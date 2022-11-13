Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Toril Mexican restaurant!

review star

No reviews yet

1510 Eastern Ave

Gallipolis, OH 45631

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Small Cheese Dip
Pollo Tomas⭐️
Fajita Chimichanga

Shareables

Appetizer Trio ⭐️

Appetizer Trio ⭐️

$25.00

16oz each of our signature cheese dip, guacamole, and house salsa combined with two large bag of chips!

Small Cheese Dip

Small Cheese Dip

$3.75

Made from scratch daily using melted-to-perfection White American cheese blended with milk and a pinch of fresh, minced jalapeño.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$4.25

Made fresh daily with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and hand-picked, hand smashed avocados.

El Toril Dip

El Toril Dip

$7.50

Seasoned ground beef topped with pico de gallo and smothered with cheese dip.

Nachos with Chicken

Nachos with Chicken

$7.49

Nacho chips smothered with shredded chicken and our signature cheese dip.

Nachos with Ground Beef

Nachos with Ground Beef

$7.49

Nacho chips smothered with seasoned ground beef and topped with shredded cheese and our signature cheese dip.

Quesadilla Grande

Quesadilla Grande

$9.99

Seasoned shredded chicken sandwiched with cheese between two flour tortillas grilled to perfection. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Taquitos Mexicanos

Taquitos Mexicanos

$10.99

Small corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef tips. Served on lettuce with sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family-Size Cheese Dip 16oz

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family-Size Cheese Dip 16oz

$12.00

16 ounces of our signature cheese dip

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family-Size Guacamole 16oz

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family-Size Guacamole 16oz

$12.50

16 ounces of fresh guacamole

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family-Size Chips & Salsa 16oz

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family-Size Chips & Salsa 16oz

$6.50

16 ounces of our house salsa with a large bag of chips.

Chori-Queso

Chori-Queso

$7.50

Bean Dip

$5.75

Refried Beans topped with the best queso dip ever!

Alex Dip

$8.25

A bed of delicious refired beans topped with perfectly cooked bacon and Chorizo smothered in our homemade cheese dip.

Party Trays

Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$39.99Out of stock

We've got you covered for the big game! Get a massive full pan of nachos loaded with tender strips of grilled chicken, seasoned ground beef, rice, beans, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with cheese dip.

Half Time Nachos

Half Time Nachos

$19.99Out of stock

We’ve got you covered for the half time show! Get a half pan of nachos loaded with tender strips of grilled chicken, seasoned ground beef, rice, beans, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with cheese dip.

¡ Street Tacos !

Corn Street Taco Combo ⭐️

Corn Street Taco Combo ⭐️

$14.25

Mix and match any three street tacos. Served with corn tortillas and rice and beans.

Flour Street Taco Combo

Flour Street Taco Combo

$14.25

Mix and match any three street tacos. Served with flour tortillas and rice and beans.

Fish Corn Taco

Fish Corn Taco

$4.50

Breaded and fried cod topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft corn tortilla topped with cheese.

Fish Flour Taco

Fish Flour Taco

$4.50

Breaded and fried cod topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft flour tortilla topped with cheese.

Grilled Shrimp Corn Taco

Grilled Shrimp Corn Taco

$4.50

Seasoned shrimp topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft corn tortilla topped with cheese.

Grilled Shrimp Flour Taco

Grilled Shrimp Flour Taco

$4.50

Seasoned shrimp topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft flour tortilla topped with cheese.

Corn Taco al pastor

Corn Taco al pastor

$3.99

Thin shavings of marinated pork on a soft corn tortilla topped with cheese.

Flour Taco al pastor

Flour Taco al pastor

$3.99

Thin shavings of marinated pork on a soft flour tortilla topped with cheese. Served with cilantro, onions, and lime wedges.

Grilled Steak Corn Street Taco

Grilled Steak Corn Street Taco

$3.99

A soft corn tortilla topped with cheese and strips of grilled steak.

Grilled Steak Flour Street Taco

Grilled Steak Flour Street Taco

$3.99

A soft flour tortilla topped with cheese and strips of grilled steak.

Grilled Chicken Corn Street Taco

Grilled Chicken Corn Street Taco

$3.99

A soft corn tortilla topped with cheese and strips of grilled chicken.

