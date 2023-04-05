A map showing the location of El Ranchito Mexican Grill 4368 W Stone Dr-View gallery

Food Menu

Vegetariana

Vegetariano A

$6.99

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, and one bean tostada with cheese dip and red sauce.

Vegetariano B

$6.99

One chalupa, one cheese enchilada, rice and beans.

Vegetariano C

$6.99

One bean burrito, one quesadilla, and one chalupa:

Vegetariano D

$6.99

One cheese burrito, rice and beans.

Vegetariano E

$7.25

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, and one cheese quesadilla.

Vegetariano F

$9.99

VEGETARIAN FAJITAS. A light combination of fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, zucchini and broccoli. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Vegetariano G

$5.75

Rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Vegetariano H

$9.99

With grilled peppers, onions, broccoli, and mushrooms. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes,

Vegetariano I

$9.99

Filled with rice, beans, onions, bell pepper, broccoli, and mushrooms. Topped with cheese dip.

Nachos

Fajita Nachos

Your choice of meat cooked fajita-style with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers on a bed of nachos with rice, beans, topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese dip.

Grilled Nachos

$10.99

Fajita-style steak or chicken (no vegetables) and tortilla chips, topped with cheese dip.

Nachos Sinaloense

$10.99

Grilled chicken with chorizo over tortilia chips, topped with cheese dip.

Nachos Supreme

$7.99

Beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and quacamole with cheese loaded onto tortilla chips.

Shredded Pollo Nachos

$7.49

Shredded chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers over tortilla chips, topped with cheese dip.

Beef, Bean and Cheese Nachos

$6.49

Beef and Cheese Nacho

$7.25

Cheese Nachos

$5.50

Nachos Locos

$8.99

Ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole, With cheese dip loaded onto tortilla chips with pico de gallo on top.

Nanchos vegetales

$8.99

Dips

Cheese Dip

$3.50

Guacamole Dip

$3.50

Bean Dip

$3.99

Chorizo w Cheese Dip

$5.50

Ground Beef wi Cheese Dip

$4.99

Ranchito Dip

$5.50

Spinach and Cheese Dip

$4.50

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Tomatillo

$1.25

Shredded Cheese

$1.75

Aguacate

$2.99

Salads

Ranchito Salad

$10.49

A fried flour tortilla bowl filled with choice of chicken or steak, rice, grilled onion, bell peppers and mushrooms, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese dip.

Grilled Chicken or Steak Salad

$9.99

Served on a bed of lettuce with raw onion, bell peppers and tomatoes with a side of dressing.

Fajita Taco Salad

A fried flour tortilla bowl with your choice of grilled meat. Filled with beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Taco Salad

$6.49

A fried flour tortilla bowl with beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.

Tossed Salad

$2.99

Guacamole Salad

$2.50

Lechuga y tomate

$1.50

Crema Salad

$1.75

Pico,guaca and crema salad

$2.99

Desserts

Sopapilla

$2.50

Sopapilla w Ice Cream

$3.99

Ice Cream

$1.99

Fried Ice Cream

$3.99

Cheesecake

$3.79

Tres Leches Cake

$4.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Texana

$10.50

Cheese quesadilla stuffed with steak, chicken and shrimp cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Hawaiian Quesadilla

$10.99

Big quesadilla filled with chicken or steak cooked with pineapple, onions and jalapeños. Topped with cheese dip.

Quesadilla Camaron

$10.99

Cheese quesadilla stuffed with shrimp, cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla Verde

$7.99

Cheese quesadilla with choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, diced tomatoes and guacamole. Served with rice.

Quesadilla Ranchera

$11.50

Big quesadilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, onions and bell peppers, topped with cheese dip, Served with quacamole salad.

Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$10.99

Two fried tortillas with steak, onions, and cheese sauce. Served with rice, salad and sour cream.

Quesadilla Grande

$10.99

Big quesadilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, onions and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip.

Fajitas

Fajitas Chicken Pollo

$11.99

All fajitas are cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas,

Fajitas Steak

$12.49

Fajitas Mix

$12.49

Fajitas Texanas

$13.99

Fajitas Camaron

$13.99

Fajitas Mexicanas

$14.99

Chicken, steak and bacon cooked with onions, bell peppers and jalapeno peppers. Topped with shredded cheese and cilantro.

California Fajita

$15.99

Chicken, steak, shrimp, fish, and a shot of tequila then taken to your table with a fire flame (under server's supervision).

Hawaiian Fajita

$12.99

Chicken or steak cooked with pineapple, onions and jalapeño peppers, Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Fajita del Mar

$15.49

Grilled shrimp cooked with grilled onions and bell peppers, topped with (1) grilled tilapia, Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Fajitas Rancheras

$12.99

Chicken or steak cooked with grilled onions and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Fajitas Para Dos

Chicken

Arroz con

Grilled chicken topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and tortillas.

