Latin American

El Paisa 840 s 47th St

review star

No reviews yet

840 s 47th St

San Diego, CA 92113

Popular Items

California Burrito
Surf & Turf Burrito
Ham & Cheese Tortas

Breakfast Burritos

Bean Breakfast Burrito

Bean Breakfast Burrito

$7.75

EGG,CHEESE,FRIES,BEANS

Ham Breakfast Burrito

Ham Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

EGG,CHEESE,FRIES,HAM

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$8.25

EGG,CHEESE,FRIES,BACON

Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito

Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

EGG,CHEESE,FRIES,STEAK

Monster Burrito

Monster Burrito

$11.85

EGG,CHEESE,FRIES,BEANS,HAM,BACON, SOUR CREAM

Burritos

California Burrito

California Burrito

$10.75

CARNE ASADA, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, FRIES

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.50

CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO

Pollo Asado Burrito

Pollo Asado Burrito

$10.00

CHICKEN BREAST, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO

Adobada Burrito

Adobada Burrito

$9.85

ADOBADA, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO

Cabeza Burrito

$10.25

CABEZA, ONION, CILANTRO

Machaca Burrito

$10.00

SHREDDED BEEF,ONION, BELL PEPPER, EGG, CHEESE

Bean & Cheese Burrito

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.75

BEANS, CHEESE

Surf & Turf Burrito

Surf & Turf Burrito

$12.75

SHRIMP, CARNE ASADA, RICE, JACK CHEESE, CHIPOTLE SAUCE, SOUR CREAM

Shrimp Burrito

$10.75

SHRIMP, RICE, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM

Fish Burrito

$9.75

FISH, CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, TARTER SAUCE

Diabla Burrito

$10.75

SPICY SHRIMP, RICE, SOUR CREAM, JACK CHEESE

Chimichanga Asada

$12.50

Beef Burrito

$9.75

Veggie Burrito

$8.95

Chile Relleno Burrito

$8.99

Carnitas Burrito

$9.85

Carnitas Plate

$10.25

Plates

Carne Asada Plate

$13.85

CARNE ASADA, RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, GUACAMOLE, TOMATO, CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLA

Adobada Plate

$12.00

ADOBADA, RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, GUACAMOLE, TOMATO, CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLA

Pollo Asado Plate

$13.00

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$12.50

Beef Enchilada Plate

$13.00

Chicken Bowl

$9.00

Camarones A La Diabla

$16.50

Tilapia Plate

$11.50

Carne Asada Bowl

$10.00

Machaca Plate

$13.50

CARNE ASADA, RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, GUACAMOLE, TOMATO, CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLA

Chile Relleno Plate

$8.99

Carnitas Plate

$10.25

Breakfast Plate

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, TOMATO, CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLA

Chilaquiles

$12.50

RICE, BEANS, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, ONION, CILANTRO

Breakfast Bowl

$5.99

Regular Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$5.25

CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO

Adobada Taco

$4.75

ADOBADA, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO

Cabeza Taco

$5.00

CABEZA, ONION, CILANTRO

Pollo Asado Taco

$5.00

CHICKEN BREAST, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO

Diabla Taco

Diabla Taco

$5.50

SPICY SHRIMP, MELTED JACK CHEESE, CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, TARTER SAUCE

Shredded Beef Taco

Shredded Beef Taco

$4.25

BEEF, LETTUCE, CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO

Tacos De Pescado

$3.85

Carnitas Taco

$4.75

Street Tacos

Mini Carne Asada

$3.25

CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO

Mini Adobada

Mini Adobada

$3.25

ADOBADA, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO

Mini Cabeza

$3.00

CABEZA, ONION, CILANTRO

Mini Pollo Asado

$3.00

CHICKEN BREAST, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO

Mini Carnitas Taco

$3.00

Mini Carnitas

$3.00

Fries & Chips

Small Carne Asada Fries

$14.50

FRIES, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO

Large Carne Asada Fries

$16.65

FRIES, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO

Small Carne Asada Chips

Small Carne Asada Chips

$14.50

FRIES, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO

Large Carne Asada Chips

Large Carne Asada Chips

$16.65

FRIES, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO

Small Pollo Asado Fries

$14.50

Large Pollo Asado Fries

$16.65

Small Pollo Asado Chips

$14.50

Large Pollo Asado Chips

$16.65

Small Adobada Fries

$14.50

Large Adobada Fries

$16.65

Small Adobada Chips

$14.50

Large Adobada Chips

$16.65

Small Surf And Turf Fries

$19.00

Large Surf And Turf Fries

$21.00

Small Surf And Turf Chips

$19.00

Large Surf And Turf Chips

$21.00

Rolled Tacos

3 Rolled Tacos

$5.95

SHREDDED BEEF, GUACAMOLE, LETTUCE , CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO

5 Rolled Tacos

$9.25

SHREDDED BEEF, GUACAMOLE, LETTUCE , CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO

Tortas W/ Fries

Carne Asada Tortas

$12.95

CARNE ASADA, BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AVOCADO SLICES & FRIES

Adobada Tortas

$11.25

ADOBADA, BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AVOCADO SLICES & FRIES

Pollo Asado Tortas

$11.25

CHICKEN BREAST, BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AVOCADO SLICES & FRIES

Ham & Cheese Tortas

$11.25

HAM,CHEESE, BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AVOCADO SLICES & FRIES

Paisa Tortas

$14.00

CARNE ASADA,JACK CHEESE, HAM, BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AVOCADO SLICES & FRIES

Milanesa Tortas

$14.00

MILANESA, JACK CHEESE, BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AVOCADO SLICES & FRIES

Salads

Carne Asada Salad

$11.00

LETTUCE, CARNE ASADA, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO SLICES

