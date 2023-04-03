Main picView gallery

The Colony 418 2nd Ave.

No reviews yet

418 2nd Ave.

Gallipolis, OH 45631

DRINKS

BOTTLED BEER

Becks

$5.00

Blue Moon

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Orange

$3.00

Budwieser

$3.00

Busch

$3.00

Bush Light

$3.00

Coors

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Jackie O's

$5.00

Jackie O's

$5.00

Landshark

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Stella

$5.00

Yeungling

$5.00

Kona Lite Blonde ALE

$5.00

Kona Gold Cliff IPA

$5.00

CANNED BEER/SELTZERS

BrewDog

$5.00

BrewDog

$5.00

BrewDog

$5.00

CB, Bodhi

$5.00

Fruit Smash

$4.00

Fruit Smash

$4.00

Fruit Smash

$4.00

Goose Island

$5.00

Goose Island

$5.00

Goose Island

$5.00

Great Lakes Brewing

$5.00

Great Lakes Brewing Co

$5.00

Great Lakes Brewing Co

$5.00

Great Lakes Brewing Co

$5.00

Malibu Lime

$4.00

Malibu Passion Fruit

$4.00

Malibu Pineapple

$4.00

Malibu Strawberry

$4.00

Maumee Bay

$5.00

Maumee Bay

$5.00

Maumee Bay

$5.00

Mountain Time Lauger

$5.00

PBR

$3.00

Voodoo Ranger Atomic Pumpkin

$5.00

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$5.00

Voodoo Ranger Juice Force

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

White Claw Strawberry

$4.00

White Claw Watermelon

$4.00

Kona Mai Time Lite

$5.00

Smirnoff Green Apple

$4.00

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

1/2 oz amaretto almond liqueur 1/2 oz Southern Comfort® peach liqueur 1/2 oz sloe gin 1 splash orange juice 1 splash sweet and sour mix

Appletini

$9.00

2 oz vodka 1 oz apple schnapps 1 oz Midori® melon liqueur 1 squeeze lime juice

Bloody Mary

$8.00

2 1/2 oz vodka 5 oz tomato juice 1/2 oz lemon juice 1/8 tsp black peppers 1/8 tsp salt 1/8 tsp celery salt 3 dashes Worcestershire sauce 1 dash Tabasco® sauce"

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

1 oz vodka 1 oz blueberry schnapps, 1/2 oz lemon syrup 1 splash sweet and sour 1 dash cranberry juice. 1/2 tsp sugar

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

2 dashes bitters 1 tsp sugar chilled Champagne 1 twist lemon peel

Daiquiri

$9.00

1 1/2 oz light rum 1 oz lime juice 1 tsp powdered sugar 1/2 oz syrup

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

2 oz Gosling's® Black Seal rum 4 oz ginger beer

Gimlet

$8.00

1.25 oz Tanqueray® gin 1 oz lime juice 1 twist lime

Greyhound

$8.00

1 1/2 oz gin 5 oz grapefruit juice

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

French Martini

$8.00

The PainKiller

$8.00

Crown & Cranberry

$9.00

2 oz Crown 2 oz Cranberry 1/2 oz syrup splash of sprite

Champagne Cocktail Pitcher

$18.00

2 cups Champagne 2 cups raspberry juice 1 cup water 6 lemons squeezed 3 lemon Strips

Daiquiri, Strawberry

$10.00

1/2 oz strawberry schnapps 1 oz light rum 1 oz lime juice 1 tsp powdered sugar 1 oz strawberries

Daiquiri, Strawberry Frozen

$11.00

1 1/2 oz rum 1 1/2 oz lemon juice 4 strawberries 1 tsp sugar

Daiquiri, Strawberry Virgin/Mock

$8.00

1/4 cup of sugar 2 tbsp lemon juice 3/4 cup of lemon-lime soda 4 ice cubes 2 strawberries

Daiquiri, Strawberry-Peach

$11.00

2 cups sliced strawberries 3 oz white rum 1 oz Peach schnapps 1/4 cup sugar 1 squeeze lemon juice

