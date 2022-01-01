El Maguey - Salem
No reviews yet
28 public square
Salem, IN 47167
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
EL MAGUEY CHICKEN WINGS
(boneless or bone-in) Ten fresh chicken wingsfried and glazed with your choice of sauce. Servedwith celery sticks and ranch dressing. Pick yourfavorite sauce: mild Buffalo or BBQ
LION’S PLATTER
Bed of rice and French fries covered with melted cheese and grilled chicken
LOADED FRIES
Golden fries loaded with melted cheese and ground beef
MEXICAN STREET CORN
Four seasonal Indiana corn cobbettes covered in butter, crema sauce, Cotija cheese, lime juice, ancho chili, cilantro and special sauce
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Fresh shrimp cooked with our cocktail sauce with onions, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro and lime
TAQUITOS MEXICANOS
Four tightly rolled corn tortillas – two shreddedchicken and two seasoned shredded beef,stuffed and deep-fried. Served with El Paso4 Cheese & Bean Dip and sour cream
TOTCHOS
Boneless Buffalo chicken wings, tater tots, bacon, crispy tortilla chips, topped with four cheese blend, crispy onion strings, green onions, drizzled with queso, smoked onion ranch and Buffalo sauce
DOS CHILE RELLENOS
QUATRO TAMALES
Dips
CHORIQUESO FUNDIDO
Warm original white cheese dip with chorizo
CRAB QUESO DIP
Crab with special yellow queso and mixed with pico de gallo
EL MAGUEY DIP
Our original cheese dip with pico de gallo and ground beef
GUACAMOLE
Fresh made with avocado, lime mixed with pico de gallo and salt
WHITE CHEESE DIP
Maguey’s own original secret recipe
MAGUEY SALSA
CHORIQUESO DIP
Salads & Soups
TACO SALAD
A crisp tortilla shell loaded with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, smothered with cheese sauce, organic spring mix, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream
VEGETABLE SOUP
A zesty soup with chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, garlic, carrots, cheese, Mexican spices, tortilla chips topped with sour cream and fresh avocado slices
FAJITA TACO SALAD
Crisp flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions, topped with cheese, organic spring mix, more tomatoes and sour cream
SANTA FE SALAD
Seasoned grilled strips of chicken breast or steak atop organic spring mix topped with our black bean corn salsa and crispy tortilla strips. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
WEST COAST SALAD
Arugula,organic spring mix with cucumber, bacon, pico de gallo, parmesan cheese, avocado, black beans, roasted corn and avocado balsamic vinaigrette
WEDGE SALAD
CEASAR SALAD
El Maguey's Favorites
ARROZ CON CAMARON
A bed of rice with 12 grilled shrimp smothered in queso
ARROZ CON POLLO
Sauteed sliced chicken breast prepared with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, served on a bed of rice and smothered with melted cheese sauce. Served with flour tortillas
CARNITAS
Tender pork roast flash fried and served with pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, charro beans, Mexican rice and choice of warm corn or flour tortillas
CHILE COLORADO
Grilled beef tips covered red sauce. Served with rice and a sope filled with black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
CHILI VERDE
Tender carnitas simmered in green tomatillo sauce, onions, Mexican spices and cilantro. Served with rice and a sope filled with black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
POLLO CON CHORIZO
Chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with charro beans, rice, warm tortillas, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo
MAGUEY ARROZ
A combination of rice, shrimp, steak, chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all topped with queso dip
POLLO ALA CREMA
Strips of chicken breast stuffed with onions, mushrooms and Mexican spices simmered in our sour cream sauce. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
POLLO AZTECA
Grilled marinated chicken breast dressed with mushrooms and cheese sauce. Served over a bed of rice with black beans topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream in a skillet
POLLO CHIPOTLE
Chicken dry rubbed with chipotle and a little honey for a sweet, smokey and spicy taste topped with cabbage and fresh orange bits and our famous taco orange sauce. Served with black beans and rice
POLLO HAWAIANA
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple. Served with rice, black beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Aloha!
