Tampa Bay Brewing Company - Westchase 13937 Monroe's Business Park

Restaurant info

Opened in 2014, our Westchase production brewery and eatery is the heart of TBBC's brewing operation with a 30BBL, 4 vessel brewhouse, high-speed canning line, and over 1,110BBL of fermentation tank space (~280,000 pints). The taproom features 24 constantly rotating taps and a large outdoor patio with fire pits and a covered bar. The full-service eatery specializes in beer-infused and locally influenced fare.