  • Home
  • /
  • Tampa
  • /
  • Tampa Bay Brewing Company - Westchase - 13937 Monroe's Business Park
A map showing the location of Tampa Bay Brewing Company - Westchase 13937 Monroe's Business ParkView gallery

Tampa Bay Brewing Company - Westchase 13937 Monroe's Business Park

review star

No reviews yet

13937 Monroe's Business Park

Tampa Bay, FL 33635

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

FRIED PICKLES

$9.00

CHIPS, SALSA, & QUESO

$11.00

FISH SPREAD

$14.00

BREW HOUSE PRETZEL

$10.00

FL SMOKED WINGS

$14.00

CIDER WINGS

$14.00

CHEESE & ALE DIP

$10.00

SEASONAL HUMMUS

$10.00

SMALL PLATES

FL FRY BASKET

$17.00

DRUNKEN SHRIMP

$14.00

ISLAND SHRIMP

$13.00

CANTONESE CALAMARI

$13.00

CRAB & SHRIMP CAKE

$15.00

CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.00

SESAME TUNA

$14.00

SOUPS & SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

GREEK SALAD

$10.00

BUTCHERS CHILI

$6.00+

BEER CHEESE SOUP

$5.00+

ONION SOUP

$5.00+

SOUP OF DAY

$5.00+

HANDHELDS

BREWHOUSE BURGER

$13.00

TATANKA BURGER

$16.00

THE BOMB

$15.00

BADASS BURGER

$18.00

BLACKENED GROUPER

$22.00

SMOKEHOUSE CHICKEN

$14.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$13.00

TURKEY CLUB

$12.00

ENTREES

SMOKED BRISKET

$21.00

GRILLED SALMON

$24.00

SHEPHERDS PIE

$12.00

FISH & CHIPS

$15.00

MEATLOAF

$16.00

PIZZA & CALZONES

NY CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

BIANCA

$13.00

WILD MUSHROOM

$13.00

BREWERS CHOICE

$14.00

DO I AMUSE YOU

$14.00

BYO CALZONE

$12.00

DESSERTS

APPLE CRISP

$7.00

KEY LIME PIE

$8.00

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

PEANUT BUTTER EXPLOSION

$8.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$3.00

BROCCOLI

$3.00

GREEN BEANS

$3.00

RED BEANS & RICE

$5.00+

WHITE CHEDDAR MASH

$5.00

SIDE OF FRUIT

$3.00

SIDE OF CHIPS

$2.00

SIDE OF CIABATTA BREAD

$2.00

SIDE OF NAAN BREAD

$1.50

SIDE OF CRACKERS

$1.00

SIDE OF CELERY

$1.00

SIDE OF CARROTS

$1.00

CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

HAMBURGER PATTY

$6.00

SIDE DRESSINGS

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

SIDE BLEU CHEESE DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

SIDE RUSSIAN DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE GREEK DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE BALSAMIC VIN

$0.50

SIDE OIL & VIN

$0.50

SIDE WING SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE BEERBQ

$0.50

SIDE WARTHOG BBQ

$0.50

SIDE MANGO HABANERO

$0.50

SIDE HELL FIRE

$0.50

SIDE BOMB SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE FIRE CRACKER SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE TARTAR

$0.50

SIDE HABANERO TARTAR

$0.50

SIDE PRETZEL MUSTARD

$0.50

SIDE PRETZEL CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE COCKTAIL SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE MARINARA

