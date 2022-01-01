Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Indio

3695 India Street

San Diego, CA 92103

Order Again

Combination Plates

#1 Two Cheese Enchiladas

#1 Two Cheese Enchiladas

$11.02

Two Shredded Cheddar Cheese Enchiladas (made with a few diced onions) , garnished with shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#2 Two Shredded Beef Enchiladas

$13.63

Two Shredded Beef & Cheddar Cheese Enchiladas (Red) or Two Carnitas & Jack Cheese Enchiladas (Green) (pictured) , garnished with shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#2 Two Carnitas Enchiladas

#2 Two Carnitas Enchiladas

$13.63

Two Shredded Beef & Cheddar Cheese Enchiladas (Red) or Two Carnitas & Jack Cheese Enchiladas (Green) (pictured) , garnished with shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#3 Two Shredded Chicken Enchiladas

#3 Two Shredded Chicken Enchiladas

$11.97

This plate comes with two Shredded Chicken & Cheese Enchiladas, garnished with shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#4 Cheese Enchilada & Tamale

#4 Cheese Enchilada & Tamale

$13.60

This plate comes with Cheddar Cheese Enchilada (served with a few diced onions) and one Tamale, garnished with shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#5 Beef Enchilada & Tamale

#5 Beef Enchilada & Tamale

$14.91

This plate comes with a Shredded Beef & Cheese Enchilada and one Tamale, garnished with shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#6 Chicken Enchilada & Tamale

#6 Chicken Enchilada & Tamale

$13.88

This plate comes with a Shredded Chicken & Cheese Enchilada and one Tamale, garnished with shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#7A Four Taquitos

#7A Four Taquitos

$11.35

Four Taquitos served with Cheese, Lettuce, a few Tomatoes & Sprinkles with Mexican Cheese.

#7B Four Flautas

$11.35

Four Flautas served with Cheese, Lettuce, a few Tomatoes & Sprinkles with Mexican Cheese.

#8 Mini Bean & Cheese

#8 Mini Bean & Cheese

$8.28

This plate comes with Mini Bean and Cheese Burrito topped with Enchilada Sauce and garnished with Shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#9 Mini Chicken and Bean

#9 Mini Chicken and Bean

$10.19

This plate comes with Mini Chicken & Bean Burrito. The burrito is topped with Enchilada Sauce and garnished with Shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#9 Mini Beef and Bean

#9 Mini Beef and Bean

$11.30

This plate comes with Mini Beef & Beans Burrito. The burrito is topped with Enchilada Sauce and garnished with Shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#10 Mini Chicken Burrito

$10.76

Served with Taco Salsa on the Burrito

#10 Mini Beef Burrito

#10 Mini Beef Burrito

$11.88

This plate comes with a Mini Beef Burrito The burrito is topped with Taco Salsa and garnished with Shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#11 Two Tamale Plate

#11 Two Tamale Plate

$12.01

This plate comes with your choice of 2 Tamales topped with Chile Beans, Enchilada Sauce or Salsa Verde (depending on the tamale) garnished with Shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#12 Chile Relleno Plate

$10.01

Our Chile Relleño Plate is served with a House made Cheddar Cheese Chile Relleño, topped with salsa & sprinkled with Mexican cheese, garnish with shredded lettuce and diced olives. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#13 Machaca Plate

#13 Machaca Plate

$15.13

Our Machaca is made with fluffy scramble eggs, sauteed peppers & onions, and seasoned Shredded Beef. Served with your choice or Flour or corn tortillas. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#14A Taco & Cheese Enchilada

#14A Taco & Cheese Enchilada

$12.06

A Cheese Enchilada (made with diced onions) and a Taco garnished with lettuce and diced olives, served with rice, beans and a few chips.

#14B Taco & Cheese Enchilada

$13.92
#15 Two Tacos

#15 Two Tacos

$12.54

This combo Plate comes with two Beef, Chicken or Potato Tacos. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#16 Mini Chimichanga

#16 Mini Chimichanga

$11.13

Our mini Chimichanga is served with Guacamole and sour cream on the side. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#17 Mini C/A Burrito

#17 Mini C/A Burrito

$12.11

This plate comes with Mini C/A Burrito. The burrito is served with Guacamole & Ranchera Salsa. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#17B Mini Carnitas Burrito

$12.11

This plate comes with Mini Carnitas Burrito. The burrito is served with Guacamole & Ranchera Salsa. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#18A Tamale & Taco

$14.05

#18B Tamale & Taco

$14.99

This combo plate comes with your choice of one of our four tamales (Beef, Chicken, Veggie or Pork Tamale) and one of our tacos ( Beef, Chicken or Potato Taco). The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#19 Carnitas

$14.05

This plate comes with slow cooked Carnitas. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips. Please choose Flour or corn tortillas.