Grilled Chicken Flour Street Taco

Grilled Chicken Flour Street Taco

$3.99

A soft flour tortilla topped with cheese and strips of grilled chicken. Served with cilantro, onions, and lime wedges.

Corn Taco de carnitas

Corn Taco de carnitas

$3.99

A soft corn tortilla topped with cheese and our traditional carnitas.

Flour Taco de carnitas

Flour Taco de carnitas

$3.99

A soft flour tortilla topped with cheese and our traditional carnitas.

Flour taco de Chorizo

$3.99

Corn taco Chorizo

$3.99

Create-a-Combo

Dinner Combo (2)

Dinner Combo (2)

$11.25

Mix and match any two burritos, enchiladas, tacos, chimichangas, or taquitos. All combinations served with rice and beans.

Dinner Combo (3) ⭐️

Dinner Combo (3) ⭐️

$12.25

Mix and match any three burritos, enchiladas, tacos, chimichangas, or taquitos. All combinations served with rice and beans.

Chicken

Pollo Tomas⭐️

Pollo Tomas⭐️

$12.75

Strips of grilled chicken topped with our signature cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Chori-Pollo

Chori-Pollo

$14.25

Chicken grilled with chorizo, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Pollo Degollado

Pollo Degollado

$13.75

Strips of chicken grilled with zucchini, green peppers, onions, and broccoli topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Pollo Feliz

Pollo Feliz

$12.99

Strips of chicken grilled with chunks of juicy pineapple, then topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Pollo Lopez

Pollo Lopez

$14.25

Strips of grilled chicken sautéed with bacon, mushrooms, and onions and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Burritos & Chimichangas

Shredded Chicken Chimichanga

Shredded Chicken Chimichanga

$10.99

Shredded chicken wrapped in a deep-fried flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Beef Chimichanga

Beef Chimichanga

$10.99

Beef Tips wrapped in a deep-fried flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

California Burrito ⭐️

California Burrito ⭐️

$12.25

Your choice of juicy strips of chicken or steak grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers stuffed with rice and beans in a giant flour tortilla. Topped with burrito sauce and shredded cheese.

Burrito El Toril

Burrito El Toril

$10.75

A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Fajita Chimichanga

Fajita Chimichanga

$12.99

Your choice of steak or chicken grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, then wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep-fried to perfection. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and a guacamole salad.

Seafood Chimichanga

Seafood Chimichanga

$13.25

Shrimp and crabmeat grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, then wrapped in a giant flour tortilla and lightly fried. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and a guacamole salad.

Burrito Cancún

Burrito Cancún

$12.25

Your choice of grilled chicken or steak wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and fresh pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Seafood Burrito

Seafood Burrito

$13.25

Shrimp and crabmeat grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, then wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and a guacamole salad.

Burritos Deluxe

Burritos Deluxe

$10.75

Two flour tortillas wrapped around spicy shredded chicken and topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, and sour cream.

Burrito Mexicano

Burrito Mexicano

$8.25

A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.

Special la Casa

Special la Casa

$13.75

Two flour tortillas stuffed with beef tips and topped with our signature cheese dip.

Enchiladas & Quesadillas

Enchiladas Supremas

Enchiladas Supremas

$10.99

Four rolled corn tortillas: one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one bean, and one cheese, topped with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Quesadilla El Toril⭐️

Quesadilla El Toril⭐️

$11.99

A grilled flour tortilla with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and our signature cheese dip and served with rice.

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and shredded cheese melted to perfection. Served with a guacamole salad.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$11.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and shredded cheese. Served with guacamole salad.

El Toril Favorites

El Texano ⭐️

El Texano ⭐️

$15.75

Grilled steak and chicken sautéed with shrimp. Served on a bed of rice, with tortillas, and topped with our signature cheese dip.

Pollo y Camaron ala Toril

Pollo y Camaron ala Toril

$15.25

Grilled chicken and shrimp smothered in our signature cheese dip. Served with rice and tortillas.

Fajita Nachos ⭐️

Fajita Nachos ⭐️

$12.50

Nachos piled high with your choice of chicken or steak grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers topped with our signature cheese dip served with guacamole salad.