Daiquiri, Pineapple

$10.00

2 oz white rum 1/2 tsp powdered sugar 1/4 oz lime juice 2 - 3 dashes pineapple syrup 1 slice pineapple

Daiquiri, Pineapple Frozen

$10.00

1 1/2 oz light rum 4 pineapple chunks 1 tbsp lime juice 1/2 tsp sugar

Daiquiri, Mango

$10.00

1 oz dark rum 1/4 oz Orange Curacao liqueur 3 oz mango chunks 1 1/2 oz sweet and sour

Gimlet, French

$10.00

3 oz vodka 100 proof 1 1/2 oz Cointreau® orange liqueur 1 1/2 oz lime juice

Greyhound, Pomegranate

$8.00

1.5 vodka 0.5 oz triple sec Pomegranate Syrup fill with grapefruit juice top with pomegranate juice"

Well Paramount SGL

$5.00

Smirnoff SGL

$5.50

Belvedere SGL

$7.00

Ketel One SGL

$7.00

Titos SGL

$7.00

Smirnoff 57 100pf SGL

$6.00

Grey Goose SGL

$7.00

Paramount DBL

$10.00

Smirnoff DBL

$11.00

Belvedere DBL

$14.00

Ketel One DBL

$14.00

Titos DBL

$14.00

Smirnoff 57 100pf DBL

$12.00

Grey Goose DBL

$14.00

Well Gin Seagrams DBL

$10.00

Beefeater DBL

$12.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$14.00

Tanqueray DBL

$14.00

New Amsterdam DBL

$12.00

Slow Gin DBL

$12.00

Well Rum Paramount SGL

$5.00

Parrot Bay regular SGL

$5.00

Bacardi Superior SGL

$6.00

Bacardi Limon SGL

$5.50

Captain Morgan SGL

$6.00

Parrot Bay 90 prf SGL

$6.00

Meyers SGL

$7.00

Bacardi Raspberry SGL

$5.50

Bacardi Mango SGL

$5.50

Bacardi Coconut SGL

$5.50

Bacardi Pineapple SGL

$5.50

Bacardi Lime SGL

$5.00

Bacardi Dragon Berry SGL

$5.50

Well Rum Paramount DBL

$10.00

Parrot Bay regular DBL

$10.00

Bacardi Superior DBL

$12.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$11.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$12.00

Parrot Bay 90 prf DBL

$12.00

Meyers DBL

$14.00

Bacardi Raspberry DBL

$11.00

Bacardi Mango DBL

$11.00

Bacardi Coconut DBL

$11.00

Bacardi Pineapple DBL

$11.00

Bacardi Lime DBL

$11.00

Bacardi Dragon Berry DBL

$11.00

La Prima white SGL

$5.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco SGL

$10.00

Teramana Blanco SGL

$10.00

Margarita Silver SGL

$5.50

Don Julio Blanco SGL

$12.00

Cazadores Reposado SGL

$8.50

Pelegroso Silver SGL

$8.00

La Prima white DBL

$10.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL

$20.00

Teramana Blanco DBL

$20.00

Margarita Silver DBL

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$24.00

Cazadores Reposado DBL

$17.00

Peligroso Silver DBL

$16.00

Well Kentucky Tavern SGL

$5.00

Old Forrester 100 proof SGL

$8.50

Old Crow SGL

$5.50

Cooper Craft SGL

$8.50

Evan Williams Black SGL

$6.00

Jack Daniels no 7 SGL

$8.00

Jim Beam SGL

$7.00

Knob Creek SGL

$11.00

Gentleman Jack SGL

$10.00

Makers Mark SGL

$8.00

Wild Turkey SGL

$7.00

Woodford Reserve SGL

$10.00

Black Velvet SGL

$5.00

Southern Comfort SGL

$6.00

Tin Cup Rye SGL

$9.00

Well Kentucky Tavern DBL

$10.00

Old Forrester 100 proof DBL

$17.00

Old Crow DBL

$11.00

Cooper Craft DBL

$17.00

Evan Williams Black DBL

$12.00

Jack Daniels no 7 DBL

$16.00

Jim Beam DBL

$14.00

Knob Creek DBL

$22.00

Gentleman Jack DBL

$20.00

Makers Mark DBL

$16.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$14.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$20.00

Black Velvet DBL

$10.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$12.00

Tin Cup Rye DBL

$18.00

Chivas Regal SGL

$12.00

Dewars SGL

$8.50

Dewars 12Yr SGL

$9.00

J & B Rare SGL

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black SGL

$11.50

Johnnie Walker Red SGL

$8.50

Jameson SGL

$9.50

Chivas Regal DBL

$24.00

Dewars DBL

$17.00

Dewars 12Yr DBL

$18.00

J & B Rare DBL

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$23.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$17.00

Jameson DBL

$19.00

DRAFT BEER

8 oz Draft 1

$3.00

8 oz Draft 2

$3.00

8 oz Draft 3

$3.00

8 oz Draft 4

$4.00

8 oz Draft 5

$4.00

8 oz Draft 6

$5.00

8 oz Draft 7

$5.00

16 oz Draft 1

$5.00

16 oz Draft 2

$5.00

16 oz Draft 3

$5.00

16 oz Draft 4

$6.00

16 oz Draft 5

$6.00

16 oz Draft 6

$7.00

16 oz Draft 7

$7.00

24 oz Draft 1

$8.00

24 oz Draft 2

$8.00

24 oz Draft 3

$8.00

24 oz Draft 4

$9.00

24 oz Draft 5

$9.00

24 oz Draft 6

$10.00

24 oz Draft 7

$10.00

BYO FLIGHT

$15.00

LIQUOR

Well Paramount SGL

$5.00

Smirnoff SGL

$5.50

Belvedere SGL

$7.00

Ketel One SGL

$7.00

Titos SGL

$7.00

Smirnoff 57 100pf SGL

$6.00

Grey Goose SGL

$7.00

Paramount DBL

$10.00

Smirnoff DBL

$11.00

Belvedere DBL

$14.00

Ketel One DBL

$14.00

Titos DBL

$14.00

Smirnoff 57 100pf DBL

$12.00

Grey Goose DBL

$14.00

Well Seagrams SGL

$5.00

Beefeater SGL

$7.00

Belvedere SGL

$7.00

New Amsterdam

$600.00

Slow Gin

$6.00

Well Gin Seagrams DBL

$10.00

Beefeater DBL

$12.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$14.00

Tanqueray DBL

$14.00

New Amsterdam DBL

$12.00

Slow Gin DBL

$12.00

Well Rum Paramount SGL

$5.00

Parrot Bay regular SGL

$5.00

Bacardi Superior SGL

$6.00

Bacardi Limon SGL

$5.50

Captain Morgan SGL

$6.00

Parrot Bay 90 prf SGL

$6.00

Meyers SGL

$7.00

Bacardi Raspberry SGL

$5.50

Bacardi Mango SGL

$5.50

Bacardi Coconut SGL

$5.50

Bacardi Pineapple SGL

$5.50

Bacardi Lime SGL

$5.00

Bacardi Dragon Berry SGL

$5.50

Well Rum Paramount DBL

$10.00

Parrot Bay regular DBL

$10.00

Bacardi Superior DBL

$12.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$11.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$12.00

