The Colony 418 2nd Ave.
No reviews yet
418 2nd Ave.
Gallipolis, OH 45631
DRINKS
BOTTLED BEER
Becks
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Bud Light Orange
Budwieser
Busch
Bush Light
Coors
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Heineken
Jackie O's
Landshark
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Stella
Yeungling
Kona Lite Blonde ALE
Kona Gold Cliff IPA
CANNED BEER/SELTZERS
BrewDog
CB, Bodhi
Fruit Smash
Goose Island
Great Lakes Brewing
Malibu Lime
Malibu Passion Fruit
Malibu Pineapple
Malibu Strawberry
Maumee Bay
Mountain Time Lauger
PBR
Voodoo Ranger Atomic Pumpkin
Voodoo Ranger IPA
Voodoo Ranger Juice Force
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
White Claw Strawberry
White Claw Watermelon
Kona Mai Time Lite
Smirnoff Green Apple
COCKTAILS
Alabama Slammer
1/2 oz amaretto almond liqueur 1/2 oz Southern Comfort® peach liqueur 1/2 oz sloe gin 1 splash orange juice 1 splash sweet and sour mix
Appletini
2 oz vodka 1 oz apple schnapps 1 oz Midori® melon liqueur 1 squeeze lime juice
Bloody Mary
2 1/2 oz vodka 5 oz tomato juice 1/2 oz lemon juice 1/8 tsp black peppers 1/8 tsp salt 1/8 tsp celery salt 3 dashes Worcestershire sauce 1 dash Tabasco® sauce"
Blueberry Lemonade
1 oz vodka 1 oz blueberry schnapps, 1/2 oz lemon syrup 1 splash sweet and sour 1 dash cranberry juice. 1/2 tsp sugar
Champagne Cocktail
2 dashes bitters 1 tsp sugar chilled Champagne 1 twist lemon peel
Daiquiri
1 1/2 oz light rum 1 oz lime juice 1 tsp powdered sugar 1/2 oz syrup
Dark 'N Stormy
2 oz Gosling's® Black Seal rum 4 oz ginger beer
Gimlet
1.25 oz Tanqueray® gin 1 oz lime juice 1 twist lime
Greyhound
1 1/2 oz gin 5 oz grapefruit juice
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
French Martini
The PainKiller
Crown & Cranberry
2 oz Crown 2 oz Cranberry 1/2 oz syrup splash of sprite
Champagne Cocktail Pitcher
2 cups Champagne 2 cups raspberry juice 1 cup water 6 lemons squeezed 3 lemon Strips
Daiquiri, Strawberry
1/2 oz strawberry schnapps 1 oz light rum 1 oz lime juice 1 tsp powdered sugar 1 oz strawberries
Daiquiri, Strawberry Frozen
1 1/2 oz rum 1 1/2 oz lemon juice 4 strawberries 1 tsp sugar
Daiquiri, Strawberry Virgin/Mock
1/4 cup of sugar 2 tbsp lemon juice 3/4 cup of lemon-lime soda 4 ice cubes 2 strawberries
Daiquiri, Strawberry-Peach
2 cups sliced strawberries 3 oz white rum 1 oz Peach schnapps 1/4 cup sugar 1 squeeze lemon juice
Daiquiri, Pineapple
2 oz white rum 1/2 tsp powdered sugar 1/4 oz lime juice 2 - 3 dashes pineapple syrup 1 slice pineapple
Daiquiri, Pineapple Frozen
1 1/2 oz light rum 4 pineapple chunks 1 tbsp lime juice 1/2 tsp sugar
Daiquiri, Mango
1 oz dark rum 1/4 oz Orange Curacao liqueur 3 oz mango chunks 1 1/2 oz sweet and sour
Gimlet, French
3 oz vodka 100 proof 1 1/2 oz Cointreau® orange liqueur 1 1/2 oz lime juice
Greyhound, Pomegranate
1.5 vodka 0.5 oz triple sec Pomegranate Syrup fill with grapefruit juice top with pomegranate juice"
N/A BEVS
WINE