Pollo con papas

$10.49

French fries covered with grilled chicken and topped with cheese dip.

Pollo con camaron

$11.49

Grilled chicken and shrimp with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo encremado

$10.99

Grilled chicken mixed with cheese dip and sour cream. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo San Jose

$11.49

Grilled chicken, shrimp, spinach and squash, mixed with sour cream and cheese dip. Served with rice and tortillas.

Pollo Loco

$10.49

Two chicken breasts cooked with tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Served with guacamole, salad, rice, and beans.

Pollo a la Plancha

$12.49

Two grilled chicken breasts with onions, mushrooms and squash, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Pollo Ranchero

$10.99

Chicken breast topped with ranchero sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and tortillas.

Pollo Jalisco

$10.49

Grilled chicken cooked with onions and spicy tomatillo sauce topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Santa Fe

$11.49

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with mushrooms, spinach and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Pollo Fundido

$8.99

Two flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, deep-fried and topped with sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with rice and sour cream salad.

Pollo a la Piña

$13.99

Two grilled chicken breasts and shrimp, cooked with pineapples, mushrooms and onions, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Campestre

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast with grilled shrimp topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas,

El Sinaloense

$10.99

Grilled chicken and chorizo topped with cheese dip, Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

La Norteña

$11.99

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas,

Chori Pollo

$11.49

Two grilled chicken breasts and chorizo topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.

Milanesa de Pollo

$11.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and sour cream salad.

Pollo en Salsa Verde

$11.99

Grilled chicken cooked in green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Juanito Special

$10.99

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas.

Pollo La Loma

$11.49

Steak

Steak Ranchero

$13.99

10 oz T-bone steak, topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and flour tortillas.

Steak a la Tampiqueña

$13.99

10 oz T-bone steak, served with rice, beans, lettuce with sliced avocados, onions and tortillas.

Carne Asada

$13.50

Ribeye steak served with beans, salad, and three flour tortillas.

Steak Mexican Style

$13.99

10 oz T-bone steak cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans.

Steak Loco

$13.99

10 oz T-bone steak cooked with onions and served with fries.

Steak Vallarta

$15.50

10 oz T-bone steak topped with grilled shrimp and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tossed salad.

Chile Colorado

$10.49

Grilled steak in red sauce. Served with rice, beans, quacamole salad and tortillas.

Carne con Camaron

$11.99

Sliced grilled steak and shrimp topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Seafood

Camarones Rancheros

$11.99

Shrimp cooked with our special hot sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sliced avocado, and tortillas.

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$11.99

Shrimp grilled with garlic, butter, and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, sliced avocado, and tortillas.

El Ranchito

$11.99

Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers, and broccoli, Served with rice, beans, and tortillas,

Arroz con Camarones

$11.99

Grilled shrimp topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and tortillas.

Grilled Tilipia

$11.99

Tilapia served with rice, pico de gallo, avocado slices, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.

Cancun

$11.99

Grilled tilapia and shrimp. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, quacamole and tortillas.

Camaron la Loma

$11.99

Grilled shrimp with squash, onions, mushrooms, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice,

A La Carta

Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Grilled Steak

$5.99

Grilled Chorizo

$4.99

Grilled Shrimp (8)

$5.99

Grilled bell peppers

$2.49

Grilled onions

$2.49

Grilled Jalapeños

$1.99

Orden Arroz

$2.25

Orden Frijol

$2.25

Orden Arroz Grande

$4.50

Orden Frijol Grande

$4.50

Orden Arroz Y Frijol

$4.50

Rice w Cheese Dip

$3.49

Tortillas Corn

$0.99

Tortillas Flour

$0.99

Enchilada

$2.35

Beef, chicken or cheese

Chile relleno

$3.29

Tostaguac

$3.29

Chicken Tostada

$3.29

Beef Tostada

$3.29

Hard Taco

$1.99

(3) Hard Taco

$5.99

Soft Taco

$2.25

(3) Soft Taco

$6.49

Cheese Quesadillas

$2.35

Quesadillas Rellenas

$3.49

Quesadillas Mushrooms

$3.49

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$4.99

With cheese (no vegetables)

Steak Quesadilla

$4.99

With cheese (no vegetables)

Quesadilla Supremas

$7.49

Beef, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatces.

Tamal

$2.99

Burrito

$3.99

(2) Burrito

$7.49

(1) Taco de Asada

$3.50

Specialties

Orden Tacos de Asada

$9.99

Three corn tortilla tacos filled with strips of your French fries covered with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, choice of meat:

Molcajete Especial

$15.50

A hot lava rock heaped with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo, Cooked with onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese, on top. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Super Grill

$13.99

Chicken breast, ribeye steak and chorizo, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and flour tortillas.