#20 Two Fish Tacos

#20 Two Fish Tacos

$12.80

Served with two Cod Fish Tacos on soft warm corn tortillas served with shredded cabbage mixed with Cilantro, House made Tarter Sauce and a few tomatoes. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#21 Mini Fish Burrito

#21 Mini Fish Burrito

$10.86

A Mini Cod Fish Burrito made with Beans, Guacamole, Cabbage, Tomatoes & Tartar Sauce. The plate is served with Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#22A Chile Relleño & Taco

$13.50

(Our Chile Relleños are made with Cheddar Cheese)

#22B Chile Relleno & Taco

$15.21
#23 Fajitas - Chicken

#23 Fajitas - Chicken

$13.52

This Fajita plate comes with Carne Asada or Grilled Chicken sautéed with Bell Peppers, Tomatoes and onions. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips. Please choose Flour or corn tortillas.

#23 Fajitas - Beef

$14.90

Served with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes. (Corn or Flour Tortillas)

#24 Pollo Asado

$13.99

This plate comes with Grilled Chicken. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips. Please choose Flour or corn tortillas.

#24 Carne Asada

$14.99

This plate comes with Carne Asada. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips. Please choose Flour or corn tortillas.

#25 Cheese Enchilada & Chile Relleño

$13.79

This plate come with a Cheese Enchilada and a Chile Relleño (both item are made with Cheddar Cheese) The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#27 Two Carne Asada Tacos

#27 Two Carne Asada Tacos

$15.58

Our Two Carne Asada Tacos are made with Guacamole & Salsa Ranchera on soft Corn Tortillas. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#28 Two Carnitas Tacos

$13.91

Our Two Carnitas Tacos are made with Guacamole & Salsa Ranchera on soft Corn Tortillas. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

#29 Two Grilled Chicken Tacos

#29 Two Grilled Chicken Tacos

$12.94

Our Two Grilled Chicken Tacos are served on flour tortillas with Cheese, Lettuce & a few Tomatoes. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.

Kid's Plates

Comes with a Mini Drink Cup and your choice between Rice, Beans, Fries or Chips on the side. (Choose 2)

Baby Burrito

$7.92

A baby Bean & Cheese Burrito served with two sides and a kids drink.

One Plain Taquito

$7.92

One Plain Taquito (beef, Chicken or Potato) served with two sides and a kids drink.

Baby Flat Quesadilla

$7.92

A Baby Flat Quesadilla made with Cheddar Cheese served with two sides and a kids drink.

Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.30

This burrito is made with our vegetarian mashed beans and comes with cheese and a little taco salsa

Shredded Chicken & Bean Burrito

$8.49

This burrito is made with our seasoned shredded Chicken and our vegetarian mashed beans.

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$8.99

This burrito is made with our seasoned shredded Chicken.

Shredded Beef & Bean Burrito

$9.49

This burrito is made with our seasoned shredded beef and our vegetarian mashed beans.

Shredded Beef Burrito

$10.71

This burrito is made with our seasoned shredded Beef. It has no fillers like rice or lettuce. It is all Beef!

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$9.22

This burrito is made with our seasoned Grilled chicken and sautéed with onions, bell peppers & tomatoes.

Beef Fajitas Burrito

$10.60

This burrito is made with our seasoned Carne Asada and sautéed with onions, bell peppers & tomatoes.

Chile Relleno Burrito

$9.01

Fish Burrito

$9.45

This burrito is made breaded cod fish and is made with beans, guacamole, tomatoes, cabbage & tartar sauce.

Carnitas Burrito

$9.71

This burrito is made with our slow cooked seasoned shredded pork and served with guacamole & ranchera salsa.

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.92

Our California is made with our sautéed Carne Asada, French Fries & Cheddar Cheese.

