El Toril Mexican restaurant!
1510 Eastern Ave
Gallipolis, OH 45631
Popular Items
Shareables
Appetizer Trio ⭐️
16oz each of our signature cheese dip, guacamole, and house salsa combined with two large bag of chips!
Small Cheese Dip
Made from scratch daily using melted-to-perfection White American cheese blended with milk and a pinch of fresh, minced jalapeño.
Guacamole
Made fresh daily with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and hand-picked, hand smashed avocados.
El Toril Dip
Seasoned ground beef topped with pico de gallo and smothered with cheese dip.
Nachos with Chicken
Nacho chips smothered with shredded chicken and our signature cheese dip.
Nachos with Ground Beef
Nacho chips smothered with seasoned ground beef and topped with shredded cheese and our signature cheese dip.
Quesadilla Grande
Seasoned shredded chicken sandwiched with cheese between two flour tortillas grilled to perfection. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Small corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or beef tips. Served on lettuce with sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole.
👨👩👧👦 Family-Size Cheese Dip 16oz
16 ounces of our signature cheese dip
👨👩👧👦 Family-Size Guacamole 16oz
16 ounces of fresh guacamole
👨👩👧👦 Family-Size Chips & Salsa 16oz
16 ounces of our house salsa with a large bag of chips.
Chori-Queso
Bean Dip
Refried Beans topped with the best queso dip ever!
Alex Dip
A bed of delicious refired beans topped with perfectly cooked bacon and Chorizo smothered in our homemade cheese dip.
Party Trays
Super Nachos
We've got you covered for the big game! Get a massive full pan of nachos loaded with tender strips of grilled chicken, seasoned ground beef, rice, beans, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with cheese dip.
Half Time Nachos
We’ve got you covered for the half time show! Get a half pan of nachos loaded with tender strips of grilled chicken, seasoned ground beef, rice, beans, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with cheese dip.
¡ Street Tacos !
Corn Street Taco Combo ⭐️
Mix and match any three street tacos. Served with corn tortillas and rice and beans.
Flour Street Taco Combo
Mix and match any three street tacos. Served with flour tortillas and rice and beans.
Fish Corn Taco
Breaded and fried cod topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft corn tortilla topped with cheese.
Fish Flour Taco
Breaded and fried cod topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft flour tortilla topped with cheese.
Grilled Shrimp Corn Taco
Seasoned shrimp topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft corn tortilla topped with cheese.
Grilled Shrimp Flour Taco
Seasoned shrimp topped with red cabbage and tangy aioli, served with lime wedges on a soft flour tortilla topped with cheese.
Corn Taco al pastor
Thin shavings of marinated pork on a soft corn tortilla topped with cheese.
Flour Taco al pastor
Thin shavings of marinated pork on a soft flour tortilla topped with cheese. Served with cilantro, onions, and lime wedges.
Grilled Steak Corn Street Taco
A soft corn tortilla topped with cheese and strips of grilled steak.
Grilled Steak Flour Street Taco
A soft flour tortilla topped with cheese and strips of grilled steak.
Grilled Chicken Corn Street Taco
A soft corn tortilla topped with cheese and strips of grilled chicken.
Grilled Chicken Flour Street Taco
A soft flour tortilla topped with cheese and strips of grilled chicken. Served with cilantro, onions, and lime wedges.
Corn Taco de carnitas
A soft corn tortilla topped with cheese and our traditional carnitas.
Flour Taco de carnitas
A soft flour tortilla topped with cheese and our traditional carnitas.
Flour taco de Chorizo
Corn taco Chorizo
Create-a-Combo
Chicken
Pollo Tomas⭐️
Strips of grilled chicken topped with our signature cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chori-Pollo
Chicken grilled with chorizo, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Pollo Degollado
Strips of chicken grilled with zucchini, green peppers, onions, and broccoli topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Pollo Feliz
Strips of chicken grilled with chunks of juicy pineapple, then topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Pollo Lopez
Strips of grilled chicken sautéed with bacon, mushrooms, and onions and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Burritos & Chimichangas
Shredded Chicken Chimichanga
Shredded chicken wrapped in a deep-fried flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Beef Chimichanga
Beef Tips wrapped in a deep-fried flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
California Burrito ⭐️
Your choice of juicy strips of chicken or steak grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers stuffed with rice and beans in a giant flour tortilla. Topped with burrito sauce and shredded cheese.
Burrito El Toril
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Chimichanga
Your choice of steak or chicken grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, then wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep-fried to perfection. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and a guacamole salad.
