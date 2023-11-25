Elena's Estiatorio Bar & Lounge Elena's Estiatorio Bar & Grill
1333 North Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Catering & Family Style Packages
- Elena's Family Package
3 Types of Kebab ( Chicken Shish Kebab, Beef Lula & Beef Filet) , 10 Authentic Appetizers ( Beef Kofta, Cheese Fatayer, Falafel Appetizer, Hammos, Mutabbal, Tabbuleh, Muhammara, Labni & Sarma) ,Side of Rice and 1 Main Salad (Armenian Salad) , served family Style. Kebabs 8 oz. Per person.
- Elena's Veggie Collection
2 Types of Veggie Entree ( Stuffed Eggplant Moussaka & Veggie Sarma) , 7 Authentic Appetizers ( Cheese Fatayer, Falafel Appetizer, Hammos, Mutabbal, Tabbuleh, Muhammara & Labni) , Side of Rice and 1 Main Salad (Cabbage Salad) , served family Style.
- Ultimate Dinner Package
3 Kebabs (Chicken Breast, Chicken Lula or Beef Lula & Beef Filet) , 1 Specialty Kebab ( Choice of Laban Kebab or Pork Chops ) , 11 Authentic Appetizers ( , Beef Kofta, Cheese Fatayer, Falafel Meza, Shrimp Appetizer, Hammos, Mutabbal, Tabbuleh, Muhammara, Labni Sarma and Chikofta ) , 2 side dishes ( Rice & Bulgur Pilaf), 2 main salads ( Cabbage & Armenian Salad) , served Family Style. Kebabs 8 oz. Per Person.
- Celebration Dinner PackageOut of stock
3 Kebabs (Chicken Shish Kebab, Chicken or Beef Lula & Beef Filet) , 1 Specialty Kebab ( Choice of Laban Kebab or Pork Chops ) , 13 Authentic Appetizers ( , Beef Kofta, Cheese Fatayer, Falafel Meza, Basterma Fingers, Soujouk with Tomatoes & Choice of Liver Sautee or Onion Filet Sautee ) Hammos, Mutabbal, Tabbuleh, Muhammara, Labni , Sarma, Eech & Chikofta) , 2 side dishes ( Rice & Bulgur Pilaf), 2 main salads ( Cabbage & Fattoush) , served Family Style. Kebabs 8 oz. Per Person.
- Express Lunch Package
Choice of 2 Pita Wraps (Chicken Sandwich, Beef Lula, Chicken Lula, Falafel or Beef Filet) 6 Authentic Mezas ( Cheese Fatayer, Falafel Mezza, Hammos, Mutabbal, Tabbuleh and Jajek) and a Main Salad ( Cabbage Salad ) (Minimum for 4 people and multiples of 2) (Picture does not portray items included in this package)
Cold Appetizers
- Hammos$6.00+
Garbanzo (Chickpeas) with tahini, lemon juice and garlic. Vegetarian item. * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 *
- Chipotle Hammos$7.50+
A twist to your traditional hammos. Garbanzo (Chickpeas) with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, chipotle peppers. Vegetarian item. * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 *
- Herb Veggie Hammos$7.50+
A twist to your traditional hammos. Garbanzo (Chickpeas) with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, Fresh cilantro & Armenian Zaatar. Vegetarian item. * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 *
- Curry Tandoori Hammos$7.50+
A twist to your traditional hammos. Garbanzo (Chickpeas) with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, Curry and Tandoori flavors with an Indian Kick. Vegetarian item. * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 *
- Chi-Kofta (Armenian Steak Tartar)$10.00+Out of stock
A traditional Armenian Dish. Minced filet mignon mixed with cracked wheat bulgur, onions, tomatoes and parsley with flavorful spices. (Mild to Spicy). * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 * Can be Prepared (Skhma Style) rounded balls by hand.
- Fried Liver$13.00Out of stock
Tender Beef liver, pan fried to perfection and served with a lemony onion salad mix.
- Moutabell$6.00+
Eggplant Dip. Roasted eggplant, mixed with garlic, oil, tahini and lemon juice. Veggie Item. * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 *
- Tabbuleh$6.00+
Chopped parsley, cracked wheat, tomatoes, onion, lemon juice & oil. Veggie item. * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 *
- Muhammara$7.00+
A special dip of crushed walnuts, a mild peppery paste with pomegranate molasses. Veggie item. * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 *
- Labni$6.00+
Armenian Yogurt Cheese. Choice of plain, tomatoes & mint, with jalapeños or with fresh garlic. * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 *
- Jajek (Tzatziki)$6.00+
Traditional Greek & Armenian yogurt with a mixture of diced cucumbers, mint, dill and a light garlic. Veggie item. * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 *
- Veggie Stuffed Grape Leaves (Sarma)$5.00+
Elena's secret recipe. Traditional stuffed grape leaves, made with rice and vegetables. (min 4 pieces) Veggie item: * Serving Recommendation 1 Pieces Per person (Pictured is the Sarma Plate. Sarma Appetizer does not come with Yogurt Sauce)
- Meat Stuffed Grape Leaves (Sarma)$7.00+
Elena's secret recipe. Traditional stuffed grape leaves, made with rice, ground beef and vegetables. (min 4 pieces) * Serving Recommendation 1 Pieces Per person. Served Heated.
- Moussaka$7.00+
Traditional Greek baked eggplants with onions, tomatoes and peppers. Veggie item. Can be served cold or hot. * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 *
- Greek Cheese Plate$13.00
Traditional Greek & Armenian cheese platter. Slices of Feta cheese, fresh cucumber, tomatoes, marinated olives and mint.
- Eech (Armenian Bulgur Salad)$7.00+
Traditional Armenian Bulgur Salad made with Sautéed onion, tomatoes and herb spices.
- Eggplant Salad (Vegan Baba Gannuj)$7.00+
Smokey Roasted eggplants mixed with fresh cut veggies and lemony oil dressing
- Basturma (Proscuitto)$15.00Out of stock
Seasoned air-dried cured beef, sliced into thin rolls.
- Shinklish Salad (Lebanese Blue Cheese)$13.50Out of stock
Aged Lebanese (blue cheese), mixed with citrus flavors, spices, onions, tomatoes & olive oil
Hot Appetizers
- Chicken Shawerma Appetizer$14.00
Specially marinated chicken, cut and served with lettuce, tomatoes and Elena's garlic sauce.
- Beef Shawerma Appetizer$14.00
Marinated tender beef try-tip, cut and served with onion parsley mix and tahini sauce.
- Mantee$13.00
Mini meat pies, oven baked and topped with tomato broth & light garlic yogurt sauce.