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$11.25

Nachos topped with both seasoned ground beef and shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Carne Encebollada

$16.25

Tender strips of steak grilled with onions and chorizo. Served with rice, beans, Guacamole salad and tortillas.

Carnitas

Carnitas

$13.99

A traditional Mexican dish of slow-cooked pork served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo.

Camarones a la Diabla 🔥

Camarones a la Diabla 🔥

$14.75

Hand-selected shrimp grilled in our hot and spicy chipotle sauce with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice and tortillas.

Carne Tomas

$13.75

tender strips of steal topped with our signature cheese dip, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pork Chops

$15.99

two 4 oz chops grilled to perfection and topped with green peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

chile colorado

$15.25

tender strips of steak sauteed in red chili sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Rancherita

$15.25

strips of steak grilled with onions and chorizo. served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Salads

Taco Salad ⭐️

Taco Salad ⭐️

$9.99

A crispy tortilla piled high with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken topped with our signature cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and shredded cheese.

Toril Salad

Toril Salad

$11.25

Strips of grilled chicken served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, shredded cheese, and guacamole.

Fajita Taco Salad

Fajita Taco Salad

$12.25

A big, crispy tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken or steak grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Topped with cheese dip and guacamole salad.

Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Fajitas ⭐️

Grilled Chicken Fajitas ⭐️

$14.25

Tender strips of marinated chicken seasoned with our signature fajita seasoning and grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.

Grilled Steak Fajitas

Grilled Steak Fajitas

$16.75

Marinated, 100% USDA Choice Beef with our signature fajita seasoning and grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

$16.75

Hand-selected, marinated shrimp with our signature fajita seasoning and grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.

Grilled Veggies Fajitas

Grilled Veggies Fajitas

$14.25

Zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli, and mushrooms grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers in our signature fajita seasoning. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad,and tortillas.

Fajita Mix

Fajita Mix

$16.75

Chicken and steak grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.

Fajita Jalisco

Fajita Jalisco

$17.75

chicken,steak and shrimp grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.

Hawaiian Fajitas

Hawaiian Fajitas

$16.25

Your choice of chicken or steak grilled with crispy bacon, sweet pineapple, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers in our signature fajita seasoning. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad,and tortillas.

Desserts

😋 Red Velvet Cake 😋

😋 Red Velvet Cake 😋

$6.85Out of stock

This is classic red velvet cake is made up to three brillant layers of crimson red chocolate cake it's the hand frosted with a rich cream cheese frosting.

🌟 NEW! Tres Leches Cake

🌟 NEW! Tres Leches Cake

$6.85

A deliciously rich and moist, authentic Mexican cake soaked in three kinds of milk.

Fried Ice Cream ⭐️

Fried Ice Cream ⭐️

$4.50

A giant scoop of deep-fried vanilla ice cream served on a homemade flour tortilla topped with whipped cream, dusted with cinnamon and sugar, and drizzled with chocolate and caramel.

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$6.85

Chef Francisco’s rich and creamy New York-style cheesecake features a homemade, and-pressed graham cracker crust and subtle notes of real vanilla bean. Topped with your choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry sauce.

Xango

$6.50

DEEP FRIED CHEESECAKE!

Churros

$5.25

a warm Mexican puff pastry stuffed with caramel. served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Hot apple Tart

$6.50

mini apple pie served with a perfect scoop of vanilla ice cream

Chocolate tuxedo cake

$6.85

Sodas

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.99

24 oz.

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

24 oz.

Mt. Dew

Mt. Dew

$1.99

24 oz.

Diet Mt. Dew

Diet Mt. Dew

$1.99

32 oz.

Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$1.99

24 oz.

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

24 oz.

Teas

Sweet Iced Tea

Sweet Iced Tea

$1.99

24 oz.

Unsweet Iced Tea

Unsweet Iced Tea

$1.99

24 oz.

Half-Cut Iced Tea

Half-Cut Iced Tea

$1.99

24 oz. Half sweet and half unsweetened iced teas combined for a subtly sweet flavor.

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$1.99

24 oz. Half iced tea and half lemonade.