California Burrito

$10.82

Carne Asada, French Fries & Cheddar Cheese

San Diego Burrito

$10.25

Grilled white meat chicken served with guacamole, sour cream & cheddar cheese.

Vegetarian Burrito Indio

$10.25

This Vegetarian Burrito is made with a Whole wheat tortilla filled with seasoned zucchini, corn, beans, jack cheese, tomato & onion.

Adobada Burrito

$8.14

Mini Bean & Cheese Burrito

$4.66

w/ Mild Taco Salsa

Mini Chicken & Bean Burrito

$6.21

Mini Chicken Burrito

$6.68

Mini Beef & Bean Burrito

$6.73

Mini Beef Burrito

$6.99

Mini Fish Burrito

$7.09

With Beans, Guacamole, Tomatoes, Cabbage & Tartar Sauce

Mini Carne Asada Burrito

$7.56

With Guacamole & Ranchera Salsa

Mini Carnitas Burrito

$7.45

With Guacamole & Ranchera Salsa

Chimichangas

A deep-fried Combination Burrito with Cheddar Cheese garnished with Lettuce, served with Sour Cream & Guacamole on the side.

Bean & Cheese Chimichanga

$6.97+

Basically a Been and Cheese Burrito that is deep fried. This chimi is also Vegetarian.

Chicken & Beans Chimichanga

$8.05+

This Chimichanga comes with Shredded Chicken, Beans & Cheese and is deep fried.

Beef & Beans Chimichanga

$9.25+

This Chimichanga comes with Shredded Beef, Beans & Cheese and is deep fried.

Carne Asada & Beans Chimichanga

$9.61+

This Chimichanga comes with Seasoned Carne Asada Beans & Cheese and is deep fried.

Taquitos/Flautas/Mordidtas

Three Flautas Served with Guacamole, Cheese, Salsa and Lettuce

REGULAR Mordiditas

$9.95

MINI Mordiditas

$6.93

Tacos

Crunchy Beef Taco

$5.24

Our Shredded Beef taco is served with cheese, lettuce & tomatoes and is deep fried

Crunchy Chicken Taco

$4.48

Our Shredded Chicken taco is served with cheese, lettuce & tomatoes and is deep fried

Crunchy Potato Taco

$4.36

This taco is deep fried and filled with Seasoned Mashed Potatoes. And is served with Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sprinkled with Mexican Cheese.

Soft Carne Asada Taco

$6.57

Carne Asada w/ Guacamole & Ranchera Salsa in a soft corn Tortilla

Soft Carnitas Taco

$5.99

Slow Cooked Shredded Pork w/ guacamole & ranchera salsa in a soft corn tortilla.

Soft Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.95

Seasoned white meat grilled chicken served in a soft flour tortilla with cheese, lettuce & tomatoes

Soft Fish Taco

$4.93

Breaded Cod fish served w/ Tartar sauce, cabbage & tomatoes in soft corn tortillas

Adobada Taco (full size)

$5.99

2 Adobada TJ Tacos

$3.99

Tamales

Our Tamales are handmade everyday with Our Stone Ground MASA.

TAMALE Prepared

$5.40

Tamale - Plain in the Husk

$3.87

DZ HOT TAMALES

$45.24

Frozen Raw Tamale

$3.75

DOZEN Frozen Tamales

$44.14

Tostadas

Bean & Cheese Tostada

Bean & Cheese Tostada

$5.15

This Tostada is made with our Vegetarian Beans topped with a little taco Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, a few diced Tomatoes and sprinkled with Mexican Cheese.

Shredded Beef & Bean Tostada

$8.11

Our Shredded Beef and Bean Tostada is topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and few diced Tomatoes and sprinkled with Mexican Cheese.

Shredded Chicken Tostada

$6.98

Our Shredded Chicken Tostada is topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and few diced Tomatoes and sprinkled with Mexican Cheese.

Carne Asada & Bean Tostada

$8.31

Our Carne Asada and Bean Tostada is topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and few diced Tomatoes and sprinkled with Mexican Cheese.

Carnitas & Bean Tostada

$8.29

Our Carnitas and Bean Tostada is topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and few diced Tomatoes and sprinkled with Mexican Cheese.

Grilled Chicken & Bean Tostada

$8.29

Our Grilled Chicken and Bean Tostada is topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and few diced Tomatoes and sprinkled with Mexican Cheese.

