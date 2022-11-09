  • Home
  • Greensboro
  • Elizabeths Pizza -- High Point - 2505 Westchester Drive
A map showing the location of Elizabeths Pizza -- High Point 2505 Westchester DriveView gallery

Elizabeths Pizza -- High Point 2505 Westchester Drive

No reviews yet

2505 Westchester Drive

High Point, NC 27403

Order Again

BAKED ZITI, SALAD & BREAD

BAKED ZITI

$8.50

LARGE 2 REG. TOPPINGS

LARGE 2 REG TOPPING

$15.50

CHEESEBURGER COMBO

BURGER, FRIES, & DRINK

$11.00

LARGE 1 TOP & WINGS

LARGE 1 TOP & WINGS

$24.00

PIZZA & MORE

CHEESE PIE

$11.00+

SLICES

SICILIAN

$13.00

GOURMET PIZZAS

ELIZABETHS SPECIAL

$15.50+

MEAT LOVERS

$15.50+

VEGGIE

$15.50+

WHITE

$15.00+

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.00+

STEAK & CHEESE

$16.00+

STUFFED MEAT LOVERS

$21.00+

STROMBOLI & CALZONES

PLAIN STROMBOLI

$10.00+

TRADITIONAL STROMBOLI

$10.00+

MEAT STROMBOLI

$10.00+

VEGGIE STROMBOLI

$10.00+

STEAK STROMBOLI

$10.00+

CHICKEN STROMBOLI

$10.00+

PLAIN CALZONE

$10.00+

TRADITIONAL CALZONE

$10.00+

MEAT CALZONE

$10.00+

CHICKEN CALZONE

$10.00+

VEGGIE CALZONE

$10.00+

STEAK CALZONE

$10.00+

SUBS

CHEESESTEAK

CHICKEN PHILLY

OTHER SUBS

WINGS

SMALL WINGS

$12.00

LARGE WINGS

$24.00

APPS

APPETIZERS

PASTA

PASTA, SIDE SALAD & BREAD

SALADS

SALADS

SIDE SALADS

KIDS

KIDS MENU

DESSERTS

DESSERTS

DRINKS

DRINKS

SIDE ITEMS

RANCH

$0.50

SIDE OF MEATBALLS

$4.00

HOT SAUCE

$0.50

ITALIAN SAUCE

$0.50

TOMATO SAUCE

$0.50

CHIPS

$1.00

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.55

CEASAR

$0.55

1000 ISLAND

$0.55

BLUE CHEESE

$0.55

SIDE JALAPENO

$0.55

SIDE BANANA PEPPERS

$0.55

SIDE MAYO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2505 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27403

Directions

