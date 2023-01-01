Tampa Bay Brewing Company - Westchase 13937 Monroe's Business Park
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Opened in 2014, our Westchase production brewery and eatery is the heart of TBBC's brewing operation with a 30BBL, 4 vessel brewhouse, high-speed canning line, and over 1,110BBL of fermentation tank space (~280,000 pints). The taproom features 24 constantly rotating taps and a large outdoor patio with fire pits and a covered bar. The full-service eatery specializes in beer-infused and locally influenced fare.
Location
13937 Monroe's Business Park, Tampa Bay, FL 33635