Adobada Tostada

$8.09

Taco Salad

$11.71

Served in a Flour or Corn Tortilla Bowl with Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Carrots, & Peppers.

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada

Cheese Enchilada

$5.24

Our Cheese Enchilada is made with Cheddar Cheese and a few diced onions.

Shredded Beef Enchilada

$7.05

Our Shredded Beef and Cheese Enchilada is made with Cheddar Cheese and red enchilada sauce and sprinkled with a little Mexican Cheese. It is garnished with lettuce, diced olives and a few chips.

Shredded Chicken Enchilada

$6.29

Our Shredded Chicken and Cheese Enchilada is made with Cheddar Cheese and red enchilada sauce. It is garnished with lettuce, diced olives and a few chips.

Veggie Enchilada

$5.78

Our Veggie Enchilada is made with a medley of vegetables and Jack Cheese topped with Salsa Verde. It is garnished with lettuce, sliced olives and a few chips.

Carnitas Enchilada

$6.85

Our Carnitas Enchilada is made with Jack cheese & salsa verde. It is garnished with lettuce, sliced carrots and a few chips.

Jack Chz Enchilada Verde

$5.35

Our Enchilada Verde is made with Jack cheese and topped with Salsa Verde. It is garnished with lettuce, sliced olives and a few chips.

Quesdillas

All our Quesadillas are made with Grated Cheddar Cheese.

Supreme Grilled Chicken

$11.70

Supreme C/A

$13.45

A 14" Flour Tortilla filled with Cheddar Cheese and seasoned Carne Asada. It has guacamole, sour cream & salsa ranchera on the side.

Deluxe Flat Quesadilla

$9.54

A 14" Flour Tortilla filled with Cheddar Cheese. Folded Flat. It has guacamole, sour cream & salsa ranchera on the side.

Plain Flat Quesadilla

$7.23

A 14" Flour Tortilla filled with Cheddar Cheese. Folded Flat.

Quesadilla (Burrito Style)

$7.23

This burrito style quesadilla is filled with Cheddar Cheese and a little Taco Salsa. Melted soft and gooey.

Chicken Quesadilla (Burrito Style)

$9.12

This burrito style quesadilla is filled with Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Chicken and a little Taco Salsa. Melted soft and gooey.

Beef Quesadilla (Burrito Style)

$10.66

This burrito style quesadilla is filled with Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Beef and a little Taco Salsa. Melted soft and gooey.

Mini Quesadilla (Burrito Style)

$6.16

with salsa

Mini Chicken Quesadilla (Burrito Style)

$7.34

Mini Beef Quesadilla (Burrito Style)

$9.00

Breakfast

All Breakfast Plates include Beans & Hot Flour or Corn Tortillas
Cheddar Cheese Omelette Plate

Cheddar Cheese Omelette Plate

$10.90

Our Omelet is made with Fluffy Scrambled eggs Shredded Cheddar Cheese. The Plate includes Beans, a few El Indio Chips and Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Huevos a La Mexicana Plate

$11.43

Our Breakfast Plate is made with Fluffy Scrambled eggs mixed with Salsa Ranchera. The Plate includes Beans, a few El Indio Chips and Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Huevos Con Chorizo Plate

$12.38

Our Breakfast Plate is made with Fluffy Scrambled eggs mixed Pork Chorizo & Fried Diced Potatoes. The Plate includes Beans, a few El Indio Chips and Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Huevos Albanil Plate

$11.43

This Breakfast Plate is served with two Eggs (over easy) on top of two corn tortillas topped with Salsa Verde and sprinkled with Jack Cheese . This Plate is served with Beans, a few El Indio Chips and Flour or Corn Tortillas

Huevos Rancheros Plate

$11.43

Our Breakfast Plate is made with two eggs (over easy) on top of two corn tortillas topped with sautéed onions & peppers. The Plate includes Beans, a few El Indio Chips and Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Huevos con Jamon

$12.38

Our Breakfast Plate is made with Fluffy Scrambled eggs mixed Diced Ham & Fried Diced Potatoes. The Plate includes Beans, a few El Indio Chips and Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Huevos con Bacon Plate

$12.38

Our Breakfast Plate is served with fluffy Scrambled Eggs mixed with Diced Bacon and Diced Fried Potatoes. This plate is served with Beans, a few El Indio Chips and Flour or Corn Tortillas.

Machaca Plate (#13)

$14.83

Scrambled Eggs mixed with Shredded Beef, Onions & Peppers

Chilaquiles with Egg Plate

$12.38

Ranchero Breakfast Burrito

$8.83

A burrito made with Scrambled Eggs mixed with Sautéed Bell Peppers & onions, Diced Potatoes, and Salsa Ranchera.

Steak & Egg Burrito

$11.95

A Burrito made with Scrambled Eggs mixed with Seasoned Carne Asada, Cheddar and Jack Cheese, Diced Potatoes, and Salsa Ranchera.

Chorizo, Egg & Potato Burrito

$10.39

A burrito made with Pork Chorizo, Scrambled eggs and diced potatoes.

Ham, Egg & Potato Burrito

$10.39

A burrito made with Diced Ham, scrambled eggs and diced potatoes.

Bacon, Egg & Potato Burrito

$10.39

A Burrito made with Diced Bacon, Scrambled Eggs and Diced potatoes.

Machaca Burrito

$11.43

A Burrito made with Scrambled Eggs mixed with Sautéed Bell Pepper & onions and Seasoned Shredded Beef.

Mini Machaca Burrito

$8.83

Egg, Potato & Cheese Burrito

$8.83

A burrito made with Scramble eggs, diced potatoes and Cheddar Cheese.

Egg & Cheese Burrito

$8.31

A burrito made Fluffy Scrambled eggs and Shredded Cheddar Cheese.

A LA CARTE

CHILE RELLENO

$6.44

Made with cheddar cheese, garnished with Lettuce & Served with Chips

FRENCH FRIES

$5.35

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$11.89

Melted Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream

ADOBADA FRIES

$11.45

Melted Cheese, Guacamole, Crema & Sauce

POLLO ASADO FRIES

$11.83

Melted Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream

HOT RICE

$3.50+

HOT BEANS

$3.50+

cooked w/o animal fats

Nachos

$5.46+

Our World-Famous Tortilla Chips served with spicy Nacho Cheese and topped with Jalapeño slices.

Nachos Deluxe

$9.26

Deluxe is served with Beans, Guacamole & Sour Cream

THREE CORN TORTILLAS

$1.24

THREE FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.24

Chips & Tortillas

Chips

$4.35+

Small (Serves 1-4) Large (Serves 8-10) Box (Serves 40-50)

Cinnamon Chips

$4.43

Corn Tortillas (1 DZ)

$2.10+

Flour Tortillas (1 DZ)

$3.81+

Tostada Shells (1DZ)

$5.80

Salsas & Dips

Half and Full Pints

MILD TACO SALSA

$2.97+

SALSA VERDE

$1.83+

HOT TACO SALSA

$3.17+

RANCHERA SALSA

$2.40+

Roasted Pepper Salsa

$2.40+

Guacamole

$3.22+

Enchilada Sauce

$4.01+

Nacho Cheese

$3.44+

Hot Carrots

$2.55+

CHILE BEANS

$4.11+

MEXICAN CHEESE

$3.64+

CHEDDAR CHEESE

$2.65+

SOUR CREAM

$2.23+

LETTUCE

$1.66+

DESSERTS

BUNUELOS CHIPS

$4.43

CHURRO

$2.05

FLAN

$3.15

APPLE FRUIT BURRITOS

$4.79

deep fried w/ cinnamon sugar

CHERRY FRUIT BURRITOS

$4.79

deep fried w/ cinnamon sugar

PEACH FRUIT BURRITO

$4.79

deep fried w/ cinnamon sugar

PUMPKIN FRUIT BURRITOS

$4.89

deep fried w/ cinnamon sugar

BROWNIE

$2.99

Weekend Special

Shrimp Burrito

$13.25

Surf & Turf Burrito

$14.70

Shrimp Enchilada

$8.10

Shrimp Taco

$7.40

#30 Shrimp Fajita

$16.59

#31 Shrimp Tacos

$16.59

#32 Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.59

Shrimp Taco Salad

$12.75

MENUDO SOUP

$7.99

ALBONDIGAS SOUP

$7.49
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sonoran Flavors in Family Quick Service Mexican Restaurant.

Website

Location

3695 India Street, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

