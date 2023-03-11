Main picView gallery

Little Nelly

3815 West Magnolia Boulevard

Burbank, CA 91505

Disposables

9" Bamboo Plates

$15.00

Package of 10

6" Bamboo Plates

$12.00

Package of 10

Compostable Forks

$6.00

Package of 10

Compostable Spoons

$6.00

Package of 10

Compostable Knives

$6.00

Package of 10

Linen-Like Napkins (white)

$5.00

Package of 10

Premium Kraft-Colored Cocktail Napkins

$5.00

Package of 50

Tossware Stemless Wine Glass (14 oz)

$20.00

Package of 10

Paper Party Cups (12 oz)

$8.00

Package of 10

Black Plastic Serving Utensils for Platters

$3.00

Each

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Little Nelly's daily bakery fare offers sandwiches, salads, and baked goods to go. Our Catering menu offers party platters, apps, and celebration sweets.

3815 West Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91505

