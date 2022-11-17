Restaurant header imageView gallery

Emerald Hills Golf Course & Tavern

1225 S Kalamazoo Ave

Marshall, MI 49068

Order Again

Popular Items

BUFFALO RANCH WRAP
CLUBHOUSE
CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP

PEPSI

BOTTLED SODA

$3.00

GATORADE

$3.00

20 OZ FOUNTAIN

$3.00

32OZ FOUNTAIN

$4.00

PURE LEAF TEA

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

COFFEE

$2.00

JUICE

$3.00

MTD RISE

$5.00

RED BULL

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

GLASS OF CIDER

$5.00

WRAPS AND BURGERS

PARM FRIES

$7.00

Our famous crispy French Fries with garlic herb blend topped with Parmesan Cheese.

CAJUN FRIES

$7.00

Our Famous Crispy French Fries with our house blend of Cajun seasonings.

PRETZEL BALLS

$7.00

Fried Pretzel balls with Nacho cheese sauce.

SOUP

$4.00+

CHEESEBURGER-NO FRIES

$9.00

BOGEY BURGER

$12.00

Standard Cheese burger chargrilled to perfection, topped with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Onion. Served with your choice of Fries.

TACO BURGER

$12.00

1/3lb chargrilled burger topped with American Cheese, Taco seasoned sauce, onion, tomato and Jalapenos. Served with your choice of Fries.

RODEO BURGER

$12.00

Kid's Burger

$8.00

¼ lb. patty with American cheese, lettuce tomato, pickle and onion.

TACO WRAP

$12.00

Taco Seasoned chicken, onion, tomato, green peppers, cheese. Served with your choice of Fries.

CHIPOTLE BLT WRAP

$12.00

Chipotle sauce, tomato, bacon, romaine . Served with your choice of fries.

RODEO WRAP

$12.00

CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP

$10.00

Romaine, chicken, parmesan, Caesar dressing. Served with your choice of fries.

SOUTHWEST WRAP

$12.00

Tangy Carolina sauce, chicken, bacon, romaine, onion, peppers, corn, black bean, cheese. Served with your choice of Fries.

BUFFALO RANCH WRAP

$13.00

Grilled chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Monterey Jack cheese, Ranch Served with your choice of Fries.

PORK WRAP

$13.00

Choice of Mustard BBQ or Carolina BBQ, Coleslaw, Pickled Onion. Served with your choice of Fries.

Kid's grilled chicken and fries

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, sliced and served with your choice of Fries.

CLUBHOUSE

$15.00

Artisan grilled bread topped with Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Pepperjack cheese, house made bbq, mayo. Served with your choice of Fries.

CAROLINA PORK

$13.00

Tangy Carolina sauce, pulled pork, creamy slaw. Served with your choice of Fries.

BBQ PORK

$13.00

Smokehouse BBQ, Pepperjack cheese, Pickled onion. Served with your choice of Fries.

TURKEY MELT

$12.00Out of stock

Artisan grilled bread topped with Smoked Turkey, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato. Served with your choice of fries.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Grilled chicken, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato served on a Brioche Bun. Served with your choice of Fries.

CAROLINA CHICKEN

$14.00

Grilled chicken, Carolina BBQ sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss cheese on a grilled Brioche Bun. Served with your choice of Fries.

SPICY CHICKEN

$14.00

Grilled chicken, Spicy mayo, Hot pepper cheese, Lettuce, shaved red onion on a grilled Brioche Bun. Served with your choice of Fries.

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

Romaine, chicken, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$12.00

Tangy Carolina dressing, chicken, bacon, romaine, onion, peppers, corn, black bean, cheese.

grilled cheese and fries

$6.00

WINGS

$10.00

WINGS+FRIES

$12.00

BOXED LUNCH

$12.00

SIDE OPTIONS

side bacon

$3.00

SIDE OF FRIES

$5.00

Side of Cheese sauce

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

1225 S Kalamazoo Ave, Marshall, MI 49068

