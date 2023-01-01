- Home
Epiphany
No reviews yet
1525 Highland Ave
Louisville, KY 40204
Order Again
Appetizers
Blue Dog Bread Crostini
$3.00
Seeded baguette crostini
Bandolero Kentucky Olives SM
$8.00
picked whole green cherry tomatoes
Wells Made Mixed Nuts and Seeds
$5.00
locally made mix
Froggy's Popcorn SM
$4.00
locally made elote style
Froogy's Popcorn LG
$7.00
Kenny's Farmhouse Cheese
$8.00
IPA Washed Monterey Jack
Kenny's "Beermento" Dip
$9.00
Red Clover Benedictine Dip
$11.00
Red Clover Jarlsberg Spinach Dip
$11.00
Red Hog Salami
$9.00
Red Hog Duck Rillettes
$11.00
locally made from local product
Nick's Double Chocolate Mousse
$7.00
Red Clover Green Chili Pimento Dip
$11.00Out of stock
Red Clover Gouda Pimento Dip
$11.00Out of stock
Red Clover Cheddar Pimento Dip
$11.00Out of stock
Red Clover Traditional Spanish Frittata
$9.00Out of stock
locally made from local product
Shrimp Cocktail
$12.00Out of stock
Cocktails
The Cosmonaut
$12.00
Farmer's Tan
$14.00
House Old Fashioned
$10.00
A Jimador's Breakfast
$12.00
Long John
$13.00
Pertaty
$12.00
Raspberry Moon
$11.00
Short Skirt + A Long Jacket
$13.00
Cantaloupe Cocktail
$10.00Out of stock
Coffee Cocktail
$10.00Out of stock
Mex/Jap Cocktail
$10.00Out of stock
Pawpaw's Painkiller
$11.00Out of stock
Pear Cocktail
$10.00Out of stock
Sweet Pot Veiux Carre
$10.00Out of stock
Watermelon Pimms
$10.00Out of stock
Vodka
Gin
Alchemy Gin
$9.00
Beefeater
$8.00
Brennivin Aquavit
$12.00
Castle & Key
$8.00
Castle & Key Roots of Ruin
$7.00
Castle & Key Ruin Harvest
$8.00
Copper & Kings
$8.00
Dueling Grounds American Gin
$8.00
French Lick Aquavit
$8.00
French Lick Gin
$8.00
Gin De Mahon
$14.00
Ginraw
$13.00
Hendricks
$8.00
Kentucky Wild Gin
$8.00
New Riff
$8.00
Plymouth
$8.00
Well Gin
$6.00
.5oz Well Gin
$2.00
.5oz Beefeater
$3.00
.5oz Castle & Key
$3.00
.5oz Copper & Kings
$3.00
.5oz Hendricks
$3.00
.5oz Plymouth
$3.00
.5oz New Riff
$3.00
.5oz Ginraw
$5.00
0.5oz French Lick Gin
$3.00
0.5oz French Lick Aquavit
$3.00
0.5oz Alchemy Gin
$3.00
0.5oz Brennivin Aquavit
$4.00
0.5oz Dueling Grounds American Gin
$3.00
0.5oz Kentucky Wild Gin
$3.00
0.5oz Castle & Key Roots of Ruin
$3.00
0.5oz Castle & Key Harvest Ruin
$4.00
Rum
Bly
$7.00
DR Bird Rum
$8.00
El Dorado 5
$7.00
Exodus Rum
$7.00
La Favorite Rhum AG Blanco
$9.00
Plantation 3 Star
$36.00
Plantation Pineapple
$11.00
Well Rum
$6.00
.5oz Well Rum
$2.00
.5oz El Dorado 5
$3.00
.5oz Bly
$3.00
.5oz Exodus Rum
$3.00
.5oz DR Bird Rum
$3.00
.5oz La Favorite Rhum AG Blanco
$3.00
.5oz Plantation 3 Star
$12.00
.5oz Plantation Pineapple
$4.00
Tequila
7 Leguas Siete Decadas Criollo Blanco (84)
$40.00
Artenom 1123 Blanco (86)
$14.00
Artenom 1146 Anejo (80)
$16.00
Artenom 1414 Reposado (82.4)
$16.00
Artenom 1579 Blanco (81.4)
$14.00
Artenom Flight (All 4)
$24.00
Azulejos Anejo (80)
$12.00
Corazon Anejo Single Barrel Blanton's Finished (80) *
$8.00
Corralejo 1821 Extra Anejo (80)
$16.00
Corralejo 25 Year Anniversary 5 Year Extra Anejo (80)
$22.00
El Tesoro Platinum 2009 (80)
$20.00
Fortaleza Still Strength Blanco (92)
$30.00
Fortaleza Winter Blend Reposado 2021 (92.6)
$30.00
Fuentaseca Cosecha 2018 Blanco (88.6)
$28.00
Gran Centenario Leyenda Extra Anejo (76)
$16.00
Libelula Tequila
$7.00
Rey Sol 5 Year Extra Anejo (80)
$28.00
Siembra Valles Ancestral Batch 6 Blanco (105.4)
$28.00
Suerte 8 Year Extra Anejo (80)
$24.00
Suerte Anejo (80)
$12.00
Tequila Ocho Puntas Blanco 2021 (101)
$30.00
Tequila Ocho Reposado La Mula (80)
$12.00
.5oz Well Tequila
$2.00
.5oz Fuentaseca Blanco
$11.00
.5oz Libelula Tequila
$5.00
.5oz Corazon Blanco
$3.00
Mezcal
Ryes + Whiskeys
A Midwinter Night's Dram Act 7, Scene 2 (98.6)
$22.00
A Midwinter Night's Dram Act 7, Scene 6 (98.6)
$22.00
A Midwinter Night's Dram Act 9, Scene 5 (98.6)
$22.00
Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye (132)
$18.00
Barrell 14 Year Single Barrel Rye (135.2)
$24.00
Basil Hayden Dark Rye (80)
$12.00
Black Maple Hill Oregon Straight Rye (95)
$15.00
Buffalo Trace Kosher Straight Rye (94)
$22.00
Bulleit Rye (90)
$8.00
Canadian Club 1973 (80)
$24.00
Castle & Key Restoration Rye (103)
$11.00
Good Times Honey Cherry Single Barrel Rye (113)
$10.00
High West Yippee Ki-Yay (92)
$18.00
Knob Creek LBC Single Barrel Rye (115)
$12.00
Michters Single Barrel Straight Rye (84.8)
$10.00
Nashville Barrel Single Barrel Rye (112.6)
$17.00
New Riff 6 Year Malted Rye (100)
$12.00
New Riff 6 Year Maltster Rye
$14.00
New Riff Balboa Rye (100)
$22.00
Old Carter American Whiskey Batch #10 (131.8)
$34.00
Old Carter Rye Batch #10 (116.6)
$34.00
Rittenhouse Rye (90)
$7.00
Roulette Rye (100)
$7.00
Russell's Reserve Single Barrel (104)
$14.00
Sazerac "Baby Saz" Rye (90)
$15.00
Starlight Double Oak Rye (113.2)
$8.00
Starlight Single Barrel Rye Apple Brandy Aged (114.2)
$12.00
Starlight Single Barrel Rye Cognac Aged (109.2)
$12.00
Starlight Single Barrel Rye Honey Barrel Aged (110)
$12.00
The Senator Barrel Proof Rye (114.8)
$12.00
Uncle Nearest Rye (100)
$14.00
Willet 4 Year Small Batch Rye (109.6)
$14.00
0.5oz Rittenhouse
$2.00
0.5oz Buffalo Trace Kosher
$12.00
0.5oz Parkers 8yr hvy Char
$20.00
0.5oz New Riff Maltster Rye 6yr
$8.00
0.5oz New Riff Balboa Rye
$8.00
0.5oz Deadwood Tumblin' Dice Small Batch
$3.00
0.5oz Deadwood Senator Rye
$7.00
