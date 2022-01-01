El Indio
3695 India Street
San Diego, CA 92103
Combination Plates
#1 Two Cheese Enchiladas
Two Shredded Cheddar Cheese Enchiladas (made with a few diced onions) , garnished with shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#2 Two Shredded Beef Enchiladas
Two Shredded Beef & Cheddar Cheese Enchiladas (Red) or Two Carnitas & Jack Cheese Enchiladas (Green) (pictured) , garnished with shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#2 Two Carnitas Enchiladas
Two Shredded Beef & Cheddar Cheese Enchiladas (Red) or Two Carnitas & Jack Cheese Enchiladas (Green) (pictured) , garnished with shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#3 Two Shredded Chicken Enchiladas
This plate comes with two Shredded Chicken & Cheese Enchiladas, garnished with shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#4 Cheese Enchilada & Tamale
This plate comes with Cheddar Cheese Enchilada (served with a few diced onions) and one Tamale, garnished with shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#5 Beef Enchilada & Tamale
This plate comes with a Shredded Beef & Cheese Enchilada and one Tamale, garnished with shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#6 Chicken Enchilada & Tamale
This plate comes with a Shredded Chicken & Cheese Enchilada and one Tamale, garnished with shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#7A Four Taquitos
Four Taquitos served with Cheese, Lettuce, a few Tomatoes & Sprinkles with Mexican Cheese.
#7B Four Flautas
Four Flautas served with Cheese, Lettuce, a few Tomatoes & Sprinkles with Mexican Cheese.
#8 Mini Bean & Cheese
This plate comes with Mini Bean and Cheese Burrito topped with Enchilada Sauce and garnished with Shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#9 Mini Chicken and Bean
This plate comes with Mini Chicken & Bean Burrito. The burrito is topped with Enchilada Sauce and garnished with Shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#9 Mini Beef and Bean
This plate comes with Mini Beef & Beans Burrito. The burrito is topped with Enchilada Sauce and garnished with Shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#10 Mini Chicken Burrito
Served with Taco Salsa on the Burrito
#10 Mini Beef Burrito
This plate comes with a Mini Beef Burrito The burrito is topped with Taco Salsa and garnished with Shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#11 Two Tamale Plate
This plate comes with your choice of 2 Tamales topped with Chile Beans, Enchilada Sauce or Salsa Verde (depending on the tamale) garnished with Shredded Lettuce. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#12 Chile Relleno Plate
Our Chile Relleño Plate is served with a House made Cheddar Cheese Chile Relleño, topped with salsa & sprinkled with Mexican cheese, garnish with shredded lettuce and diced olives. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#13 Machaca Plate
Our Machaca is made with fluffy scramble eggs, sauteed peppers & onions, and seasoned Shredded Beef. Served with your choice or Flour or corn tortillas. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#14A Taco & Cheese Enchilada
A Cheese Enchilada (made with diced onions) and a Taco garnished with lettuce and diced olives, served with rice, beans and a few chips.
#14B Taco & Cheese Enchilada
#15 Two Tacos
This combo Plate comes with two Beef, Chicken or Potato Tacos. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#16 Mini Chimichanga
Our mini Chimichanga is served with Guacamole and sour cream on the side. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#17 Mini C/A Burrito
This plate comes with Mini C/A Burrito. The burrito is served with Guacamole & Ranchera Salsa. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#17B Mini Carnitas Burrito
This plate comes with Mini Carnitas Burrito. The burrito is served with Guacamole & Ranchera Salsa. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#18A Tamale & Taco
#18B Tamale & Taco
This combo plate comes with your choice of one of our four tamales (Beef, Chicken, Veggie or Pork Tamale) and one of our tacos ( Beef, Chicken or Potato Taco). The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#19 Carnitas
This plate comes with slow cooked Carnitas. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips. Please choose Flour or corn tortillas.
