EL PARAISO
3970 Tampa Rd #M
Oldsmar, FL 34677
Main Menu
Appetizers
Chips and Salsa
One courtesy chips and salsa provided on the house!
Guacamole El Paraiso
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime and topped with chicharron, corn poblano, bacon, fresh cheese, and jalapeño toreado
Guacamole Fresco
Experience guacamole made right by your table using your choice of onion, tomatoes, jalapeño, cilantro, salt, pepper, lime, and avocado
Wings
Choice of mango habanero sauce or buffalo sauce
Tostadas Queretanas
Handmade crispy corn tortilla topped with carne asada, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, avocado, and pico de gallo and side of salsa de arbol
Queso Fundido
Chorizo swimming in our white queso fundido
Cheese Dip
Cheese and Beans Dip
Cheese and Beef Dip
Cheese and Mushrooms Dip
Cheese and Chorizo Dip
Cheese and Shrimp Dip
Platanos Fritos
Deep-fried plantains, served on a bed of refried beans, sour cream, and queso fresco on top
Mussels
1 1/2 pound of mussels cooked in our secret sauce
Salads and Soups
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Traditional shredded chicken with rice, avocados, vegetables, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and tortilla strips
7 Mares (Diego’s Favorite)
A delicious mixed seafood soup. Only served Saturday and Sunday. Diego’s Favourite
Taco Salad
Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken in a flour tortilla shell topped with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, cheese, and guacamole
Fajita Salad
Grilled steak or chicken with grilled vegetables on top of a bed of spring mix with mushrooms, tomatoes, avocados, and feta cheese
Paraiso Salad
Blackened citrus chicken on bed of spring mix with bacon, avocado, boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and black beans
Tropical Chicken Bowl (JC's Favorite)
Blackened chicken, with cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and finished with our special garlic sauce on top and small crispy cheese quesadilla
Side salad
Extra Side Fajita Salad
Nachos
Nachos Tropical
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with grilled veggies served on a bed of crispy war nachos, covered with cheese sauce on top
Nachos Supremes
Chicken or beef with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and sour cream
Regular Nachos
Chicken or beef with beans and cheese on top
Burgers and Sandwiches
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Del Mar
Grilled shrimp cooked with peppers, grilled onions, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cilantro rice
Fajita Quesadilla
Steak or chicken with fajita veggies and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Quesadilla Ay Amalia!
Grilled chicken or steak, Monterey Jack cheese, served with rice, beans, and a salad
Taquisaria
Tex Mex Tacos
3 beef or chicken tacos served hard or soft, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Side of rice and beans
Mexican Tacos
3 tacos on corn tortillas with cilantro, onion, and limes. Choose from steak, chorizo, chicken, or carnitas. Served with rice and beans
Tacos Al Pastor
3 pork tacos on corn tortillas marinated and cooked slowly with Mexican spices and a touch of fresh pineapple. Served with rice and beans. (No substitutions)
Tacos Paraiso
3 corn tortillas hand dipped in our special sauce. Choose steak or grilled chicken. Served with fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese. Side of rice and beans
Tacos Del Mar
3 grilled tilapia or battered shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and chipotle sauce. Served with rice
Birria Tacos
3 tacos with shredded beef, cilantro, and onion on top. Dipped into our flavourful birria sauce (consomé )
Combo Pick 2
Combo Pick 3
Taco Tuesday 2x1
House Specials
Chimichanga
Flour tortilla with beef or chicken, deep-fried and topped with cheese sauce. Lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole on the side. Served with rice and beans
Pinchos
Marinated chicken and steak in our special sauce brochette, with onions, peppers, and bacon. Served with cilantro rice and charro beans
Chiles Rellenos
One poblano pepper filled with your choice of cheese, ground beef, or shredded chicken topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans
Carnitas
Slow cooked braised pieces of pork with Mexican spices and grilled onions. Served with rice and your choice of black, pinto, or charro beans. Lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and our handmade tortillas on the side
Tamales
Two tamales topped with red and green sauce. Finished with queso fresco. Served with rice and your choice of black, pinto or charro beans
Flautas
Four fried rolled corn tortillas, stuffed with shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and queso fresco. Served with beans
Tacos Al Paraiso
Four fried rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with cabbage, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and our special sauce
Molcajete
Lava bowl with our traditional blend of grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, Mexican chorizo, peppers, onions, nopali (cactus) with fried jalapeños, queso fresco, and our spicy red and green salsas. Served with rice and your choice of beans and a salad