POLLO SOBROSO
Marinated grilled chicken breast with sauteed fajita style vegetables, tomato, squash, zucchini and mushrooms and with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream and black beans
TIOS MEXICAN COMBO
THIS IS TIO’S ALL-TIME FAVORITE! Chicken burrito, enchilada and chimichanga with chili con queso topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and black beans
ARROZ CON CAMARON Y POLLO
BROCCLI ALFREDO
MAGUEY FRIES
Tacos
CILANTRO LIME STEAK STREET TACOS (3)
Grilled steak, peppers, onion, glazed in lime juice, jalapeño, sour cream and cilantro with lime wedges dredged in chile lime salt
STEAK & SHRIMP STREET TACOS (3)
Steak and shrimp glazed in lime juice, jalapeño with lime mayo, and pico de gallo
CHIPTOLE ORANGE CHICKEN STREET TACOS (3)
Grilled chicken dry rubbed with chipotle and a little honey for a sweet, smokey and spicy taste topped with cabbage, jalapeño, fresh orange bits and our famous taco orange sauce
VEGETABLE STREET TACOS (3)
Red and green peppers, squash, zucchini and onions with salsa and sour cream
MARISCOS STREET TACOS (3)
Grilled crab meat and shrimp glazed with lime juice, jalapeno with lime mayo and cilantro topped with organic spring mix and a squeeze of lime
CHORI POLLO STREET TACOS (3)
Grilled chicken topped with chorizo with caramelized onions, avocado, jalapeño, lime mayo and cilantro 11.99
MAHI MAHI STREET TACOS (3)
Grilled or Dos Equis battered crispy mahi mahi with lime mayo, guajillo slaw and jalapeño
SUPREME STREET TACO (3)
CLASSIC STREET TACOS (3)
BBQ SHRIMP STREET TACOS (3)
CARNITAS STREET TACOS (3)
AL PASTOR STREET TACOS (3)
Fajitas
Burritos & Enchiladas
BURRITO DOS BANDIDOS
Two burritos! One stuffed with steak, peppers and onions smothered in a green tomatillo sauce and the other filled with grilled chicken simmered in Chile Colorado sauce. Served with rice, black beans, lettuce and pico de gallo
LONE STAR BURRITO
A 12
FAJITA BURRITO
A big burrito stuffed with grilled chicken or steak with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and beans smothered with cheese, red and green sauce. Served with rice,lettuce, pico de gallo and charro beans
CALIFORNIA BURRITO
Grilled chicken, rice, black beans, avocado and pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with tomatillo salsa garnished with fresh grilled jalapeño. Served with lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo, rice and beans
BURRITO DE CHILE COLORADO
Our original Chili Colorado recipe inside a flour tortilla covered with salsa ranchera. Served with rice and beans
BURRITO DEL MAR
Crab meat, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and cheese inside a flour tortilla glazed with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole and pico del gallo
WET BURRITO
A flour tortilla filled with a rice, beans and taco seasoned beef. Topped with enchilada sauce, frijoles de chorizo and chile con queso. Served with pico de gallo and sliced jalapeños
FRIED BURRITO DELUXE
12” chicken burrito with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, red sauce and cheese dip. Served with charro beans
MONSTER BURRITO
A large flour tortilla with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, rice and refried beans
BURRITO AL CARBON
A big tortilla with steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo and onions, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with salsa verde, red salsa and cheese sauce
ENCHILADAS DE CARMARON Y SCALLOPS
Three authentic corn enchiladas filled with fresh shrimp and scallops sauteed with tomatoes, onions and peppers. Topped with salsa verde, cheese dip and sour cream. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and black beans
MAGUEY ENCHILADAS
Three tender flash fried pork and cheese enchiladas covered in red, white and green sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and charro beans
ENCHILADAS DE CREMA
Two chicken glazed with a creamy sour cream sauce and topped with melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
Three enchiladas filled with your choice steak or grilled chicken topped with cheese sauce and green sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and Mexican rice
ENCHILADAS TIPICAS
Your choice of two cheese or beef or chicken enchiladas topped with ranchera sauce and melted cheese. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS
Four rolled corn tortillas, one beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean. Topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and sour cream. Service with Mexican rice
TRIO DE MEXICANAS ENCHILADAS
One beef with roja sauce, one chicken with queso sauce and one carnitas with verde sauce enchilada. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and rice
SPEEDY GONZALEZ
MAGUEY BURRITO
Chimi
Seaside
EL MAGUEY MOLCAJETE
Bursting hot lava rock filled with: grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, ranchera salsa, cactus, onion, panela with rice and beans
SEASIDE MOLCAJETE