$1.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.50Out of stock

SIDE SHREDDED CHEESE

$0.50

KIDS MENU

KIDS TENDERS

$7.00

PB & J

$6.00

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$7.00

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$8.50

KIDS ICE CREAM

$3.00

SPECIALS

SWEET & SOUR STICKY RIBS

$16.00

FILET MEDALLIONS

$26.00

SURF-N-TURF

$27.00

BEER

OLD ELEPHANT FOOT

$7.00+

TRUE BLONDE

$7.00+

GET TO THE CHOPPA 2

$7.50+

FLORIDA BOCK

$7.50+

AUTUMN SAISON

$7.50+

MOOSEKILLER

$7.50+

NOBLE GOLD

$7.00+

VETERANS IMPERIAL RED IPA

$7.50+

THE FRUIT IS: GENTLENESS

$8.00+

DIRTY LITTLE DUNKEL

$7.50+

BEVIAMO

$7.00+

PSYCHO SWAMP SAFARI

$7.50+

IMPERIAL GGW

$8.00+

TWEED JACKET CLUB

$7.50+

FLORIDA CAN RECOVER

$7.50+

CHOCOLATE & COFFEE STOUT

$7.50+

HOP SILO 20

$8.00+

SAME STATION

$7.50+

FLOWER SOUR

$8.00+Out of stock

OKTOBERFEST

$7.00+

PEPPERMINT PORTER

$7.50+

DC LIME

$7.00+

RED EYE AMBER

$7.00+

REEF DONKEY

$7.00+

KEY LIME PIE CAN

$8.00Out of stock

HOP SILO 19 CAN

$8.00

OMISSION PALE ALE

$6.00

WINE & CIDER

CHARDONNAY

$10.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

RIESLING

$10.00

SAV BLANC

$13.00

PROSECCO SPLIT

$13.00

CABERNET

$13.00

MALBEC

$10.00

PINOT NOIR

$11.00Out of stock

RED BLEND

$12.00

WOODCHUCK AMBER

$6.00

ELDERBERRY CIDER

$6.00Out of stock

PUMPKIN CIDER

$6.00

PIRATE PUNCH CIDER

$6.00

LIQUOR

WHEATLEY

$7.25+

ABSOLUT

$8.00+

BE RUBY RED

$8.00+

GREY GOOSE

$10.00+

KETEL CITRON

$9.00+

KETEL ONE

$9.00+

TITOS

$8.50+

BOMBAY SAPHIRRE

$8.00+

BOTONIST

$12.00+

EMPRESS 1908

$12.00+

GREY WHALE

$10.00+

HENDRICKS

$10.00+

TANQUERAY

$8.00+

WELL GIN

$7.25+

BACARDI 8

$10.00+

BACARDI DRAGONBERRY

$8.00+

BACARDI LIMON

$8.00+

BACARDI SUPERIOR

$8.00+

CACHACA

$8.00+

CAPTAIN COCONUT

$8.00+

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$8.00+

CAPTAIN SLICED APPLE

$8.00+

MALIBU COCONUT

$8.00+

MERMAID RUM

$9.00+

MYERS DARK

$8.00+

PALMERS SILVER

$8.00+

PALMERS SPECIAL

$8.00+

PALMERS SPICED

$8.00+

PAPA PILAR DARK

$10.00+

RON ZACAPA

$9.00+

WELL RUM

$7.25+

1800 SILVER

$9.00+

21 SEEDS HIBISCUS

$8.00+

813 BLANCO

$12.50+

813 REPO

$13.00+

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$12.00+

CASAMIGOS REPO

$14.00+

CUERVO GOLD

$8.00+

DON JULIO REPO

$12.00+

PATRON SILVER

$10.00+

TANTEO JALAPENO

$10.00+

WELL TEQUILA

$7.25+

BRUICHLADDICH

$16.00+

BRUNNAHABHAIN

$11.00+

DEWARS

$9.00+Out of stock

GLENFIDDICH 12 YR

$12.00+

GLENFIDDICH 14 YR

$14.00+

GLENFIDDICH 15 YR

$16.00+

GLENLIVET 14YR

$16.00+

GLENMORANGIE X

$10.00+

JOHNNIE WALKER RYE

$10.00+

JW BLACK 12 YR

$11.00+

LAGAVULIN 16 YR

$18.00+

MCCALLAN 12 YR

$16.00+

MCCALLAN 18 YR

$65.00

MONKEY SHOULDER

$10.00+

WELL SCOTCH

$7.25

ANGELS ENVY

$12.00+

BASIL HAYDEN

$12.00+

BLADE & BOW

$14.00+

BLANTONS

$16.00+

BREAKER

$12.00+

BUFFALO TRACE

$9.00+

BULLEIT

$10.00+

BULLEIT RYE

$10.00+

CANADIAN CLUB

$8.00+

CROWN APPLE

$9.00+

CROWN ROYAL

$9.00+

EAGLE RARE

$11.00+

EH TAYLOR

$15.00+

ELIJAH CRAIG

$10.00+

ELIJAH CRAIG RYE

$12.00+

FIREBALL

$8.00+

GENTLEMAN JACK

$10.00+

GREEN BRIER SMASH

$8.00+

HORSE SOLDIER STRAIGHT

$11.00+

JACK DANIELS

$8.00+

JACK FIRE

$8.00+

JACK HONEY

$8.00+

JACK RYE

$8.00+

JAMESON

$8.50+

JIM BEAM

$8.00+

JIM BEAM BLACK

$9.00+

KNOB CREEK

$10.00+

MAKERS MARK

$9.00+

PUNCHERS CHANCE

$9.00+

WELL WHISKEY

$7.25+

WOODFORD RESERVE

$10.00+Out of stock

AMARETTO

$7.25+

APEROL

$8.25+

AVERNA

$9.00+

BAILEYS

$8.00+

BLUE SWIFT COGNAC VSOP

$12.00+

BUTTERSHOTS

$6.25

FRANGELICO

$8.00+

GRAN GALLA

$8.00+

GRAND MA FLOATER

$4.50+

GRAND MARNIER

$9.50+

HENNESSEY

$10.00+

JAGERMEISTER

$8.00+

KAHLUA

$8.00+

NONINO

$10.00+

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$7.25+

SOUR APPLE

$6.25+

ST GERMAIN

$8.00

WELL BRANDY

$6.25+

CRAFT COCKTAILS

SPIKED PEACH TEA

$10.00

CARDAMOM COLLINS

$12.00

CARAMEL APPLE MULE

$11.00

CHOC OLD FASHION

$12.00

PALOMA DE LA PAZ

$11.00

WHITE SANGRIA

$10.00

RED SANGRIA

$10.00

COMMON COCKTAILS

APEROL SPRITZ

$11.00

BAHAMA MAMA

$10.00

BLACK RUSSIAN

$10.00

CAIPIRINHA

$10.00

DARK N STORMY

$10.00

FRENCH 75

$11.00

FUZZY NAVEL

$10.00

GREATFUL DEAD

$10.00

LONG BEACH TEA

$10.00

LONG ISLAND

$10.00

LONG ISLAND (BLUE)

$10.00

LONG ISLAND TOP SHELF

$13.00

MIMOSA

$13.00

MIND ERASER

$10.00

NEGRONI

$12.00

RUM RUNNER

$10.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$10.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$10.00