Seafood Chimichanga
Shrimp and crabmeat grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, then wrapped in a giant flour tortilla and lightly fried. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and a guacamole salad.
Burrito Cancún
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and fresh pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Seafood Burrito
Shrimp and crabmeat grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, then wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and a guacamole salad.
Burritos Deluxe
Two flour tortillas wrapped around spicy shredded chicken and topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, and sour cream.
Burrito Mexicano
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
Special la Casa
Two flour tortillas stuffed with beef tips and topped with our signature cheese dip.
Enchiladas & Quesadillas
Enchiladas Supremas
Four rolled corn tortillas: one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one bean, and one cheese, topped with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Quesadilla El Toril⭐️
A grilled flour tortilla with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and our signature cheese dip and served with rice.
Fajita Quesadilla
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and shredded cheese melted to perfection. Served with a guacamole salad.
Vegetarian Quesadilla
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and shredded cheese. Served with guacamole salad.
El Toril Favorites
El Texano ⭐️
Grilled steak and chicken sautéed with shrimp. Served on a bed of rice, with tortillas, and topped with our signature cheese dip.
Pollo y Camaron ala Toril
Grilled chicken and shrimp smothered in our signature cheese dip. Served with rice and tortillas.
Fajita Nachos ⭐️
Nachos piled high with your choice of chicken or steak grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers topped with our signature cheese dip served with guacamole salad.
Nachos Supreme
Nachos topped with both seasoned ground beef and shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Carne Encebollada
Tender strips of steak grilled with onions and chorizo. Served with rice, beans, Guacamole salad and tortillas.
Carnitas
A traditional Mexican dish of slow-cooked pork served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo.
Camarones a la Diabla 🔥
Hand-selected shrimp grilled in our hot and spicy chipotle sauce with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice and tortillas.
Carne Tomas
tender strips of steal topped with our signature cheese dip, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pork Chops
two 4 oz chops grilled to perfection and topped with green peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
chile colorado
tender strips of steak sauteed in red chili sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Rancherita
strips of steak grilled with onions and chorizo. served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Salads
Taco Salad ⭐️
A crispy tortilla piled high with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken topped with our signature cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and shredded cheese.
Toril Salad
Strips of grilled chicken served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, shredded cheese, and guacamole.
Fajita Taco Salad
A big, crispy tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken or steak grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Topped with cheese dip and guacamole salad.
Fajitas
Grilled Chicken Fajitas ⭐️
Tender strips of marinated chicken seasoned with our signature fajita seasoning and grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Grilled Steak Fajitas
Marinated, 100% USDA Choice Beef with our signature fajita seasoning and grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Grilled Shrimp Fajitas
Hand-selected, marinated shrimp with our signature fajita seasoning and grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Grilled Veggies Fajitas
Zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli, and mushrooms grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers in our signature fajita seasoning. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad,and tortillas.
Fajita Mix
Chicken and steak grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Fajita Jalisco
chicken,steak and shrimp grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Hawaiian Fajitas
Your choice of chicken or steak grilled with crispy bacon, sweet pineapple, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers in our signature fajita seasoning. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad,and tortillas.
Desserts
😋 Red Velvet Cake 😋
This is classic red velvet cake is made up to three brillant layers of crimson red chocolate cake it's the hand frosted with a rich cream cheese frosting.
🌟 NEW! Tres Leches Cake
A deliciously rich and moist, authentic Mexican cake soaked in three kinds of milk.
Fried Ice Cream ⭐️
A giant scoop of deep-fried vanilla ice cream served on a homemade flour tortilla topped with whipped cream, dusted with cinnamon and sugar, and drizzled with chocolate and caramel.
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
Chef Francisco’s rich and creamy New York-style cheesecake features a homemade, and-pressed graham cracker crust and subtle notes of real vanilla bean. Topped with your choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry sauce.
Xango
DEEP FRIED CHEESECAKE!
Churros
a warm Mexican puff pastry stuffed with caramel. served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Hot apple Tart
mini apple pie served with a perfect scoop of vanilla ice cream
Chocolate tuxedo cake
Sodas
Teas
Lemonades
Bottled Beer
Margaritas
Strawberry Margarita
A margarita prepared with our house tequila and triple sec mixed with fresh strawberry puree. Served on the rocks or frozen .
Peach margarita
Flavored with made frsh daily peach puree and prepared with our house tequila and triple sec.
mango margarita
made with our made fresh daily mango puree. prepared with out house tequila and triple sec.
Lime Margarita
a classic lime margarita prepared with fresh lime juice and our house tequila and triple sec.