Parillada

$13.99

Grilled steak, chicken and chorizo cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Super Mexico

$10.49

Grilled chicken or steak topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Mexican Cheese

$10.99

MEXICAN CHEESE STEAK, CHICKEN OR SHRIMP Two soft tortillas filled with thinly sliced steak or chicken cooked with grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, quacamole, tomatoes and rice.

Papas Fajitas

$10.99

French fries covered with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, choice of meat: onions and bell peppers, topped with cheese dip

Taquitos Mexicanos

$7.99

Four fried corn taquitos: two beef and two chicken. Topped Served with rice, beans and tomatillo sauce with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Texas Grilled Dish

$12.99

(No vegetables) Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp A hot lava rock heaped with grilled topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo, and flour tortillas.

El Ranchito Especial

$12.99

A little of everything! One of each: chalupa, chile relleno ,beef taco, enchilada and burrito. Served with rice and beans.

Chile Verde

$11.99

Shredded pork in green sauce served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.

Carnitas

$11.99

Pork with grilled onions, Served with rice, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Flautas

$7.99

Three tightly rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef and deep fried. Served with quacamole salad and rice.

Combination Dinners

Combo

$7.49

Combo

$7.99

Burritos

Burritos Mexicanos

$7.99

Two burritos choice of beef tips or chicken. Topped with mild sauce, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and beans

Big Burrito

Cooked fajita-style with onions, and bell peppers along with rice and beans all inside a big flour tortilla. Topped with cheese dip.

Burritos Jalisco (2)

$10.49

(2) Steak or chicken burritos with cheese dip. Topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.

Especial la Casa

$8.99

Two beef tip or chicken burritos topped with cheese dip.

Big Burrito Hawaii

$10.99

Chicken or steak cooked with pineapple, onions and jalapeño pepper. Served with rice and beans inside. Topped with cheese dip.

Big Burrito Sinaloense

$10.99

Grilled chicken with chorizo. Served with rice and beans inside, Topped with cheese dip.

Big Burrito Carnitas

$11.49

Fried chunks oft pork cooked with grilled onions. Served wtih rice and beans topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese dip and pico de gallo.

Fried Chicken Burrito

$8.99

Two burritos with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese and mild sauce. Served with beans.

Fried Beef Burrito

$8.99

Two burritos with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese and mild sauce. Served with beans.

Burritos Tipicos

$8.99

Two beef tip or shredded chicken burritos topped with shredded cheese, mild sauce, guacamole salad. Served with beans.

Burrito Deluxe

$8.49

Two combination burritos: one chicken with beans and one beef with beans. Topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Special Burrito

$6.49

One beef tip burrito topped with mild sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.

Especial La Casa Frito

$10.49

Chimichangas

Fajita Chimichanga

$10.99

One fried flour tortilla (10 inches) filled with bell peppers, onions and your choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp. Topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream tomatoes and beans.

Chicken Chimichanga

$9.49

Two fried flour tortillas filled with beef tips or shredded chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.

Beef Chimichanga

$9.49

Two fried flour tortillas filled with beef tips or shredded chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.

Chimichanga Ranchito

$10.99

Grilled chicken, steak or pork chimichanga, one fried flour tortilla (10 inches) without vegetables, Filled with cheese, beans and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Super Rancheras

$9.99

(5) Different enchiladas: one beef, one chicken, one beef tip, one bean, and one cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Enchilas Supremas

$9.29

Supreme combination consisting of one chicken, one bean, one cheese, and one beef enchilada: Topped with ranchero sauce shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream,

Yolandas

$8.49

Three chicken enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Enchiladas Ranchito

$10.99

Topped with ranchero sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Kids Menu

Kids # 1

$4.99

CHOICE OF TACO OR ENCHILADA Served with rice and beans,

Kids # 2

$4.99

TACO AND ENCHILADA

Kids # 3

$4.99

MEXICAN HAMBURGER Served with fries.

Kids # 4

$4.99

CHEESE OUESADILLA Served with rice.

Kids # 5

$4.99

TACO SALAD A crispy flour tortilla with beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream.

Kids # 6

$4.99

ONE BURRITO AND ONE TACO

Kids # 7

$4.99

CHICKEN NUGGETS Served with fries.

Kids # 8

$4.99

CHIMICHANGA One beef or chicken chimichanga topped with cheese dip. Served with rice.