Parrot Bay 90 prf DBL

$12.00

Meyers DBL

$14.00

Bacardi Raspberry DBL

$11.00

Bacardi Mango DBL

$11.00

Bacardi Coconut DBL

$11.00

Bacardi Pineapple DBL

$11.00

Bacardi Lime DBL

$11.00

Bacardi Dragon Berry DBL

$11.00

La Prima white SGL

$5.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco SGL

$10.00

Teramana Blanco SGL

$10.00

Margarita Silver SGL

$5.50

Don Julio Blanco SGL

$12.00

Cazadores Reposado SGL

$8.50

Pelegroso Silver SGL

$8.00

La Prima white DBL

$10.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco DBL

$20.00

Teramana Blanco DBL

$20.00

Margarita Silver DBL

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$24.00

Cazadores Reposado DBL

$17.00

Peligroso Silver DBL

$16.00

Black Velvet SGL

$5.00

Cooper Craft SGL

$8.50

Crown Royal Apple SGL

$6.00

Crown Royal Peach SGL

$6.00

Crown Royal SGL

$6.00

Evan Williams Black SGL

$6.00

Fireball SGL

$6.00

Gentleman Jack SGL

$10.00

Jack Daniels no 7 SGL

$8.00

Jameson SGL

$7.00

Jim Beam SGL

$7.00

Knob Creek SGL

$11.00

Makers Mark SGL

$8.00

Old Crow SGL

$5.50

Old Forrester 100 proof SGL

$8.50

Southern Comfort SGL

$6.00

Tin Cup Rye SGL

$9.00

Well Kentucky Tavern SGL

$5.00

Wild Turkey SGL

$7.00

Woodford Reserve SGL

$10.00

Well Kentucky Tavern DBL

$10.00

Old Forrester 100 proof DBL

$17.00

Old Crow DBL

$11.00

Cooper Craft DBL

$17.00

Evan Williams Black DBL

$12.00

Jack Daniels no 7 DBL

$16.00

Jim Beam DBL

$14.00

Knob Creek DBL

$22.00

Gentleman Jack DBL

$20.00

Makers Mark DBL

$16.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$14.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$20.00

Black Velvet DBL

$10.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$12.00

Tin Cup Rye DBL

$18.00

Crown Royal DBL

$12.00

Crown Apple DBL

$12.00

Crown Peach DBL

$12.00

Jameson DBL

$14.00

Fireball DBL

$12.00

Chivas Regal SGL

$12.00

Dewars SGL

$8.50

Dewars 12Yr SGL

$9.00

J & B Rare SGL

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black SGL

$11.50

Johnnie Walker Red SGL

$8.50

Jameson SGL

$9.50

Chivas Regal DBL

$24.00

Dewars DBL

$17.00

Dewars 12Yr DBL

$18.00

J & B Rare DBL

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$23.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$17.00

Jameson DBL

$19.00

N/A BEVS

Coke

$2.50+

Diet Coke

$2.50+

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50+

Pepsi

$2.50+

Diet Pepsi

$2.50+

Dr. Pepper

$2.50+

Root Beer

$2.50+

Starry

$2.50+

Sweet Tea

$2.50+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50+

Shirley Temple

$2.50+

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50+

Water

Hot Tea

$2.50+

WINE

wine R1 GL

$7.00

wine R2 GL

$8.00

wine R3 GL

$9.00

Wine R4 GL

$10.00

Wine W1 GL

$7.00

Wine W2 GL

$8.00

Wine W3 GL

$9.00

Wine W4 GL

$10.00

Wine Rs1 GL

$7.00

Wine Rs2 GL

$8.00

Champagne 1 GL

$8.00

Champagne 2 GL

$10.00

wine R1 BTL

$28.00

wine R2 BTL

$32.00

wine R3 BTL

$36.00

Wine R4 BTL

$40.00

Wine W1 BTL

$28.00

Wine W2 BTL

$32.00

Wine W3 BTL

$36.00

Wine W4 BTL

$40.00

Wine Rs1 BTL

$28.00

Wine Rs2 BTL

$32.00

Champagne 1 BTL

$32.00

Champagne 2 BTL

$40.00

MAIN MENU

STARTERS

NACHOS

$7.00

Blue Corn Tortilla Chips Topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream, and Corn Salsa. You can also add Chicken, Shrimp, or Mahi for an Additional Charge. $2

COCONUT SHRIMP

$12.00

6 Hand Breaded Shrimp Served with Marmalade Sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$7.00

This Tangy, Creamy Homemade Dip is Sure to be a Crowd Pleaser! Served with Blue Corn Tortilla Chips