SHOTS/BOMBS

3 WISAMEN

$8.00

4 HORSEMAN

$9.00

APPLE SAUCE

$9.00

APPLEJACK

$8.00

B-52

$9.00

BAZOOKA JOE

$8.00

BLONDE SLUT

$8.50

BLOW JOB

$9.00

BLUE LEMON DROP

$8.00

BRASS BALLS

$8.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$8.00

DIRTY GIRL SCOUT

$8.00

DREAMSICLE

$8.00

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE

$8.00

GREEN TEA

$8.00

JAGER BOMB

$11.00

JOHNNY VEGAS

$11.00

KAMI KAZI SHOT

$8.00

LEMON DROP SHOT

OATMEAL COOKIE

$8.00

RED HEADED SLUT

$8.00

VEGAS BOMB

$11.00

WASHINGTON APPLE

$8.00

WATER MOCCASIN

$8.00

WHITE TEA

$8.00

4-PKS TO GO

REEF DONKEY 4 PK

$11.00

OLD ELEPHANT FOOT 4 PK

$11.00

PSYCO SWAMP 4 PK

$20.00

HOP SILO 20 4 PK

$20.00

FLORIDA CAN RECOVER 4 PK

$12.00

BEVIAMO 4 PK

$14.00

KEY LIME PIE IN THE FACE 4 PK

$20.00

MOOSEKILLER 4 PK

$14.00

HOP SILO 19 4 PK

$18.00

REEF DONKEY CASE

$55.00

OLD ELEPHANT CASE

$55.00

CROWLERS

TRUE BLONDE CROWLER

$13.00

RED EYE CROWLER

$13.00

DC LIME CROWLER

$13.00

FLORIDA BOCK CROWLER

$14.00

AUTUMN SAISON CROWLER

$14.00

VETERANS IMPERIAL CROWLER

$14.00

GET TO THE CHOPPA CROWLER

$14.00

DIRTY LITTLE DUNKEL CROWLER

$14.00

SAME STATION CROWLER

$14.00

TWEED JACKET CROWLER

$14.00

FLOWER SOUR CROWLER

$14.00

PEPPERMINT PORTER CROWLER

$14.00

OKTOBERFEST CROWLER

$13.00

CHOCOLATE & COFFEE STOUT CROWLER

$14.00

THE FRUIT IS: GENTLENESS CROWLER

$14.00

KEGS

KEG DEPOSIT

$30.00

CORE 1/6

$100.00

CORE 1/2

$200.00

TIER 1 1/6

$125.00

TIER 1 1/2

$250.00

TIER 2 1/6

$150.00

TIER 2 1/2

$300.00

TIER 3 1/6

$180.00

TIER 3 1/2

$360.00

HATS

TRUCKER BLACK

$22.00

TRUCKER BLK/WHITE

$22.00

TRUCKER RED/BLK

$22.00

TRUCKER GRAY/WHITE

$22.00

TRUCKER BLUE

$22.00

TRUCKER CAMO

$22.00

TRUCKER RED/WHT/BLUE

$22.00

TRUCKER HEATHER/BLACK

$22.00

TRUCKER HEATHER/WHT

$22.00

BEANIE

$15.00

FLEX CAMO

$25.00

FLEX BLACK

$25.00

FLEX GRAY

$22.00

STRAW TROPICAL

$35.00

STRAW REEF

$35.00

STRAW FL FLAG

$35.00

DAD HAT BEIGE

$22.00

DAD HAT RED

$22.00

SHIRTS

BIYF T

$25.00

OEF T

$25.00

BLACK REEF

$25.00

BLUE REED T

$25.00

CLOUDY DONKEY T

$25.00

TBBC BEER T

$25.00

BLACK W/ RED LOGO T

$25.00

BLUE W/ RED LOGO T

$25.00

BLACK W/ TAN LOGO T

$25.00

RED W/ WHITE LOGO T

$25.00

LS FISHING

$25.00

ZONGO T

$25.00

SPACE DONKEY

$25.00

GLASSWARE

PINT GLASS

$7.00

WILLI- REEF

$11.00

WILLI - CLOUDY

$11.00

WILLI - SPACE

$11.00

WILLI - DAY

$12.00

SET OF WILLI GLASSES

$40.00

BABF TASTER GLASS

$3.00

BABF 4 PK

$10.00

25TH ANNIVERSARY GLASS

$12.00

LADIES

FISHING TANK

$27.00

REEF LEGGINGS

$40.00

BLACK W/ GRADIENT T

$25.00

LUSH W/ GRADIENT T

$25.00

RB BLACK TANK

$22.00

RB RED TANK

$22.00

RB BLUE TANK

$22.00

RB LILAC TANK

$22.00

RB GREEN TANK

$22.00

HOODIES

RED /W BLACK HOODIE

$50.00

BLACK W/ RED HOODIE

$50.00