Kids # 9

$5.99

KIDS A.C.P 5.99 Grilled chicken with cheese dip served with rice,

Adult Extra

$1.00

TO-GO

(((((TO-GO)))))

$0.40

Chips

$1.25+

Salsa

$1.25+

Cheese Dip

$3.50+

Guacamole

$3.50+

Crema

$1.25+

Pico de Gallo

$1.50+

Tomatillo

$1.25+

Agregar/add-on

Extra Queso Dip

$1.79

Extra Guacamole

$1.79

Extra Crema

$0.89

Extra Tomate

$0.89

Extra Camaron (5)

$2.99

Extra Grill Steak

$3.75

Extra Grill Pollo

$3.75

Extra Chorizo

$1.99

Extra Tomate Frito

$0.99

Extra Cebolla Frita

$1.69

Extra Bell Frito

$1.69

Extra Pina frita

$1.75

Extra Jalapeno frito

$1.00

Extra Calabaza Frita

$1.69

Extra Spinacha

$1.69

Extra Chile y Cebolla

$2.25

Extra Brocoli

$1.69

Extra Hongo

$1.69

Cheese en Arroz

$1.79

Extra Queso Rallado

$1.25

Extra Jalapeno fresco

$1.25

Extra Cebolla Fresca

$1.29

Extra Lettuce

$1.00

Extra Carne Molida

$2.99

Extra Pico

$1.00

Extra Cilandro

$1.00

Beverage Menu

Sodas

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Mello Yello

$2.49

Mr Pibb

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Water

Iced Tea

$2.29

Milk

$2.19

Jarritos

$2.50

Coke bottle

$2.75

Margaritas

10oz Texas Marg

$5.29

16oz Texas Marg

$7.49

Jumbo Texas Marg

$10.49

Monster Texas Marg

$13.99

1/2 Pitcher Texas Marga

$12.99

Pitcher Texas Margarita

$22.99

10oz Reg Marg

$4.50

16oz Reg Marg

$6.99

Jumbo Reg Marg

$8.99

Monster Reg Marg

$11.99

Half Pitcher Reg Marg

$10.99

Pitcher Reg Mar

$19.99

10oz Marg

$4.99

16oz Marg

$7.49

Jumbo Marg

$9.49

Monster Marg

$14.99

Pitcher Margarita

$22.00

Bottled Beer

Import Bottle Beer

$3.99

Domestic Bottle Beer

$3.25

Draft Beer

Imported 20oz Draft

$4.25

Imported 27oz Draft

$5.99

Imported 32oz Draft

$6.75

Imported Pitcher Draft

$10.99

Domestic 20oz Draft

$3.50

Domestic 27oz Draft

$4.99

Domestic 32oz Draft

$5.50

Domestic Pitcher Draft

$9.50

Imported 20oz Draft

$4.25

Imported 27oz Draft

$5.99

Imported 32oz Draft

$6.75

Imported Pitcher Draft

$10.99

Domestic 20oz Draft

$3.50

Domestic 27oz Draft

$4.99

Domestic 32oz Draft

$5.50

Domestic Pitcher Draft

$9.50

Wine

Yago Sangria

$4.99

Rose

$4.99

Chablis

$4.99

Shooters

Tequila Shot

$3.50

Vodka Shot

$3.50

Gin Shot

$3.50

Rum Shot

$3.50

Captain Morgan Shot

$3.50

Patron Añejo Shot

$6.99

Patron Reposado Shot

$6.50

Patron Silver Shot

$5.99

Don Julio Añejo Shot

$6.99

Don Julio Reposado Shot

$6.50

Don Julio Silver Shot

$5.99

1800 Añejo Shot

$5.99

1800 Reposado Shot

$4.99

1800 Tequila Shot

$4.99

Jose Cuervo Gold Shot

$4.75

Jack Daniels Shot

$4.50

Jim Beam Shot

$4.99

Crown Royal Shot

$4.99

Bacardi Shot

$3.99

Avion Cristalino

$14.99

Gran Patron

$19.99

Top Shelf Tequila

$6.50

House Cocktails

Tequila Sunrise

$5.25+

Salty Dog

$5.25+

Vodka Tonic

$5.25+

Gin Tonic

$5.25+

Screwdriver

$5.25+

White Russian

$5.25+

Amaretto Sour

$5.25+

Whiskey Sour

$5.25+

Jack Daniels Coke

$5.25+

Canadian Club Coke

$5.25+

Vodka Cranberry

$5.25+

Vodka Orange

$5.25+

Daiquiri

$5.25+

Fuzzy Navel

$5.25+

7&7

$5.25+

Long Island Iced Tea

$5.25+

Bahama Mama

$5.25+

Sex on the Beach

$5.25+

Blue Motorcycle

$5.25+

Liquid Marijuana

$5.25+

Antifreeze

$5.25+

Cosmopolitan

$5.25+

Bay Breeze

$5.25+

Bacardi Coke

$5.25+

Michelada

Michelada Bottle

$10.50

Michelada Barrill

$8.99

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4368 W Stone Dr-, Kingsport, TN 37660

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