Taquitos
From the Sea (Mariscos)
Shrimp Cocktail
Delicious boiled shrimp served in a Mexican cocktail sauce with pico de gallo and avocado
Tropical Salmon
Grilled salmon with pineapple sauce on top. Served with cilantro rice, zucchini, squash, and carrots
Seafood Tower (Torre De Marisco)
Shrimp cooked in lime juice with octopus, scallops, onions, tomatoes, and avocado. Built in a tower and topped with our special spicy red and green sauces with onion rings and chipotle sauce
Mojarra
Whole fried tilapia fish served with spring mix, tomatoes, avocados, and onions and cilantro rice
Mariscada Seafood Rice
Combination of tilapia, shrimp, calamari, scallops, mussels, and clams cooked with our secret sauce served on a bed of rice
Ceviche Mixto
Fresh shrimp and tilapia marinated in lime juice. Mixed with pico de gallo and avocado on top
Aguachile
Shrimp cooked and marinated in lime juice and a special red or green sauce. Served with red onions, cucumber, and avocado
Camarones A La Diabla
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with Chile de arbol and onions. Served with cilantro rice
Camarones Al Chipotle
Perfectly sautéed shrimp in chipotle sauce. Served with cilantro rice
Enchiladas
Chicken and Spinach Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled with grilled chicken, spinach, tomatoes, and onions. Covered with our delicious spinach sauce, onions, and cilantro. Served with rice and black beans
Enchiladas Supremas
Four enchiladas: one beef, one bean, one chicken, and one cheese. All topped with red sauce with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Enchiladas De Mole
Two chicken enchiladas topped with homemade mole sauce, served with sour cream and queso fresco on top. Side of rice and beans
Enchiladas Verdes
Two enchiladas filled with marinated chicken. Salsa Verde, sour cream, and cheese on top. Served with rice and a salad
Enchiladas De Carnitas
Two pork enchiladas filled with grilled onions and peppers, topped with salsa roja, and cheese. Served with rice and a salad
Enchiladas De Camaron
Two citrus grilled shrimp enchiladas filled with grilled onions and peppers. Cheese sauce on top. Served with rice and salad
Burritos
El Texano
Steak, grilled chicken, or carnitas filled with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese all inside the burrito
El Chingon
12" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole all inside the burrito. Topped with red, green, and cheese sauce
Pollo/Chicken
Pollo Machela
Chicken breast filled with grilled onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and ham. Finished with sauce on top. Served with rice, charro beans, and handmade tortillas
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast and chorizo covered in cheese dip. Served with rice and beans
Chicken Tequila
Delicious chicken breast cooked with a 1/2 shot of tequila. Topped with grilled onions. Served with cilantro rice and a salad
Pollo Con Mole
Chicken breast topped with our delicious mole sauce garnished with sesame seeds. Served with rice and your choice of beans and handmade tortilla
Arroz Con Pollo
Chicken strips served on a bed of rice with cheese and pico de gallo on top
Carne/Steak
Carne Asada
Steak topped with onions and napoli (cactus). Served with rice, beans, salad, fried jalapeños, and tortillas
Paraiso T-Bone
Grilled t-bone on a bed of onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and peppers. Served with rice and beans
Tres Carnales
Grilled steak, chicken breast, and shrimp a la diabla served with rice, charro beans, and handmade tortillas
Ribeye
10 oz ribeye steak with onion on top. Served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas
Churrasco
Cut skirt steak topped with chimichurri. Served with black bean, rice and plantains
Vegetarian
Veggie Fajitas
Squash, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peppers, and onion. Served with rice, black beans, salad, and tortillas. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, refried beans, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and a salad
Veggie Tacos
3 corn tortillas filled with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and spinach. Topped with queso fresco. Served with black beans and rice
For the Little Ones
Desserts
A La Carte and Sides
Small Guacamole A La Carte
Large Guacamole A La Carte
Cheese Sauce A La Carte
Red Sauce A La Carte
Green Sauce A La Carte
Shredded Cheese A La Carte
Queso Fresco A La Carte
Cilantro A La Carte
Green Onions A La Carte
Chopped Onions A La Carte
Chopped Tomatoes A La Carte
Chopped Jalapeños A La Carte
Pickled Jalapeños A La Carte
Toreados (Fried Jalapeño) (3) A La Carte
Lettuce A La Carte
1/2 Avocado A La Carte
Whole Avocado A La Carte
Pico De Gallo A La Carte
Rice A La Carte
Refried Beans A La Carte
Charro Beans A La Carte
Sour Cream A La Carte
Steak A La Carte
Grilled Chicken A La Carte
Shrimp (6) A La Carte
Veggies A La Carte
Flour Tortilla (3) A La Carte
Corn Tortilla (3) A La Carte
Taco Beef A La Carte
Taco Chicken A La Carte
Burrito Beef A La Carte
Burrito Chicken A La Carte
Quesadilla A La Carte
Enchiladas A La Carte
Chile Relleno A La Carte
Tostada A La Carte
Extra chips
Extra salsa
Fajitas
Come in and enjoy!