Lemonades

pink Lemonade

pink Lemonade

$1.99

24 oz.

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.69

24 oz. Made fresh daily with a sweet strawberry purée.

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$1.99

24 oz. Half iced tea and half lemonade.

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$1.50

Busch Light

$1.25

Michelob Ultra

$1.50

Budwesier

$1.75

Corona Extra

$1.99

Modelo Especial

$1.99

Negra modelo

$1.99

XX ambar

$1.99

XX lager

$1.99

Margaritas

Strawberry Margarita

$7.50

A margarita prepared with our house tequila and triple sec mixed with fresh strawberry puree. Served on the rocks or frozen .

Peach margarita

$7.50

Flavored with made frsh daily peach puree and prepared with our house tequila and triple sec.

mango margarita

$7.50

made with our made fresh daily mango puree. prepared with out house tequila and triple sec.

Lime Margarita

$7.25

a classic lime margarita prepared with fresh lime juice and our house tequila and triple sec.

Rich Man Margarita

$12.50

a top shelf tequila made with casamigos tequila and fresh lime juice and nectar agave

Kids Menu

Breaded chicken tenders served with crispy French fries.

kids grilled Chicken

$7.50

Strips of grilled chicken, Served with rice.

Kids Grilled Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Grilled Cheese Quesadilla

$5.75

A grilled cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans.

Kids Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Kids Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.75

A cheese quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken. served with rice and beans

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$5.75

Breaded chicken nuggets served with French fries.

Kids Burrito

$5.75

one burrito served with rice and beans.

Kids Taco

Kids Taco

$5.75

Your choice of a ground beef or shredded chicken taco topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.50

A kid-sized hamburger topped with cheese and served with French fries.

Kids Enchilada

$5.75

one enchilada served with rice and beans.

Kids quesadilla & Burrito

$5.75

One cheese quesadilla and one ground beef burrito

Chips & Salsas

Small Chips & Salsa

Small Chips & Salsa

$3.60

A small order of chips with a 4 oz house salsa.

House Salsa 16oz

House Salsa 16oz

$3.50

16 ounces of our house salsa. Perfect for sharing! (Chips not included.)

Pico de gallo

Pico de gallo

$1.70

A side of pico de gallo.

Large Chips

Large Chips

$3.75

A large bag of chips.

Flour Chips

Flour Chips

$2.99

A small order of chips made with flour tortillas.

homemade hot sauce

$1.99

Side Orders

French Fries

French Fries

$4.25

An order of French fries.

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$3.50

An order of refried beans topped with shredded cheese.

Mexican Rice

Mexican Rice

$3.50

An order of Mexican rice.

Cheese Rice

$4.75
Beans & Rice

Beans & Rice

$4.50

An order of Mexican rice and refried beans topped with shredded cheese.

Shredded Cheese

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

A side of shredded cheese.

Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$1.25

A side of sour cream.

Tortillas

Tortillas

$1.15

Your choice of three soft corn or flour tortillas.

Order of Grilled Chicken

Order of Grilled Chicken

$5.99

An order of grilled chicken.

Order of Grilled Chicken with cheese

$6.55
Order of Grilled Steak

Order of Grilled Steak

$6.50

An order of grilled steak.

Order of 10 Sautéed Shrimp

Order of 10 Sautéed Shrimp

$6.70

An order of ten sautéed shrimp.

Tacos

Tacos Supremos (1)

Tacos Supremos (1)

$4.75

Your choice of a crispy corn or soft flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Tacos Supremos (3)

$12.75

Your choice of crispy corn or soft flour tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Grilled Tacos Supremos (1)

$5.25

Your choice of a crispy corn or soft flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken or grilled steak and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Grilled Tacos Supremos (3)

$13.75

Your choice of crispy corn or soft flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken or grilled steak and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Tacos (1)

$3.25

Your choice of a crispy corn or soft flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.

Tacos (3)

$7.75

Your choice of crispy corn or soft flour tortillas stuffed with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.

Burritos

Bean Burritos (1)

$4.50

Refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce.

Bean Burritos (2)

Bean Burritos (2)

$8.55

Refried beans wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.