Pollo Asada Salad

$10.75

LETTUCE, CHICKEN BREAST, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO SLICES

Surf & Turf Salad

$12.00

LETTUCE, CARNE ASADA, SHRIMP,PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO SLICES

Antojitos

Corn Quesadilla

$3.25

HANDMADE CORN TORTILLA, JACK CHEESE

Quesataco

$5.75

HANDMADE CORN TORTILLA, JACK CHEESE , CHOICE OF PROTEIN, GUACAMOLE, ONION,CILANTRO

Mulita

$6.50

2 HANDMADE CORN TORTILLAS, JACK CHEESE, CHOICE OF PROTEIN, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO

Sope

Sope

$6.75

CORN DOUGH, BEANS, CHOICE OF PROTEIN, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE

Huarache

$10.95

CORN DOUGH, BEANS, CHOICE OF PROTEIN, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, AVOCADO SLICES

Gordita

$8.75

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesdilla

$6.00

CHEESE

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$12.50

CHEESE, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$11.95

CHEESE, CHICKEN BREAST, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO

Shrimps Quesadilla

$12.50

CHEESE, SHRIMP, RICE, SOUR CREAM

Shrimp A La Diabla Quesadilla

$12.50

CHEESE, SPICY SHRIMP, RICE, SOUR CREAM

Adobada Quesadilla

$11.95

Side Order

Side Order Rice 4oz

$2.00

Side Order Rice 8oz

$4.00

8 OUNCES

Side Order Beans 4oz

$2.00

Side Order Beans 8oz

$4.00

8 OUNCES

Side Order of French Fries

$4.25

Side Order of Chips

$3.00

Side Order Sour Cream 8oz

$5.00

Side Order of Carne Asada 8 Oz

$7.00

8 OUNCES

Side Order of Shrimp (12)

$6.00

12 SHRIMP

Side Tortilla Maiz

$2.00

Side Tortilla Flour

$2.00

Nacho Cheese 4oz

$1.40

Nacho Cheese 8oz

$4.00

Side of Sour Cream 4oz

$2.00

Extra Bacon

$2.50

Side Of Guacamole 8oz

$6.00

Side Of Guac 4oz

$4.00

4oz Cheese

$2.00

Carrots

$1.00

Salsa 8oz

$5.00

Cebollas Y Chiles Xtra

$1.00

Extra Huevos(2)

$1.50

Salsas

$0.25

Side Order Pollo Asado 8oz

$6.00

4 Oz Pico De Gallo

$1.25

PROMOS

MOLLETES HAM & JALAPENO

$6.50

TRADITIONAL TAQUITOS

$5.25

NACHOS

$5.00

FISH & CHIPS

$5.00

3 MINI SOPES

$5.50

Agua Frescas

Small Agua Fresca

$4.50

STRAWBERRY, HORCHATA, JAMAICA, ORANGE, CUCUMBERLIME, WATERMELON,CANTELOPE, TAMARINDO, FLAVOR OF THE DAY

Large Agua Fresca

$5.65

STRAWBERRY, HORCHATA, JAMAICA, ORANGE, CUCUMBERLIME, WATERMELON,CANTELOPE, TAMARINDO, FLAVOR OF THE DAY

Small 20oz Soda

20oz Coke

$2.75

20oz Diet Coke

$2.75

20oz Fanta

$2.75

20oz Sprite

$2.75

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Water Bottle

$1.00

Agua Mineral

$2.25

Water Dasani

$2.50

Cold Brew Coffee

$2.45

Orange Juice

$2.00

Can Soda Coke

Can Of Coke

$1.50

Mexican Soda

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Mexican Sangria

$2.95

Mexican Sidral

$2.95

Mexican Pina

$2.95

Mexican Orange

$2.95

Mexican Tamarindo

$2.95

Mexican Fresa

$2.95

Coke Medio Litro

$3.75

Beer

Coors Light

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Corona Familiar

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Modela

$5.50

Modela Clara

$5.50

Tecate

$5.50

Tecate Light

$5.50

XX

$5.50

Pacificio

$5.50

Michelada con Clamato

$7.95

Michelada con limon

$6.95

Catering Menu

Rolled Taco Platter (25)

$39.95

25 ROLLED TACOS

Rolled Taco Platter (50)

$64.95

50 ROLLED TACOS

Rice (Small Tray)

$32.50

SMALL TRAY

Beans (Small Tray)

$32.50

SMALL TRAY

Chips (Large Tray)

$14.95

LARGE TRAY

Burrito Platter Mix & Match

$62.95

12 BURRITO HALFS (6 BURRITOS), CHIPS, SALSA

Enchilada Platter (10)

$45.00

10 ENCHILADAS, MELTED CHEESE, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, PICO DE GALLO, 36 OZ RICE, 36OZ BEANS

Enchilada Platter (20)

$78.00

20 ENCHILADAS, MELTED CHEESE, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, PICO DE GALLO, SM TRAY RICE, SM TRAY BEANS

Guacamole (36oz)

$29.95

36 OZ GUACAMOLE

Sour Cream (36oz)

$16.95

36 OZ SOUR CREAM

Lettuce (36oz)

$7.99

36OZ LETTUCE

Cheese (36oz)

$12.50

36 OZ CHEESE

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.65

Flan

$4.65

Brownie Rock

$2.25

Brownie

$4.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

840 s 47th St, San Diego, CA 92113

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