0.5oz Deadwood Roulette Rye
$3.00
0.5oz Willet 4yr Rye Small Batch
$7.00
0.5oz Uncle Nearest Rye
$5.00
0.5oz Uncle Nearest 1884
$4.00
0.5oz Jack Daniel's
$3.00
0.5oz Castle & Key Restoration Rye
$4.00
Bourbon
1792 12 Year (96.6)
$18.00
1792 Full Proof (125)
$12.00
Baker's 7 Year (107)
$16.00
Barrell 9 Year Single Barrel (110.6)
$20.00
Basil Hayden (80)
$10.00
Basil Hayden Red Wine Finished (80)
$16.00
Benchmark Top Floor (86)
$4.00
Blanton's BLACK Japanese Label (80)
$28.00
Blanton's GOLD (103)
$24.00
Blanton's RED Japanese Label (93)
$28.00
Blanton's Straight From the Barrel (133)
$36.00
Blanton’s (93)
$20.00
Blood Oath Batch 5 (98.6)
$28.00
Blood Oath Batch 6 (98.6)
$28.00
Blood Oath Batch 7 (98.6)
$28.00
Booker's Kentucky Tea (126.5)
$16.00
Bourbon Pursuit Apple Jack (117.6)
$12.00
Bourbon Rabbi Honey Barrel (100)
$12.00
Bridle & Bit Double Oaked (116)
$10.00
Bridle & Bit Toasted (117)
$10.00
Buffalo Trace Kosher Rye Recipe (94)
$16.00
Buffalo Trace Kosher Wheat (94)
$34.00
Buffalo Trace Single Barrel (90)
$16.00
Bulleit NES Single Barrel (104)
$16.00
Eagle Rare 10 Year (90)
$14.00
EH Taylor Small Batch BIB (100)
$12.00
Elijah Craig 8 Year BP Single Barrel (135)
$18.00
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof A121 (123.6)
$18.00
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof C919 (136.8)
$18.00
Elijah Craig KEG Single Barrel (94)
$14.00
Elijah Craig KK-7 12 Year Single Barrel (94)
$18.00
Elijah Craig LBC Single Barrel (94)
$14.00
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel (94)
$14.00
Elijah Craig WW&W Single Barrel (94)
$14.00
Eljiah Craig 11 Year BP Single Barrel (131.7)
$18.00
Four Roses Limited Edition 2021 (114.2)
$34.00
Four Roses OBSQ BP Single Barrel (114.4)
$20.00
Four Roses OESK BP Single Barrel (110.4)
$20.00
Good Times 8 Year Toasted Tokaji (122)
$18.00
Good Times Apple Brandy (109)
$15.00
Good TImes Cigar Blend (116)
$15.00
Good Times Double Oaked Honey (114)
$10.00
Good TImes Double Oaked Mexican Vanilla (120)
$10.00
Good Times Double Oaked Vanilla Cherry (116)
$10.00
Good TImes Maple (119)
$10.00
Green River Bourbon (90)
$9.00
Horse Soldier Reserve (110)
$18.00
Horse Soldier Signature Single Barrel (95)
$16.00
Jim Beam White Label (80)
$7.00
Joseph Magnus 13 Year Single Barrel (98.6)
$35.00
Joseph Magnus MJ Single Barrel (104)
$24.00
JTS Brown BIB (100)
$6.00
Kentucky Vintage (90)
$8.00
Knob Creek 10 Year NES Single Barrel (120)
$14.00
Knob Creek 12 Year (100)
$14.00
Knob Creek 14 Year HTR Single Barrel (120)
$16.00
Knob Creek 9 Year (120)
$10.00
Larceny Barrel Proof (126.6)
$12.00
Lee Sinclair NES Single Barrel Stout Finished (107.4)
$12.00
LUX Row 12 Year (118.4)
$30.00
Maker's Mark (90)
$8.00
Maker's Mark Keeneland (90)
$10.00
Maker's Mark San Diego Breakfast Club (109.9)
$14.00
Maker's Mark Trick Dollar (108.9)
$18.00
McKenna 10 Year BIB (100)
$14.00
Michter's 10 Year (94.4)
$28.00
Michter's Barrel Strength (111)
$18.00
Michter's Sour Mash (86)
$12.00
Michter's Toasted Sour Mash (86)
$24.00
Michter's US1 American Whiskey (83.4)
$12.00
New Riff 6 Year Maltster Bourbon BIB (100)
$14.00
New Riff Riff Tyson Single Barrel (105.8)
$20.00
New Riff Riffy Vaughn Single Barrel (104.4)
$20.00
New Riff Winter Whiskey BIB (100)
$34.00
Nikka Japanese Whiskey (102.8)
$10.00
Noah's Mill
$12.00
Old Bardstown's BIB (100)
$8.00
Old Ezra 7 Year (117)
$16.00
Old Fitz 9 Year BIB (100)
$26.00
Old Fitz 13 Year BIB (100)
$26.00
Old Forester (86)
$7.00
Old Forester 1920 (115)
$10.00
Old Forester Single Barrel Barrel Proof (128.2)
$18.00
Old Scout Single Barrel (119.8)
$14.00
Pinhook Vertical 7 Year (115)
$20.00
Pure Kentucky XO (107)
$10.00
Rabbit Hole Cave Hill (95)
$14.00
Rhetoric 25 Year Orphan Barrel (91)
$34.00
Rowan's Creek (100.1)
$12.00
Russell's Reserve 10 Year (90)
$14.00
Stagg Junior (127.9)
$32.00
Starlight Cigar (114)
$16.00
Tumblin' Dice Heavy Rye (100)
$12.00
Tumblin' Dice Single Barrel (117.2)
$12.00
Uncle Nearest 1884 (93)
$12.00
Weller 12 Year (90)
$24.00
Weller Antique (107)
$16.00
Weller CYPB (95)
$40.00
Weller Full Proof Single Barrel (114)
$28.00
Weller Special Reserve (90)
$12.00
Wild Turkey 12 Year (101)
$28.00
Wild Turkey Toasted Master's Keep (101)
$34.00
Wilderness Trail BIB (100)
$14.00
Willet Pot Still (94)
$9.00
Willett 8 Year Wheated BLACK Bottle (108)
$22.00
Woodford Reserve (90.4)
$10.00
Woodford Very Fine Very Rare (90.4)
$24.00
Yellowstone Limited Edition 2021 (101)
$30.00
Yellowstone NES Single Barrel Silver Wax (109)
$14.00
Yellowstone WW&W Single Barrel (93)
$14.00
Old Forester Birthday Bourbon 2019 (105)
$40.00
Peerless Inaugural Release (109.8)
$22.00
Peerless Super Drew Single Barrel (103.6)
$16.00
Smoke Wagon LBH 12 Year Single Barrel (109.6)
$30.00
Smoke Wagon Desert Jewel 10 Year (104)
$34.00
Elijah Craig 18 Year Single Barrel (90)
$26.00
Elijah Craig 23 Year Single Barrel (90)
$30.00
O.K.I. 12 Year (98)
$32.00
Blue Note 17 Year (96.5)
$30.00
0.5oz JTS Brown bib
$2.00
0.5oz Old Fo 86
$3.00
0.5oz King of Kentucky 2021
$55.00
0.5oz Old Rip Van Winkle 12
$50.00
0.5oz Old Rip Van Winkle 10
$45.00
0.5oz Old Forester Birthday Bourbon 2021
$60.00
0.5oz Russell Reserve 13
$40.00
0.5oz Old Fitz 16 yr
$20.00
0.5oz Four Roses Limited Edition 2021
$17.00
0.5oz Stagg Jr 2021
$12.00
0.5oz Old Fitz 11yr
$12.00
0.5oz A Midwinter’s Night Dram
$12.00
0.5oz Elijah Craig 18yr
$14.00
0.5oz Yellowstone LE 2021
$10.00
0.5oz Michters 10yr
$10.00
0.5oz Michters Barrel Strength
$8.00
0.5oz EH Taylor Single Barrel
$8.00
0.5oz Woodford Very Fine Very Rare
$9.00
0.5oz Woodford 5 malt
$9.00
0.5oz EH Taylor Barrel Proof
$14.00
0.5oz Buffalo Trace Kosher Wheat, High Rye
$12.00
0.5oz Blanton’s
$8.00
0.5oz Weller Antique 107
$8.00
0.5oz Elijah Craig Barrel proof
$8.00
0.5oz Larceny Barrel Proof
$5.00
0.5oz EH Taylor Small Batch
$4.00
0.5oz New Riff Maltster
$4.00
0.5oz New Riff Winter Whiskey
$4.00
0.5oz 1792 BIB
$5.00
0.5oz 1792 Full Proof
$6.00
0.5oz Baby Saz Jr
$6.00
0.5oz Eagle Rare
$5.00
0.5oz Weller SR
$6.00
0.5oz Kentucky Vintage
$4.00
0.5oz Noah's Mill
$6.00
0.5oz Old Bardstown's BIB
$3.00
0.5oz Pure Kentucky XO
$4.00
0.5oz Rowan Creek
$5.00
0.5oz Bourbon Rabbi Honey Barrel
$5.00
0.5oz Green River Bourbon
$3.00
0.5oz Horse Soldier Signature Single Barrel
$6.00
0.5oz Michters American Whiskey
$4.00
0.5oz Michters Sour Mash
$4.00
0.5oz Old Forrester 1920
$5.00
0.5oz Old Forrester 86
$3.00
0.5oz Benchmark Top Floor
$3.00
0.5oz Horse Soldier Reserve
$7.00
0.5oz Pinhook Vertical 7yr
$7.00
0.5oz Woodford 90.4
$3.00
World Whiskey
Liqueurs
Allspice Dram
$9.00
Amaretto
$7.00
Aperol
$7.00
Campari
$7.00
Chartreuse, Green
$10.00
Chartreuse, Yellow
$10.00
Cointreau
$10.00
Drambuie
$8.00
Fernet Branca
$9.00
Griottini
$8.00
La Muse Absinthe
$16.00
Meletti Amaro
$7.00
Pasubio Vino Vino Amaro
$7.00
Salers Gentian
$7.00
Sfumato
$7.00
Underberg
$5.00
Varnelli Amaro
$18.00
Zirbnz Pine
$18.00
.5oz Amaretto
$3.00
.5oz Aperol
$3.00
.5oz Campari
$3.00
.5oz Chartreuse, Green
$4.00
.5oz Chartreuse, Yellow
$4.00
.5oz Drambuie
$3.00
.5oz La Muse Absinthe
$5.00
.5oz Allspice Dram
$3.00
.5oz Cardamaro Vino Amaro
$3.00
.5oz Cartron Cacao
$3.00
.5oz Meletti Amaro
$3.00
.5oz Pasubio Vino Vino Amaro
$3.00
.5oz Salers Gentian
$3.00
.5oz Sfumato
$3.00
.5oz Varnelli Amaro
$6.00
.5oz Zirbnz Pine
$6.00
.5oz Griottini
$3.00
.5oz Cointreau
$4.00
.5oz Fernet Branca
$3.00
Brandy
4 OZ Draft Beer
12 OZ Draft Beer
Atrium Berry Berry Boy 5
$9.00
Goose Island Bourbon County Fourteen Stout 11
$10.00
Against the Grain Citra Ass Down DIPA 2
$8.00
Gravely Doc's Hefe 8
$6.00
Dreaming Creek Kentucky Common 10
$6.00
Goodwood Louisville Lager 7
$6.00
Montucky Cold Snack
$4.00
Rhinegeist Night Glow Sour 6
$7.00
Lexington Peppermint Porter 3
$7.00Out of stock
Gallant Fox Stormin' Da Castle 9
$6.00
Mile Wide Tessie 4
$8.00Out of stock
Butchertown Brewing Time-Lapse 12
$8.00
Epiphany + GB Guiding Light IPA 4
$6.00
Mile Wide Vanilla Leroy Brown Ale 3
$7.00
Glassware
Liquor
Misc.
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1525 Highland Ave, Louisville, KY 40204
Gallery