Cheese Burritos (1)

$4.50

Melted shredded cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce.

Cheese Burritos (2)

Cheese Burritos (2)

$8.50

Melted shredded cheese wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.

Shredded Chicken Burritos (1)

$5.25

Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with burrito sauce.

Shredded Chicken Burritos (2)

Shredded Chicken Burritos (2)

$8.55

Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in flour tortillas and topped with burrito sauce.

Ground Beef Burritos (1)

$5.25

Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce.

Ground Beef Burritos (2)

Ground Beef Burritos (2)

$8.55

Seasoned ground beef wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.

Grilled Chicken Burritos (1)

$6.75

Strips of grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce.

Grilled Chicken Burritos (2)

Grilled Chicken Burritos (2)

$10.75

Strips of grilled chicken wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.

Grilled Steak Burritos (1)

$6.75

Strips of grilled steak wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce.

Grilled Steak Burritos (2)

Grilled Steak Burritos (2)

$10.99

Strips of grilled steak wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas (1)

$3.75

Melted, creamy white American cheese wrapped in a corn tortilla and topped with enchilada sauce.

Cheese Enchiladas (3)

Cheese Enchiladas (3)

$7.99

Melted, creamy white American cheese wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with enchilada sauce.

Ground Beef Enchiladas (1)

$3.75

Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a corn tortilla, topped with enchilada sauce.

Ground Beef Enchiladas (3)

Ground Beef Enchiladas (3)

$7.99

Seasoned ground beef wrapped in corn tortillas, topped with enchilada sauce.

Shredded Chicken Enchiladas (1)

$3.75

Shredded chicken, seasoned with onions and green peppers, wrapped in a corn tortilla and topped with enchilada sauce.

Shredded Chicken Enchiladas (3)

Shredded Chicken Enchiladas (3)

$7.99

Shredded chicken, seasoned with onions and green peppers, wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with enchilada sauce.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla (1)

$4.50

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese melted to perfection.

Cheese Quesadilla (2)

Cheese Quesadilla (2)

$7.99

Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with shredded cheese melted to perfection.

Ground Beef Quesadilla (1)

$5.25

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef and shredded cheese.

Ground Beef Quesadilla (2)

Ground Beef Quesadilla (2)

$9.25

Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with seasoned ground beef and shredded cheese.

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla (1)

$5.25

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken and shredded cheese.

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla (2)

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla (2)

$9.25

Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken and shredded cheese.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (1)

$6.75

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and shredded cheese.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (2)

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (2)

$11.75

Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken and shredded cheese.

Grilled Steak Quesadilla (1)

$7.75

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak and shredded cheese.

Grilled Steak Quesadilla (2)

Grilled Steak Quesadilla (2)

$12.75

Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with grilled steak and cheese melted to perfection.

others

Chile relleno

$5.50

A stuffed pepper with homemade mole sauce

chile relleno 2

$9.99

A stuffed pepper with homemade mole sauce

tamale

$4.75

3 tamale

$13.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Family invites you to come to eat with us at El Toril. We serve the best Mexican food in the area. Our super quick and great service tends to make people come back.

Website

Location

1510 Eastern Ave, Gallipolis, OH 45631

Directions

Gallery
El Toril image
El Toril image
El Toril image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tuscany Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 698
1308 Eastern Ave Gallipolis, OH 45631
View restaurantnext
Boba Hut - Gallipolis
orange starNo Reviews
161 Upper River Rd Gallipolis, OH 45631
View restaurantnext
Railways Bar and Grill - Railways
orange starNo Reviews
17426 Charleston Road Buffalo, WV 25033
View restaurantnext
Hillbilly Hot Dogs
orange star4.5 • 306
6951 Ohio River Rd Lesage, WV 25537
View restaurantnext
Homestead Country Market
orange starNo Reviews
7037 Ohio 327 Wellston, OH 45692
View restaurantnext
Grindstone Coffeeology Huntington Mall - 500 East Mall Road
orange starNo Reviews
500 East Mall Road Barboursville, WV 25504
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gallipolis

Tuscany Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 698
1308 Eastern Ave Gallipolis, OH 45631
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gallipolis
Barboursville
review star
No reviews yet
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Zanesville
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston