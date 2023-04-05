El Ranchito Mexican Grill 4368 W Stone Dr-
4368 W Stone Dr-
Kingsport, TN 37660
Food Menu
Vegetariana
Vegetariano A
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, and one bean tostada with cheese dip and red sauce.
Vegetariano B
One chalupa, one cheese enchilada, rice and beans.
Vegetariano C
One bean burrito, one quesadilla, and one chalupa:
Vegetariano D
One cheese burrito, rice and beans.
Vegetariano E
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, and one cheese quesadilla.
Vegetariano F
VEGETARIAN FAJITAS. A light combination of fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, zucchini and broccoli. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Vegetariano G
Rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Vegetariano H
With grilled peppers, onions, broccoli, and mushrooms. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes,
Vegetariano I
Filled with rice, beans, onions, bell pepper, broccoli, and mushrooms. Topped with cheese dip.
Nachos
Fajita Nachos
Your choice of meat cooked fajita-style with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers on a bed of nachos with rice, beans, topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese dip.
Grilled Nachos
Fajita-style steak or chicken (no vegetables) and tortilla chips, topped with cheese dip.
Nachos Sinaloense
Grilled chicken with chorizo over tortilia chips, topped with cheese dip.
Nachos Supreme
Beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and quacamole with cheese loaded onto tortilla chips.
Shredded Pollo Nachos
Shredded chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers over tortilla chips, topped with cheese dip.
Beef, Bean and Cheese Nachos
Nachos Frijoles
Beef and Cheese Nacho
Cheese Nachos
Nachos Locos
Ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole, With cheese dip loaded onto tortilla chips with pico de gallo on top.
Nanchos vegetales
Dips
Salads
Ranchito Salad
A fried flour tortilla bowl filled with choice of chicken or steak, rice, grilled onion, bell peppers and mushrooms, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese dip.
Grilled Chicken or Steak Salad
Served on a bed of lettuce with raw onion, bell peppers and tomatoes with a side of dressing.
Fajita Taco Salad
A fried flour tortilla bowl with your choice of grilled meat. Filled with beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Taco Salad
A fried flour tortilla bowl with beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.
Tossed Salad
Guacamole Salad
Lechuga y tomate
Crema Salad
Pico,guaca and crema salad
Desserts
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Texana
Cheese quesadilla stuffed with steak, chicken and shrimp cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Hawaiian Quesadilla
Big quesadilla filled with chicken or steak cooked with pineapple, onions and jalapeños. Topped with cheese dip.
Quesadilla Camaron
Cheese quesadilla stuffed with shrimp, cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla Verde
Cheese quesadilla with choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, diced tomatoes and guacamole. Served with rice.
Quesadilla Ranchera
Big quesadilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, onions and bell peppers, topped with cheese dip, Served with quacamole salad.
Cheesesteak Quesadilla
Two fried tortillas with steak, onions, and cheese sauce. Served with rice, salad and sour cream.
Quesadilla Grande
Big quesadilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, onions and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip.
Fajitas
Fajitas Chicken Pollo
All fajitas are cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas,
Fajitas Steak
Fajitas Mix
Fajitas Texanas
Fajitas Camaron
Fajitas Mexicanas
Chicken, steak and bacon cooked with onions, bell peppers and jalapeno peppers. Topped with shredded cheese and cilantro.
California Fajita
Chicken, steak, shrimp, fish, and a shot of tequila then taken to your table with a fire flame (under server's supervision).
Hawaiian Fajita
Chicken or steak cooked with pineapple, onions and jalapeño peppers, Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Fajita del Mar
Grilled shrimp cooked with grilled onions and bell peppers, topped with (1) grilled tilapia, Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Fajitas Rancheras
Chicken or steak cooked with grilled onions and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Fajitas Para Dos
Chicken
Arroz con
Grilled chicken topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and tortillas.
Pollo con papas
French fries covered with grilled chicken and topped with cheese dip.
Pollo con camaron
Grilled chicken and shrimp with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo encremado
Grilled chicken mixed with cheese dip and sour cream. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo San Jose
Grilled chicken, shrimp, spinach and squash, mixed with sour cream and cheese dip. Served with rice and tortillas.
Pollo Loco
Two chicken breasts cooked with tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Served with guacamole, salad, rice, and beans.
Pollo a la Plancha
Two grilled chicken breasts with onions, mushrooms and squash, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Pollo Ranchero
Chicken breast topped with ranchero sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and tortillas.
Pollo Jalisco
Grilled chicken cooked with onions and spicy tomatillo sauce topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Santa Fe
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with mushrooms, spinach and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Pollo Fundido
Two flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, deep-fried and topped with sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with rice and sour cream salad.
Pollo a la Piña
Two grilled chicken breasts and shrimp, cooked with pineapples, mushrooms and onions, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Campestre
Grilled chicken breast with grilled shrimp topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas,
El Sinaloense
Grilled chicken and chorizo topped with cheese dip, Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
La Norteña
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas,
Chori Pollo
Two grilled chicken breasts and chorizo topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
Milanesa de Pollo
Breaded chicken breast topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and sour cream salad.
Pollo en Salsa Verde
Grilled chicken cooked in green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Juanito Special
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas.
Pollo La Loma
Steak
Steak Ranchero
10 oz T-bone steak, topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and flour tortillas.
Steak a la Tampiqueña
10 oz T-bone steak, served with rice, beans, lettuce with sliced avocados, onions and tortillas.
Carne Asada
Ribeye steak served with beans, salad, and three flour tortillas.
Steak Mexican Style
10 oz T-bone steak cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans.
Steak Loco
10 oz T-bone steak cooked with onions and served with fries.
Steak Vallarta
10 oz T-bone steak topped with grilled shrimp and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tossed salad.
Chile Colorado
Grilled steak in red sauce. Served with rice, beans, quacamole salad and tortillas.
Carne con Camaron
Sliced grilled steak and shrimp topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Seafood
Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp cooked with our special hot sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sliced avocado, and tortillas.
Camarones al mojo de ajo
Shrimp grilled with garlic, butter, and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, sliced avocado, and tortillas.
El Ranchito
Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers, and broccoli, Served with rice, beans, and tortillas,
Arroz con Camarones
Grilled shrimp topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and tortillas.
Grilled Tilipia
Tilapia served with rice, pico de gallo, avocado slices, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.
Cancun
Grilled tilapia and shrimp. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, quacamole and tortillas.
Camaron la Loma
Grilled shrimp with squash, onions, mushrooms, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice,
A La Carta
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Steak
Grilled Chorizo
Grilled Shrimp (8)
Grilled bell peppers
Grilled onions
Grilled Jalapeños
Orden Arroz
Orden Frijol
Orden Arroz Grande
Orden Frijol Grande
Orden Arroz Y Frijol
Rice w Cheese Dip
Tortillas Corn
Tortillas Flour
Enchilada
Beef, chicken or cheese
Chile relleno
Tostaguac
Chicken Tostada
Beef Tostada
Hard Taco
(3) Hard Taco
Soft Taco
(3) Soft Taco
Cheese Quesadillas
Quesadillas Rellenas
Quesadillas Mushrooms
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
With cheese (no vegetables)
Steak Quesadilla
With cheese (no vegetables)
Quesadilla Supremas
Beef, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatces.
Tamal
Burrito
(2) Burrito
(1) Taco de Asada
Specialties
Orden Tacos de Asada
Three corn tortilla tacos filled with strips of your French fries covered with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, choice of meat:
Molcajete Especial
A hot lava rock heaped with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo, Cooked with onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese, on top. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Super Grill
Chicken breast, ribeye steak and chorizo, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and flour tortillas.
Parillada
Grilled steak, chicken and chorizo cooked with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Super Mexico
Grilled chicken or steak topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Mexican Cheese
MEXICAN CHEESE STEAK, CHICKEN OR SHRIMP Two soft tortillas filled with thinly sliced steak or chicken cooked with grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, quacamole, tomatoes and rice.
Papas Fajitas
French fries covered with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, choice of meat: onions and bell peppers, topped with cheese dip
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four fried corn taquitos: two beef and two chicken. Topped Served with rice, beans and tomatillo sauce with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Texas Grilled Dish
(No vegetables) Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp A hot lava rock heaped with grilled topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo, and flour tortillas.
El Ranchito Especial
A little of everything! One of each: chalupa, chile relleno ,beef taco, enchilada and burrito. Served with rice and beans.
Chile Verde
Shredded pork in green sauce served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
Carnitas
Pork with grilled onions, Served with rice, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Flautas
Three tightly rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef and deep fried. Served with quacamole salad and rice.
Combination Dinners
Burritos
Burritos Mexicanos
Two burritos choice of beef tips or chicken. Topped with mild sauce, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and beans
Big Burrito
Cooked fajita-style with onions, and bell peppers along with rice and beans all inside a big flour tortilla. Topped with cheese dip.
Burritos Jalisco (2)
(2) Steak or chicken burritos with cheese dip. Topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
Especial la Casa
Two beef tip or chicken burritos topped with cheese dip.
Big Burrito Hawaii
Chicken or steak cooked with pineapple, onions and jalapeño pepper. Served with rice and beans inside. Topped with cheese dip.
Big Burrito Sinaloense
Grilled chicken with chorizo. Served with rice and beans inside, Topped with cheese dip.
Big Burrito Carnitas
Fried chunks oft pork cooked with grilled onions. Served wtih rice and beans topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese dip and pico de gallo.
Fried Chicken Burrito
Two burritos with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese and mild sauce. Served with beans.
Fried Beef Burrito
Two burritos with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese and mild sauce. Served with beans.
Burritos Tipicos
Two beef tip or shredded chicken burritos topped with shredded cheese, mild sauce, guacamole salad. Served with beans.
Burrito Deluxe
Two combination burritos: one chicken with beans and one beef with beans. Topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Special Burrito
One beef tip burrito topped with mild sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
Especial La Casa Frito
Chimichangas
Fajita Chimichanga
One fried flour tortilla (10 inches) filled with bell peppers, onions and your choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp. Topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream tomatoes and beans.
Chicken Chimichanga
Two fried flour tortillas filled with beef tips or shredded chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
Beef Chimichanga
Two fried flour tortillas filled with beef tips or shredded chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
Chimichanga Ranchito
Grilled chicken, steak or pork chimichanga, one fried flour tortilla (10 inches) without vegetables, Filled with cheese, beans and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Super Rancheras
(5) Different enchiladas: one beef, one chicken, one beef tip, one bean, and one cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Enchilas Supremas
Supreme combination consisting of one chicken, one bean, one cheese, and one beef enchilada: Topped with ranchero sauce shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream,
Yolandas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Ranchito
Topped with ranchero sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Kids Menu
Kids # 1
CHOICE OF TACO OR ENCHILADA Served with rice and beans,
Kids # 2
TACO AND ENCHILADA
Kids # 3
MEXICAN HAMBURGER Served with fries.
Kids # 4
CHEESE OUESADILLA Served with rice.
Kids # 5
TACO SALAD A crispy flour tortilla with beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream.
Kids # 6
ONE BURRITO AND ONE TACO
Kids # 7
CHICKEN NUGGETS Served with fries.
Kids # 8
CHIMICHANGA One beef or chicken chimichanga topped with cheese dip. Served with rice.
Kids # 9
KIDS A.C.P 5.99 Grilled chicken with cheese dip served with rice,
Adult Extra
TO-GO
Agregar/add-on
Extra Queso Dip
Extra Guacamole
Extra Crema
Extra Tomate
Extra Camaron (5)
Extra Grill Steak
Extra Grill Pollo
Extra Chorizo
Extra Tomate Frito
Extra Cebolla Frita
Extra Bell Frito
Extra Pina frita
Extra Jalapeno frito
Extra Calabaza Frita
Extra Spinacha
Extra Chile y Cebolla
Extra Brocoli
Extra Hongo
Cheese en Arroz
Extra Queso Rallado
Extra Jalapeno fresco
Extra Cebolla Fresca
Extra Lettuce
Extra Carne Molida
Extra Pico
Extra Cilandro
Beverage Menu
Sodas
Margaritas
10oz Texas Marg
16oz Texas Marg
Jumbo Texas Marg
Monster Texas Marg
1/2 Pitcher Texas Marga
Pitcher Texas Margarita
10oz Reg Marg
16oz Reg Marg
Jumbo Reg Marg
Monster Reg Marg
Half Pitcher Reg Marg
Pitcher Reg Mar
10oz Marg
16oz Marg
Jumbo Marg
Monster Marg
Pitcher Margarita
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Imported 20oz Draft
Imported 27oz Draft
Imported 32oz Draft
Imported Pitcher Draft
Domestic 20oz Draft
Domestic 27oz Draft
Domestic 32oz Draft
Domestic Pitcher Draft
Imported 20oz Draft
Imported 27oz Draft
Imported 32oz Draft
Imported Pitcher Draft
Domestic 20oz Draft
Domestic 27oz Draft
Domestic 32oz Draft
Domestic Pitcher Draft
Shooters
Tequila Shot
Vodka Shot
Gin Shot
Rum Shot
Captain Morgan Shot
Patron Añejo Shot
Patron Reposado Shot
Patron Silver Shot
Don Julio Añejo Shot
Don Julio Reposado Shot
Don Julio Silver Shot
1800 Añejo Shot
1800 Reposado Shot
1800 Tequila Shot
Jose Cuervo Gold Shot
Jack Daniels Shot
Jim Beam Shot
Crown Royal Shot
Bacardi Shot
Avion Cristalino
Gran Patron
Top Shelf Tequila
House Cocktails
Tequila Sunrise
Salty Dog
Vodka Tonic
Gin Tonic
Screwdriver
White Russian
Amaretto Sour
Whiskey Sour
Jack Daniels Coke
Canadian Club Coke
Vodka Cranberry
Vodka Orange
Daiquiri
Fuzzy Navel
7&7
Long Island Iced Tea
Bahama Mama
Sex on the Beach
Blue Motorcycle
Liquid Marijuana
Antifreeze
Cosmopolitan
Bay Breeze
Bacardi Coke
Food Menu Online
Lunch Menu after 3
Express
Speedy Gonzales
One taco, one enchilada, and rice.
Lunch Special #1
One chile relleno, one taco, beans and guacamole salad.
Lunch Special #2
One beef burrito, rice and beans.
Lunch Special #3
One enchilada, one taco, rice and beans.
Lunch Special #4
One chile relleno, one taco, rice and beans.
Lunch Special #5
One burrito, taco and rice.
Lunch Special #6
One chalupa, one enchilada, rice and beans
Lunch Special #7
One chalupa, one chile relleno and rice.
Lunch Special #8
One burrito, one tamal and rice.
Lunch Special #9
Burrito, enchilada and rice,
Lunch Special #10
Enchilada, chalupa and cheese quesadilla.
Lunch Special #11
Two beef enchiladas, Served with rice,
Lunch Special #12
One cheese quesadilla filled with grilled chicken and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice.
Lunch Fajitas
Lunch Fajitas
A lunch-sized portion of our sizzling fajitas with onions and bell peppers and your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans and two tortillas Salad not included.
Lunch Hawaiian Fajita
Chicken or steak cooked with pineapple, onions, and jalapeños, Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Lunch Fajitas Rancheras
Steak fajitas with onions and jalapeños. Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and two flour tortillas.
Lunch Specialties
Huevos con Chorizo
Two scrambled eggs with chorizo served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Huevos a la Mexicana
Two eggs scrambled with onions, tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
Two ranch-style eggs topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
Burrito Roqueta
Burrito filled with your choice of chicken, steak or carnitas, topped with pico de gallo and cheese dip. Served with rice.
Half Especial de la Casa
One chicken or beef tips burrito topped with cheese dip.
Lunch Chimichanga
One fried flour tortillas filled with beef tips or shredded chicken, sautéed with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
Lunch Burrito Deluxe
Filled with beef tip or shredded chicken, Served with beans topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
Luch Fried burrito
Served with beans topped with mild sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes,
Beef Burrito
Served with beans topped with mild sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes,
Lunch Pollo Fundido
One flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and deep fried. Topped with sour cream and shredded cheese Served with rice and sour cream salad.
Special Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla, your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken (with veggies). Served with rice and beans. 6,49
Lunch Mexican Cheesesteak
One tortilla filled with thinly sliced steak or chicken cooked with grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and rice
Lunch Shrimpcheese
Fajita Quesadilla Lunch
Grilled chicken or steak cooked with onion and bell peppers. Served with rice.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4368 W Stone Dr-, Kingsport, TN 37660
Photos coming soon!