This flavor profile will take you back to your favorite beach. A combination of mahi mahi and shrimp with pineapple and red bell pepper and a squeeze of orange juice. Served with lime wedges dredged in lime chili salt and beans and rice and our famous orange taco sauce on the side
SPICY SURF & TURF MOLCAJETE
A wonderful tasting combination of steak, chicken, mahi mahi and shrimp in a spicy sauce with tomatoes, onion and Mexican spices and peppers topped with cilantro. Served with lime wedges dredged in lime chili salt and beans and rice
SHRIMP FUEGO
Grilled shrimp, red peppers and jalapeño peppers sauteed with a spicy sauce and then sriracha is added for the final glaze to fire it up even more. Served with rice, small guacamole salad and warm tortillas
CHIMICHANGA DEL MAR
Two flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp and crab meat topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice and your choice of refried or charro beans
GRILLED MAHI MAHI
Grilled salmon dry rubbed with chipotle and a little honey for a sweet, smokey and spicy taste topped with cabbage, Fresh orange and lime mayo with cabbage and fresh orange garnish. Served with black beans and rice with our famous orange taco sauce on the side
CHIPOTLE SHRIMP
Tender shrimp sautéed with tomatoes simmered in our very special chipotle mango sauce. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
From The Grill
CARNE ASADA
Cooked to your preferred temperature our marinated ribeye steak is a traditional Mexican steak meal. The steak is grilled with sliced onions. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, guacamole salad and warm tortillas
RIBS & RIBEYE
Our half rack dry rubbed rack combined with our carne asada. Served with your choice of two sides
RIBS & SHRIMP
Our half rack dry rubbed rack combined with grilled, fried or coconut shrimp. Served with your choice of two sides
RIB PLATTER
Roll up your sleeves and get ready to enjoy! Our ribs are dry rubbed and then grilled with our BBQ and then glazed in our famous orange taco sauce. Served with your choice of two sides
STEAK & SHRIMP
Burgers
Quesadillas
FAJITA QUESADILLA
flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak or chicken cooked with onions, bell peppers and cheese on a layer of crisp lettuce. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and rice
INDY QUESADILLAS
Two flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
CRAB & SHRIMP QUESADILLA
A flour tortilla stuffed with marinated shrimp, and crab, cheese melt with tropical fruit and red pepper garnish with a drizzle of honey, Served with rice and pico de gallo
QUESADILLA MAGUEY
Filled quesadilla with flash fried carnitas. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and charro beans
HAWAIIAN QUESADILLA
A flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, pineapple and mushrooms. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream
PATRON QUESADILLA
Vegetarian
CALIFORNIA VEGGIE BURRITO
Rice, black beans, avocado and pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with tomatillo salsa garnished with fresh grilled jalapeño. Served with lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo and rice & black beans
GARDEN VEGTABLE FAJITAS
A sizzling mix of veggies including onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and or choice of flour or corn tortillas
Vegeterian Enchiladas
VEGGIE BURRITO
GARDEN QUESADILLA
Desserts
Kids
EXTRA SAUCES&MEATS
SALAD DRESSING
SMALL TOMATILLO SALSA
VERDE SALSA
RANCHERO SALSA
SIDE OF GRILLED CHICKEN
SIDE OF STEAK
SIDE OF SHRIMP
SIDE OF CARNITAS
SIDE OF PASTOR
SIDE OF CRAB
SIDE OF CHORIZO
SIDE OF SHREEDED CHICKEN
SIDE OF GROUND BEEF
SIDE OF MAHI MAHI
SIDE OF SCALLOPS
SIDE OF NOPAL
Specials
CHORI HUEVOS
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA
Fajita lunch
TRIO APP MONDAYS ONLY
Chori huevo tacos
Thursday arroz con pollo
wednesday lunch chicken and cheese fries
friday lunch wet burrito
friday lunch taco salad
Wednesday margarita jumbo
Saturday margarita pitcher
Saturday totchos
Wednesday enchiladas tipicas
Friday nacho bowl
Sunday Nachos Supremos
Prickly pear marg sunday
Wednesday classic chimi
Mini chimi special
A LA CARTE& EXTRAS
CLASSIC TACO (1)
TACO SUPREME (1)
STEAK TACO (1)
SHRIMP TACO (1)
ENCHILADA (1)
CHILE RELLENO (1)
TAMAL (1)
BURRITO (1)
QUESADILLA (1)
REFRIED BEANS
MEXICAN RICE
CALIFORNIA VEGGIES
FRENCH FRIES
BLACK BEANS
CHARRO BEANS
SOUR CREAM
TORTILLAS
BACON
SMALL PICO
CHILES TOREADO
SMALL QUESO
SMALL GUACAMOLE
SIDE OF LETTUCE
SIDE OF TOMATO
SIDE OF ONIONS
SIDE OF BELL PEPPERS
SIDE OF FRESH JALEPENO
SIDE OF PICKLED JALEPENO
FAJITA VEGGIES
GUAC SALAD
FAJITA SALAD
RICE WITH CHEESE
GRILLED CHICKEN TACO (1)
SIDE OF CILANTRO
RICE & BEAN COMBO
Cheese Quesadilla
Chips Togo
SIDE OF TOTS
SWEET POTATO
MASHED POTATO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the finest and freshest Southwestern, Tex-Mex and Mexican dishes! We are family owned and operated. Our goal is to be not only your go to place for a great meal but a great experience as well! Muchas Gracias!
28 public square, Salem, IN 47167