LOADED FRIES

$8.00

A "Twist" on a Fan Favorite! Our Sidewinder Fries Topped with Lots of Cheese and Bacon. Add Sour Cream or Ranch For Dipping

CRAB DIP

$12.00

Hot and Cheesy with Lots of Crab! Served with Blue Corn Tortilla Chips

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$9.00

Classic Shrimp Cocktail Served with Cocktail Sauce

SOUP & SALADS

TUSCAN SOUP

$5.00

Creamy and Hearty Tuscan Inspired Soup Made with Potatoes, Sausage, and Kale

THE COLONY SALAD

$8.00

Made Your Way! Build Your Own Salad Just the Way You Like It!

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

WEDGE SALAD

$7.00

Our Spin on the Classic Wedge Salad. A Slice of Iceberg Lettuce with Bacon and Queso Fresco Cheese. Served With Your Choice of Dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

Classic Caesar Salad with Fresh Parmesan Cheese

CAESAR SIDE SALAD

$4.00

MAINS

TACO TRIO

$15.00

3 Tacos with Your Choice of Protein. Chicken, Shrimp, Mahi, or Steak. Topped with Corn Salsa, Lettuce, Cheese, and Cilantro Lime Sour Cream.

THE COLONY SMASH BURGER

$7.00

Build Your Own Just The Way You Like It! Half Pound Burger with Your Choice of Toppings

COLONY ALFREDO

$8.00

House Made Alfredo with Rigatoni Pasta Add Chicken or Shrimp for an Additional $3

COLONY PIZZA 12"

$8.00

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA!

PORTABELLA MUSHROOM BURGER

$7.00

Don't Eat Meat? Here's the Burger for You! Big Portabella Mushroom Grilled and Seasoned Just Right. Add Your Choice of Toppings

MAHI SANDWICH

$10.00

SAUSAGE SANDWICH

$7.00

A Hometown Favorite! Steve Evans Sausage Patty with Your Choice of Toppings

NOODLE BOWLS

$7.00

Lo Mein Noodles with Veggies and Your Choice of Sauce. Add a Protein for an Additional Charge.

DINNER SPECIALS

MAHI MAHI

$10.00

A SUCCULENT 4 OZ. PIECE OF MAHI SERVED WITH 2 SIDES

SALMON

$15.00

8 OZ. PIECE OF SALMON SERVED WITH 2 SIDES

BAKED SPAGHETTI

$9.00

A HOMEMADE CLASSIC WITH A LITTLE SECRET ADDED IN MAKES THIS DISH MELT IN YOUR MOUTH. SERVED WITH ONE SIDE

SHRIMP PASTA

$12.00

CREAMY SHRIMP PASTA WITH A LITTLE KICK! SERVED WITH ONE SIDE

FETTUCINNE ALFREDO

$8.00

RICH AND CREAMY HOMEMADE ALFREDO SAUCE SERVED OVER FETTUCINNE NOODLES. SERVED WITH ONE SIDE

RIBEYE STEAK 12 OZ.

$25.00

SERVED WITH 2 SIDES

NEW YORK STRIP 10 OZ.

$23.00

SERVED WITH 2 SIDES

FILET 6 OZ.

$27.00

SERVED WITH 2 SIDES

SIRLOIN 8 OZ.

$20.00

SERVED WITH 2 SIDES

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

CAESAR SIDE SALAD

$4.00

CORN SALSA & CHIPS

$4.00

RED SALSA & CHIPS

$4.00

EXTRAS

KIDS MENU

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

SERVED WITH 1 SIDE

KIDS PIZZA

$6.00

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

SERVED WITH 1 SIDE

DESSERTS

PEANUT BUTTER BLISS

$4.00

YOUR CHOICE OF DESSERT SERVED IN A SHOT GLASS

MAPLE NUT BLONDIE

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant, Music, and Movie Venue

Location

418 2nd Ave., Gallipolis, OH 45631