wine R1 GL
wine R2 GL
wine R3 GL
Wine R4 GL
Wine W1 GL
Wine W2 GL
Wine W3 GL
Wine W4 GL
Wine Rs1 GL
Wine Rs2 GL
Champagne 1 GL
Champagne 2 GL
wine R1 BTL
wine R2 BTL
wine R3 BTL
Wine R4 BTL
Wine W1 BTL
Wine W2 BTL
Wine W3 BTL
Wine W4 BTL
Wine Rs1 BTL
Wine Rs2 BTL
Champagne 1 BTL
Champagne 2 BTL
MAIN MENU
STARTERS
NACHOS
Blue Corn Tortilla Chips Topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, and Corn Salsa. You can also add Chicken, Shrimp, or Mahi for an Additional Charge. $2
COCONUT SHRIMP
6 Hand Breaded Shrimp Served with Marmalade Sauce
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
This Tangy, Creamy Homemade Dip is Sure to be a Crowd Pleaser! Served with Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
LOADED FRIES
A "Twist" on a Fan Favorite! Our Sidewinder Fries Topped with Lots of Cheese and Bacon. Add Sour Cream or Ranch For Dipping
CRAB DIP
Hot and Cheesy with Lots of Crab! Served with Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Classic Shrimp Cocktail Served with Cocktail Sauce
SOUP & SALADS
TUSCAN SOUP
Creamy and Hearty Tuscan Inspired Soup Made with Potatoes, Sausage, and Kale
THE COLONY SALAD
Made Your Way! Build Your Own Salad Just the Way You Like It!
SIDE SALAD
WEDGE SALAD
Our Spin on the Classic Wedge Salad. A Slice of Iceberg Lettuce with Bacon and Queso Fresco Cheese. Served With Your Choice of Dressing.
CAESAR SALAD
Classic Caesar Salad with Fresh Parmesan Cheese
CAESAR SIDE SALAD
MAINS
TACO TRIO
3 Tacos with Your Choice of Protein. Chicken, Shrimp, Mahi, or Steak. Topped with Corn Salsa, Lettuce, Cheese, and Cilantro Lime Sour Cream.
THE COLONY SMASH BURGER
Build Your Own Just The Way You Like It! Half Pound Burger with Your Choice of Toppings
COLONY ALFREDO
House Made Alfredo with Rigatoni Pasta Add Chicken or Shrimp for an Additional $3
COLONY PIZZA 12"
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA!
PORTABELLA MUSHROOM BURGER
Don't Eat Meat? Here's the Burger for You! Big Portabella Mushroom Grilled and Seasoned Just Right. Add Your Choice of Toppings
MAHI SANDWICH
SAUSAGE SANDWICH
A Hometown Favorite! Steve Evans Sausage Patty with Your Choice of Toppings
NOODLE BOWLS
Lo Mein Noodles with Veggies and Your Choice of Sauce. Add a Protein for an Additional Charge.
DINNER SPECIALS
MAHI MAHI
A SUCCULENT 4 OZ. PIECE OF MAHI SERVED WITH 2 SIDES
SALMON
8 OZ. PIECE OF SALMON SERVED WITH 2 SIDES
BAKED SPAGHETTI
A HOMEMADE CLASSIC WITH A LITTLE SECRET ADDED IN MAKES THIS DISH MELT IN YOUR MOUTH. SERVED WITH ONE SIDE
SHRIMP PASTA
CREAMY SHRIMP PASTA WITH A LITTLE KICK! SERVED WITH ONE SIDE
FETTUCINNE ALFREDO
RICH AND CREAMY HOMEMADE ALFREDO SAUCE SERVED OVER FETTUCINNE NOODLES. SERVED WITH ONE SIDE
RIBEYE STEAK 12 OZ.
SERVED WITH 2 SIDES
NEW YORK STRIP 10 OZ.
SERVED WITH 2 SIDES
FILET 6 OZ.
SERVED WITH 2 SIDES
SIRLOIN 8 OZ.
SERVED WITH 2 SIDES
SIDES
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant, Music, and Movie Venue
418 2nd Ave., Gallipolis, OH 45631