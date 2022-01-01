Marshall restaurants you'll love
Marshall's top cuisines
Must-try Marshall restaurants
More about Copper Athletic Club
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Copper Athletic Club
133 W Michigan Ave, Marshall
|Popular items
|Gouda BLT
|$12.00
Gouda cheese, garlic mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, on toasted sourdough bread. Served with a side choice.
|Copper Fries
|$10.00
Natural cut fries, drizzled with garlic mayo, hoisin sauce, sriracha, red onions, crushed peanuts, parmesan cheese, and cilantro.
|Nachos
|$16.00
Your choice of beef, chicken, or pork, house made chips, queso, guacamole, red onions, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, lettuce, and crema.
More about Emerald Hills Golf Course
Emerald Hills Golf Course
1225 S Kalamazoo Ave, Marshall