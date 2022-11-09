Elizabeths Pizza -- High Point 2505 Westchester Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2505 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27403
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering - 4214 Beechwood Dr #109
No Reviews
4214 Beechwood Dr #109 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in High Point
Clean Juice - Friendly Center
4.6 • 1,186
3334 W. Friendly Ave #117 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurant