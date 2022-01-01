Restaurant header imageView gallery

Surf Shack Coastal Kitchen

12217 W Linebaugh Ave

Tampa, FL 33626

Order Again

Popular Items

TACO PLATE
Kids Chicken Tenders
Surfer Basket

Starters

Broiled Oysters

$14.95

(6) on the half shell broiled to a golden brown with our mix of parmesan, garlic and spice

Buffalo Eggrolls

$9.95

slow roasted chicken, jack cheese, buffalo sauce, chipotle, ranch for dipping

Cauliflower Wings

$9.95

buffalo, black ale bbq, or sweet asian, bleu cheese dressing, celery

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chips n Salsa

$1.95

Coconut Shrimp

$10.95

pina colada aioli for dipping

Devilled Crab Croquettes

$12.95

Dipping Trio

$10.95

Guacamole, queso, salsa, fried corn chips

Fresh Wings

$12.95+

buffalo, black ale bbq, or sweet asian, bleu cheese dressing, celery

Grouper Fingers

$10.95

battered and fried, bang bang sauce for dipping

Guacamole

$8.95

house recipe with cilantro garnish

Nachos

$10.95

fried corn chips, queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream

Old Bay Peel & Eats

$9.95

chilled 1/2 lb shrimp boiled in beer broth, Old Bay, cocktail sauce

Queso Blanco Dip

$6.95

housemade cheese dip served warm with fried corn chips

Raw Oysters (12)

$26.00

on the half shell, horseradish, cocktail sauce, lemon, crackers

Raw Oysters (6)

$14.00

on the half shell, horseradish, cocktail sauce, lemon, crackers

Steak a' dilla

$10.95Out of stock

giant double tort quesadilla, baby portabellas, sour cream, haystack onions, jack cheese

Salads & Soup

Tuna Poke Bowl

$13.95

marinated tuna, warm rice, wakami, red bells, cucumber, avocado, red onion, pickled ginger, sriracha mayo

Caribbean Cobb

$10.95

craft greens, caribbean bruschetta (pineapple & Red bells), jack cheese, avocado, cucumber, bacon, chipotle ranch

Taco Salad

$8.95

corn chips, shredded iceberg, black beans, jack cheese, pico, guacamole, chipotle ranch, sour cream

Side Salad

$3.95

craft greens, tomato, cucumber, choice of dressing

Side Caesar

$3.95

crisp romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan

Crab Chowder Cup

$5.95

creole style with corn and potatoes, crackers

Crab Chowder Bowl

$8.95

creole style with corn and potatoes, crackers

Large Garden Salad

$7.95

Large Caesar

$7.95

Main Course

Caribbean Grouper

$19.95

basted in tangy jerk sauce, caribbean bruschetta, black beans, citrus rice, plantains, cilantro lime aioli garnish

Chicken & Shrimp Basket

$15.95

Chicken Finger Basket

$11.95

hand cut marinated chicken, seasoned & fried, choice of sauces, jicama cilantro slaw, seasoned fries

Fish & Chips

$14.95

shock top beer battered cod, jicama citrus slaw, seasoned fries, tartar, malt vinegar

Fish & Chips Lil Less

$11.95

shock top beer battered cod, jicama citrus slaw, seasoned fries, tartar, malt vinegar

Fra Diavolo

$17.95Out of stock

Fried Oyster basket

$17.95

fries, jicama cilantro slaw, cocktail, lemon

Full Catch Basket

$18.95

fish n chips, coconut shrimp, fried oysters

Scampi

$17.95Out of stock

Snow Crab Legs

$25.95+

fries, jicama citrus slaw, drawn butter, crackers

Surfer Basket

$16.95

fish n chips, coconut shrimp, pina colada aioli

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.95

served piping hot with peppers, onions, and sizzle butter; includes tortillas, sour cream, pico, jack cheese, shredded lettuce

Steak Fajitas

$17.95

served piping hot with peppers, onions, and sizzle butter; includes tortillas, sour cream, pico, jack cheese, shredded lettuce

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.95

served piping hot with peppers, onions, and sizzle butter; includes tortillas, sour cream, pico, jack cheese, shredded lettuce

Fajitas Combo

$17.95

served piping hot with peppers, onions, and sizzle butter; includes tortillas, sour cream, pico, jack cheese, shredded lettuce

Handhelds

CAB Sandwich

$10.95

grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle ranch, brioche bun; choice of fries, jicama cilantro slaw, or fresh fruit.

Blackened Grouper Sandwich

$13.95

lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, dill tartar; choice of fries, jicama cilantro slaw, or fresh fruit.

Steak Burger

$11.95

house ground at our own B&B Chophouse, crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese; choice of fries, jicama cilantro slaw, or fresh fruit.

Black Ale BBQ Burger

$12.95

black ale bbq sauce, cheddar, bacon, haystack onions with lettuce, tomato and onion; choice of fries, jicama cilantro slaw, or fresh fruit.

Baja Burrito

$12.95

marinated chicken, jack cheese, black beans, citrus rice, avocado, sour cream, pico; choice of fries, jicama cilantro slaw, or fresh fruit.

Sunburn Steak Burrito

$13.95

steak, chimichurri sauce, spinach, jack cheese, citrus rice, chipotle ranch; choice of fries, jicama cilantro slaw, or fresh fruit.

Tacos

TACO PLATE

Dessert

Cookie Dough Canoles

$4.95Out of stock

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$4.95Out of stock

Sides

Shack Beans & Rice

$4.00

Citrus Rice

$3.00

Crab Cluster add on

$8.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Jicama Slaw

$3.00

Loaded Fries

$5.00

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Plantains

$3.00

Roasted Potatoes

$3.00

Shack Beans

$3.00

Side of Japs

$0.50

Side of Pico

$0.50

Side Sauce

$0.50+

Small Guac

$3.00

Small Queso

$3.00

Fountain Soda

Pepsi

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Mt Dew

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Un-Sweet

$2.75

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Choc Milk

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Kids Meals

Kids Taco

$3.95

Kids Fish n Chips

$4.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$3.95

Kids Burger

$4.45

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$3.95

Kids Mac n Cheese

$3.95

Kids Drink

1/2 & 1/2 Tea (Kids)

$1.50

Diet Pepsi (Kids)

$1.50

Dr Pepper (Kids)

$1.50

Ginger Ale (Kids)

$1.50

Juice (Kid)

$1.50

Lemonade (Kids)

$1.50

Milk (Kid)

$1.50

Mt Dew (Kids)

$1.50

Pepsi (Kids)

$1.50

Root Beer (Kids)

$1.50

Sierra Mist (Kids)

$1.50

Sweet Tea (Kids)

$1.50

Un-Sweet (Kids)

$1.50

Taco Bars

Catering Taco Bar for 10 ppl

$119.50

Fajita Bars

Catering Fajita Bar for 10 ppl

$129.50

Large Appetizers

Catering Chips & Salsa

$15.00

Catering Wings

$45.00

Catering Buffalo Eggrolls

$40.00

Large Salads & Soups

Catering Garden Salad

$45.00

Catering Caesar Salad

$45.00

Large Sides

Catering Citrus Rice

$25.00

Catering Shack Beans

$25.00

Catering Fresh Fruit

$25.00

Catering Jicama Citrus Slaw

$25.00

Catering Beverages

Gallon Sweet Tea

$10.00

Gallon Un Sweet Tea

$10.00

Gallon Water

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Gourmet Tacos, Casual Seafood, Daily Specials, Great Service

Website

Location

12217 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33626

Directions