#20 Two Fish Tacos
Served with two Cod Fish Tacos on soft warm corn tortillas served with shredded cabbage mixed with Cilantro, House made Tarter Sauce and a few tomatoes. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#21 Mini Fish Burrito
A Mini Cod Fish Burrito made with Beans, Guacamole, Cabbage, Tomatoes & Tartar Sauce. The plate is served with Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#22A Chile Relleño & Taco
(Our Chile Relleños are made with Cheddar Cheese)
#22B Chile Relleno & Taco
#23 Fajitas - Chicken
This Fajita plate comes with Carne Asada or Grilled Chicken sautéed with Bell Peppers, Tomatoes and onions. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips. Please choose Flour or corn tortillas.
#23 Fajitas - Beef
Served with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes. (Corn or Flour Tortillas)
#24 Pollo Asado
This plate comes with Grilled Chicken. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips. Please choose Flour or corn tortillas.
#24 Carne Asada
This plate comes with Carne Asada. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips. Please choose Flour or corn tortillas.
#25 Cheese Enchilada & Chile Relleño
This plate come with a Cheese Enchilada and a Chile Relleño (both item are made with Cheddar Cheese) The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#27 Two Carne Asada Tacos
Our Two Carne Asada Tacos are made with Guacamole & Salsa Ranchera on soft Corn Tortillas. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#28 Two Carnitas Tacos
Our Two Carnitas Tacos are made with Guacamole & Salsa Ranchera on soft Corn Tortillas. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
#29 Two Grilled Chicken Tacos
Our Two Grilled Chicken Tacos are served on flour tortillas with Cheese, Lettuce & a few Tomatoes. The plate includes Rice, Beans and a few El Indio Chips.
Kid's Plates
Baby Burrito
A baby Bean & Cheese Burrito served with two sides and a kids drink.
One Plain Taquito
One Plain Taquito (beef, Chicken or Potato) served with two sides and a kids drink.
Baby Flat Quesadilla
A Baby Flat Quesadilla made with Cheddar Cheese served with two sides and a kids drink.
Burritos
Bean & Cheese Burrito
This burrito is made with our vegetarian mashed beans and comes with cheese and a little taco salsa
Shredded Chicken & Bean Burrito
This burrito is made with our seasoned shredded Chicken and our vegetarian mashed beans.
Shredded Chicken Burrito
This burrito is made with our seasoned shredded Chicken.
Shredded Beef & Bean Burrito
This burrito is made with our seasoned shredded beef and our vegetarian mashed beans.
Shredded Beef Burrito
This burrito is made with our seasoned shredded Beef. It has no fillers like rice or lettuce. It is all Beef!
Chicken Fajita Burrito
This burrito is made with our seasoned Grilled chicken and sautéed with onions, bell peppers & tomatoes.
Beef Fajitas Burrito
This burrito is made with our seasoned Carne Asada and sautéed with onions, bell peppers & tomatoes.
Chile Relleno Burrito
Fish Burrito
This burrito is made breaded cod fish and is made with beans, guacamole, tomatoes, cabbage & tartar sauce.
Carnitas Burrito
This burrito is made with our slow cooked seasoned shredded pork and served with guacamole & ranchera salsa.
Carne Asada Burrito
Our California is made with our sautéed Carne Asada, French Fries & Cheddar Cheese.
California Burrito
Carne Asada, French Fries & Cheddar Cheese
San Diego Burrito
Grilled white meat chicken served with guacamole, sour cream & cheddar cheese.
Vegetarian Burrito Indio
This Vegetarian Burrito is made with a Whole wheat tortilla filled with seasoned zucchini, corn, beans, jack cheese, tomato & onion.
Adobada Burrito
Mini Bean & Cheese Burrito
w/ Mild Taco Salsa
Mini Chicken & Bean Burrito
Mini Chicken Burrito
Mini Beef & Bean Burrito
Mini Beef Burrito
Mini Fish Burrito
With Beans, Guacamole, Tomatoes, Cabbage & Tartar Sauce
Mini Carne Asada Burrito
With Guacamole & Ranchera Salsa
Mini Carnitas Burrito
With Guacamole & Ranchera Salsa
Chimichangas
Bean & Cheese Chimichanga
Basically a Been and Cheese Burrito that is deep fried. This chimi is also Vegetarian.
Chicken & Beans Chimichanga
This Chimichanga comes with Shredded Chicken, Beans & Cheese and is deep fried.
Beef & Beans Chimichanga
This Chimichanga comes with Shredded Beef, Beans & Cheese and is deep fried.
Carne Asada & Beans Chimichanga
This Chimichanga comes with Seasoned Carne Asada Beans & Cheese and is deep fried.
Taquitos/Flautas/Mordidtas
Tacos
Crunchy Beef Taco
Our Shredded Beef taco is served with cheese, lettuce & tomatoes and is deep fried
Crunchy Chicken Taco
Our Shredded Chicken taco is served with cheese, lettuce & tomatoes and is deep fried
Crunchy Potato Taco
This taco is deep fried and filled with Seasoned Mashed Potatoes. And is served with Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sprinkled with Mexican Cheese.
Soft Carne Asada Taco
Carne Asada w/ Guacamole & Ranchera Salsa in a soft corn Tortilla
Soft Carnitas Taco
Slow Cooked Shredded Pork w/ guacamole & ranchera salsa in a soft corn tortilla.
Soft Grilled Chicken Taco
Seasoned white meat grilled chicken served in a soft flour tortilla with cheese, lettuce & tomatoes
Soft Fish Taco
Breaded Cod fish served w/ Tartar sauce, cabbage & tomatoes in soft corn tortillas
Adobada Taco (full size)
2 Adobada TJ Tacos
Tamales
Tostadas
Bean & Cheese Tostada
This Tostada is made with our Vegetarian Beans topped with a little taco Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, a few diced Tomatoes and sprinkled with Mexican Cheese.
Shredded Beef & Bean Tostada
Our Shredded Beef and Bean Tostada is topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and few diced Tomatoes and sprinkled with Mexican Cheese.
Shredded Chicken Tostada
Our Shredded Chicken Tostada is topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and few diced Tomatoes and sprinkled with Mexican Cheese.
Carne Asada & Bean Tostada
Our Carne Asada and Bean Tostada is topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and few diced Tomatoes and sprinkled with Mexican Cheese.
Carnitas & Bean Tostada
Our Carnitas and Bean Tostada is topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and few diced Tomatoes and sprinkled with Mexican Cheese.
Grilled Chicken & Bean Tostada
Our Grilled Chicken and Bean Tostada is topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and few diced Tomatoes and sprinkled with Mexican Cheese.
Adobada Tostada
Taco Salad
Served in a Flour or Corn Tortilla Bowl with Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Carrots, & Peppers.
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchilada
Our Cheese Enchilada is made with Cheddar Cheese and a few diced onions.
Shredded Beef Enchilada
Our Shredded Beef and Cheese Enchilada is made with Cheddar Cheese and red enchilada sauce and sprinkled with a little Mexican Cheese. It is garnished with lettuce, diced olives and a few chips.
Shredded Chicken Enchilada
Our Shredded Chicken and Cheese Enchilada is made with Cheddar Cheese and red enchilada sauce. It is garnished with lettuce, diced olives and a few chips.
Veggie Enchilada
Our Veggie Enchilada is made with a medley of vegetables and Jack Cheese topped with Salsa Verde. It is garnished with lettuce, sliced olives and a few chips.
Carnitas Enchilada
Our Carnitas Enchilada is made with Jack cheese & salsa verde. It is garnished with lettuce, sliced carrots and a few chips.
Jack Chz Enchilada Verde
Our Enchilada Verde is made with Jack cheese and topped with Salsa Verde. It is garnished with lettuce, sliced olives and a few chips.
Quesdillas
Supreme Grilled Chicken
Supreme C/A
A 14" Flour Tortilla filled with Cheddar Cheese and seasoned Carne Asada. It has guacamole, sour cream & salsa ranchera on the side.
Deluxe Flat Quesadilla
A 14" Flour Tortilla filled with Cheddar Cheese. Folded Flat. It has guacamole, sour cream & salsa ranchera on the side.
Plain Flat Quesadilla
A 14" Flour Tortilla filled with Cheddar Cheese. Folded Flat.
Quesadilla (Burrito Style)
This burrito style quesadilla is filled with Cheddar Cheese and a little Taco Salsa. Melted soft and gooey.
Chicken Quesadilla (Burrito Style)
This burrito style quesadilla is filled with Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Chicken and a little Taco Salsa. Melted soft and gooey.
Beef Quesadilla (Burrito Style)
This burrito style quesadilla is filled with Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Beef and a little Taco Salsa. Melted soft and gooey.
Mini Quesadilla (Burrito Style)
with salsa
Mini Chicken Quesadilla (Burrito Style)
Mini Beef Quesadilla (Burrito Style)
Breakfast
Cheddar Cheese Omelette Plate
Our Omelet is made with Fluffy Scrambled eggs Shredded Cheddar Cheese. The Plate includes Beans, a few El Indio Chips and Flour or Corn Tortillas.
Huevos a La Mexicana Plate
Our Breakfast Plate is made with Fluffy Scrambled eggs mixed with Salsa Ranchera. The Plate includes Beans, a few El Indio Chips and Flour or Corn Tortillas.
Huevos Con Chorizo Plate
Our Breakfast Plate is made with Fluffy Scrambled eggs mixed Pork Chorizo & Fried Diced Potatoes. The Plate includes Beans, a few El Indio Chips and Flour or Corn Tortillas.
Huevos Albanil Plate
This Breakfast Plate is served with two Eggs (over easy) on top of two corn tortillas topped with Salsa Verde and sprinkled with Jack Cheese . This Plate is served with Beans, a few El Indio Chips and Flour or Corn Tortillas
Huevos Rancheros Plate
Our Breakfast Plate is made with two eggs (over easy) on top of two corn tortillas topped with sautéed onions & peppers. The Plate includes Beans, a few El Indio Chips and Flour or Corn Tortillas.
Huevos con Jamon
Our Breakfast Plate is made with Fluffy Scrambled eggs mixed Diced Ham & Fried Diced Potatoes. The Plate includes Beans, a few El Indio Chips and Flour or Corn Tortillas.
Huevos con Bacon Plate
Our Breakfast Plate is served with fluffy Scrambled Eggs mixed with Diced Bacon and Diced Fried Potatoes. This plate is served with Beans, a few El Indio Chips and Flour or Corn Tortillas.
Machaca Plate (#13)
Scrambled Eggs mixed with Shredded Beef, Onions & Peppers
Chilaquiles with Egg Plate
Ranchero Breakfast Burrito
A burrito made with Scrambled Eggs mixed with Sautéed Bell Peppers & onions, Diced Potatoes, and Salsa Ranchera.
Steak & Egg Burrito
A Burrito made with Scrambled Eggs mixed with Seasoned Carne Asada, Cheddar and Jack Cheese, Diced Potatoes, and Salsa Ranchera.
Chorizo, Egg & Potato Burrito
A burrito made with Pork Chorizo, Scrambled eggs and diced potatoes.
Ham, Egg & Potato Burrito
A burrito made with Diced Ham, scrambled eggs and diced potatoes.
Bacon, Egg & Potato Burrito
A Burrito made with Diced Bacon, Scrambled Eggs and Diced potatoes.
Machaca Burrito
A Burrito made with Scrambled Eggs mixed with Sautéed Bell Pepper & onions and Seasoned Shredded Beef.
Mini Machaca Burrito
Egg, Potato & Cheese Burrito
A burrito made with Scramble eggs, diced potatoes and Cheddar Cheese.
Egg & Cheese Burrito
A burrito made Fluffy Scrambled eggs and Shredded Cheddar Cheese.
A LA CARTE
CHILE RELLENO
Made with cheddar cheese, garnished with Lettuce & Served with Chips
FRENCH FRIES
CARNE ASADA FRIES
Melted Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream
ADOBADA FRIES
Melted Cheese, Guacamole, Crema & Sauce
POLLO ASADO FRIES
Melted Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream
HOT RICE
HOT BEANS
cooked w/o animal fats
Nachos
Our World-Famous Tortilla Chips served with spicy Nacho Cheese and topped with Jalapeño slices.
Nachos Deluxe
Deluxe is served with Beans, Guacamole & Sour Cream
THREE CORN TORTILLAS
THREE FLOUR TORTILLAS
Chips & Tortillas
Salsas & Dips
DESSERTS
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sonoran Flavors in Family Quick Service Mexican Restaurant.
3695 India Street, San Diego, CA 92103