, Served with rice and pico de gallo

QUESADILLA MAGUEY

$13.99

Filled quesadilla with flash fried carnitas. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and charro beans

HAWAIIAN QUESADILLA

$13.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, pineapple and mushrooms. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream

PATRON QUESADILLA

$13.99

Vegetarian

CALIFORNIA VEGGIE BURRITO

$11.99

Rice, black beans, avocado and pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with tomatillo salsa garnished with fresh grilled jalapeño. Served with lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo and rice & black beans

GARDEN VEGTABLE FAJITAS

$13.99+

A sizzling mix of veggies including onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and or choice of flour or corn tortillas

Vegeterian Enchiladas

$11.99

VEGGIE BURRITO

$12.99

GARDEN QUESADILLA

$10.29

Desserts

CARAMEL FLAN W/ ICECREAM

$7.99

CHURROS W/ ICECREAM

$7.99

SOPAPILLA W/ ICECREAM

$7.99

FRIED ICE CREAM

$7.99

ADD A SCOOP

$2.99

LAVA CAKE WITH ICECREAM

$7.99

ARROZ CON LECHE

$7.99

Kids

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Kids Arroz con Pollo

$6.99

Kids Beef or Chicken Burrito

$6.99

KIDS Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$0.99

Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries

$6.99

Kids Loaded Fries

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Hotdog

$6.99

EXTRA SAUCES&MEATS

SALAD DRESSING

$1.00

SMALL TOMATILLO SALSA

$2.99

VERDE SALSA

$1.50

RANCHERO SALSA

$1.50

SIDE OF GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.99

SIDE OF STEAK

$5.99

SIDE OF SHRIMP

$6.99

SIDE OF CARNITAS

$4.99

SIDE OF PASTOR

$4.99

SIDE OF CRAB

$3.99

SIDE OF CHORIZO

$2.99

SIDE OF SHREEDED CHICKEN

$2.99

SIDE OF GROUND BEEF

$2.99

SIDE OF MAHI MAHI

$6.99

SIDE OF SCALLOPS

$5.99

SIDE OF NOPAL

$3.99

Specials

CHORI HUEVOS

$8.99

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$8.99

HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA

$8.99

Fajita lunch

$8.99

TRIO APP MONDAYS ONLY

$7.99

Chori huevo tacos

$6.99

Thursday arroz con pollo

$6.99

wednesday lunch chicken and cheese fries

$7.99

friday lunch wet burrito

$7.99

friday lunch taco salad

$7.99

Wednesday margarita jumbo

$2.99

Saturday margarita pitcher

$15.99

Saturday totchos

$7.99

Wednesday enchiladas tipicas

$6.99

Friday nacho bowl

$6.99

Sunday Nachos Supremos

$7.99

Prickly pear marg sunday

$2.99

Wednesday classic chimi

$7.99

Mini chimi special

$7.99

A LA CARTE& EXTRAS

CLASSIC TACO (1)

$2.50

TACO SUPREME (1)

$2.99

STEAK TACO (1)

$3.99

SHRIMP TACO (1)

$4.99

ENCHILADA (1)

$2.50

CHILE RELLENO (1)

$6.99

TAMAL (1)

$6.99

BURRITO (1)

$6.99

QUESADILLA (1)

$6.99

REFRIED BEANS

$3.99

MEXICAN RICE

$3.99

CALIFORNIA VEGGIES

$3.99

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

BLACK BEANS

$3.99

CHARRO BEANS

$3.99

SOUR CREAM

$0.99

TORTILLAS

$0.99

BACON

$1.99

SMALL PICO

$2.99

CHILES TOREADO

$2.99

SMALL QUESO

$3.99

SMALL GUACAMOLE

$4.99

SIDE OF LETTUCE

$0.99

SIDE OF TOMATO

$0.99

SIDE OF ONIONS

$0.99

SIDE OF BELL PEPPERS

$0.99

SIDE OF FRESH JALEPENO

$0.99

SIDE OF PICKLED JALEPENO

$0.99

FAJITA VEGGIES

$0.99

GUAC SALAD

$5.99

FAJITA SALAD

$7.99

RICE WITH CHEESE

$6.99

GRILLED CHICKEN TACO (1)

$3.99

SIDE OF CILANTRO

$0.99

RICE & BEAN COMBO

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Chips Togo

$0.50

SIDE OF TOTS

$3.99

SWEET POTATO

$3.99

MASHED POTATO

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the finest and freshest Southwestern, Tex-Mex and Mexican dishes! We are family owned and operated. Our goal is to be not only your go to place for a great meal but a great experience as well! Muchas Gracias!

Location

28 public square, Salem, IN 47167

Directions

Gallery
El Maguey - Salem image
El Maguey - Salem image
El Maguey - Salem image

