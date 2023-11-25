Elimar's Bar and Grill 2309 Columbia Avenue
No reviews yet
2309 Columbia Avenue
Lancaster, PA 17603
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Seafood
Steaks / Ribs
Pasta
Salads
Kids
Sides
Desserts
Specials
Bar
Cocktails
- Classic Mojito$10.50
- Italian Margarita$12.50
- Margaritas$9.00
- Dry Martini$11.00
- Expresso Martini$13.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Manhattan$15.00
- Red Sangria$12.00
- Hennessy Breeze$12.50
- Tropial Dream$12.99
- Old Fashion$12.00
- Crowned Berry$11.50
- Mai Tai$11.50
- Blue Hurricane$11.50
- The Catalina Martini$11.50
- Top Shelf Casamigos Margarita$14.00
- Captian on the Island$11.00
- Cinnamon toast crunch Shot$8.00
- French 75$14.00
- Kahlua Affogato$11.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Martini$11.00
- Poison Apple Margarita$9.00
- Siesta Cocktail$11.50
- Southerner$8.00
- You Me & Hennessy$9.50
- Blorymary$10.00
- Lemon drop Martini$10.00
- Long Island iced tea$12.00
Vodka
- Well Vodka$6.00+
- Absolut$7.00+
- Deep Eddy Ruby Red$8.00+
- Pinnacle Cherry$7.00+
- Pinnacle Whipped$7.00+
- Firefly$8.00+
- Grey Goose$10.00+
- Absolut Citron$7.00+
- Pink Whitney$7.00+
- Ketel One$8.00+
- Stoli$7.00+
- Stoli Razzberri$7.00+
- Stateside$8.00+
- Faber Orange$7.00+
- Faber Grapefruit$7.00+
- Titos$7.00+
- Stoli Vanilla$7.00+
- Ciroc Redberry$9.00+
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$6.00+
- Canadian Club$7.00+
- Basil Hayden$0+
- Seagram's 7$7.00+
- Seagram's V.O.$7.00+
- Jack Daniels$7.00+
- Jim Beam$7.00+
- Knob Creek$10.00+
- Windsor$7.00+
- Makers Mark$9.00+
- Wild Turkey$9.00+
- Woodford Reserve$10.00+
- Jim Beam Red Stag$7.00+
- Fireball$7.00+
- Skrewball$7.00+
- Southern Comfort$7.00+
- Crown Royal$6.50+
- Crown Royal Apple$6.50+
- Crown Royal Peach$6.50+
- Jameson$9.00+
- Jameson Orange$9.00+
- Yukon Jack$7.00+
- Ballet Bourbon