BLUE RD ZIP HOODIE

$50.00

BLACK TBBC PULLOVER HOODIE

$50.00

SWAG

BAR MAT

$20.00

BAR RAIL

$15.00

BRUMATE

$30.00+

CHEESE BOARD

$20.00

FANNY PACK - REEF DONKEY

$18.00

HOLIDAY BEER BUCKET

$14.00

KOOZIE - TBBC

$2.50

KOOZIE- REEF

$2.50

NECK GATOR

$12.00+

PATCHES 2 PK

$10.00

PONCHO

$5.00

STICKER

$2.50

STICKER 4 PK

$8.00

TAP HANDLE - OEF

$45.00

TAP HANDLE- REEF

$45.00

TIN TACKER - REEF

$20.00

TIN TACKER - TBBC

$20.00

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$2.95

DIET COKE

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

LEMONADE

$2.95

ROOT BEER

$2.95

CLUB SODA

$2.95

GINGER ALE

$2.95

SWEET TEA

$2.95

UNSWEET TEA

$2.95

REDBULL

$4.75

SF REDBULL

$4.75

FIJI WATER

$3.00

SAN PELLIGRINO

$3.75

COFFEE

$2.95

JUICE

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

KIDS

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Opened in 2014, our Westchase production brewery and eatery is the heart of TBBC's brewing operation with a 30BBL, 4 vessel brewhouse, high-speed canning line, and over 1,110BBL of fermentation tank space (~280,000 pints). The taproom features 24 constantly rotating taps and a large outdoor patio with fire pits and a covered bar. The full-service eatery specializes in beer-infused and locally influenced fare.

Location

13937 Monroe's Business Park, Tampa Bay, FL 33635

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Beach Bumz BBQ & More
orange starNo Reviews
107 Dunbar Avenue Oldsmar, FL 34677
View restaurantnext
Whiskey Wings Oldsmar
orange star4.2 • 1,000
4013 Tampa Rd Oldsmar, FL 34677
View restaurantnext
Beachwood Seafood Kitchen & Bar - 4022 Tampa Road
orange star4.3 • 1,090
4022 Tampa Rd Oldsmar, FL 34677
View restaurantnext
Flamestone Grill - Oldsmar - 4009 Tampa Rd
orange starNo Reviews
4009 Tampa Rd Oldsmar, FL 34677
View restaurantnext
Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery
orange star4.6 • 39
13830 W Hillsborough Ave Tampa, FL 33635
View restaurantnext
Surf Shack Coastal Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
12217 W Linebaugh Ave Tampa, FL 33626
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tampa Bay

Datz - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 10,790
2616 S MacDill Ave Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
Oxford Exchange
orange star4.6 • 3,263
420 West Kennedy Boulevard Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,748
3035 West Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Daily Eats
orange star4.0 • 2,251
901 South Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
The C House - Seminole Heights
orange star4.4 • 2,222
6005 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa Bay
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (174 restaurants)
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston