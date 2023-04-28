Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buddy's Mexican Grille

9001 Cameron Road

Austin, TX 78754

Choose Your Meal Starter

Bowl

Choose Your Build
Chicken Bowl

$7.75
Steak Bowl

$9.10
Picallo Bowl

$9.10
Barbacoa Bowl

$9.10
Fresh Veggies Bowl

$7.75

Al Pastor Bowl

$9.10

Carne Guisada Bowl

$9.10

Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$7.75
Steak Burrito

$9.10
Picadillo Burrito

$9.10
Barbacoa Burrito

$9.10
Fresh Veggie Burrito

$7.75

Al Pastor Burrito

$9.10

Carne Guisada Burrito

$9.10

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50
Steak Quesadilla

$9.85
Picadillo Quesadilla

$9.85
Barbacoa Quesadilla

$9.85
Fresh Veggie Quesadilla

$8.50

Carne Guisada Quesadilla

$9.85

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$9.85

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Salad

Chicken Salad

$7.75
Steak Salad

$9.10
Picadillo Salad

$9.10
Barbacoa Salad

$9.10
Fresh Veggie Salad

$7.75

Al Pastor Salad

$9.10

Carne Guisada Salad

$9.10

Taco (1)

Chicken Taco

$3.99

Steak Taco

$4.69

Picadillo Taco

$3.99

Barbacoa Taco

$4.69

Fresh Veggie Taco

$4.69

Al Pastor Taco

$4.69

Carne Guisada Taco

$4.69

Taco (2)

Chicken Taco

$7.75
Steak Taco

$9.10
Picadillo Taco

$9.10
Barbacoa Taco

$9.10
Fresh Veggies Taco

$7.75

Carne Guisada Taco

$9.10

Al Pastor Taco

$9.10

Refreshing Drinks

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.25
Jarritos

$2.89
Topo Chico

$2.59

32oz Fountain Drink

$2.79

Don't Forget Your Sides

Sides

Guacamole and Chips

$4.29
Guacamole and Chips LG

$7.69
Guacamole Side only

$2.69
Guacamole Side only LG

$5.29
Salsa and Chip

$2.29
Blanco Queso and Chips

$4.29
Blanco Queso and Chips LG

$7.69
Blanco Queso Side only

$2.69
Blanco Queso side only LG

$5.29

Jalepeno Popper 3pc

$2.49Out of stock

Jalepeno Popper 6pc

$4.95Out of stock

Chips

$2.29

Can't Forget Your Dessert

Desserts

Tres Leches Cake

$4.99
Flan

$2.89
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