Rich Man Margarita
a top shelf tequila made with casamigos tequila and fresh lime juice and nectar agave
Kids Menu
kids grilled Chicken
Strips of grilled chicken, Served with rice.
Kids Grilled Cheese Quesadilla
A grilled cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans.
Kids Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
A cheese quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken. served with rice and beans
Chicken Nuggets
Breaded chicken nuggets served with French fries.
Kids Burrito
one burrito served with rice and beans.
Kids Taco
Your choice of a ground beef or shredded chicken taco topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Cheeseburger
A kid-sized hamburger topped with cheese and served with French fries.
Kids Enchilada
one enchilada served with rice and beans.
Kids quesadilla & Burrito
One cheese quesadilla and one ground beef burrito
Chips & Salsas
Small Chips & Salsa
A small order of chips with a 4 oz house salsa.
House Salsa 16oz
16 ounces of our house salsa. Perfect for sharing! (Chips not included.)
Pico de gallo
A side of pico de gallo.
Large Chips
A large bag of chips.
Flour Chips
A small order of chips made with flour tortillas.
homemade hot sauce
Side Orders
French Fries
An order of French fries.
Refried Beans
An order of refried beans topped with shredded cheese.
Mexican Rice
An order of Mexican rice.
Cheese Rice
Beans & Rice
An order of Mexican rice and refried beans topped with shredded cheese.
Shredded Cheese
A side of shredded cheese.
Sour Cream
A side of sour cream.
Tortillas
Your choice of three soft corn or flour tortillas.
Order of Grilled Chicken
An order of grilled chicken.
Order of Grilled Chicken with cheese
Order of Grilled Steak
An order of grilled steak.
Order of 10 Sautéed Shrimp
An order of ten sautéed shrimp.
Tacos
Tacos Supremos (1)
Your choice of a crispy corn or soft flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Tacos Supremos (3)
Your choice of crispy corn or soft flour tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Grilled Tacos Supremos (1)
Your choice of a crispy corn or soft flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken or grilled steak and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Grilled Tacos Supremos (3)
Your choice of crispy corn or soft flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken or grilled steak and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Tacos (1)
Your choice of a crispy corn or soft flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.
Tacos (3)
Your choice of crispy corn or soft flour tortillas stuffed with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.
Burritos
Bean Burritos (1)
Refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce.
Bean Burritos (2)
Refried beans wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.
Cheese Burritos (1)
Melted shredded cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce.
Cheese Burritos (2)
Melted shredded cheese wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.
Shredded Chicken Burritos (1)
Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with burrito sauce.
Shredded Chicken Burritos (2)
Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in flour tortillas and topped with burrito sauce.
Ground Beef Burritos (1)
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce.
Ground Beef Burritos (2)
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.
Grilled Chicken Burritos (1)
Strips of grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce.
Grilled Chicken Burritos (2)
Strips of grilled chicken wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.
Grilled Steak Burritos (1)
Strips of grilled steak wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce.
Grilled Steak Burritos (2)
Strips of grilled steak wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with burrito sauce.
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas (1)
Melted, creamy white American cheese wrapped in a corn tortilla and topped with enchilada sauce.
Cheese Enchiladas (3)
Melted, creamy white American cheese wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with enchilada sauce.
Ground Beef Enchiladas (1)
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a corn tortilla, topped with enchilada sauce.
Ground Beef Enchiladas (3)
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in corn tortillas, topped with enchilada sauce.
Shredded Chicken Enchiladas (1)
Shredded chicken, seasoned with onions and green peppers, wrapped in a corn tortilla and topped with enchilada sauce.
Shredded Chicken Enchiladas (3)
Shredded chicken, seasoned with onions and green peppers, wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with enchilada sauce.
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla (1)
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese melted to perfection.
Cheese Quesadilla (2)
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with shredded cheese melted to perfection.
Ground Beef Quesadilla (1)
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef and shredded cheese.
Ground Beef Quesadilla (2)
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with seasoned ground beef and shredded cheese.
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla (1)
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken and shredded cheese.
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla (2)
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken and shredded cheese.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (1)
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and shredded cheese.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (2)
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken and shredded cheese.
Grilled Steak Quesadilla (1)
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak and shredded cheese.
Grilled Steak Quesadilla (2)
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with grilled steak and cheese melted to perfection.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our Family invites you to come to eat with us at El Toril. We serve the best Mexican food in the area. Our super quick and great service tends to make people come back.
1510 Eastern Ave, Gallipolis, OH 45631